Local News
Community Rally to Tackle Peak Electricity Demand
Local Residents Urged to Conserve Power during Afternoon Hours
As temperatures continue to soar this week, local energy grids are bracing for soaring electricity demand during the afternoon and early evening hours. To combat this, the authorities have declared Community Energy Savings Days for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The initiative emphasizes collective power conservation efforts to streamline energy use, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.
Peak demand periods often lead to increased electricity costs and a heightened carbon footprint due to ramped-up energy generation. By slightly altering energy consumption habits, particularly between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents can help to distribute the demand more evenly across the grid. Such community-driven efforts have the potential to significantly curb greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the stress on local power grids.
Residents can make a meaningful contribution in various ways:
- Thermal Management: Drawing window blinds and drapes during the day can block out heat, allowing households to raise their thermostat to a more energy-efficient 78 degrees or higher. Using fans can supplement this, as they consume less energy than air conditioners.
- Scheduled Chores: It’s advisable to postpone energy-intensive chores, such as laundry or using dishwashers, to off-peak hours. These appliances, along with ovens, can add to the heat and humidity inside homes.
- Mindful Consumption: Simple habits like switching off unnecessary lights and electronics, as well as unplugging devices like cell phone chargers and coffee makers, can collectively lead to significant energy savings.
- Optimal Window Use: While it’s best to keep windows and blinds shut during the daytime to prevent heat gain, opening them during the cooler nighttime can help regulate indoor temperatures.
As the mercury rises, the collective efforts of the community can make a tangible difference. By heeding the call of the Community Energy Savings Days, local residents not only ensure smoother functioning of the power grid but also contribute to a larger environmental cause.
Local News
Stephens City Lions Manage Route 11 Yard Crawl’s Third Busiest Location
The Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl on Saturday, August 12, 2023, either begins or ends in Stephens City at the Newtown Commons on Main Street. A yearly event since 2005 (Stephens City and Middletown joined in 2008), the Crawl is always held on the second Saturday in August. The Crawl constitutes a 43-mile-long yard sale that stretches from Stephens City’s Newtown Commons through seven historic small towns ending at New Market in Shenandoah County. The huge event is a partnership of the Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt Jackson, and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
Stephens City (Newtown Commons and Old School sites) will be one of the top three busiest locations during the 18th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl. Comprising a total of 140 vendor spaces, only the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market (160 vendors) and the Strasburg Emporium (150 vendors) are busier. Stephens City Town Hall works to encourage a successful event. “The Town of Stephens City offers the use of the Newtown Commons Park to the Lions Club for vendor spaces free of charge and arranges for enhanced police coverage during the event,” said Mike Majher, Town Manager & Planner.
So, if you are a lifelong crawler or just seeking an unusual way to experience Frederick County, you may want to begin your journey in Stephens City. Do not miss out on visiting the second oldest town in the entire Shenandoah Valley while shopping for yard sale treasures. As a Valley Pike Town, Stephens City is exceptional because it has changed little through three centuries. Many of the buildings along Main Street are examples of late eighteenth-to early-nineteenth-century log dwellings that have been modernized by the application of decorative elements to their exterior. The remodeling was mostly done during the late nineteenth century, so it is also historic and worthy of recognition.
The Stephens City Lions Club is the oldest charitable organization in town, established in October 1946. The Lions have been leaders in the community for decades and coordinate many of the activities inside the historic district. The Newtown Commons is located at 5165 Main Street, across from Clem’s Garage, and the Old Stephens City School is at 5516 Main Street.
“We have rented about 50 vendor spaces at the Commons and have another 50 spaces available. 10 vendor spaces are already rented with another 30 still available at the Stephens City Old School site,” said Dudley Rinker, Chair of the Stephens City Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee. The vendor spaces are 16′ X 20′ and cost $25 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room. Vendor set-up will begin at noon on Friday, August 11”, Rinker said. I am receiving phone calls, texts, and e-mails from vendors every day seeking a great location to enhance their sales. We should be sold out by August 12.
Vendors will be notified of their space number the week of the Crawl. The Crawl officially opens at 7 am on Saturday, but vendors typically begin selling on-site by late Friday afternoon. Adept shoppers begin looking on Friday or early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.
According to Lions Secretary Vicki Davies, the Lions Club will be operating out of the Newtown Commons concessions building, selling coffee, bottled water, and soft drinks. Butter biscuits with sausage and Danish will be served in the morning, and hot dogs and potato chips in the afternoon. “The Lions will also be selling Lions t-shirts, brooms, and their famous home-made Apple Butter, cooked all day in copper kettles and poured in pint-size jars,” said Davies. There will be other food vendors at the Commons, including ice cream, caramel corn, and pickles on a stick.
The Lions will follow the guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. Adjustments have been made for spacing and layout for social distancing and the safety of the vendors and customers. Both locations have restroom facilities and organized parking available.
“Proceeds from the rentals and concessions provide financial and human resource support to sight/hearing conservation, youth activities, and other service projects of the Stephens City Lions Club. “Most of our 17 active members will help with the event in one way or another, from set-up to clean-up and working in the concession stand. We are always soliciting highly motivated new club members who bring their collective knowledge and skill mix to assist with our numerous Lions events,” Rinker concluded. For additional Lions Club information, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.
Besides the Lions, some other organizations will also be renting spaces at strategic locations. Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation, says he had 24 vendor spaces for rent at 5408 Main Street on the intersection of Fairfax Street. Only 14 spaces at $20 per spot are still available. Kim Begnaud, Trinity Lutheran Church Community Outreach Minister, had ten designated spaces for rent in the church parking lot on 810 Fairfax Street. Only four spaces remain available. “A food truck will be on-site to support hungry browsers,” Begnaud said. Stephens City UMC will be selling used daycare equipment at 5291 Main Street. “We plan to set up outside with small cribs, children’s toys, and various, sundry items,” said Debbie Jones, SCUMC Daycare Chair.
Approximately one-third of the residents living in the historic district on Main Street will clear their attics, basements, garages, and carports and set up on front porches and sidewalks to sell their own wares. Between vendors and locals, as many as 400 people can be selling products within the Stephens City town limits.
Joe Gainer, a seven-year resident living on Main Street in the middle of the historic district, says he always participates, enjoying the camaraderie with neighbors. “My friends all gather their stuff, drop by the house, and offload their old items (everything and anything), knowing my location is a great place to make sales. The items sell quickly. I have sold as much as $2,000 worth of merchandise during the day-long event,” Gainer said.
The Yard Crawl t-shirts are collectible items with different colors featured each year. The 18th Yard Crawl t-shirt is a coral color. Shirts are $15 and $20 based on size. Shirts are available in all sizes, from small to triple extra-large, and available at Main Street Classics at 5441 Main Street in Stephens City as well as other locations along the crawl route.
Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, but also may assist you in receiving a discount by enabling a smoother transaction for the vendor. Bring bottled water to stay hydrated. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps, or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases. Park vehicles completely off the road and do not block driveways. No double parking is permitted along the entire route.
Local News
Shedding Light on Human Trafficking: The Impact of “Sounds of Freedom”
In a candid conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler, Mike McCool from the Royal Examiner studio delves into the harrowing world of human trafficking and the recently released film “Sounds of Freedom.” This eye-opening movie brings to light the dark reality of modern-day slavery, encouraging viewers to confront a global issue that often remains hidden in plain sight.
Sheriff Butler, who has a long-standing interest in combating human trafficking, begins by praising the film’s protagonist, Tim Ballard. Ballard, a former agent at the Department of Homeland Security, left his career behind to focus on rescuing children from trafficking rings. His relentless pursuit to bring traffickers to justice has earned him the status of a true hero in the eyes of many.
The sheriff reflects on his own experiences, having worked in similar circles as Ballard. While Butler’s approach was to educate law enforcement officers on identifying and combating human trafficking locally, Ballard’s focus was primarily on crimes against children. Despite taking different paths, both individuals were committed to fighting against this heinous crime.
The film highlights the disturbing fact that human trafficking isn’t confined to specific cultures or ethnicities; it is a global issue affecting every country. Often lurking in the shadows, traffickers exploit the vulnerable, leaving victims trapped and powerless.
Butler emphasizes the importance of educating law enforcement to recognize the signs of human trafficking and act accordingly. He has been a vocal advocate for increased training at all levels, from local officers to high-ranking officials. The goal is to raise awareness and improve enforcement to combat this pervasive crime effectively.
Human trafficking, much like drug smuggling, relies on counterfeit documents and hidden networks. Butler shares stories of his own experiences, shedding light on the intricate web of deceit traffickers weave to keep their operations discreet. He stresses that the fight against trafficking requires collaborative efforts, and law enforcement agencies must work together to dismantle these criminal networks.
The sheriff praises the efforts of his deputies and task force officers, who have been diligently working on drug interdiction, disrupting trafficking routes, and apprehending traffickers. However, he acknowledges that human trafficking is an ongoing battle, and even one successful operation may be followed by new offenders taking their place.
The rapid rise of social media has further complicated the situation, as traffickers can exploit vulnerable individuals easily. Sheriff Butler discusses the importance of community involvement and proposes conducting classes to educate the public about the signs of human trafficking and how to protect themselves and others.
The film “Sounds of Freedom” stands as a poignant reminder that human trafficking is an enduring global crisis. Through the dedicated efforts of individuals like Tim Ballard and the tireless work of law enforcement, progress can be made in curbing this abhorrent practice. Sheriff Mark Butler’s commitment to combating human trafficking in Front Royal serves as a beacon of hope for a safer and more vigilant community.
The film is currently playing at the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal. Click here for the schedule.
Local News
Dunkin’ Invests in Future Leaders with a Generous Scholarship Initiative
$125,000 Awarded to DMV’s Bright Minds
Imagine walking into your favorite Dunkin’ for your morning cup of joe and walking out with the possibility of a scholarship for your future. This is the vision Dunkin’, in partnership with Scholarship America, turned into reality for 50 students across the DMV region, with the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship now in its sophomore year.
The scholarship scheme, launched this past spring, is not just a financial boost – it’s a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and commitment these students have shown to their studies and communities. Every recipient, from high school seniors to undergraduates, displayed commendable academic performance, strong leadership skills, and an unwavering commitment to bettering their communities.
Two notable awardees from the 2023 cohort include Natalya Carter, a proud Warren County High School graduate heading to James Madison University, and Ashley Truban of John Handley High School, slated to study at the prestigious University of Oxford.
According to Maria Icaza, a DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee, “Our aim, whether it’s providing that essential morning brew or aiding the youth in pursuing higher education, remains to fuel the community’s progress.” The figures echo this sentiment – since its inception in 2022, Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program has allocated over $225,000, benefitting 90 promising students. This contribution has undoubtedly made the pursuit of higher education more attainable for many, alleviating some of the financial challenges tied to it.
The deserving recipients will be publicly honored in a ceremony at Nationals Park on August 2nd, marking their achievements and celebrating their potential.
Dunkin’, a household name established in 1950 and part of the Inspire Brands umbrella, has continuously looked for ways to make a significant impact, not just as a giant in the coffee and donuts sector but as a community-driven enterprise.
Scholarship America, Dunkin’s partner in this endeavor, boasts an impressive history of helping students, dispensing over $4.5 billion to 2.8 million students since 1958, making college dreams a tangible reality for many.
Local News
Sunfish Swim Team: A Rising Star in Shenandoah
The Warren County Sunfish Rides the Waves of Success Again
The Warren County Sunfish Swim Team, a burgeoning sensation in the Shenandoah Swim League, has again demonstrated its aquatic prowess with a commendable 5-1 record this season. Established merely a year ago, in the summer of 2022, the team’s rapid ascent in the league has been impressive.
This year’s roster featured an enthusiastic group of swimmers aged between 5 to 18 years old. With a line-up boasting ninety skilled athletes and nearly thirty more eager to join, the Sunfishes have firmly anchored themselves in the league’s top three rankings out of seven teams. The crescendo of their accomplishments was the breaking of a league record this summer – a testament to the team’s dedication, discipline, and dynamism.
A significant portion of the credit for this outstanding performance goes to the team’s dedicated parent committee volunteers. Their efforts, paired with the commendable support from Warren County Parks & Rec, Pool Management, and the lifeguard staff, have not only contributed to this season’s success but also hold the promise of an expanding and evolving program.
Head Coach Kaitlyn Hilliker, with her steadfast leadership and Asst Coach Ethan Coleman’s strategic insights, created a harmonious synergy reminiscent of their collaboration with the local year-round program, Valley Swim Team Phoenix. This team spirit was displayed during July’s year-end team celebration, where a fun-filled relay saw parents and coaches dive into the pool, competing against the swimmers. The playful challenge highlighted the depth of talent, even among the parents, with a few fathers now being scouted to assist during pool time practices next year.
As the Sunfishes ride the wave of their success, there remains a genuine need for support, particularly in equipment and advancements. The team offers an excellent opportunity for businesses and individuals passionate about fostering youth athletic programs. Anyone interested in contributing can reach out through their official website, registered as a 5013C. With community backing, there’s no doubt that the Sunfish Swim Team’s future shines even brighter.
The Warren County Sunfish Swim Team is a testament to what community spirit, dedicated training, and unwavering support can achieve in a short time. As they conclude another triumphant season, the entire Shenandoah Swim League and its supporters eagerly await what next summer holds for these rising stars.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 24 – 28, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge beam placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Shoulder closures 24/7. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure through Thursday. Follow posted detour.
*NEW* Route 840 (Water Plant Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control just east of Route 11 (Valley Pike) for bridge beam placement at the southbound I-81 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Work is related to southbound I-81 acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Front Royal Welcomes ‘Trellis’: A Mélange of History, Modernity, and Community
With the Blue Ridge Mountains painting a picturesque backdrop, Shelly Cook, in collaboration with the community, resurrects an iconic relic from the town’s past, turning it into ‘Trellis’ – an upscale event venue ready to host memories for a new generation.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lori Cockrell, CM Bruce Rappaport, Josh Ingram, Mellisa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Shelly Cook and Trellis to the community. Trellis is located on John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, Virginia. Trellis’s inauguration is not just a commercial venture. It’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community and its residents. Mayor Cockrell shared the community’s palpable excitement, likening the anticipation to “waiting for Christmas or a birthday.”
Shelly Cook’s journey to this moment parallels the restoration of the property itself. Facing personal losses, she channeled her grief into building – first homes, then a long-term care facility, and now, Trellis. This rejuvenated establishment was formerly the Halls Motor Coach Lodge, a familiar sight for many in the 1960s. Today, it stands revitalized as a venue that promises to intertwine the town’s history with contemporary luxury.
From the outset, Trellis has been a project by the community for the community. Shelly Cook’s heartfelt acknowledgment of every worker’s commitment, her superintendent Duane’s tireless efforts, and the ceaseless encouragement from the community highlight the collective effort behind Trellis. Mike McCool, publisher of the Royal Examiner, observed the transformation of the once “little stone building” and recognized Shelly’s vision to maintain the town’s charm.
Furthermore, Cook’s next venture, reviving the Sunshine Inn, signifies her commitment to the community’s rejuvenation. Her previous projects, like restoring the old bait house and Foster’s Old House, have consistently contributed to the town’s ambiance. Moreover, her upcoming eatery, Poppy’s Place, and the potential integration of the cherished bookstore promise yet another venue where residents can connect.
Tucked away in Front Royal, Virginia, a mere hour from Washington D.C., Trellis offers an escape from urban hustle and bustle. Situated close to the Shenandoah National Park, this fully-renovated, historic motor lodge promises modern luxuries with top-tier hospitality. Whether it’s a wedding, a reunion, or just a weekend getaway, the luxurious accommodations at Trellis provide a perfect blend of history and contemporary comfort.
‘Trellis’ is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together, united by vision and history. As the Blue Ridge Mountains silently watch over Front Royal, the town welcomes its residents and visitors to experience the magic of connection at Trellis.
For more information, visit the Trellis website.
Wind: 8mph SSW
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 9
95/68°F
86/61°F