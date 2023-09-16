Local News
Community’s Fiery Call for Library Funding: The Power of the People and Their Stories
Save Samuels and Warren County Residents Band Together in Support of Public Libraries.
In today’s digital era, it’s a refreshing sight to witness communities rally for traditional establishments. This past week, Warren County painted a picture of unity and passion as the Save Samuels movement, alongside Defensive of Democracy, organized a lively event emphasizing the significance of their cherished library.
Sarah Downs, a leading figure of the Save Samuels campaign and a representative for Defensive of Democracy was a beacon of enthusiasm at the gathering. “Our libraries transcend the realm of just being structures filled with books. They symbolize knowledge, culture, and the essence of community,” voiced Sarah, urging everyone to back their mission online via the Save Samuels website and Facebook page.
The gathering wasn’t just about speeches. A captivating ambiance enveloped the venue. From kids engaging in artistic endeavors at the designated Kids Corner to placards resonating with the attendees’ emotions, the atmosphere was electric.
Sarah, shining with determination, hinted at an upcoming significant event, “This upcoming Tuesday is vital. We’re convening at the government center at 4 p.m. We have to make our board of supervisors realize the library’s indispensability.”
Another figure who stole the limelight was Amber Mabie, a long-standing resident and library advocate of Warren County. With her family beside her, Amber recounted her journey, from her days as a 911 dispatcher to her current role as a stay-at-home mom. Amber shared heartwarming tales of the library’s pivotal role in her family, right from the times when her grandmother introduced her to the world of books.
Making a significant revelation, Amber announced her candidature against Tom MacFadden for the school board. She emphasized her concerns about dwindling funding for essential resources and urged the community to support her cause.
The Save Samuels rally epitomized the indomitable spirit of the Warren County community. Their shared reverence for the library sends out a clarion call. In a world rapidly shifting towards the digital, there’s still an unyielding love for the tangible, for the stories within the walls of our libraries, and for the legacy they represent. The forthcoming times promise continued effort from these devoted individuals as they strive to secure their library’s future.
Warren County Prepares for I-81 Lane Closure for Bridge Expansion
Bridge Widening Initiative Aims to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety.
Heads up, drivers! The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has important news regarding the I-81 northbound lane in Warren County. On the night of Tuesday, September 19, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., a portion of the lane will be temporarily closed due to crucial bridge expansion work.
This closure pertains to the Route 840 (Water Plant Road) bridge, which spans over the southbound lane of Interstate 81 in Warren County. The primary objective of the closure is to pour the concrete deck, a pivotal step in the bridge’s widening process. The work zone will encompass the stretch between mile markers 298 and 300, in close proximity to the junction where I-81 meets I-66.
Drivers should be aware that this is a commonly bustling area. As a result, VDOT has advised motorists to exercise extra caution and vigilance when navigating this zone. For those who frequent Route 840 near the I-81 overpass bridges, keep an eye out for flagger-controlled traffic during the stated hours.
It’s worth noting that this bridge expansion initiative isn’t an isolated effort. In fact, it’s part of a comprehensive plan to enhance I-81 exit 300. Additionally, there’s a blueprint for a longer on-ramp from I-66 in the pipeline. Funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, the overarching goal of these undertakings is to alleviate congestion and, importantly, boost road safety.
Adding some financial context to the matter, Triton Construction Inc., based in St. Albans, W.Va., was granted a contract worth $7,140,300 by the Commonwealth Transportation Board on May 17, 2022. The entire project is charted for completion by November 2024.
For those who regularly traverse I-81, be prepared for intermittent northbound and southbound shoulder closures throughout the project’s duration. A strict work zone speed limit of 55 miles per hour is in place for southbound I-81 traffic. Remember, these efforts are all weather-dependent.
For real-time traffic alerts and additional traveler details, you can dial 511 or pop over to 511Virginia.org. For any queries, the VDOT Customer Service Center remains at your beck and call, 24/7, at 1-800-FOR-ROAD or via their mobile-friendly site at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
As Warren County embarks on this ambitious bridge expansion endeavor, it serves as a reflection of the ongoing commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring safety for all. Motorists are encouraged to stay updated, drive safely, and cooperate with the changes for a smoother road ahead.
A Glimpse into the Future: Warren County Middle School Students Tackle Constitution Day
Shining a Light on the Nation’s Foundations.
Constitution Day took on a fresh, youthful perspective at Warren County Middle School when several eighth graders eloquently shared their insights into the historic document. Guided by their dedicated civics teacher, John Droesch, these young scholars are on a mission to understand, appreciate, and perhaps even shape the country’s future.
Mike McCool, representing the Royal Examiner, visited the school to chat with four standout students: Henry Kennedy, Jakaelyn Jackson, Samara Davis, and Kaylin Simpson. Each student provided unique insights into the Constitution, a reflection of their class assignment where they penned essays on the topic. Kennedy, whose mother was once a history teacher, delved deep into the evolving perceptions of “We the people.” Jackson, on the other hand, was impressed by the Constitution’s intricacies, especially regarding how laws are crafted and implemented.
One recurring theme was the surprise at the Constitution’s depth. Davis, for instance, confessed that her historical interest only sparked this year, leading to a broader realization of the nation’s foundational laws. Meanwhile, Simpson’s exploration led her to reflect on the relevance of the Constitution today, particularly on the topic of screen time for youngsters like her.
Droesch expressed immense pride in their dedication and insights. Impressed by their pre-existing knowledge and the depths of their curiosities, he highlighted that many students even ventured into complex areas such as voting rights and reproductive rights. A testament to the importance of civics education, the school’s curriculum will soon have these eighth graders simulating the passage of a law, allowing them to apply their newfound knowledge in a practical setting.
Reflecting on the significance of understanding the Constitution, Droesch shared a heartwarming story of a former student inspired to pursue a congressional career. It serves as a reminder that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and instilling them with a sense of civic responsibility is paramount. As the country looks towards the future, there’s hope in knowing that institutions like Warren County Middle School are nurturing the next generation of informed, engaged citizens.
Updated: Samuels Public Library Board Rejects Warren County’s Funding Agreement
Melody Hotek Addresses Key Points on the Recent Decision.
The Board of Directors at Samuels Public Library voted against accepting the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) presented by Warren County on September 14, 2023. This decision comes after intensive internal discussions, hinting at the importance of the agreement to the library’s functioning.
Speaking to the Royal Examiner, Melody Hotek, the President of Samuels Public Library, highlighted the depth of the discussions leading to the decision. “We had a very good discussion with free sharing of ideas between our board members,” Melody shared. The board is expected to have an executive meeting on Tuesday, where they will discuss the details further with key stakeholders ex-president Henry “Mac” Hobgood and Eileen Grady, interim director; the five executive committee members, supervisors; and both lawyers.
At the heart of the rejected MOA, titled “LIBRARY FUNDING AGREEMENT,” were several key points. The agreement stated that the library, a non-profit organization, would receive county funds, with County taxpayers accounting for more than three-quarters of the library’s operational funding. The term of the agreement was set to end on June 30, 2024, with automatic renewals unless either party expressed the desire to end it.
However, governance over the library’s board was a prominent point. The Warren County Board of Supervisors would appoint all Trustees**, a move which might have raised eyebrows considering the importance of an independent board for library operations.
The funding criteria section, perhaps the most contentious, delved deep into library management, suggesting controls over the library’s material collection, establishing policies regarding “sexually explicit” materials, and ensuring public involvement in decisions related to the library’s collection.
Also, the agreement placed strong emphasis on transparency, directing that all library board meetings should be open to the public and compliant with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The Board of Directors’ decision to reject the MOA underscores the intricate balance between public funding and operational independence. The forthcoming discussions will likely shed more light on the path forward, but as it stands, the library’s immediate future and its relationship with Warren County hang in the balance. Only time will tell how these two important community pillars will reconcile their differences for the benefit of the people they serve.
Click here to read the Warren County MOA.
Watch the Samuels Public Library Meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
** The agreement is really not clear on the exact number of appointees. It mentions the number of five, but the language is convoluted.
Here is a summary of how we interpret this portion of the agreement, not a legal opinion. This agreement negotiation will continue on Tuesday, September 19, when the Samuels Executive Committee meets again with the County team.
Summary: Library Governance Agreement
- Trustee Appointments:
- All Trustees are appointed by the Supervisors until there are five Trustees, one for each County Magisterial District.
- If a Trustee appointed by the Supervisors resigns or is otherwise removed, the Supervisors will continue to make appointments until there are five such Trustees.
- Executive Committee Appointments:
- The Supervisors will appoint two Trustees, whom they had previously appointed, or other Trustees at their discretion, to serve as Board Members at large on the Executive Committee.
- Vacancy and Reappointments:
- No Trustee appointments shall be made by anyone but the Supervisors if there are vacancies they need to fill.
- Existing Trustees can finish their terms but can only be reappointed based on this Agreement’s terms.
- All vacancies must be filled according to this Agreement.
- Validity of Appointments:
- Any Trustee appointments after August 16, 2023, not following this Agreement, are null and void. The improperly appointed Trustee(s) must resign immediately.
- Amendments and Compliance:
- The Library’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws must be changed to align with this Agreement, and this should be done to the satisfaction of the County Administrator within 60 days after this Agreement is signed.
- Approval by County Administrator:
- Any changes to the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws, or any Library practice or agreement that affects the duties, powers of the Trustees, or increases the number of Trustees, must be approved by the County Administrator.
- Control Over Trustee Appointments:
- The Supervisors have the exclusive right to appoint all Trustees until a specified number (five representing each County Magisterial District) is achieved. This gives them significant influence over the composition of the board of Trustees.
- Control Over Executive Committee Appointments:
- The Supervisors can decide who among the Trustees will serve on the Executive Committee. This further amplifies their influence over the library’s leadership decisions.
- Exclusive Right to Fill Vacancies:
- No other entity or individual can appoint Trustees if there are vacancies that the Supervisors need to fill. This ensures that the Supervisors retain the sole authority to determine the board’s composition.
- Ensuring Compliance and Validity:
- The county has the power to nullify any Trustee appointments made after a certain date if they don’t align with the agreement. This acts as a check against any actions that might bypass the stipulated processes.
- Authority Over Legal Documents:
- The Library’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws must be changed to fit this Agreement. The County Administrator has the final say in ensuring these documents’ changes align with the county’s interests and requirements.
- Veto Power:
- Any changes to foundational documents or significant library practices, especially those that affect Trustee roles or expand the board, must be approved by the County Administrator. This grants the county, via the County Administrator, a gatekeeping role to ensure that the library’s operations and governance remain aligned with the county’s vision and stipulations.
The county gains significant influence and control over the library’s governance structure and key leadership appointments, ensuring that its interests and vision for the library are upheld.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
This bird was found on the ground, unable to stand, disoriented, and quiet. These neurologic displays are signs of West Nile Virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne virus that can be lethal in a variety of species including birds, humans, and horses. However, both the WNV and HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) tests came back negative.
Unfortunately, we can’t be sure exactly what caused this bird to be down—these signs may have been caused by trauma or by a disease for which we did not test.
Thankfully, within a week this bird was much improved with supportive care. And after graduating through all of our outdoor pre-release enclosures, it was finally released!
As you can see, this owl was a little unsure at first when brought back near the found location, but after a short time it flew off and landed in a nearby tree. We hope this bird lives a happy, healthy life in the wild!
Did you know?…
Great Horned Owls are apex predators—a predator at the top of the food chain that plays a crucial role in balancing prey populations within the ecosystem. Their wings are shaped and fringed for silent flight, taking their prey by surprise! And although they weigh only 2-3 pounds themselves, they are strong enough to lift prey as heavy as 5 pounds.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Able Forces Couple Spearheads a Local Remembrance of 9/11
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, Skip and Kathy Rogers of the Able Forces Foundation held a 9/11 Patriot Day memorial at the Front Royal Gazebo/Village Commons area to those lost and those who served as first responders at September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with a fourth hijacked plane lost in a crash in a wooded area of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people, 2,977 to be specific, perished in that deadliest terrorist attack on American soil 22 years ago.
We asked Rogers if he and his wife planned for this to become an annual remembrance of the sacrifice of that day 22 years ago. “We do,” Rogers replied, noting that it was his wife who pointed out the prior week that there was no local 9/11 memorial service planned for downtown this year. “She said, ‘We need to do something.’ And she took it upon herself and started gathering up a lot of mementos from our work. And I got up with Lizzie (Lewis, Town Director of the nearby Front Royal Visitors Center), and Lizzie said, ‘Go’.”
Between greeting visitors to his display, Rogers told the Royal Examiner he looked at this inaugural of what he plans as an annual event as one with a two-pronged message, first a remembrance of those who died on this date in what was a national tragedy and secondly, getting engaged in your community to its betterment.
‘So, we’ve had just a wonderful little remembrance. It’s Patriots Day, and Kathy made up a bunch of brochures for things you can do today to celebrate Patriots Day — thank a police officer, a fireman, first responders in general. And as important, or maybe more importantly, to get engaged as a volunteer. We have a lot of needs in our community and most communities, and this is a day of not only unity but of service. We’ve been asking people to reach out to places like C-CAP (Congregational Community Action Project) … the Salvation Army needs volunteers, you can adopt a street (for cleanup), you can be a Royal Ambassador, but get involved in your community,” Rogers urged those he encountered between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday morning, as well as those who will read or hear about it after the fact.
As Skip greeted another visitor, Kathy Rogers directed our attention to the flag-draped across the Gazebo with some very unusual stripes. “That’s the 9/11 flag, it has all the names of the people that were killed on 9/11. I had a Flag of Heroes that had just the firefighters and those first responders on it. But I did an event once, and the guy next to me, his friend, was on the flag, so I gave it to him. So, I’ll have to order another one of those.”
Kathy noted that the casualty list consequential of that day actually stretches into the two wars fought in the aftermath of those terrorist attacks, Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. “The military lost over 7,000 and over 34,000 wounded,” she said, observing, “I mean these people, even the ones that were injured in the World Trade Center and all the firefighters, have inhalation injuries that will last all their life. And there are so many people who continue to suffer every day. I mean, look at all the wounded warriors, and that was all a result of 9/11,” Kathy reiterated of the consequences of that day.
“Our company started as a result of 9/11,” Mrs. Rogers pointed out. “Skip went to visit Walter Reed (Hospital) with a former Sgt./Major of the Army and saw all the injured guys and said we have to do something. And that’s when we started the (Able Forces) Professional Services to get them jobs. And then we started the Foundation at the same time to help with things of a financial nature.”
The conversation then turned back to the role of first responders as Skip introduced us to one visitor he had been conversing with who had his own 9/11 experience to share. “My name’s Doug Baker,” he said, introducing himself as a person with a volunteer firefighting first-responder background, continuing, “I was down there on vacation when it happened. And everybody was running every which way, and I jumped in and started helping people — I was just helping people out to my left and my right because God put us on this earth to help … They touched my heart. I was helping this one person up, and I looked up, and the thing started tipping like it was tipping over. And I said we have to hurry up and get you out. And I just kept on helping get people out with no gear.” That turned the conversation to the official NYC first responders on the scene with gear.
“A lot of them didn’t get out, a lot of them got out, and a lot of them didn’t. It happened so fast, it was awful,” Baker said, recalling the escalating situation he had stumbled into with an ability to lend a hand. “If you were there and seen that in person,” Baker said of how fast things went from bad to worse that day in lower Manhattan. “I couldn’t imagine,” Skip offered.
Thank you, Doug Baker, for sharing your time and experience this day 22 years later, and thank you for your God-given impulse to help, not only while on vacation on 9/11, 2001, but throughout a life of volunteer emergency services to the communities you have lived in.
And that presents us with a nice segue back to Skip and Kathy Rogers hope that this annual remembrance of this date in 2001 and its ongoing consequences can be a stimulus for all of us in a position to do so, to become more involved in our communities by offering a volunteer’s helping hand to the betterment of our community and our neighbors in need in that community.
Front Royal Dedicates North Commerce Bridge in Honor of Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley
Memorial Tribute Marks 40 Years Since Tragic Ambush.
The Town of Front Royal has long cherished its local heroes, and this week, it pays a touching tribute. Forty years ago, on a day much like any other, the community experienced a tragedy that still resonates today. Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley, a loyal servant of the Front Royal Police Department, was preparing for another day of duty when the unimaginable happened – an ambush right outside his home.
For four decades, memories of Sgt. Smedley has remained vivid in the hearts of the community. He was more than just a police officer; he was a beacon of hope, a symbol of security, and, above all, a beloved citizen of Front Royal. And now, the town has found a fitting way to immortalize his memory. This Wednesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m., Front Royal will formally dedicate the North Commerce Bridge in his honor.
This gesture, although symbolic, signifies the town’s undying gratitude and admiration for Sgt. Smedley. By naming this prominent bridge after him, future generations will be reminded of his sacrifice and dedication. It stands as a testament to the community’s commitment to remembering its heroes and ensuring that their stories continue to inspire.
“He was one of us. To have a bridge that connects people and places, named after Sgt. Smedley – it’s poetic. It reminds us of the bridges he built within our community during his time with us,” shared a longtime resident of Front Royal.
The dedication ceremony promises to be a somber yet heartwarming event. The town’s invitation to the public showcases their collective sentiment: pride, reverence, and a deep sense of loss. For many, the bridge will not just be a means to cross from one side to another but a symbol of unity and respect.
As Front Royal looks ahead, the North Commerce Bridge will stand tall, serving as a poignant reminder of Sgt. Smedley’s impact on the community. His legacy, etched in stone and steel, will continue to inspire the town to come together to remember and cherish the values he held dear.
