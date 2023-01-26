Concern Hotline named beneficiary of Ride with Rotary

Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!

Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!

If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.

Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!

Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!