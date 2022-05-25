Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2022

Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2022. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.

If your Skyline senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.