Companion plants for tomatoes
Are you planting tomatoes in your garden this year? If so, here are some things you should know about companion plants.
Types
The best companion plants for tomatoes are asparagus, carrots, celery, onions, leeks, and radishes. Pairing these vegetables with your tomatoes can help increase their yield. In addition, planting herbs like basil, parsley, and sage near your tomatoes can prevent diseases and repel unwanted insects.
Techniques
There are several ways to plant companion herbs and vegetables to get the results you want. You can plant them in alternating rows or intersperse different plants and herbs within the same row. You can also pair each tomato plant with another compatible species.
To get the seeds and starters you need for a great growing season, visit your local garden center.
4 tips for lighting a room
The right lighting can enhance the style and functionality of a room. If you want to update a space in your home, here are four tips for choosing the right lighting.
1. Complement the existing style
First and foremost, you should choose light fixtures that match the style of the room. For example, recessed lighting and pendant lights are great for modern and contemporary homes.
2. Analyze the room
It’s important to think about how you use the room. You should also take into account the furniture arrangement and amount of natural light to determine if the space needs bright, general or directional lighting.
3. Use different types of lights
Every room should have a variety of light sources. It’s a good idea to have one main light source like a ceiling light, a secondary light source like a table lamp, and a decorative lighting feature like string lights.
4. Choose the right light bulbs
Choose warm, neutral, or cool lighting to put the finishing touches on your space. If you want to be able to vary the intensity of the light, install a dimmer switch.
Lastly, don’t hesitate to ask a lighting specialist for advice or hire an interior decorator to help brighten your space.
How to choose a baseball glove
Do you want to join a baseball league? If so, one of the first things you’ll need is a baseball glove. Here are four things to consider when purchasing one.
1. Material
Baseball gloves made of synthetic materials like plastic and vinyl tend to be fragile and uncomfortable. It’s better to purchase a thick glove made of leather. High-quality leather costs more, but the elevated price tag is worth it because a good glove can last for years.
2. Width
If you’re an outfielder, a large glove is best. The wide surface area will make it easier to catch fly balls. However, if you’re an infielder, a small glove is better so you can play a faster hand game. If you’re a beginner, a small glove will allow you to play any position.
3. Padding
Make sure you choose a glove that’s properly padded to absorb some of the impacts of catching the ball. However, you don’t want the padding to be too thick, as it could make the glove heavy and difficult to use.
4. Back
You can choose a baseball glove with either an open or closed back. Open-back gloves expose your fingers but offer great flexibility. Closed-back gloves, however, offer superior protection and grip.
In addition, you should know that catchers use completely different gloves. If you want to play this position, you’ll need to invest in a special, reinforced mitt.
5 tips for choosing the right summer camp for your child
Overnight summer camps are great for developing your child’s interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence, independence, and confidence. They also allow your little one to enjoy the beauty of nature and develop healthy lifestyle habits like being active and playing sports.
Are you thinking of sending your child to an overnight camp this summer? If so, here are a few tips on how to choose the right one to ensure your child has a fun, stimulating, and enriching experience.
1. Focus on your child’s expectations
You probably want to send your child to a summer camp they’ll enjoy. Therefore, it’s important to find out what types of activities your child likes or wants to try. For example, do they want to learn another language, develop their cooking skills, improve their gymnastics or participate in outdoor activities? Answering these questions will help you find a camp that’s well suited to their interests.
2. Establish your selection criteria
On top of finding a camp that offers interesting activities, it’s important to choose one that’s within your budget, time frame, and geographical area. In addition, you may want to look for a camp that caters to your child’s unique needs and dietary restrictions.
3. Do your research
Once you know exactly what you’re looking for, do your research to compile a list of summer camps that might be a good fit. You can also visit summercamps.com to find overnight summer camps across the United States. This website allows you to refine your search based on the state you live in and the types of activities your child is interested in. You can also search the internet to find private camps that meet your criteria.
4. Evaluate your options
To learn more about the summer camps you’re interested in, visit their websites and social media accounts. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact the camp directly for more information. Remember to ask your child for their input and be prepared to make some compromises, especially if it’s their first experience.
5. Tour the camp
Some camps offer free tours, either by appointment or at an open house. Find out if any of the camps on your shortlist offer this option. In fact, touring the property can help you plan your child’s future stay and ease any fears you or your child may have.
Finally, remember that it’s important to start looking for camps as soon as possible. Overnight summer camps are popular, and spots tend to fill up quickly.
Do you have several children with different interests? If so, send them to different camps so they can all do something they enjoy.
3 tips to help you get set for golf season
If you want to be ready for the golf season ahead, it’s important to take the right steps. To be well prepared and hit the greens at the peak of your abilities, follow these three tips.
1. Train
To prevent injuries and improve your performance on the links, getting into shape is a must. Your shoulders, back, and hips should be a priority, as they’ll be used each time you swing. Both flexibility and building muscle are key. You should also strengthen your abs, glutes, and thighs, which will likewise be needed when you golf.
2. Practice
To optimize your performance, focus on your putting first. You can improve your short game at home with minimal space and equipment by using a putter on a low- or medium-pile carpet. When you finally get to the driving range, forgo the long irons and woods until you’re confidently swinging with your short irons.
If you need a little help with some of the finer points of your game, there are plenty of resources on the internet that can help you perfect your technique. It’s also a good idea to take a few classes to get personalized advice.
3. Prepare
Check the condition of your clubs and address any issues before your first visit to a course. Replace the rubber on any grip that doesn’t feel secure and clean the grooves on your irons if necessary. Take a close look at your shoes, and make sure you have enough balls, tees, markers, and other supplies in your bag for your first round.
Happy golfing!
How to recognize and treat chlorosis
Chlorosis, a chlorophyll deficiency that results in the yellowing of normally green leaves, is a relatively common disease. It can affect many kinds of plants including roses, vines, rhododendrons, and hydrangeas. Here’s an overview.
Causes
Chlorosis can be a sign that your soil is nutrient deficient. If your plants are deprived of chlorophyll, the leaves are likely to turn yellow, become dry, and fall off. The most common soil deficiency is iron. However, chlorosis can also be caused by a lack of magnesium or potassium.
Treatment
The most effective way to prevent and treat chlorosis is to do a soil test. This will let you know if your soil lacks nutrients or contains too much calcium, which can prevent your plants from absorbing vitamins and minerals. Soil that’s too wet or dry can have the same effect. Once you understand the problem, you can make the appropriate adjustments.
Do your plants look sick? If so, reach out to a professional at your local garden center for help.
What you should know about paint and wallpaper
Painting and wallpapering are two effective ways to transform the look of a room. Here’s some information to help you decide which products to use in your home.
Paint
The finish of your paint is just as important as its color. A matte finish is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and ceilings. However, satin and gloss finishes are stain-resistant and easy to clean, making them ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. It’s a good idea to take home several paint samples to see how each color looks in the room.
Wallpaper
Choose a wallpaper that’s suitable for your space. For example, if you’re remodeling your kitchen, choose a wallpaper that’s durable and easy to clean. Moreover, make certain the pattern complements the space and will line up well when installed. Additionally, ensure each roll of wallpaper has the same batch number.
Paint and wallpaper
If you want to combine paint and wallpaper, stick to a maximum of three colors; select a dominant, secondary, and accent color. Additionally, you should choose paint and wallpaper that share a common hue. Makes sure you base your color scheme on a shade in the background or foreground of the wallpaper.
For inspiration and personalized advice, visit your local shops.
