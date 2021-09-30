Regional News
Companies look to hiring Afghan refugees, but child care remains a question
WASHINGTON – As a number of top American companies are promising to train or hire Afghan refugees resettling in the United States, questions remain about providing child-care services to the new workers.
The infusion of new talent should help offset nationwide labor shortages, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.
“These refugees are such vital contributors to our economy and workforce,” Vignarajah said to CNS. “Just because these people have been persecuted doesn’t mean they aren’t coming with valuable skills.”
Maryland is slated to receive 1,348 refugees recently evacuated from Afghanistan, according to government statistics first reported by The Associated Press.
The odds of those refugees finding work are good: 61 percent of those in Maryland using employment services landed jobs in 2020, according to the Maryland Office for Refugees and Asylees. The state is ranked eleventh in employment outcomes for refugees nationwide.
But child care is absolutely going to be essential, said Alan Khazei, senior advisor at Welcome.US, a national coalition to welcome and support the incoming Afghan refugees through employment opportunities.
Afghan families are very large, said Freshta Taeb, a board member of the Afghan American Foundation and senior refugee interventionist for Cornerstone family and marriage intervention, a faith-based counseling organization.
“The biggest help any organization can have when hiring women is going to be the option of childcare,” said Taeb, who has been working with Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, one of the primary entry points for Afghan refugees coming to the United States.
In July, The Economist evaluated countries with the most generous child-care policies, including leave, access, quality, and affordability. America ranked number 40 out of 41 countries on the list.
Child care is an issue Welcome.US is trying to work on, Khazei said. However, he admitted that providing and funding child care will largely depend on volunteers stepping up and helping out, he said.
“We haven’t had this many refugees arriving all at once since the end of the Vietnam War, so it’s a huge challenge,” Khazei said.
In addition to companies and nonprofits, 16 governors joined Welcome.US, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Our state is proud to be the fourth state in the nation for the resettlement of SIV recipients,” Governor Larry Hogan said during the livestream launch of Welcome.US on Sept. 14.
A 2018 Migration Policy Institute report revealed early childhood services for young refugee children are a low-priority issue and are often overlooked by both state and federal agencies, policymakers, and departments responsible for refugee resettlement and integration.
The majority of the $6.3 billion in emergency funds the Biden administration received from Congress to help Afghan refugees will go to the Defense and State Departments to support processing sites and transportation to and from those sites, Shalanda Young, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget wrote in a blog post.
Additional funds will go to health screenings, vaccinations, and resettlement resources, Young said. Taeb said she has not seen Afghan refugee families coming to the base with fewer than six, seven, or eight children.
Many of the women Taeb is seeing and interacting with on the base are pregnant, she said, adding that there have been over a dozen babies born so far at the New Jersey installation.
Working married mothers in the United States often reduce work hours, take pay cuts or drop out of the workforce altogether so that they can take care of their children, according to a 2021 study by the U.S. Census Bureau,
Maryland’s refugee office has served 465 newly-arrived eligible Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants as of August 2021. The Special Immigrant Visa program is one of many programs authorizing Afghan refugees to resettle in the United States.
As of 2020, a report from Brown University’s Watson Institute said, over 18,000 Afghan applicants had received American government visas, along with over 45,000 of their immediate family members, and had immigrated to the United States.
Applicants for SIVs must meet certain requirements like working for or with the U.S. government in some capacity.
Between Oct. 1, 2020, and the end of last month, 330 Afghan SIV’s arrived in Maryland, according to data from the Refugee Processing Center, a case management system processing refugees in the United States.
Most women in Afghanistan are not eligible for the SIV program, said Devon Cone, a senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International.
Cone said women have a hard time qualifying as primary SIV applicants because they had limited access to education and, even if able to work with the U.S. military, would have faced much higher personal risks in Afghanistan simply because they were women.
However, there are some Afghan women who have come to the United States through the SIV program but will face other challenges.
Deterrents around child care and transportation made it difficult for Afghan and Iraqi female SIV spouses to attend classes or employment, according to a 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan auditing arm of Congress.
Female SIV spouses who wanted to work felt they needed to wait until their children were older or needed to learn the English language first, the GAO said.
Among other programs, child care and language adaptation are vital to the integration of refugees in the work environment, according to 2019 documents released by the International Chamber of Commerce.
The United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation earlier this month launched a coalition to help Afghan refugees find employment in the United States. The coalition also joined the Welcome.US campaign working with companies like UPS, Amazon and Walmart to offer assistance to Afghan refugees.
“…We know what a job means to an individual and to a community. It means dignity, opportunity, stability and hope for a better future,” Carolyn Cawley, president of the chamber’s foundation, said in a statement.
To ensure that their new workers stay employed, companies need to understand what skills Afghan refugees already possess and learn about Afghan culture, Taeb said.
Another challenge will be helping refugees adjust to American culture, Taeb said.
“If employees are not culturally competent or not aware of certain dynamics, you can’t expect someone from a different culture to come and assimilate overnight,” Taeb said.
By NATALIE DRUM
Capital News Service
Regional News
As Congress debates following states in legalizing marijuana, youth use is up
WASHINGTON – As congressional Democrats press for federal legalization of marijuana and more states continue to legalize it, an increasing number of college-age adults across the United States are ditching liquor stores and heading to dispensaries, a new study shows.
Roughly 44% of college students consumed marijuana in 2020, a jump from 38% in 2015, according to a July survey by the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health.
The survey, which has been tracking alcohol and drug consumption of Americans aged 19-60 since 1980, questioned nearly 1,600 young adults aged 19-22 from March to November of 2020. This age range showed the greatest changes in cannabis and alcohol use of all the groups studied.
By contrast, among 45-60-year-olds, 10-12% reported marijuana use in 2020, a decrease from 12-15% in 2015.
“There may be multiple reasons for these findings, including increased social acceptance of marijuana use and decreased criminal justice-related treatment admissions,” Nora Volkow, director of NIDA, told Capital News Service. “Additional research is required to build an evidence base and untangle the multiple factors that affect cannabis use outcomes.”
The increase in marijuana use among young Americans coincided with a decrease in alcohol consumption. Fifty-six percent of the study’s subjects reported drinking alcohol in 2020, compared to 62% the year before.
Likewise, binge drinking hit an all-time low in the most recent study, dipping eight points in a year to 24%.
“While binge drinking has been gradually declining among college students for the past few decades, this is a new historic low,” Dr. John Schulenberg, a University of Michigan psychology professor and one of the study’s authors, said in a statement.
The trend toward higher marijuana consumption comes at a time when the legalization of the drug is accelerating among the states: voters in Arizona, Montana, South Dakota and New Jersey approved marijuana legalization measures in the 2020 elections.
In total, 33 states – including Maryland – plus the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have legalized marijuana for medicinal use. A total of 19 states and the District of Columbia also have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
On the federal level, three Democratic senators want to legalize cannabis nationwide. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, co-sponsored a bill they introduced in July to do just that.
“Cannabis prohibition, a key pillar of the failed War on Drugs, has caused substantial harm to our communities and small businesses, and especially for communities of color,” Wyden said in a statement. “It’s as simple as this: Senators Booker, Schumer, and I want to bring common sense to the federal government, end prohibition and restore the lives of those hurt most and set them up for an opportunity.”
The lawmakers’ bill, called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and would give states the right to regulate the drug as they now regulate alcohol.
“Not only will this legislation remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances,” Schumer said in a statement. “But it will also help fix our criminal justice system, ensure restorative justice, protect public health, and implement responsible taxes and regulations.”
The House in December passed legislation decriminalizing marijuana, but the measure died in the Senate. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, and five other House Democrats reintroduced the bill in May. Nadler is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Pointing to state legalization efforts, Nadler said: “Our federal laws must keep up with this pace.”
But opponents insist cannabis use shouldn’t be encouraged by the government.
“Drug use is an epidemic in this country,” Scott Chipman, vice president of Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana, told CNS. “We need to ask why and address the underlying causes. Certainly, normalizing drug use and commercializing marijuana exacerbates the drug use epidemic.”
The University of Michigan survey found that cannabis use was highest in states in the West and Northeast. Fourteen of the 20 states in those two regions have legalized the drug for recreational use.
“Often, as humans, we want to do things that we perceive to be normative – to have our actions perceived as positive and normal within our social groups and society,” Volkow said. “So, as drugs like marijuana… are advertised to have potential therapeutic effects and are perceived as socially acceptable, that may lead people to be more likely to want to take them.”
The nation’s attitude towards marijuana the drug has become more favorable in recent years.
A November 2020 Gallup poll showed that 68% of Americans support marijuana legalization, including almost half of Republicans.
“For decades, our federal government has waged a War on Drugs that has unfairly impacted low-income communities and communities of color,” Booker said in a statement. “While red and blue states across the country continue to legalize marijuana, the federal government continues to lag woefully behind. It is time for Congress to end the federal marijuana prohibition and reinvest in communities most impacted by the failed War on Drugs.”
By MICHAEL TOUMA
Capital News Service
Regional News
VSP investigating dump truck crash in Stafford County
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Grooms is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred September 28, at 12:41 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the Truslow Road bridge overpass at the 134 mile-marker.
A 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north on I-95 when the driver accidentally engaged the dump bed, which raised it and caused it to collide with the bridge overpass. The collision caused the dump bed to become wedged between the roadway and bridge.
The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Vaughan was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash caused I-95 northbound and Truslow Road overpass to be closed for several hours while crews were assessing the bridge and roadway. VDOT assisted with the cleanup and road closures.
Vaughan was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
Fauquier Health welcomes new family care provider, Dr. Aliona Bortun
Fauquier Health announced Aliona Bortun, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering family medicine services to the residents of Bealeton, Fauquier, and surrounding areas – including such as Midland, Sumerduck, Remington, and more. Dr. Bortun joins Dr. Ahmed Fida at the Family Practice at Bealeton. According to Dr. Bortun, “I strive to develop long-term relationships with all of my patients. My goals is to provide necessary care for all patients, of all ages. I look forward to working with Dr. Fida and meeting the residents in the Bealeton area.”
Dr. Bortun is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). She received her certification from the American Board of Family Medicine in 2014. She also received her medicine and surgery license in 2020 from the commonwealth of Virginia and is certified in basic life support (BLS) and advanced cardiac life support (ACLS).
Dr. Bortun joins the Fauquier Health team from Spectrum Healthcare Clinic in Dumfries, Virginia. She graduated in 1998 from State Medical and Pharmaceutical University “Nicolae Testemitanu” Moldova. She went on to complete her residency training in Family Medicine from the Medical Center located in Columbus, Georgia in 2014. As a multi-lingual provider, Dr. Bortun is fluent in four languages including English, French, Russian, and Romanian.
Mike Poore, Interim-CEO of Fauquier Health, commented, “The welcoming of Dr. Bortun to our team will allow Fauquier Health to continue offering expanded access to care for families. Dr. Bortun’s nearly 20 years of experience in Emergency and Family Medicine make her a great addition to our team.”
Dr. Bortun has already begun seeing new patients in the Bealeton practice, located at 6200 Station Dr. Bealeton, VA 22712. To schedule an appointment, please call 540.439.8100. Online scheduling will be available in the future. For additional details, please visit the Find a Doctor/Provider page on FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Regional News
Jessica Powell, CT Scan Technologist with Fauquier Health, receives ‘Virginians Speak Up for Safety’ award
Jessica Powell, CT Scan Technologist, has been named as a quarterly recipient of the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) to recognize hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm.
As healthcare providers, nurses, and technologists, the staff at Fauquier Hospital constantly monitors the patients and looks for any alerting signs. Jessica noticed something was not quite right. One of the patients she was providing care for was scheduled to receive a follow up CT scan. Jessica had noticed the patient’s labored breathing and it became apparent to her that the patient may benefit from a chest CT. She quickly recommended that action to the hospitalist physician. The decision was made to move forward with the chest CT. The results from the scan showed the patient was suffering from a pulmonary embolism. Fauquier Health’s interventional radiology team was then able to quickly intervene.
Jennie Williams, Director of Medical Imaging, commented, “I really appreciate that Jessica, along with all of our imaging team, try hard to make sure that every order is appropriate for the patient’s needs and diagnosis. They truly advocate on behalf of each patient. In this case, Jessica went above and beyond to make sure the patient received the level of care they needed.”
VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 as a recognition program to acknowledge the efforts of individuals and teams within Virginia hospitals who speak up to prevent potential harm to patients or other staff members. Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture. Cultivating that climate is a hallmark of highly reliable organizations which value employee feedback as a vital component of the journey to achieving zero harm.
“Speak Up” awards are presented quarterly by the VHHA Center for Healthcare Excellence, whose focus is on working collaboratively with member hospitals and health systems to enhance health care quality, patient safety, and patient experience. Nominations are solicited from hospitals across Virginia and two award winners are selected each quarter. More than 250 nominations have been received since the program began. As circumstances permit, VHHA representatives travel to present awards to recipients in a small ceremony attended by hospital colleagues and administrators.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About VHHA
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 110 hospitals and 26 health delivery systems that develops and advocates for sound health care policy in the Commonwealth. Its mission is to achieve excellence in both health care and health. Its vision is through the power of collaboration to be recognized as a driving force behind making Virginia the healthiest state in the nation. Connect with VHHA through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Photo Captions:
Jessica Powell, Technologist II, Radiology, with Fauquier Health proudly holds up her Speak up for Safety Award. She was joined by her fellow colleagues, Fauquier Health’s Senior Management Team members, and representatives from Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Jessica was celebrated during a special presentation on September 21, 2021 after being presented with the ‘Virginians Speak Up for Safety’ Award from VHHA.
Local News
Satellite spots Friday morning flash over Hardy, W. Va. – may verify meteor explanation of Shenandoah County BOOM
A NASA satellite designed to track electrical storm activity may provide the evidence to confirm that a meteorite strike was the cause of the loud BOOM and earthshaking reported in Shenandoah County and points west across the state border into West Virginia, Friday morning, September 17. In a social media post that day accompanying a video recording of the believed meteor flashes from viewer Sandra Dickerson of the Baker-Lost City area of West Virginia, Harrisonburg-based WHSV TV Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz wrote that NASA had confirmed by email that they were “investigating this as a meteor strike, fireball.”
The following day citing Urbanowicz’s work on the story and postings of viewers’ audio and video of the event, Today Headline’s Peter Forister added that NASA’s “GOES-16 Satellite Flash Density product displayed a flash area over Hardy County” West Virginia, consistent with the 10:23 a.m. Friday event timeframe. While there was cloud cover, there were no storms reported in the area at the time, reducing the likelihood of lightning as the explanation for the flash. It was also reported that Hardy County experienced a power outage at the time of the event.
In a social media post to WHSV, a person posting as “Spicy McHaggis” stating they were a pilot in the air at the time of the event wrote: “Yeah it was a meteor. I’m a pilot and we saw from 36,000-feet along the VA/WV border. High in the sky and left a white smoke trail.”
The boom and resultant ground shaking was initially reported as an explosion – logical, maybe somebody’s meth lab blew up – or earthquake. However, area officials could not confirm an explosion in the area and the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) reported no earth-generated seismic activity in the area during the timeframe of the event.
So, as of Monday afternoon an uninvited visitor from space continues to be the leading candidate as the cause for last Friday’s regional earth-shaking event. Information Forister cited from the NASA Meteor Watch website estimated the mass of the object at about 50 pounds impacting the earth at a speed of 45,000 miles per hour, with the energy of one to two tons of TNT. NASA estimated a brightness magnitude of 12, cited as equal to a full moon (due tonight). And so far it appears our theorized space visitor had the cosmic courtesy NOT to land on an occupied patch of our planet.
Thanks, little fellow – hope the animals heard you coming and got out of the way too.
Regional News
Education reform panel resists Hogan’s diversity request
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The nominating committee for an education reform panel has not reopened applications, despite Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s urgent request on Sept. 10 for more diverse nominees.
Gov. Hogan’s letter requested the committee to “immediately reopen the application process and provide a slate of nominees that accurately reflect our student population.” (https://www.marylandmatters.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AIB-Letter-Sept.-10-1.pdf)
The education reform panel, also known as the Accountability and Implementation Board for Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, will monitor the implementation of new multi-billion dollar investments in Maryland schools beginning in 2022.
The panel’s current nominees do not represent Latino communities, the Eastern Shore, Western Maryland, or any other rural jurisdictions, the governor said.
In response to Hogan’s request to reopen applications, the committee is waiting for the Maryland attorney general to provide clarity, according to Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, chair of the nominating committee.
“We need to get advice from the attorney general’s office. We’re getting legal advice about the options,” Sauls told Capital News Service.
The law requires Hogan to select seven nominees by Oct. 1 from the nominating committee’s list, which must include a minimum of nine people.
The committee, which reviewed 43 total applications, submitted nine candidates — four who identify as white, four as Black, and one as Asian — on Sept. 1.
Regarding the selection, “We thought it was diverse across a number of different dimensions: race, age, and perspective,” Sauls said, and the governor’s letter “came as a surprise.”
Crucial to the passage of the education reform bill was the creation of a “strong accountability system” to oversee the implementation of the legislation.
The seven-member panel will be tasked with that responsibility, as well as with holding school systems accountable for student outcomes.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which became law in February after the state Legislature overrode Hogan’s 2020 veto, is a wide-ranging bill.
It represents a sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s education system, with measures such as higher teacher salaries, expanded access to pre-K, and greater support for English learners.
“Without adequate representation on the (panel), it will be difficult to sufficiently meet the needs of the Latino students whom this legislation is intended to support,” Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, D-Montgomery, the chair of the Latino Caucus, wrote to Hogan.
Fraser-Hidalgo also wrote that the Latino population has grown to nearly 12% in Maryland, according to the 2020 census, and that “Latino youth constitutes the largest proportion of English Language Learners.”
Sauls addressed the bipartisan blow back over the committee’s decision not to present any Latino nominees.
“(It was) as diverse as we could get, given the pool we had, which was limited in terms of Latinx representation,” Sauls said.
Of the 43 applicants, only one identified as Hispanic and one as Afro-Latino, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the nominating committee. (http://dls.maryland.gov/pubs/prod/NoPblTabMtg/AcctImplBrdNom/AIBNC-Announcement-Nominees.pdf)
Hogan also expressed concerns about the nominees’ geographic distribution.
“While many of the nominees selected are undoubtedly qualified individuals, there is a discernible lack of representation from the majority of jurisdictions in the State,” Hogan noted in his letter.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, also wrote a letter to Hogan, expressing her concern that none of the nominees live in Prince George’s County, the state’s second-most populous jurisdiction.
“While I appreciate that a representative from Prince George’s County Community College will be considered…(the nominee) is not a county resident, nor does she interact with our public schools on a daily basis,” Alsobrooks wrote.
Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s, who serves as vice-chair of the nominating committee, responded to that concern.
“I actually solicited from people in Prince George’s County who are very respected, and they chose not to do it,” Pinsky told Capital News Service.
As of midday Sept. 17, the committee had not reopened applications.
“Right now there have been no changes to that slate of nine,” Sauls said. “That’s all I know until I hear further from the attorney general.”
“Since we provide counsel to the committee, any advice we may provide would be privileged,” Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for the Maryland attorney general’s office, wrote in an email to Capital News Service.
By TRISHA AHMED and ALEX ARGIRIS
Capital News Service
