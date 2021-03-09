Business
Company names have strange origins
Famed entrepreneur Jeff Bezos had a big idea that needed a big name.
First, he came up with Cadabra, which was a play on abracadabra. But a lawyer heard it as cadaver and Bezos thought he shouldn’t have a brand that sounded like death. Then they tried relentless.
But that sounded mean. However, he bought that domain, and you can still get to Amazon typing in relentless.com. Finally, he settled on Amazon, which is the world’s biggest river and a word that means, well, big.
Cadillac — Established in 1902, the company was named for the French explorer Antoine Laumet de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded the city of Detroit in 1701.
Google — Google co-founder Larry Page originally thought of googolplex as a name for his website that would index massive amounts of data. A googolplex is one of the largest describable numbers. He shortened it to googol, but made a typo when searching for domains. He typed google instead and he liked it.
Lego — In 1935, Ole Kirk Kristiansen was looking for a name for his wooden toys. He combined two Danish words meaning play and good — Leg Godt — to come up with Lego. Serendipitously, it also means “I put together” in Latin, but Kristiansen didn’t know that.
Pepsi-Cola — Pharmacist Caleb Bradham concocted a drink to aid with digestion or dyspepsia and named it Pepsi.
Samsung — Founder Lee Byung-chull wanted his company to last as long as the stars in the sky. So he named it Three Stars, Samsung, in Korean.
How to choose between two promising candidates
Are you nearing the end of the hiring process and still deliberating over two equally qualified candidates? Here are some tips to help you make the right decision.
• Focus on soft skills. If both candidates have similar training and work experience, compare their communication, problem-solving and interpersonal skills. This will help you determine which person would be a better fit for your team and a greater asset for your business.
• Use a variety of tests. In addition to administering a technical skills assessment test, you might want to issue a personality, integrity, cognitive ability, or emotional intelligence test. This way you can further evaluate each candidate’s capabilities and potential.
• Consult your colleagues. If you want to get a second opinion, consider introducing both candidates to other members of your team, either through a follow-up interview or an office tour. Alternatively, you can simply discuss the attributes of each candidate with a trusted colleague to get their input on who would be the right pick.
Keep in mind that this problem is a happy one. If you have to decide between two strong candidates, you’ll end up with a great employee regardless of which one you hire.
Hiring a contract worker? Exercise caution with side hustlers
What does hustling mean to you? For some people, it means quick movement or busy activity, like football players hustling during practice. For others, it’s synonymous with a swindle or a scam, like the legendary pool hustlers of the twentieth century who scored big bucks at pool halls across the country.
Some say both definitions — hard worker and scammer — apply to people looking for work on the side in today’s economy.
In blogs and websites, the idea of a side hustle has gained traction, with many believing they can pad their bank accounts or start a business quickly. While this was once called a part-time job, today’s part-timers expect quick transactions and higher rewards.
As a contractor, side hustlers aren’t as expensive as a full-time employee and the contractor is responsible for his own taxes. But there is a difference between a business owner contracting to sell services and a side hustler.
Side hustlers:
1. Already have a job.
2. Have allegiance to their job.
3. Feel no loyalty to their side hustle.
4. Might drop a project as soon as time gets short or their real job becomes more demanding.
According to Credit Loan, 56 percent of side hustlers take on work to increase their savings, while two-thirds have a full-time job and want more spending money. The experience of Uber is that 60 percent of drivers last less than six months.
While business owners usually have a total commitment to their business, side hustlers may feel little commitment to a project.
If you do hire a side hustler, here are some tips:
1. Never imply that you may not spend much money on future projects. Some side hustlers are looking for big-money projects and take small jobs to get their foot in the door. If they think the money pot is small, they are likely to drop the project.
2. Expect that some of your work will be done at their primary job. Of those with a full-time job working a side job, one in five admit to working their side job at their primary job, according to Credit Loan.
3. Hire and pay through a freelance website, so if the work isn’t finished on time or on spec, the contractor won’t expect partial payments.
4. Regard skill descriptions with skepticism.
5. Look for contractors who make their living as independent business people.
Should you pursue a career in education?
Education is a demanding field, but it’s also enriching and highly rewarding. Here are just some of the reasons to consider pursuing work as an educator.
A fulfilling career
A career in education will allow you to work in an energetic environment surrounded by young people. This means that no day will be the same as the next. Whether you teach toddlers or teenagers, you’ll need to find creative ways to capture their attention and nurture their curiosity.
As an educator, you become a life-long learner. Each year, you’ll face new challenges, and you’ll have to adapt your teaching strategies to engage various types of learners.
A contribution to society
Teachers and other professionals in the education sector are in a position to make a profound impact on the lives of their students. In addition to helping them achieve academic success, it’s the job of educators to provide students with the knowledge and tools to become engaged citizens who go on to shape their communities and the world.
So, are you ready to take on the challenge?
Jobs in the education sector
As a teacher, you can work with nearly any age group and specialize in subjects ranging from philosophy to physical education. You can also choose from a variety of other interesting related professions, including:
• Teaching assistant
• Student life coordinator
• Educational consultant
• School principal
• Special education teacher
• Daycare worker
• Educational therapist
• Corporate trainer
• Academic adviser
Is your website mobile-friendly?
The year 2020 provided a high-intensity crash course in online strategies for business owners, from social media marketing to the ins and outs of e-commerce. And because the trend is expected to stick around post-pandemic, you might want to double-check this often overlooked feature: Is your website mobile-friendly?
The website Statista reported that mobile devices account for more than half of all global online traffic. So when a mobile user lands on your website, what will they find?
Websites look different on a phone or tablet than on our laptops and their responsiveness can vary as well. Here are some things to keep in mind when evaluating how effective your site is for mobile users:
* Check how the layout appears. Headlines, images, the font size of articles, and sales pages — in short, is your site readable?
* Responsiveness. Do the pages load quickly? Are your sales cart easy to use and can a potential client or customer checkout without hassle?
* Is your layout cluttered or clean? A busy-looking website will be even harder to navigate on a mobile device.
* Make buttons easy to see and use.
If you want to know more, Google provides a testing tool to check out how mobile-friendly your site is. You can find it at https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly.
How to save money on shipping
With the rapid move to online ordering and fulfillment, a lot of small businesses faced a budgeting concern they hadn’t dealt with before: shipping.
Customers have come to expect free or low-cost shipping on their orders (and fast turnaround), but the reality is that small businesses often don’t have the volume to make those options viable.
What to do? You still have a number of options to ship the product and still profit.
Here are six tips for small businesses to save money on shipping:
* Use a postage meter. Believe it or not, some businesses will guess at the weight and dimensions of a package, then pay extra postage to ensure they got it right. Don’t be that guy. Know exactly what your packages weigh and what you will pay to ship them.
* Do your homework. Research carriers and rates and become familiar with how shipping gets calculated. For example, heavy items aren’t necessarily the priciest — large ones are. They take up more room in trucks.
* Check for volume discounts. You don’t have to be a large online retailer to qualify for a discount.
* Research packing supplies. You’ll need boxes, labels, tape, packing paper or bubble wrap, etc. Make sure you’ve accounted for these expenses. And check whether you can negotiate a better price for buying in bulk.
* Set a free shipping threshold. Minimum order tiers can help increase your sales by motivating customers to purchase items that will result in free shipping.
* Consider flat rate shipping. Make it easy for consumers by offering to ship products at a standard rate, but again, make sure you’ve done your research. If your items are generally of similar size and weight, this can be easy to calculate.
The soft skills employers are looking for in today’s job market
When you apply for a job, your personal qualities are usually what set you apart from other candidates who have the same technical skills and industry experience. Here are the top characteristics that employers are looking for.
• Emotional intelligence. You’re self-aware. Your empathy makes you good at resolving conflicts, and you remain calm in high-pressure situations.
• Creativity. You’re an avid problem-solver. You question assumptions, think outside the box, and strive to find innovative solutions.
• Growth mindset. You’re naturally curious. You embrace new challenges, welcome feedback, and view setbacks as opportunities to learn.
• Adaptability. You face uncertainty head-on. You’re resourceful, willing to experiment, and open-minded about change.
• Cultural intelligence. You treat everyone with respect. You understand that your perspective is different from others, and you welcome diverse points of view.
• Collaboration. You’re a team player. You like working with others toward a common goal, and you offer support and encouragement to those around you.
Contact a community college in your area to find out about professional development programs that can help you hone your soft skills.
