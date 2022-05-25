Connect with us

Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2022

Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2022. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.

If your Skyline senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.

Hannah Allen

Blake Appleton

Cyrus Bailey

Logan Bailey

Keagan Ball

Juan Barahona-Alvarez

Raegan Barnett

Nicholas Baron

Ryan Baumez

Kayle Beahm

Camille Bembry

Charity Bembry

Elyzabeth Benoit

Grace Benson

Peyton Berger

Ethan Berry

Michaela Black

Gracie Brookman

Chloe Browning

John Burke

Michael Krelborn

River Campbell

Ethan Caperton

Tyaijah Carter

Eleanor Christien

Ma’liyah Clary-Bushrod

Kayla Coverstone

Hailey Crane

Hannah Crane

Alexander Croft

Bridgette Culley

Dylan Dawson

Jhryssa Dembinski-Scheifla

Faith Diamond

Christopher Dietrich

Katrina Dodson

Josh Dominio

Cierra Dorsey

Katelyn Doyle

Piers Dublin

Austin Dunlap

Hanna Edsell

Destiny Elsea

Kaitlyn Fincham

Kaitlyn Flebbe

Amanda Ford

Matthew Foreman

Astoria Free

Austin Fritts

Mark Gillespy

Oralys Gomez

Amber Good

Mahalia Griffith

Jordan Grim

Alexander Guercio

Parker Hammack

James Hanna

Nathan Haskins

Catherine Hawk

Jakob Heminingway

Aydan Henry

Meadow Henry

Sierra Henry

Jayla Henry Roberts

Olivia Himes

Shaun Houchins

Jocelyn Houck

Savannah Hyers

Kira Isner

Alicia Isom

Marlon Jackson

Elsa Jakobsen

Carmen Jenkins

Heavens Jenkins

Sophia Jensen

Makalya Jock

Nyasha Johnson

Kody Keene

Hunter King

Kyjial King

Noah Kinsey

Krista Kline

Morgan Lake

Samantha Lavey

Adonis Lawrence

Loralie Leonard

Madison Lilliard

Nathaniel Lineweaver

Elizabeth Link

Daniel Litwin

Sofia Lockhart

Alexander Lucero

Nicholas Maiactio

Julian Marcey

Oscar Martinez Escobar

Ashley Martinez Gonzalez

Evan Massie

Jhana McCarthy

Kayne McKeever

Savannah Merchant

Schae Meredith

Jaylen Mills

Kevin Mills

Stephanie Moreno

Caleb Moro

Jocelyn Moyer

Jenna Mulligan

Isaiah Myers

Katlyn Lineweaver

Victoria Nguyen

Alyssia Norwood

Logan O’Brien

Annabelle O’Fallon

Emma O’Neill

Alexis Patterson

Dorothy Patton

Andrew Payne

Bryceland Peacock

Mary Ann Pimentel

Raquel Pimentel

Brayden Poe

Aiden Price

MaKinzie Reid

Alexandra Reinhardt

Virginia Rettberg

Anthony Reyes

Anastasia Ricks

Valarie Ritenour

Whitney Ritter

William Roberts III

Seymour Robinson

Ashlyn Rosati

Caleb Rosati

Erika Ruiz Sandoval

Madison Salas

Miranda Sayers

Keith Schmitz

Judd Schuman

Drew Schwentker

Evan Seal

Alexander Self

Jillian Shannon

Caleb Shingleton

Emmalee Shrewsberry

Blake Sibert

William Sickler

Nieves Sierra

Mallory Sirko

Nadine Smadi

Patrick Smith

William Smith

Sean Snyder

Alex Sotelo

Blake Stamets

Graycie Stancil

Emily Stoltz

Hailey Streightiff

Betrhany Suhr

Bronson Taylor-Breen

Jacob Testerman

Aden Thomas

Angel Thomas

Trinity Thomas

Taylor Thompson

Taylor Thompson

Grace Townsend

Jenny Vaughn

Izabella Vaught

Elizabeth Villanueva

Riley Voegler

Carissa Washington

Paul-Mykal Washington

David West

Chris Whiting

Hailey Whitmer

Kyra Whitmore

Asling Williams

Morgan Willimason

Luke Winningham

