Comparing coughs: dry versus wet

Coughing is your body’s typical response to irritation or inflammation in your airways. However, the specific cause and proper treatment of cough depend on whether it’s dry or wet.

A dry cough

This type of cough is often caused by allergens, asthma, sinusitis, or smoke inhalation. A dry cough, which doesn’t bring up phlegm, is triggered by a tickling sensation at the back of the throat.

An ideal way to soothe this irritation is by taking dextromethorphan (DM), a cough suppressant typically sold as a syrup or lozenge. It should be noted, however, that this over-the-counter medication can negatively interact with certain prescription drugs and cause side effects including drowsiness. Therefore, you should always consult a pharmacist before you take it.

A wet cough

This type of cough is characterized by the production of phlegm. Often a symptom of a viral infection such as the flu, a wet cough can be accompanied by fatigue, fever, and a runny nose.

Since a wet cough indicates that your body is trying to expel an infectious agent, it’s best to avoid medication that suppresses coughing. In certain cases, an expectorant syrup or mucolytic can prove beneficial. However, drinking plenty of water will also loosen and thin out the phlegm.

Regardless of whether you have a dry or wet cough, it’s best to speak with your doctor if it persists for more than two weeks.