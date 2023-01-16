Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk:
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -24.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -50.9%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.7%
- Average Median Sold $371,000
- Average Days on Market 37
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2023.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
SAR commemorates Battle of Cowpens at Mt Hebron
On January 14, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Cowpens. The event was held at Mt Hebron Cemetery, near the grave site of Daniel Morgan.
Morgan was the commander of the American forces and won this decisive action against one of the elite units in the British Army. This battle was the turning point in the southern campaign of the War for Independence. It was fought on January 17, 1781, near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina. General Nathanael Green was the commander of the American Army in the south. He split his army, sending Morgan to southwest to cut supply lines and hamper British operations in the back country. General Lord Cornwallis, British commander sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to find and defeat Morgan. Tarleton was highly regarded by Cornwallis, but feared and hated by the Americans. It was his army at the Battle of Waxhaws where American soldiers attempting to surrender were given no quarter. This became known as Bufords Massacre and infuriated the colonists.
Morgan’s Army was joined by militia units, increasing his force to about 2,000 men. Tarleton led an army of 1,150 men, chasing Morgan through harsh weather conditions and rough terrain. Morgan chose the spot for the battle and deployed his troop in three lines in an open pasture known as Cowpens. The land was between two low hills with the Broad River at his back. Tarleton was an aggressive leader who pushed his men hard on an exhausting march to catch the Americans. Morgan developed a plan of double envelopment which led to a devastating defeat for the British. With superior tactics, he crushed an elite British army which eventually led to the Siege of Yorktown and the American victory in the War of Independence. Morgan’s army had 72 casualties and the British suffered over 300 casualties with over 500 men captured.
The ceremony was attended by five SAR chapters, Colonel James Wood II (CJW), Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC), Fairfax Resolves (FR), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and Fort Harrison (FH). The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by the Lane’s Mill Chapter. A presentation was given by compatriot Michael St Jacques with wreath presentations followed by a musket volley to commemorate the occasion.
Participating from the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Ken Bonner, Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Forrest Crain, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Jim Simmons, Mike St. Jacques, Richard Tyler, Mike Weyler.
Community Events
Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party
Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® office located at 135 N Cameron Street in Old Town Winchester. Cash or check only.
Beneficiary
Proceeds from the Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party will support the recruitment, awards and travel stipends for marching bands and special units to our 2023 Firefighters’ and Grand Feature Parades as well as generate funds for our 100th Festival in the spring of 2027.
Casino Table Games
Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps
Roll the dice or wager all of your chips at our Casino where you will enjoy table games including Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Craps. The lucky person who accumulates the most casino chips at the end of the evening will win $500 cash. A casino cashier will be available throughout the evening selling additional chips to increase your chances of winning the Casino chip grand prize. Didn’t win the Casino cash prize? Redeem your casino chips for special raffle tickets for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
Other Games, Auctions & Prizes
50/50 Drawings, Raffles and Apple Blossom Experiences
50/50 tickets, card drawings and raffles will be held throughout the evening.
Raffles include a chance to win an Apple Blossom Dance Party Experience for a group of four with 2 VIP parking passes, and items signed by past Festival Grand Marshal and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
A live auction will take place for an Apple Blossom Golden Ticket experience for two individuals to attend any and all Festival events in 2023.
Silent Auction
Silent auction items will be on display where participants can bid on a wide selection of items and experiences throughout the evening. If you or your business would like to contribute a silent auction item, please contact the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 or at info@thebloom.com.
Cash only for raffle, 50/50 and additional casino chip purchases. Credit cards accepted for silent auction items.
Tickets are Non-Refundable. ID required for entry. This is a 21 and over event.
Thanks to the generosity of our great sponsors: The Floor Shop (Cash Prize Sponsor); Berry Hill Logistics LLC (Beverage Sponsor); Armor Fence, Deck and Patio and John Massoud (Corporate Table Sponsors); First Bank, Hang 10 Car Wash and CNB Bank (Gaming Table Sponsors.)
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter, SAR recognizes ladies for support to the Chapter
On January 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted an awards presentation ceremony to recognize ladies who have supported the organization. The event was conducted at a dinner held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside Inn is the oldest and longest continuously running inn of the United States. The “Old Kitchen” was built in 1742 as a way station and stagecoach stop. The original well that watered the small hamlet of Middletown is viewable in the Larrick’s Tavern portion of the Inn. Wayside has continuously offered accommodations and dining since 1797. Compatriots of the Sons of the American Revolution must have linear descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The chapter and the inn have combined for several events over the past several years to support the preservation of colonial history and patriotism.
At the ceremony, the ladies were recognized for their efforts in supporting the chapter in it’s efforts to preserve the memory of the colonial era. Receiving Certificates of Appreciation for their support of the organization were Evangeline Robinson, Rebecca Ebert and Michelle Phillips. Anne Simmons was awarded the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for her leadership with Girl Scouts and support to the community. Michelle Phillips was presented a Martha Washington Medal for participating in many of the chapters and SAR events. Mary Daniel was recognized as the lady who provided significant support to chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel during the past year. Deborah Corey was recognized with Daughters of Liberty Medal, the highest lady’s medal presented by the SAR. It is given for unselfish devotion, tireless efforts and assistance to the SAR. She has provided behind the scenes support to the CJWII Chapter for the past nine years.
Compatriots attending, included members from the CJWII chapter, the Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Washington (GW) and Fort Harrison (FH) Chapters. SAR were Ken Bonner (SMJC), Bryan Buck (FH), Ernie Coggins (GW), Jim Cordes (FR), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Tim Dioquino (FR), Lew Ewing, Doug Hall, Peter Himmelberger, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, and Richard Tyler. The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Anita Bonner, Deborah Corey, Michelle Phillips and Anne Simmons. Ladies in colonial attire included Rebecca Ebert, Michelle Phillips, Anne Simmons and Linda Tyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Creed III”
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of January 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, January 2
- Library is closed in observance of New Year.
Tuesday, January 3
- 10:00 AM – Winter Reading Program begins! Come enjoy some special activities: balloon designs from 11am-12pm, and face/hand painting from 4-5pm. Register to become a “Winter Reader” and earn a prize each week!
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Spreading Viruses. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 4
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the New Year! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! New Year will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 5
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be Judging Books by their Covers! For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 7
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, January 9
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 10
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Spreading Viruses. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 11
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Winter Tales! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Winter Tales will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 14
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. If you are a teen who likes to talk about books, music, shows,… then come join us! Registration is required.
Monday, January 16
- Library is closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No Music & Movement class.
Tuesday, January 17
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Folded or Flat, which absorbs more? Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 18
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Imagining! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Imagining will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 21
- 11:00 AM – Snowy Owl Craft. For ages 6-11. Come celebrate winter by making a snowy owl and learn all about them. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us in a Mario Kart Tournament! Registration is required.
Monday, January 23
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 24
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Folded or Flat, which absorbs more? For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 25
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Games! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Games will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 28
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 7-11. Come get creative with a self-portrait collage! Registration is required.
Monday, January 30
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 31
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Making and Using a Stethoscope. Registration is required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for New Years and Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 2nd and Monday, January 16th.
Adult Winter Reading Wonderland
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 26th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest
For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, January 4th at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
G.E.D. Registration
In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development in-person course will be available on Thursday, January 5th and Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 AM. All prospective students must attend and complete registration. Registration for in-person classes will take 2 hours to complete. Do not bring children – no daycare will be provided. Courses begin Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates or interest in ESL courses can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.
Winter Wonderland: Drawing Workshop
In Person – Interested in learning how to draw? Join us Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 PM for a basic drawing workshop where participants will get a small sketchbook and learn how to draw a wintery still life scene. As supplies are limited, registration is required.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our first meeting of the year, Wednesday, January 18th at 6:00 PM, where we’ll talk about this year’s plans, our recent projects, and judging the Winter Reading Writing Contest! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.
Winter Bird Identification and Feeding
Virtual – Join us Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 PM. During this virtual presentation, you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. Tips will be presented on how to identify common bird species along with advice on how to attract feathered friends to your backyard. This presentation is open to everyone who loves birds of any age.
Photography and Beyond: Winter Bird Photography
In Person – Please join us on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 PM for a hands-on session at Eastham Park in Front Royal. During this hands-on presentation we will share techniques for photographing birds. The park is along the Shenandoah River and is home to many local birds. Please bring your cameras or cell phones with storage available and batteries charged. Remember to bundle up if the weather is cold! This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online.
Book Clubs at Samuels Public Library
In-person. Love talking about books? Join us at the library Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 PM
for an information session about book clubs at the library. Share with us what you are looking for, the books you would like to see us discuss, and what meeting times best work for you! Light refreshments will be provided.
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library Tuesdays at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. This program resumes January 24th.
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
61/39°F
54/39°F