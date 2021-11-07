Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participate in 10th annual Heritage Day in Millwood, VA

Two memorials and a new teaching position to support English-language learners at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, November 3 regular meeting.

Skyline High School Athletic Director Bill Cupp explained to board members that the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians contacted his department to discuss funding a memorial at the school following the tragic death of Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, a 2021 Skyline High School graduate and star athlete who died in a car accident on October 4.

Together, they decided on Logan’s Bell as a memorial to honor Maiatico, as well as “the lives of all within the Skyline High School Community that have had their lives or the lives of loved ones cut short,” said Cupp.

The vision of Logan’s Bell is for anyone who rings the bell to take a moment in self-reflection of lives lost that are near and dear to their own heart, he said, noting that the 5-feet-tall, the permanent structure will be erected at the south end of the high school’s stadium.

The cost of the project, materials, and labor will be financed by donations obtained from the Front Royal community by the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, which has a stated mission to inspire social responsibility by supporting local business people and working together to build a better community.

Members of the organization include Clint Pierpoint and Heidi Rutz of Next Home Realty Select; Amanda Kindall of Element Risk Management Insurance; Blake Pierpoint of Blake and Co Hair Spa; Ellen Aders with State Farm; Katrina Meade with City National Bank; Molly Llewellyn from CBM Mortgage; Brad Minardi with Artsii; Kelly Wahl at Lang Appraisal Services; and Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis.

School Board members Vice Chair Catherine Bower, Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Melanie Salins voted to approve the memorial. School Board member Ralph Rinaldi was absent during last night’s meeting.

Additionally, the members all voted to approve the Patricia Ann Hand Memorial Music Lover’s Scholarship with gratitude.

Hand played the clarinet in grade school and was active in music throughout her school years. She also assisted in community theater groups and attended many live musical performances. Hand worked at Skyline Caverns during high school and after graduation was employed by the local sheriff’s office. Later, she accepted a position with American Management Systems (AMS) as a computer programmer in Arlington, Va., a position that eventually allowed her to relocate to Newton, Iowa, until her retirement.

Hand requested that a scholarship in the amount of $25,000 be established in her name at Warren County High School, where $2,000-awards will be made yearly until 2033, or later, according to the information Fox read, “to a graduating senior who intends to continue their education in music.”

In another action agenda item before the School Board, members approved a request for WCPS to hire an additional middle school English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher through June 30, 2022, “needed due to increased ESL program enrollment,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.

As part of the motion, the board also authorized the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors transfer $63,650 from the Contingency Fund to a specific instruction fund to provide the needed teacher’s salary. Ballenger said the school division wants to use contingency funds for the new teacher position because “this needs to be built into our budget,” he said, adding that “the numbers are rising every year, so we need this additional teacher.”

Ballenger said ESL student enrollment for WCPS increased by approximately 20 students this school year over the 2020-2021 school year. The division’s current ESL enrollment is 171 students total in elementary and secondary schools. At the same time, WCPS currently employs just six ESL teachers. Each ESL teacher has a caseload of between 26-32 students, with some ESL teachers having 42 students, Ballenger said.

The superintendent proposed adding one additional endorsed ESL teacher to serve WCPS middle schools. The position will enable identified students at the middle schools to receive their required minutes according to the schedule that works best for the students, not during a core class. Adding this position also will enable high school ESL teachers to push into classrooms to assist students and/or provide additional support and tutoring to beginning English learners, he said.

“As we approach June 30, 2023, we will review current enrollment and work to add this position into the regular school budget,” Ballenger said.

Lastly, the School Board also unanimously approved a WCPS calendar change that Ballenger said is much needed for students, teachers, and WCPS staff, who are facing an ongoing pandemic, as well as staffing shortages and student discipline issues.

At its May 19 meeting, the Warren County School Board approved the recommendation to move the start of school this year for students from Tuesday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 17. In doing so, several modifications were included in the approval, including one to change November 22 and November 23 from holidays to school days, Ballenger explained to board members prior to their vote.

“As this challenging semester has progressed, teachers and staff have requested additional time for planning and an opportunity to recharge from an extremely stressful semester under the current pandemic,” said Ballenger, who recommended that the 2021-22 school calendar be revised to reflect Monday, November 22 as a Professional Development Day for staff and no school for students, while Tuesday, November 23 would be a holiday for both staff and students.

Other business

Mountain Vista Governor’s School Director and Principal Kelly Huff provided a short presentation on the benefits of attending the school.

Superintendent Ballenger reported that there will be a November 10 vaccination clinic held for ages 5-10 years at a to-be-determined location. A letter is being sent out to parents this week with more information, he said.

The School Board also went into a closed meeting to discuss an employee personnel matter and student discipline issues, among other items.

To watch the Warren County School Board’s November 3 meeting in its entirety, click here.