Community Tree to benefit Reaching Out Now

Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope, the Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO”!

DATE: Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm

Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper

eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper LOCATION: Main Street & Downtown Market Check in near the visitors center & gazebo. Browse for bowls up and down Main Street. Downtown Market for the Soup Stations and pick up!

Main Street & Downtown Market



SOUPS – from local restaurants will be donated and available for pick up this year. The soups will be packaged and ready TO GO. Distribution of the soups will take place inside Downtown Market off Main Street. We are looking for soup donations… so please let us know if you would like to participate! Stay tuned for another soup specific update. But for now, our list of soup donors looks like this:

Mountain Home

Blue Wing Frog

PaveMint

Vinova

Soul Mountain

The Mill

The Apple House

Manor Line Market

Paladin

Blue Door

Downtown Catering

(NEW update coming soon – with soups and additional donors)

BOWLS – are in the process of being created by Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay. The public are welcome to stop in and paint the bowls as a group (10 or less) or individually. As the bowls are finished, they will begin to go on display up and down Main Street & Downtown Front Royal locations. Contact Arline to make a plan to paint: (540) 636-6019

MUSIC – Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo!

SPONSORS – We are looking for sponsors again for this year. $1,000 Gold, $500 Silver, $250 Bronze levels. Bonus advertising video is available to Gold sponsors by Jenspiration. We will feature your video on social media for all to see! Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630. Tear Away ticket purchase option is found in this story.