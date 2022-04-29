State News
Community members, legislators, academics work to eliminate food insecurity
RICHMOND, Va. – The founders of Fonticello Food Forest bent down under the picnic table to pick edible chickweed leaves and lavender flowers. Moments later they were running to their neighbors’ aid – some of their chickens were loose.
Jameson Price and Laney Sullivan founded the outdoor space, which serves as a free source of fresh and perishable food for community members. The food is donated or grown on-site, the pair said. The property is located in Carter Jones Park, south of the James River in Richmond.
“This is not charity work,” Price said. “This is just work.”
Price and Sullivan are part of a larger effort to mitigate food insecurity and food waste across Virginia.
Food insecurity means a household lacks access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An estimated 10% of Virginians were food insecure before the COVID-19 pandemic; that percentage increased to 22% between April and May 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Grassroots efforts
Nationally, food insecurity went unchanged at 10.5% between 2019 and 2020, according to the USDA. However, food pantry usage increased between those two years.
More than 4% of families used food pantries in 2019 and, almost 7% of families reported using a food pantry in 2020, according to USDA. The 2021 data was not available as of mid-April, according to USDA.
Food pantry usage is higher among those who experience food insecurity, according to USDA.
Local grocery stores and nonprofit organizations such as Feed More food bank provide food for the Fonticello Food Forest, Price and Sullivan said. They have built contacts with store employees to help acquire leftover food; one method also deployed by the food sharing organization Food Not Bombs where Sullivan also works.
“We’re trying to go and establish relationships and understanding of what we’re trying to do, and the impact that it’s giving to families and to folks that need the food,” Price said, “Especially as the cost continues to rise but waste doesn’t seem to be decreasing.”
Over 816,000 tons of surplus food were sent to the landfill in Virginia in 2019, according to data from ReFED, a nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste across the U.S. That includes food surplus from manufacturing, retail, food service, farming, and residential sources. The food that Fonticello Food Forest saves from waste is a tiny piece of the billions of pounds of food thrown away every day, Sullivan said.
“This is not the better world,” Sullivan said. “This is better than it would be if it was all going in the trash, but it’s not the ideal.”
RVA Community Fridges works to increase access to fresh, locally-grown food, according to Taylor Scott, the mutual aid nonprofit’s founder. The program works to keep 10 established fridges in the Richmond area stocked with free food. Scott founded RVA Community Fridges in 2020 after wanting to redistribute surplus tomatoes she grew in her home garden.
Mutual aid is the principle of serving one’s community to meet the immediate needs of community members, according to GlobalGiving, a nonprofit organization that connects other nonprofits with donors and companies.
The goal is to add more fridges in food deserts, areas that are far from grocery stores and have limited access to affordable and fresh food.
The newest fridge was established at Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen—a restaurant in the Fulton Hill neighborhood—after community members highly requested it. The area is a food desert lacking basic infrastructure, according to Scott.
Providing food for the Fulton Hill community has been rewarding, Scott said. Over 60% of the neighborhood’s population is Black, and 10% are over age 65, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Scott wants to add more fridges in communities of color. Black individuals make up 29% of the population of Richmond and Petersburg but account for 48% of people experiencing poverty, according to United Way, an organization that funds nonprofits in the Richmond area. Latino individuals make up 6% of the population but account for 15% of individuals experiencing poverty, according to the same data.
Black Space Matters
The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in 2020 started a collaboration with Duron Chavis, an urban farmer, and community activist, to highlight issues of food insecurity. Chavis grew food in the vacant lot outside the museum that was later distributed. The project also highlighted the importance of Black community spaces to have conversations about food justice.
People cannot discuss food insecurity without discussing the issue of land use, Chavis said, because those who do not have access to healthy food often don’t have access to land to grow that food.
“Our work is about reaching people’s dignity and their ability to be self-determining and to make decisions for themselves that increase their health and increase access to healthy food without hoping on some outside resources to come in and make everything better for them,” Chavis said.
Governments could create something like an office dedicated to urban agriculture, but Richmond hasn’t established such an office, Chavis said.
Mark Davis, the founder of Real Roots Food Systems, also is working to expand access to locally-grown food. The organization’s goal is for people to know where their food comes from and experiment with ways to obtain food that doesn’t involve purchasing items.
“I think it’s a special thing to be in a cashless exchange in times like these, to create a resiliency in communities like this,” Davis said recently when interviewed for the “Black Space Matters” Season Two documentary series.
Davis said that he grows food on land in Hanover County, owned by Richmond-based First Baptist Church. The church then donates the food to food pantries and other outlets. RealRoots wants to create less waste in landfills and meaningful collection of research around waste diversion.
Legislative action
Virginia legislators are also enacting laws to help support access to local agriculture. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced House Bill 2068 in the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session to connect local farmers to local consumers, he said.
The bill, which was passed unanimously by both chambers in 2021, established the Local Food and Farming Infrastructure Grant Program. The program created grants to support infrastructure and other projects to support local farming. The grants are available on a competitive basis and award up to $25,000 per grant, according to the bill.
Some examples of ways the grants have been used include flash freezing produce, canning farmed food, and transferring farmed food to wholesale markets, Rasoul said.
“So, it’s all about trying to get that local food from the farm to the market, and at the same time reducing our [carbon] footprint,” Rasoul said.
Rasoul introduced HB 323 this past session to double the program’s available grant money from $25,000 to $50,000. Both chambers in the General Assembly also passed this measure unanimously.
The grant program awarded eight grants in December 2021 to various food infrastructure projects. Two of the projects involve improving farmer’s markets, two involve meat processors and two involve upgrading local canning systems, according to the Virginia Department for Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Campus connections
Food insecurity worsened because of COVID-19, according to data from Feeding America. However, data suggest food insecurity was a problem among college students before the pandemic.
Youngmi Kim, associate professor of social work at Virginia Commonwealth University, researched food insecurity among college students before the onset of COVID-19. She found that 35% of VCU students experienced food insecurity.
This finding inspired environmental studies professor John Jones to dream up a miniature version of the main food pantry on campus, which began in 2014 and is located inside the University Student Commons at VCU.
Little Ram Pantries launched in October 2021 in various locations around campus. People can take however much of the nonperishable items they need and donate as much food as they can.
Jones had the idea for the effort when he came across a small food pantry in the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond, he said. The effort mirrors the “little free pantry” movement spawned from little free libraries seen in neighborhoods around the U.S.
One aspect preventing people from using the main food pantry on campus is the stigma associated with food pantries, according to Jones. He wanted to employ the Little Ram Pantries as a way to eliminate the stigma surrounding using resources, he said.
“Let’s try to make this so visible on campus that it fades into the background,” Jones said.
Jones received program funding from the Office of Community Engagement and VCU Service Learning and has support from the school’s Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry, and Innovation. Each box has a sensor to track when the boxes are opened and closed for Jones’ research.
Jones found students interact with the Little Ram Pantries at over twice the rate they visit the main campus food pantry. The main food pantry on campus receives about 34 visits per week, Jones said, while the satellite version he launched receives about 75. This success led to him expanding the program by creating more locations.
“I think that the data that we have is very promising,” Jones said. “And I think that with some tweaking, I think the model could be very effective on other campuses.”
Professors from the University of Alabama and the University of West Georgia reached out to him about starting their own version of the program, Jones said. He wants to launch a website that details best practices for miniature food pantries, he said.
Despite the success of the Little Ram Pantries and other food pantry models, Jones said food pantries are not a solution to food insecurity.
“If our society wants to be serious about fixing the underlying issue as to why people are hungry, then we need to look at the issue of why people aren’t being paid enough,” Jones said.
Fonticello Food Forest founders Price and Sullivan helped round up the neighbor’s loose chickens and returned to finish the interview.
Efforts to combat food insecurity are notable, they said, but shouldn’t be necessary.
“In a truly just world and a truly reciprocal, mutual-aid world, there wouldn’t be this food waste to be redistributed and folks would be more connected to the food process,” Price said. “We understand that that’s not such an easy thing, to just suddenly flip a switch on, so you do what you do in the meantime.”
By Grace Bost and Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin celebrates public Education Innovation and Signs Proclamation Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week
RICHMOND, VA – On April 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin visited CodeRVA Regional High School, a computer science magnet school that enrolls students from fifteen school divisions, to sign a proclamation ahead of teacher appreciation week, which is celebrated from May 2nd to May 6th.
“CodeRVA is an excellent example of how innovation and partnership can benefit our students and improve their opportunities. This school is a model for Commonwealth innovation schools and demonstrates that we can move beyond a ‘one-size-fits-all’ education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
At the governor’s visit to CodeRVA, he also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week with a proclamation and Governor Youngkin noted, “I’m honored to highlight our amazing teachers across the Commonwealth who work tirelessly to educate, prepare, and nurture Virginia’s students. Teachers are trusted, respected professionals who must be empowered and supported to do their best work and to provide high-quality, innovative learning experiences that serve all students.”
Governor Youngkin also recognized commitments from public school divisions and higher education centers across the Commonwealth to establish computer science lab schools, if supported by the General Assembly. Partners include Stafford County Public School and the University of Mary Washington, Chesapeake Public Schools and Old Dominion University, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and James Madison University, as well as Loudoun County Public School, Roanoke Higher Education Center, and Southwest Higher Education Center.
“We cannot keep doing things the same way and expect a different result,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Too many of our children have fallen behind, so much so that it has become a national security issue. It’s time to innovate and think outside the box so that all of our kids can excel. Our teachers have a huge responsibility, and we so appreciate them. Let’s put more tools in the toolbox of education in the Commonwealth. We owe it to our children.”
“Here’s the hard reality–we need this,” said Dr. Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Public schools and educators want and can be the drivers of unique opportunities, innovation, and improvement so that all children are able to succeed, meet high expectations, and be prepared for life.”
CodeRVA serves a diverse student body that reflects each of the participating school divisions. And CodeRVA serves nearly two times the number of students with disabilities than the average schools in the Commonwealth. In this personalized learning school model, all juniors and seniors participate in relevant internships with businesses and community partners. Then nearly one-third of CodeRVA graduates get an associate degree in computer science.
“CodeRVA has enjoyed five years of success as the only magnet school of its kind in the Commonwealth,” said Kume Goranson, executive director of CodeRVA Regional High School. “As we look to the next five years, we will apply to be identified as a lab school and hope to partner with educators in every region to share our innovative instructional model in a new network of computer science-focused lab schools.”
Additionally, the Commonwealth’s computer science hub network, which will serve as the foundation for this constellation of new computer science lab schools, will grow to include direct student programs and new supports for school divisions to provide high-quality computer science education.
“Today’s visit to CodeRVA is a celebration of excellence and innovation in education,” said Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education. “When the General Assembly sends the Governor a bill and budget supporting lab schools, we will be able to expand computer science opportunities modeled on this wildly successful high school across the Commonwealth. School divisions, higher education partners, and CodeVA are ready to go.”
The full proclamation is available here.
Virginia student selected as national winner in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest
RICHMOND – The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced that a Virginia student has been named a national winner in the 2022 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s (MS-ISAC) annual Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.
The national winner from Virginia is Leila, a third-grader from Ashland Elementary in Manassas.
The goal of the annual contest is to engage young people in creating posters to encourage their peers to use the internet safely and securely. The competition also offers an opportunity for teachers in classrooms across Virginia to address and reinforce cybersecurity and online safety issues. All students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to participate.
In all, 35 finalists emerged this year from public, private, and home schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Themes reflected in this year’s submissions include creating strong passwords, protecting personal information, backing up critical data, and avoiding cyberbullying.
“We’re so proud of our Kids Safe Online national poster contest winner – Leila, and all of our 35 Virginia finalists as well,” said Chief Information Officer for the Commonwealth Robert Osmond. “We’re pleased to recognize our students for sharing the critically important message of staying safe while online.”
“These students are learning core aspects of safe, secure use of our increasingly-technological world, and we are pleased to support and encourage their efforts,” said Chief Information Security Officer for the Commonwealth Michael Watson.
“Virginia students and teachers are back in their classrooms but online safety remains a priority in the Commonwealth’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I congratulate Leila and all of the students who participated for helping raise awareness about the importance of keeping children safe online.”
To see a complete list of the Virginia winners in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest, visit the VITA website.
DMV urges motorists to make a plan to avoid distracted driving
RICHMOND — As April comes to an end, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges motorists to stay focused on the task of driving not just during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month but every single time you get behind the wheel.
“Distracted driving is a risky, avoidable behavior that endangers not only drivers, but their passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Focus your full attention on one task: safe driving. Any time you divert your attention from driving, you’re distracted.”
In 2021, more than 20,000 crashes statewide were attributed to distracted driving, which resulted in 117 deaths and 11,297 injuries. Drivers taking their eyes off the road was the number one cause of distracted driving crashes in Virginia last year. Cell phone use, looking at roadside incidents, and navigation devices were other top causes of distracted driving crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving causes 80% of crashes, and one of the most distracting activities drivers engage in is talking or texting on a cell phone. NHTSA research also shows that texting is considered the most dangerous type of distracted driving because it combines visual, manual, and cognitive distractions.
Effective January 1, 2021, Virginia law prohibits drivers from holding cell phones or any other wireless communication devices while driving except in a driver emergency or when the vehicle is lawfully parked or stopped. Texting while driving is also illegal in Virginia and is considered a primary offense. Texting while driving conviction carries a $125 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second and subsequent offenses.
Studies have shown that hands-free isn’t risk-free. Even if the phone isn’t in your hand, there are still dangers involved when drivers do not fully concentrate on the road. The best option is to make a plan before getting behind the wheel to avoid non-driving activities:
• Silence your cell phone or put it out of reach while driving.
• Enable or download a “Do Not Disturb” app on your phone to block incoming calls or messaging while your vehicle is in motion.
• Change your voicemail to notify a caller that you are driving and will get back to them when it is safe to do so.
Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies
RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs.
“What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some thousand dollars a year, but to also have the increased expectations that we have had to have during this pandemic, has been unreal,” Albus said.
Schools in Virginia are facing a critical teacher shortage, according to Adria Hoffman, president of the Virginia Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators.
The teacher shortage has resulted in about 1,000 to 1,200 unfilled positions statewide, according to Hoffman.
“It’s not just about how many teachers are we missing, but also how many human beings who care about kids and understand human development and child development,” Hoffman said.
Teacher shortages were something the state grappled with before the pandemic. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a 2018 Washington Post article that the “teacher shortage will be the steepest education challenge” that his successor would face.
Teaching vacancies increased by nearly 62% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2020-21 school year, according to an article published by Virginia Mercury. That resulted in an increase from 877 vacant positions to 1,420.
Data from an annual Virginia Department of Education report in October 2021 showed over 2,500 teaching vacancies. The numbers have likely changed, but school divisions do not report daily, weekly or monthly data on unfilled positions, according to the VDOE.
School districts with the highest student populations, such as Fairfax County with more than 178,000 students and Prince William County with around 90,000, currently have hundreds of vacancies, according to representatives for both counties.
Fairfax County Public Schools, as of April, has around 200 teaching vacancies, according to media outreach specialist Jennifer Sellers. The school is “1% shy of being fully staffed,” Sellers stated.
The numbers are typical of trends over the last few years and don’t indicate a shortage, Sellers stated.
Prince William County Public Schools has 453 vacant positions. Prince William County hires between 700 to 900 teachers per year on average, according to Diana Gulotta, PWCS communications director.
Richmond City Public Schools, with over 21,000 students, has listed at least 90 open teacher vacancies this year.
Filling a “leaky bucket”
Schools are filling these open positions by hiring individuals who carry provisional licenses, according to Hoffman. The licenses allow individuals to start teaching without completing teacher preparation programs, according to Hoffman. They must obtain full licensure requirements before the provisional license expires. However, these individuals have significant attrition rates, according to Hoffman.
“Recruiting pools of people and making it easier for them to enter doesn’t actually solve the crisis,” Hoffman said. “I equate it to filling a leaky bucket.”
The pandemic also caused many educators to be out on sick leave for weeks at a time due to COVID-19, according to Hoffman. This led to schools utilizing staff members who traditionally don’t work in the classrooms to alleviate the shortage.
Office administrators, superintendents, professional learning coordinators, and curriculum specialists across the state were deployed to be full-time substitute teachers for months at a time, according to Hoffman.
The Virginia Retirement System is also being used as a critical teacher shortage recruiting resource. Employees who retired through a VRS position, and who hold a state Board of Education license can apply for temporary teacher or administrator positions only in designated critical shortage positions. They can continue to receive retirement benefits while teaching.
Contributing issues
As the retention rate continues to drop, Hoffman said better working conditions, pay raises, and infrastructure improvements will likely help retain teachers.
Many schools need infrastructure improvements as they lack updated ventilation systems or windows that open, Hoffman said. This creates bad air quality, which can hurt those who are either immunocompromised or live with such individuals at home, according to Hoffman.
“Even losing 1, 2, or 3% of your workforce due to lack of safe and clean air quality makes an impact,” Hoffman said.
Lawmakers amended the state budget last year to put $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act toward improvements to school ventilation systems. School districts were required to fully match their allotment.
Denise Johnson, associate dean of teacher education and community engagement at the College of William and Mary, conducted an exit interview of teachers in 2018. Teachers listed reasons for leaving such as lack of support from the administration, workload, and pay.
A third of teachers surveyed indicated that a pay raise would have been an incentive to stay in the classroom. However, 23% said that no incentives would have encouraged them to stay.
Teachers are leaving the classroom due to high-stress levels due to the pandemic, according to Shane Riddle, director of government relations and research at the Virginia Education Association.
Teachers are nervous that they will be blamed for students’ learning losses from being in and out of the classroom so often due to the pandemic, Riddle said. “How do you get students back to where they need to be if the state is going to hold them accountable for something they can’t control?”
Teachers need to feel like they’re being better supported by their administrators and school districts as a whole, according to Riddle.
Many parents started homeschooling their children during the pandemic because they felt there was “no real structure,” and they had lower confidence in the school system, according to Riddle.
“The writing on the wall”
The number of students being home-schooled throughout Virginia for the current school year is over 61,000, including students home-schooled with religious exemptions. That total number in the 2019-20 school year was just over 44,000. The number of students being home-schooled now is currently almost 40% higher.
Homeschooling jumped even higher the school year after the pandemic hit and decreased a little as vaccines became available and schools opened back up the classrooms.
“Most of the time, parents and teachers work together really well,” Riddle said. “I just think the pandemic added a different aspect to the parent-teacher relationship and then added some stress to it.”
Albus said teachers pivoted when schools closed in 2020 and found ways for students to learn and obtain materials virtually.
Teachers needed to be flexible because many students didn’t have the proper guidance or support at home to help with virtual education, according to Albus.
“You can imagine the amount of learning loss that we had because so many of these children were not monitored appropriately,” Albus said. “It had nothing to do with the parents, it just had to do with this whole horrendous situation.”
Children also have internalized trauma from the pandemic, which comes out in the classroom, according to Albus. It is stressful for teachers to deal with these behavioral issues, Albus said.
The school where Albus works received a mental health counselor this year, according to Albus. School counselors help prepare students academically and behaviorally. Mental health counseling provides additional support, Albus stated. Legislation passed in 2020 required local school boards to employ one full-time equivalent school counselor position per 325 students in K-12, effective with the 2021–22 school year.
“It gets to a point where you’re weighing your options and you’re like, is this really worth my net pay of $30,000 a year with all the student loans I have,” Albus said. “Or, why am I not getting paid more to do more of what they expect me to do since the pandemic.”
Erin Chancellor taught in multiple counties around Virginia but left the classroom in 2021 after six years, due to the stress and demands of the job during the pandemic.
Chancellor cited her top reason for leaving the profession “without reservation” was due to health security because teachers were called back to the classroom during the uncertainty of the pandemic before there was a vaccine.
Teaching is Chancellor’s lifelong calling, she said. But it was hard to continue dealing with the stress of her students’ academic performance dropping due to the pandemic. The constant switching between virtual and in-person learning environments affected student learning, she said.
“I don’t know if I have it in me to live with the pressure of having my students get test scores that are high enough to show progress and also meet criteria for X, Y, and Z,” Chancellor said.
Many teachers across different counties left the profession because of the difficulty of virtual teaching and the realization that the pandemic would have lasting effects in the classroom, according to Chancellor.
“I just feel like I saw the writing on the wall and I wanted to leave in time to get out and get into a new profession before everyone quit,” Chancellor said.
The “most important thing right now” is for teachers to be heard and be a part of the decision-making process for public education, she said.
“Education is just trying to catch up with the pandemic and figure out how to move forward with it,” Chancellor said.
Financial assistance for teachers
Del. Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 103. The measure seeks to provide an income tax deduction of up to $500 for teachers, counselors, and other educators that work a minimum of 900 hours, to help with curriculum, supplies, textbooks, and other educational equipment purchases. The bill continued to the special session when lawmakers could not agree on an amendment. The special session began on April 4, but the measure has not been picked back up.
House lawmakers proposed a 4% salary increase for public school teachers in 2022 and 2023 with a bonus of 1% for each year. If the House version is passed, the first salary increase would take effect July 1.
Lawmakers have not finalized the budget at this time, and negotiations are ongoing.
By Anna Chen and Reid Murphy
Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and US West Coast
NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® is the only US East Coast stop for ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd’s reworked Mediterranean Gulf Coast Express (MGX) that will move cargo overland by rail to California via Virginia.
“This is an innovative decision by one of our long-time customers to take advantage of our efficiency and our rail reach into the Midwest,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It’s a unique service, but it is indicative of a very challenging trade environment. We welcomed the opportunity to be part of the solution for cargo owners on the West Coast.”
The service began operating in mid-April with arrival of the Synergy Antwerp at Norfolk International Terminals. Nearly 1,000 of the vessel’s containers were moved via Norfolk Southern to Chicago where they were switched to another rail carrier that moved them to the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland.
The weekly service employs eight Panamax vessels. The port call rotation is:
Livorno – Genoa – Barcelona – Valencia – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – The Port of Virginia – Livorno.
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce West Coast-based cargo owners and logistics companies to The Port of Virginia.
“Hapag-Lloyd is taking advantage of the present-day efficiencies here that are driven by a diverse, ultra-modern port complex that has an expansive rail reach,” Edwards said. “But what many companies on the West Coast may not realize is that we are investing $1.3 billion between now and 2025 to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry), dredge our channels to 55 feet deep and widen them for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels. The Port of Virginia is building capacity for decades to come.”
In 2021, the port processed nearly 2 million containers and moved more than 640,000 of those units by rail.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $631,262 award to enhance crisis management in schools
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has been awarded $631,262 in competitive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program.
Funds will be used to implement a crisis management enhancement project to increase communication and coordination and improve information sharing between law enforcement and school officials in order to increase school safety and sustainability planning efforts.
“I am pleased to see Virginia developing stronger school-law enforcement partnerships,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will have a significant impact on the safety and wellbeing of our school communities in Virginia.”
“Preparation is the key to ensuring the safety and security of Virginia’s schools,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “The importance of investing in resources and developing partnerships and communication between law enforcement officers and school personnel cannot be understated.”
“DCJS is committed to providing valuable resources to our school and law enforcement partners,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “Our focus is to continuously improve and enhance safety in our schools across the Commonwealth by encouraging collaboration and supporting Virginia law enforcement and schools.”
DCJS will lead the project in collaboration with other state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State Police.
Initiatives will include the:
• Development and implementation of a uniformed, statewide crisis management plan training curriculum;
• Development of a Virginia-specific mobile crisis planning application;
• Automation of the Virginia School Safety Inspection Checklist; and
• Development of age-appropriate and role-specific training videos on evidence-based response techniques to crisis events.
Through the standardization of site assessment, crisis planning, and response across Virginia, schools will facilitate an increased ability for an integrated and effective multidisciplinary response to any crisis.
In support of this grant project, the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is releasing new and updated resources to aid in crisis planning and crisis management for schools:
The Division Guide for Crisis Management Planning, developed in collaboration with state and national experts, is a six-step guide to forming and implementing crisis management plans.
The newly developed Virginia Safety Planning Guide for Individuals with Special Needs to help Virginia schools cultivate strategies to meet the diverse safety needs of all stakeholders within the educational community.
The updated Virginia Educator’s Guide for Planning and Conducting School Emergency Drills is designed to give faculty and staff in direct service positions, who interact with students daily, the hands-on information they need to practice the emergency response actions (drills) required by the Code of Virginia.
The DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is a resource and training center for information and research about national and statewide safety efforts and initiatives in K–12 schools and institutions of higher education. More information about the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety can be found here.
