Concerned community stands up against alleged pornographic material in Samuels Public Library

The Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini has given a very detailed report about the WCBOS meeting this past Tues evening at the government center in Front Royal and has done the community a service by bringing to light the central issue of whether or not this community is going to uphold the traditional Judeo/Christian (Traditional American Family) values that have allowed God to bless this nation for well over 240 years.

The issue he is reporting on is a moral issue, and it is nice to see (and hear) so many of our Warren County friends (and friends of Warren County) stand up for decency in an effort to expose the filth at the Samuels Public Library and by extension, the filth that permeates so many public libraries across this nation (mostly those affiliated with the liberal, Marxist ALA American Library Association), by making their voices heard in a public forum and in front of hostile adversaries that would characterize their efforts as “religious extremist-based censorship”… a characterization that Mr. Bianchini appears quite comfortable repeating.

Note: It is a common maneuver by leftist “liberal” proponents who have no legitimate rationale for their far-left (and often profane) views to attempt to reframe an issue to obscure the argument for which they have no defense and which cannot be supported by facts or logic (think of the word Gay as a reframing of Sodomy, or Christian concern for what the Bible says (God’s Word) which they love to reframe as bigotry or censorship… which is further categorized by the SPLC (one of the last organizations that should be talking about terrorism) as “terrorist”, “terrorism” or, as Roger Bianchini likes to report: “religious extremist-based censorship”).

Note: Besides the central issue of citizen objections to library administrators sexualizing, desensitizing, and grooming our kids (with not only inappropriate materials but especially with the most sexually explicit dialogue and illustrations), there was a common theme shared at the meeting by all attendees: the overwhelming benefit of a public library for us and our neighbors that can be a safe place for all of our citizens to read, learn, explore, socialize and grow… We thought that the Samuels Public Library was just such a safe and welcoming place. That is until it was discovered by several local parents with young children, that the library administrators and those that oversee their activities unbelievably, but actually, support the pornography that has been exposed not just in the library in general but in the kids’ sections as well.

Note: Perhaps one of the most disappointing revelations at the meeting (and for me personally, one of great disappointment), was the appearance of three liberal members of the clergy (individuals that are charged with the moral welfare of their congregants) standing before the cameras and arguing in defense of the filth they were sitting there listing to in real-time… filth that they would never let their congregations bring into their churches, let alone have read to their children. Much to their discredit, one of these self-proclaimed spiritual leaders referenced “the pornography in the Bible” in support of retaining the filth in the Samuels Public Library… it doesn’t get much worse than that… they did a huge disservice to the entire faith community in Front Royal, Warren County and the anywhere that their profane testimony is viewed. They should take a serious look in the mirror (or better yet, view their remarks in the four (4) hour, 27-minute video recording of the meeting)…I’m not sure what their congregations will think when they see the true sentiments of these “leaders”.

Doing his best to control his secular liberal bias, Mr. Bianchini reports that …” to make their point, many pro-defund library speakers read sexually-tinged passages from some of the books in question.” I have great difficulty accepting the idea that the trash (pure pornography) that Mr. Bianchini sat and listened to, along with hundreds of other attendees, was sexually-tinged passages and not actually the filth that was making every adult in attendance wince (a sample of some of that trash can be found under “Pornographic Book Summary” on the website: https://www.cleanupsamuels.com.

By the way, it was not easy listening to so many young parents reading excerpts from these meandering, sexually explicit, and pornographic pieces of rubbish and trying to retain their composure as they attempted to drive home the point that those we depend on to safeguard the values of this community (and the welfare of our children) have completely fallen down on the job. And worse, have demonstrated stiff resistance to these concerned parents who have requested that their children be allowed their innocence while they continue to take home healthy paychecks that are provided by the taxpayers (us).

By the way, a lot of our taxpayer money is going to pay those that would corrupt our children. According to the Salary.com website: ”The average salary for Samuels Public Library employees is around $95,111 per year or $46 per hour. The highest earners in the top 75th percentile are paid over $108,831. Individual salaries will vary depending on the job, department, and location, as well as the employee’s level of education, certifications, and additional skills”.

In conclusion (at this time), it’s my judgment that the Warren County Board of Supervisors should:

Immediately insert themselves into this issue and decide to take immediate action to address this “moral” issue (an issue that is not about depriving anyone access to the library, unless perhaps it’s those delinquent individuals that have initiated and/or allowed this cesspool of pornography to infect our community), and make the Samuels Public Library once again a safe place for all of our citizens, especially for our children. Review the procedure for determining who and what oversite is best to ensure that this situation is quickly resolved and is not allowed to raise its ugly head in the future. Review the salaries of the library administrators and make those salaries contingent on serving the community’s best interest and not licking the boots of the ALA. Boot the radical Marxist ALA and its new President (Emily Drabinski) down the road and associate the library with an organization that better represents the values of this community (similar to what the citizens of Campbell County, WY, did to get their library more in line with their shared community values). Report to this community what the plan of action is to address the whole situation of pornography at Samuels Public Library, including removal of pornography, revising oversite of future activities, revising funding to maximize the acquisition of reading materials and, until immediate results are achieved, restricting or eliminating the salaries of the administrators and the folks responsible for oversite, if they stick around. Establish a policy requiring the Samuels Public Library to prepare a semiannual status report (no ifs, and, or buts) on its specific efforts to keep pornography out of the library.

Dale Carpenter

Warren County