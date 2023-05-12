Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (April 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Family Fun Day – C & C Frozen Treats
- Event link: facebook.com/events/703907138034127
- May 13th – at the gazebo!
- This will be the 8th Annual Family Fun Day. The Louisiana style parade kicks off at 10am. Nina and John will be boiling crawfish!!!
35th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival
- Event link: facebook.com/events/1124013938315829
- May 20 – Main Street will be transformed into a fabulous festival with vendor tables including 2 stages for bands! Over 100 vendors will be participating this year!
Safe At Home – The Un4gettable Series
- Event link: facebook.com/events/1670278446743771
- May 27 – Community Day will be held on May 27th, 2022 at Bing Crosby Stadium from 1PM – 5PM. The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from our Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults and children 13 and under are free.
- Game 1 – Front Royal Little League
- Game 2 – Athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs
- Game 3 – WCHS Alumni vs SHS Alumni
- This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. They offer shelter, food and guidance developing a proactive plan with each client to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing.
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for April 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2023. We are not experiencing a normal spring market right now. It is slower and will most likely remain a slower spring market but will last longer into the summer. This prediction is from the Bright MLS Economist. Buyers are still struggling with low inventory numbers.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -37.9%
- New Pending DOWN -33.7%
- Closed sales are UP -15.8%
- Average Median Sold $375,000
- Average Days on Market 30
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: April 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Front Royal’s beloved book distributor closes with a massive farewell sale
For nearly two decades, Sean O’Reilly’s book distribution company has been a cornerstone of Front Royal’s literary scene. Since 2004, O’Reilly’s passion for books fueled the local reading community and made him the number-one customer for the Front Royal Post Office for 14 years.
Operating from the historic Murphy Theatre building at 131 East Main Street (above DL Coffee Shop) since 2016, O’Reilly’s company has provided countless titles to book lovers near and far. Sadly, on December 6, 2022, Sean O’Reilly passed away after a courageous battle with aggressive cancer. His family has decided to close down the cherished book business.
In a heartfelt send-off, a massive sale is being held over the next two Saturdays, May 13 and May 20, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is an amazing opportunity for book enthusiasts to grab a fantastic deal, as nothing will be priced over $10.
With thousands of books spanning various genres and interests, from travel and children’s books to gardening, health and fitness, DIY, cars, O’Reilly computer manuals, arts and crafts, cookbooks, and more, there’s truly something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this chance to honor the memory of Sean O’Reilly and support his family in their time of need while also expanding your literary horizons.
159th Commemoration of the Battle of New Market, May 20-21, 2023.
Join the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park as we remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm and the soldiers that struggled there.
In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far-right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets from the Virginia Military Institute rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor.
The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme of that blood-soaked spring, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley.
New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers, and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.
The weekend will feature two special guests presenting specialized programs. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend.
A schedule of events is posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War’s website and social media pages.
Daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+); $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.
Featuring special demonstrations and lectures by:
- The Society of Civil War Surgeons & The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collectors
Activities Include:
- Live black powder and military drill demonstrations
- Live artillery demonstrations
- Guided battlefield tours
- Period cooking and civilian life programs
- Period dances
- Hands-on period Civil War weapons
- Medical demonstrations (Friday-Sunday)
Free REVIVE! Opioid overdose and Naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer two free virtual REVIVE! Training classes within the next few weeks. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, May 26th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and Wednesday, June 7th, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for either of these classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase in Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are strongly encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at http://www.nwcsb.com/prevention.php
American Heritage Girls honor their country
American Heritage Girls (AHG), a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, is committed to honoring their country and those who have served. Recently, the girls in Troop VA 2206 honored the American flag in an original flag retirement ceremony.
AHG Troop VA 2206 is chartered at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.
Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states. AHG helps girls to know who they are and whose they are through service work, badge work, leadership opportunities and more.
With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches, schools and civic organizations charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.
Throughout the past year, the troop has been collecting American flags that needed to be retired. On May 4, the girls came together to perform an original flag retirement ceremony, with the assistance of Warren County Fire and Rescue on Commerce Avenue. This event was performed in conjunction with the girls earning their Our Flag badge, which emphasized both flag etiquette, the Federal Flag Code in addition to exploring Francis Scott Key and the “Star Spangled Banner”. The flag retirement ceremony was one of the many ways AHG Troop VA 2206 honored their country this year. The girls also worked to cleaned up sections of Cedar Creek National Battlefield, visited Arlington National Cemetery and recreated a boot camp to learn about all the different branches of the U.S. military.
American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a faith-based character development program for girls 5-18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states. Girl members participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.
Visit the AHG website at americanheritagegirls.org to learn more. Visit AHG’s YouTube Channel to view “Faith, Service, Fun,” a 30-second video about AHG.
To request an interview with Patti Garibay, AHG Executive Director and Founder, contact Michelle Beckham-Corbin, Director of Marketing and Communications, at news@ahgonline.org.
‘Nacho Average Party’ – Cinco de Mayo by any other name celebrates Downtown Front Royal kickoff
As advertised on the Town website, “Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc. for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc. members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses. Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses …” As we soon learned, the event was the “Nacho Average Party” coincidentally held in the Village Commons park area on the “Fifth of May” or Cinco De Mayo.
There was face-painting for the kids, dance music for the kids and their elders, ethnic costumes, and photo ops galore. See more on Downtown Front Royal and its mission in promotion of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District below, after the photo collage.
But since a picture is worth a thousand words — enjoy the views:
Downtown Front Royal, Inc. (DFR) is back, and we need you!
The DFR Mission is as follows:
•To promote, preserve and revitalize Front Royal’s historic Downtown district as the commercial and cultural center of Front Royal and Warren County.
•To educate and involve the community in the process of the revitalization and improvement of Front Royal’s historic district.
•To work in partnership with local, state, and federal governments and private businesses, foundations, and private citizens to accomplish these goals.
If you have a passion for our local community and are interested in being a board member, please email a copy of your resume and cover letter explaining why you would be essential to our board.
We are looking for local citizens, business owners, and community partners to serve on the board.
Check Downtown Front Royal’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/downtownfrontroyalva
A brief Cinco de Mayo history lesson, found on the ‘FACTY’ website:
Every year on the fifth of May, millions of people across the world head out on the streets to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Street parties, carnivals, dancing, and music make for a joyous time to celebrate everything about Mexican culture. Many are under the misconception that May 5 is Mexican Independence Day. This is actually celebrated on September 16. In fact, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.
1. The Battle of Puebla – The France-Mexico conflict began in 1861 when Napoleon III recognized the importance of Mexico being a close neighbor to the US. By taking Mexico, he could lend his support to the Confederate cause in the US civil war that was already underway. But Napoleon III underestimated the resistance he would face on arrival in the town of Puebla.
The Mexicans were underdogs on May 5, 1862. The French military outnumbered them in both men and weaponry. The fate of Puebla looked bleak. Grenades fell on the town as the French tried desperately to enter. But a small band of Mexicans held firm and fought with courage and valor. Eventually, the French were forced to retreat. The underdogs had won the day, and the bells of Puebla rang loud and true that night.
The Battle of Puebla was a triumphant win for Mexico. However, the country failed in its attempts to push out the French. They were defeated, and colonial rule lasted for the next five years. In 1867, with support from the United States, Mexico fought the French and won back their independence.
The unlikely victory at Pueblo remained a source of national pride and inspiration. The then president, Benito Juarez, was quick to make it a national holiday, and its anniversary is still remembered to this day.
And an Average Nacho Party/Fifth of May salute to Mexico and its underdog spirit of independence and that spirit of against all odds many of its people bring with them to this day and period of international history.
