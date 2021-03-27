Jenspiration
Community Tree to benefit Reaching Out Now
Spread the word! Divine Beauty Salon has a Community Tree to benefit Reaching Out Now up all year long. Suzzane King decorates the tree for whatever holiday or season we are experiencing! Right now the tree is ready for Spring and Easter. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop in and select a hanging ornament with a need inside. At the end of each season, there will be a drawing for a nice gift that all participants are eligible to win. One entry per $10.00 donated. Check out this video to see the tree and learn more:
Divine Beauty Hair Salon
517 N Royal Ave | Front Royal, VA 22630
Reaching Out Now: reachingoutnow.org
THROUGH LEADERSHIP AND EMPOWERMENT
we support and encourage our community’s under-served students and their families to live victoriously, hopeful, and prepared for the future; to reach their full potential.
Jenspiration
The BOWLS of the Empty Bowl Supper 2021 with Arline Link
The House of Hope is so grateful for the help of Arline Link every year. For several years in a row, Arline has graciously helped supply the BOWLS for the Empty Bowl Supper. She has created a fun community experience inviting people of all ages to come in to help paint the BOWLS. Expect a “coloring book” painting experience to help those who are a little less artistically inclined to still produce gorgeous BOWLS.
Individuals, families, and groups of all sorts have spent time in the studio painting. Girl Scout Troops, Rotary Clubs, and Honor Society groups to name a few who have painted. Please contact Arline at Explore Art & Clay if you are interested in helping. We have about 200 BOWLS we are hoping to have prepared by April 24th! We need your help! Explore Art & Clay: 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630 | (540) 636-6019.
Watch this video to see a brief demonstration on how the bowls are prepared and get a sneak peek at some of the bowls that will be up for grabs this year! With every $35.00 ticket purchase, you get a BOWL and 2 TO GO soups. Soups will be located at the Downtown Market on Main Street day of the event. BOWLS will be found on display in numerous storefront windows along Main Street. Check in will be at the visitors center where you will receive tickets for your soups and bowl. Never fear, we will have lots of volunteers to help. Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo, so be sure to pack a chair to enjoy the music after you assemble your TO GO items!
$35.00 Adult Tickets | $5.00 Student & Kids (soup only)
Tear Away Flyer is available HERE, or in person you may purchase tickets at Explore Art & Clay.
Learn more about the House of Hope: warrencountyhomeless.org
Get your tickets for the Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” fundraiser on April 24th
Community Events
Get your tickets for the Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” fundraiser on April 24th
Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope, the Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO”!
- DATE: Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm
- Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
- LOCATION: Main Street & Downtown Market
- Check in near the visitors center & gazebo.
- Browse for bowls up and down Main Street.
- Downtown Market for the Soup Stations and pick up!
SOUPS – from local restaurants will be donated and available for pick up this year. The soups will be packaged and ready TO GO. Distribution of the soups will take place inside Downtown Market off Main Street. We are looking for soup donations… so please let us know if you would like to participate! Stay tuned for another soup specific update. But for now, our list of soup donors looks like this:
- Mountain Home
- Blue Wing Frog
- PaveMint
- Vinova
- Soul Mountain
- The Mill
- The Apple House
- Manor Line Market
- Paladin
- Blue Door
- Downtown Catering
(NEW update coming soon – with soups and additional donors)
BOWLS – are in the process of being created by Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay. The public are welcome to stop in and paint the bowls as a group (10 or less) or individually. As the bowls are finished, they will begin to go on display up and down Main Street & Downtown Front Royal locations. Contact Arline to make a plan to paint: (540) 636-6019
MUSIC – Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo!
SPONSORS – We are looking for sponsors again for this year. $1,000 Gold, $500 Silver, $250 Bronze levels. Bonus advertising video is available to Gold sponsors by Jenspiration. We will feature your video on social media for all to see! Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630. Tear Away ticket purchase option is found in this story.
Jenspiration
Meet March’s family sponsored pet of the month, Annabelle
Meet Annabelle! She is about 10 years old or older. Her partner passed and she is so lonely! She became too needy for her owner, so she was surrendered to the shelter. She has a few medical issues that are being tended to, but soon will be ready for adoption! Are you an individual or family that has the time for a friend like this? I bet Annabelle would just love to sit and snuggle all day long!
Thank you so much to Jessica Priest Cahill and her family for sponsoring this adoption. If you are a family or an individual who would like to make one of these videos or sponsor an animal, please consider membership to the Humane Society of Warren County! You could also make a fun video like this to help animals get adopted!
Call to schedule a time to visit with Annabelle at the Humane Society of Warren County… she really deserves a good home!
Humane Society of Warren County
humanesocietywarrencounty.com
1245 Progress Dr | Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 635-4734
Jenspiration
Meet March’s business sponsored pet of the month, Chaplin
Chaplin is a four year old kitty who came to the shelter as a stray. He has been neutered and vetted into great health. Chaplin is good with children, dogs, and other cats. He could be the perfect addition to a family full of action.
The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Chaplin and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
www.billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
(Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options.)
Jenspiration
Reaching Out Now buys a cow!
The meal program Reaching Out Now has been providing to our local families has been successfully serving our community for about a year now. Looking to the future, RON has decided to take steps to bring a Farm To Table meal plan to the families! Not only will they be bringing healthy eating to the plates, but supporting local farmers.
Yesterday, Robert Hupman of Hazard Mills Farm took Samantha Barber (President of Reaching Out Now), Michelle Smeltzer (Executive Committee Member of RON) and Jen Avery to the Virginia Livestock, LLC live auction off 619 in Front Royal. Robert helped win the bid for a 1510 pound beef for Reaching Out Now! Hupman explained that on average 40-45% of the weight of the beef will be usable. Chef Devin Smith will be in heaven with such amazing LOCAL fresh beef to cook!
To learn more about Reaching Out Now, visit reachingoutnow.org.
Note: Volunteers to deliver the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays are still in need. If you are interested, please email Dr. Judith James at jjames@reachingoutnow.org.
Jenspiration
Testimonials from Reaching Out Now volunteers
Reaching Out Now had a busy week last week serving meals to 83 families in Warren County. The work RON is doing is just amazing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers from the community come together to deliver the delicious food that Chef Devin Smith and wife Teketia prepare along with other volunteers. Meals are healthy combinations of favorites like BBQ sandwich with cole slaw, pork chops & mashed potatoes, shepards pie, or spaghetti & meatballs, just to name a few! Watch this video to hear testimonials from some of the volunteers as they arrived to pick up their deliveries for the night:
Featured in the video: Front Royal Police Chief Magalis & Captain Cline, Allen Linder and Cheyenne Bailey (Girl of Destiny), Debbie Ploski, Samantha Barber & Ms April (Participating family), Brian and Joan Ahier, Carol Hoopes, Teketia Smith, Krystal Hall, Devin Smith, and Joe Barber.
To learn more about Reaching Out Now visit: reachingoutnow.org.
Wind: 7mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 2
61/37°F
70/54°F