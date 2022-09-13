Community Events
Compatriot Grave Marking Ceremony honoring Gary Leo Fletcher
On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a compatriot grave marking ceremony for Gary Leo Fletcher.
When a member of the SAR passes, the family can request a ceremony to honor the compatriot. This ceremony was held at the Salem Church of the Brethren, Stephens City. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with the Right Reverend Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties.
Gary Fletcher was born November 1, 1932, in Rock Oak, West Virginia. Eventually the family moved to Bayfield, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Bayfield High School in 1951. Shortly after, Gary joined the US Navy, proudly serving his country from 1951-1955, including time in the Korean War. He became a bricklayer/stonemason, receiving journeyman status in 1957. He taught masonry at Dowel J. Howard Vocational School and worked for Brick Institute of America as head of manpower development. He left there to work at Frederick Block Company until his retirement.
Gary married Neva Yates on December 26, 1953, at the Salem Church of the Brethren. Their marriage lasted 63 years. They are the parents of six children and grandparents to 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
An active member of the church, Gary served as a deacon, a delegate, and participated in many mission and disaster relief projects. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, instrumental in the organization and construction of the Korean War Memorial in Jim Barnett Part in Winchester, as well as Veteran Memorials in Stephens City and Middletown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and a compatriot of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. A proud veteran who served his family, community and country with distinction.
Members of the Korean War Foundation were present and provided honors to a fallen comrade. These included Paul Bombadier, Lew Ewing, Ray Ewing, Marshall DeHaven, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Rob Shirley and Herb Taylor.
The ceremony included the combined color guard of the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters for the Virginia Society SAR. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) and included Ken Bonner (SMJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dennis Permerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Barry Schwoerer (SMJC), Mark Sink (CMJC), Richard Tyler (CJWII) and Charles Harbaugh, Mayor of Middletown.
Presentations on Gary were given by Dale Corey and Ray Steele, with wreath presentations by Marc Robinson (CJWII), Ken Bonner (CMJC) and Lew Ewing, Korean War Veterans Association. Luke Boles played “Flowers of the Forest” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe. The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Kecia Brown, Virginia State DAR/SAR Liaison from the Ketoctin DAR Chapter.
Phoenix Project invites you to bring your LUNCH and LEARN each Wednesday in October
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and will be here before we know it! Part of the mission of the Phoenix Project is to educate the community on Domestic Violence.
Each Wednesday in October, you are invited to meet (with your lunch) at the Front Royal Police Department at 900 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, from noon to 1 pm for lunch and learn.
Here’s the list of programs scheduled:
- October 5 – Domestic Violence 101, Agency Services, and Work of Volunteers. Presenter – Tammy Sharpe
- October 12 – The Connection between Homelessness & DV, Agency Services to Homelessness in Victims. Presenter – Avery Harper
- October 19 – Legal System Navigation for Clients and Services we offer. Presenter – Candy Dixon
- October 26 – Domestic Violence and Children – How they are Affected and our Services. Presenter – Kristen Gregg
Call Melanie @ 540-635-2302 or email melanie@phoenix-project.org to register!
Shenandoah County 250th Anniversary Celebration
On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Daniel Morgan Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Shenandoah County 250th Anniversary Celebration at the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum, Hottel/Keller Homestead, Tom’s Brook, Virginia. The commemoration included vendors and organizations with an interest in history.
The event was held on land which was the original homestead of George Keller and Barbara Hottel. They received a land grant from Lord Thomas Fairfax given in 1750, prior to the area becoming a county in 1772. The festival included historical exhibits and demonstrations including a blacksmith, farrier, military encampments from different eras, a treadle sewing machine, Shenandoah County long rifles, and more. The property features the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum and festival goers were able to visit an early 1800s farmhouse, the Loom House Museum, and a springhouse.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter set up a display, along with the French and Indian War Foundation and Mercer’s Company, to give visitors a glimpse into life in the 18th century in what became Shenandoah County. Presentations were given on settlement of the region, living conditions, muskets, the role of militia and home guards and the effect of the French and Indian War and the American Revolution on this part of the Shenandoah Valley.
Compatriots of the SAR providing presentations included Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. Paul Parish of the Daniel Morgan Chapter along with his wife Lis provided presentations weaving on looms and fire starting as practiced in the 18th century. This included the use of flint and steel and a magnifying glass as well as safety precautions. Potential members who assisted included Brian Bayliss and Frederick “Freddie” Meyle.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, September 20:
“13 Assassins” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
Strengthening Families Program
The Strengthening Families Program is an evidence-based family skills training program that helps pre-teens ages 10-14 learn how to better communicate with their parents and teachers as well as giving them the tools they need to develop healthy coping skills to help discourage aggressive and disruptive behavioral issues at home and in school. The average participant in this program has a 2-3 year delay on the initiation of substance use.
One participating family stated that the Strengthening Families Program was more beneficial to them than conventional therapy and intensive in-home. Teens and parents are separated for the first half of the program to learn different skills, the second half of the class brings parents and teens back together to practice the skills they have learned in their lessons.
Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services is facilitating this FREE 7-week program starting on Monday, September 19th. The program will be held at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, VA from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A light dinner will be served prior to the start of the program each week. Incentives for participating in the Strengthening Families Program are valued at over $100.00 in gas and grocery vouchers.
To learn more or to register for the Strengthening Family Program please visit: nwcsbwellness.com/strengthening-families, email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com, or call Mandy McCarthy at 540-683-1769.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at www.nwcsbwellness.com.
Warren Coalition’s “Celebrate Kids Day” returns
For the first time since 2019, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” returns Sunday, September 25th, bigger and better than ever! It will be held at Santmyers Youth Center (8th Street near Fantasy Land) from 1 pm to 4 pm. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in the Health & Cake Walk is an additional $1 per participant.
Prior to COVID shut-downs, Celebrate Kids Day was an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. This year’s event will include inflatable rides such as a giant slide, obstacle course, bounce house, and T-ball challenge. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children will paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by agencies from across Warren County.
In acknowledging the current state of the economy, the Warren Coalition decided to make this year’s Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. This decision was made despite the fact that the cost to put on the event has increased. Generous sponsors have stepped forward to make this happen, including CBM Mortgage, Code Jamboree, Cool Techs Heating & Air, and Warren County Parks & Recreation.
In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 25th. Participants will be announced soon!
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale at Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church will be hosting their Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale on October 15, 2022, from 8am to 3:30pm. The Church will be selling homemade soup by the bowl, by the quart or by the pint. They will also be serving breakfast and lunch.
“We have a lot of great vendors lined up. Come and browse all the handmade crafts, including handmade Christmas ornaments… too many items to mention!”
The Craft Bazaar will have vendor tables inside and outside. Admission is free and all are invited!
For more information, contact Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or judy.gribble@comcast.net.
