Conflict vs. bullying: what’s the difference?

Conflict and bullying aren’t the same things. One describes a healthy dialogue between two parties, while the other represents an intent to harm someone else. Learning to deal with conflict healthily can give you essential social skills. It can also help you better identify bullying.

What’s conflict?

Conflict is a normal part of life and happens when two people respectfully disagree. The two parties have equal power in the relationship, and each has a chance to express their views.

Even though there may be negative emotions and hurtful words exchanged, both people are looking for a solution and don’t want to harm each other. Each person takes responsibility for their actions and modifies their behavior if they feel they’ve made the other person feel bad. Conflict can often lead to two people learning to solve problems and overcome challenges.

What’s bullying?

Unlike conflict, the goal of bullying is to hurt, harm, insult or humiliate another person and make them feel bad about themselves. The actions are unwanted and unwarranted, and the bullied person has little power to stop them. Bullying can result in physical and emotional harm.

Bullying happens when one person uses their power to control another. Power can mean the bully is bigger, stronger, older, or more popular than the person they’re bullying. Moreover, bullies aren’t trying to resolve anything and show no remorse if they hurt someone else. There’s no interest in a relationship with the other person.

Stand up to bullying when you see it. Don’t be afraid to share your views and express your opinions constructively. Not all conflict is bad.