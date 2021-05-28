Local News
Congratulations to Warren County High School Seniors – Class of 2021
Royal Examiner presents the Warren County High School Class of 2021. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios.
WCHS Seniors without photos are listed at the end. If you would like to add your student’s photograph, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.
Not Pictured – Warren County High School 2021:
Ivan Alvarado
Seth Bailey
Brent Bermanski
Anthony Roque Carbajal
Kloie Chacon
Sean Crawford
Brady Cully
Dylan Cusick
Skyeann Dove
Alexzia Easton
Noah Frazier
Samuel Gaush
Shauna Gleason
Callista Higby
Jeremiah Hogan
Hope Housden
Devin Kline
Kosmos Lee
Laila Leypoldt
Sofia Llera
William Marshall
Nicholas McCarty
Asah Moore
Cade Ochoa
Joshua Perko
Quintin Plumley
Kaylee Pugh
Jordan Richardson
Michael Rippeon III
Malachi Roberts
Savannah Robinett
Alyssa Rossbach
Orion Schad
Kane Schenher
Christopher Sherwood II
Trent Sigers
Thomas Silvius II
Noah Skube
Allen Smith
Mason Snouffer
Marcus Thomas
Tara Withers
County Republicans avoid continuation of tensions over recent meeting speaker gaff
A “Tempest in a Teapot” over former conservative independent Happy Creek District county supervisors candidate Bruce Townshend’s remarks at a May 1 Young Republicans Club organizational event was avoided at the Thursday, May 27th monthly meeting of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC).
Co-Young Republican (that’s 18 to 40) event organizer Wendy Kurtz apologized to Republican Happy Creek District nominee “Jay” Butler; Butler accepted Kurtz’s apology; and Tim Ratigan apologized to the committee as a whole, including Young Republican Club event hosts Mike and Melanie Salins, for going outside the committee chain of command in raising an objection to the independent opponent of the committee’s nominee being allowed to speak and reference his campaign at the Young Republican event.
As former committee chairman Steve Kurtz, Wendy’s husband, told Royal Examiner several days earlier it was all a mistake, a quickly re-directed one once Townshend’s remarks turned toward his candidacy for the Happy Creek supervisors seat committee member Tony Carter appears poised to vacate this year.
At Thursday’s meeting, Wendy Kurtz verified that she didn’t know who Townshend was when he responded to an offer for guests not on the official speakers’ list to make remarks later in the meeting attended by over 150 people. But when Townshend’s remarks turned toward the Happy Creek campaign, he was quickly informed remarks were supposed to focus on the direction and organization of the new Young Republicans Club, to which he then complied.
However, a major in-house brouhaha appeared in the making after a story written by former committee member Tom Sayre in a local paper on Townshend’s withdrawal from the race featured highly critical quotes by WCRC Chairman John Smith regarding Townshend’s appearance and remarks at the Young Republican event. While allied politically, it was explained to Royal Examiner by Steve Kurtz that the Young Republicans are not officially under the organizational umbrella of the WCRC. Townshend withdrew from the race due to Hatch Act prohibitions on federal employees running for office in partisan political elections. Once a political party forwarded a nominee in the Happy Creek District, Townshend became ineligible to run.
“It was a beautiful event! You should have come!!! I won’t participate in making a non-issue into an issue,” Sayre reported Melanie Salins texting him in response to a query on Townshend’s presence at the Young Republican event at her family home.
“Chairman Smith reacted by stating, ‘This is a big issue because it undermines everything we do. It does not look good on us at all … People should know better, and for her (Salins) to keep justifying it, she either does not understand or I do not know what. She just does not get it. The Warren County Republicans and the WCRC will not think it is a non-issue,’ Smith said,” Sayre wrote in the Late May edition of the WC-FC Report.
But by Thursday evening, May 27, as noted above, the mood had shifted toward reconciliation.
“I’ve come up here because I want to specifically look at Jay and say, Jay, I am so sorry. Please accept my apology,” Wendy Kurtz told the committee’s Happy Creek supervisors nominee, adding,
“And I want you to know that I’m 100% for getting you elected. And any candidate that gets the nomination or endorsement by this committee, that’s my commitment, to get them elected. So, I hope you can accept my apology.”
“I do,” Butler replied.
“Thank you so much, I appreciate it,” Kurtz responded, leading to a rousing round of applause from the 28 committee members signed in to the meeting. Continuing to acknowledge her mistake, Kurtz suggested the committee more clearly present and explain bylaws for newer members, as she termed herself, to help explain procedural guidelines and standards to try and avoid such mistakes in the future.
A short time later, Ratigan rose to address the committee. Acknowledging a role in putting the Townshend speaking issue “out there” he observed, “I being a Navy veteran, I should be ashamed of myself because I have always been taught to follow the chain of command … I’m going to come forward and tell you right here and now, I was the one who asked the question publicly. That was the wrong way to go about it.
“I want to apologize to Wendy, definitely want to apologize to Melanie and Mike. These people have joined the committee all gung ho, volunteering and just putting their hearts and soul into it.
And I want to give them the credit where it is due,” Ratigan said. He added that rather than taking the issue public, he should have gone straight to Committee Chairman Smith to allow it to be dealt with internally, rather than in a public forum.
Building on Wendy Kurtz’s earlier observation about procedural information for new members, Ratigan suggested that new member committee sponsors be tasked with educating those they sponsor on procedural and related matters.
When Ratigan finished, Wendy Kurtz returned the favor extended to her earlier by “Jay” Butler, telling Ratigan – “I accept your apology” before continuing on the theme of bylaws, and new member orientation to bylaws and procedural standards. Committee Vice-Chair Vicky Cook told the membership she would oversee the activation of the Bylaw Committee.
At the conclusion of that discussion a past chairman and on-again, off-again committee officer Matt Tederick told the membership: “I’ve never been more proud to be a Republican Committee member than I am tonight,” leading to another round of applause from the membership.
The balance of the nearly hour-and-a-half meeting was occupied with more mundane matters, including magisterial district chairman reports, including two chair vacancies; how to proceed with ZOOM meeting connections and other sound issues at meetings; committee updates – including a regretful farewell to two members preparing to move to Arizona; and on the less mundane front a schedule of events and dates leading up to the November elections. Among those were a fundraising Fishing Tournament targeted for early July; a candidates forum and endorsement date in mid-June; a site for the annual Pig Roast; and a revisiting of last year’s gun fundraiser – make sure you call it a “sweepstakes”, not a “raffle” Commonwealth Attorney John Bell informed the membership of legal guidelines on such things.
It was noted that in addition to statewide races this year, the Fork and Happy Creek District seats were up for election on the county board of supervisors, while only one council seat was on the town election schedule. That is due to the special election to fill now Mayor Chris Holloway’s former council seat for the final year of its term that is now held by a still legally disputed council appointment of Jacob Meza.
Near the meeting’s end, last election cycle unsuccessful town council candidate Bruce Rappaport introduced himself to the committee and noted he would be running in that special election for the council seat. Tederick, seated in the rear of the room with Mayor Holloway, asked if Rappaport was seeking to join the committee.
“Sure,” Rappaport responded.
Following a brief wrap-up, a group sigh of relief soon greeted the motion for adjournment.
Equus breaks ground on Virginia Inland Port spec industrial building in Front Royal, Virginia
Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading developers and real estate investment managers, announced that it has broken ground on a 340,000 square-foot speculative warehouse logistics facility. The project, named Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center, is in Front Royal, Virginia along Interstate 66, just 50 miles west of the Washington, DC MSA. The project is strategically located within one half mile of the Virginia Inland Port and less than 10 minutes to Interstate 81, which provides excellent north/south access to major northeast and mid-Atlantic population centers.
Industrial space in close proximity to ports (both ocean ports and inland ports) is very desirable to users who import product from overseas and distribute throughout the U.S. The Virginia Inland Port, which opened in 1989, is directly linked to the Port of Virginia in Norfolk via a Norfolk Southern rail line. Over the past 20 years, numerous industrial users such as Family Dollar, Ferguson, Sysco Foods, and Home Depot have located in close proximity to the Virginia Inland Port (VIP). More recently, the lack of available industrial land immediately surrounding the VIP has forced users wanting to utilize this import facility to locate 10 to 20 miles away. In 2019, Equus identified a 25-acre parcel near the VIP, rezoned the property to industrial and obtained land development approval for this modern logistics facility.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring a new, Class A speculative warehouse logistics facility to this market,” stated Dan DiLella Jr., Senior Vice President of Equus. “Users looking to import through the Virginia Inland Port will recognize tremendous savings on transportation and drayage by locating at our new project.”
The Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center will be a 32’ clear, single side loaded industrial facility and will possess 34 loading docks and 63 trailer storage spaces opposite the loading docks. Additionally, the project will consist of Class A industry standard LED lighting, 7” concrete floor and an ESFR sprinkler system.
With immediate access and visibility off of Route 522 (which connects to Interstate 66), the project is also in close proximity to numerous retail amenities, which will make the location desirable for employers looking to satisfy and retain a quality labor force. Labor in the area is plentiful from both Warren County and Frederick County. Real estate taxes and traffic flow in the region are favorable as compared to submarkets located along I-95.
“There is currently no available space of this kind with immediate proximity to the Virginia Inland Port,” commented DiLella. “This facility will be a great benefit to a user looking to utilize the port, access the population centers of the mid-Atlantic and take advantage of the presence of quality labor and low real estate taxes. Equus is proud to be a part of economic development in Warren County. Upon completion, the Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center will bring jobs to the community, add container traffic through the VIP, and increase the real estate tax base in the county.”
Equus has launched an aggressive local and national marketing program and anticipates the building will be partially or fully leased before its scheduled delivery. John Lesinski and Ben Luke of Colliers International are spearheading the leasing efforts. The facility is currently available for pre-lease with an anticipated completion of 1st quarter 2022.
Equus Development, L.P., Equus’ development operating arm, will oversee development and construction.
About Equus Capital Partners, Ltd.
Equus Capital Partners is one of the nation’s leading developers and real estate investment managers. Equus’ diversified portfolio consists of office, multi-family, industrial, and retail properties located throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in the Philadelphia area with regional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, and South Florida. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.equuspartners.com.
Recipient of the “Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship” announced
The Warren County High School DECA Chapter has announced that Makayla Grant is the recipient of the annual Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship for 2021. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Makayla was presented the $1000.00 scholarship by the family of Dr. Maiden. Presenting the award were Chip Maiden (son), Paige Smoak (daughter), and Marylee Maiden (wife), all of Columbia, SC.
Makayla has been a 3-year member of WCHS and Virginia DECA. She has completed all three years at the district and state levels of DECA and qualified as a national DECA competitor in 2020. As a junior (2019-2020), Makayla was co-manager of DECA Tailgaters, a school-based enterprise selling food at local events and festivals. She was instrumental in having the SBE receive a Gold Certification award from DECA, Inc. (i.e., National DECA) in 2019-20. Currently, Makayla is the chapter’s Vice-President of Engagement & Recruitment.
Makayla had this to say about her involvement in DECA. “As a member in DECA, I’ve improved my skills in communications, presentation, writing, and digital media. The project that I am the proudest of leading was this year’s membership campaign. DECA has taught me how to present myself, professionally, in front of others. DECA has helped me identify a new passion, marketing, that I plan to pursue as a student at VCU.”
She also added, “No matter the profession someone is choosing to go into, DECA is a club that can provide them with a solid foundation of skills to be successful in life.”
In addition to DECA, Makayla is a member of the National Honor Society, a 4-year letter winner in outdoor and indoor track, and lettered in volleyball. She has also been active in community service and local church activities as a student at WCHS.
The scholarship is named after Dr. Leonard F. Maiden, a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. Dr. Maiden was active in DECA as a student, and later as a professor at the University of South Carolina. As a WCHS student, Dr. Maiden was elected as the first High School President of National DECA in 1949. Throughout his life and career, Dr. Maiden never lost his love for DECA. He volunteered for many years as a judge in DECA state conferences. He mentored students learning to become teachers.
The Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating WCHS DECA Senior in the amount of $1000.00.
U.S. Department of Justice will reach out to state, local law enforcement in anti-violent crime initiative
On May 26, through the Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg, Royal Examiner received the following press release from the U.S. Department of Justice announcing a nationwide anti-violent crime initiative. That initiative presented by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will seek interaction across federal, state, and local law enforcement levels to achieve its goals.
The release points to a comprehensive approach relying, not only on prosecution, conviction, and incarceration of violent criminals but also preventative community programs and post-incarceration rehabilitative measures. The importance of trust between a community and its law enforcement agencies is also noted as a key component of developing effective anti-crime strategies.
Below is the Justice Department Press Release in its entirety:
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announces new efforts to reduce violent crime
WASHINGTON May 26 – Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced a new Department of Justice effort to help protect our communities from the recent increase in major violent crimes.
“Today, we renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” said Attorney General Garland. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement.
In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grant-making, we will support programming at all stages – from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction reentry services.”
The strategy announced today is three-pronged. First, it establishes a set of four fundamental principles to be applied Department-wide to guide violent crime reduction:
1. Build trust and earn legitimacy. Meaningful law enforcement engagement with, and accountability to, the community are essential underpinnings of any effective strategy to address violent crime, as well as important ends in themselves. Accordingly, building trust and earning legitimacy within our communities is the foundation on which the strategy is built.
2. Invest in prevention and intervention programs. Violent crime is not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement alone. Accordingly, the Department must invest in community-based violence prevention and intervention programs that work to keep violence from happening before it occurs.
3. Target enforcement efforts and priorities. The Department is most effective when it focuses its limited enforcement resources on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence and other violent crime.
4. Measure results. Because the fundamental goal of this work is to reduce the level of violence in our communities, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves—we must measure the results of our efforts on these grounds.
The whole-of-Department approach means that these four fundamental principles will guide not only the Department’s 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices, but also its law enforcement components (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Marshals Service (USMS)), its grant-making components (the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC)), and litigating divisions, such as the Criminal Division.
Second, the strategy enhances the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program by directing all U.S. Attorneys across the country to update their PSN programs to be aligned with the Department’s guiding principles to improve community engagement, support proven community-violence intervention programs, develop strategic enforcement plans in coordination with state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners as well as community groups, and measure the effectiveness of these collective efforts to reduce violence. By drawing on lessons learned from research and experience over the past two decades, the Department will help ensure that PSN remains the leading initiative bringing together law enforcement partners at all levels and a broad array of community stakeholders to develop comprehensive solutions to the more pressing violent crime problems in our communities.
Third, the strategy directs each U.S. Attorney’s Office to work with its state, local, federal, tribal, and community partners to establish an immediate plan to address spikes in violent crime that are typically seen during the summer.
The Department recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and that the needs of each jurisdiction will vary based on the nature of violent crimes and the ability of local criminal justice systems to respond. Thus, the Department has committed to providing the following additional support where it is needed and appropriate:
• The FBI will make available cutting-edge analytical resources to support state and local law enforcement efforts to identify the most violent offenders and most dangerous criminal organizations in communities. The FBI will then deploy agents to assist with enforcement operations targeting these entities.
• Where feasible, the ATF will embed with local homicide units and expand the availability of its NIBIN Correlation Center, which matches ballistics from crime scenes to other ballistic evidence nationwide.
• The DEA will focus its efforts, in coordination with state, local, and tribal law enforcement, to disrupt the activities of the most violent drug trafficking gangs and egregious drug-trafficking organizations operating in the highest-crime areas.
• The United States Marshals Service, in coordination with state and local authorities, will conduct fugitive sweeps throughout the country focused on individuals subject to state or local warrants for homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, robbery with a firearm, rape or aggravated sexual assault.
• The Department’s grant-making components will highlight funding opportunities for community programs focused on reducing gun violence and other violent crime, share information about effective community-violence intervention programs, and provide training and technical assistance to support the violent crime reduction work of the state, local, tribal and community partners.
To learn more, see the Deputy Attorney General’s detailed guidance to federal prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and other components across the Department of Justice. A Fact Sheet on 2021 Grant Opportunities and Other Resources to Support Violent Crime Reduction can be found here.
Elks Lodge provides $2,500 for kids’ programs at Samuels Library
The Front Royal Elks Lodge has donated $2,500 to Samuels Public Library, yet another cash award to support summer and winter programs geared toward children’s activities. The local Elks’ club has been donating toward these programs for the past 10 years.
Since last spring, the library has conducted more than 150 virtual programs and given out some 1,700 take-home craft, activity, and science kits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Library staff hopes to safely move back to in-library programming in the near future.
The most recent $2,500 grant helped support the purchase of materials for the craft, science, and activity kits to support a summer reading program and winter reading club.
Children’s Section library staff say these programs help inspire a life-long love of reading among the youngest community members.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
They grow up so fast! These raccoon kits were all orphaned for one reason or another. Before they were admitted into care we attempted reuniting them with their mother at least once. Mom is always the best option to raise her baby, but reuniting for these little ones was unsuccessful.
These youngsters will soon need to go outside so that they can learn to climb, acclimate to the outdoors, and mature into raccoons that will be fully independent of people. Most raccoons stay with us for an average of 5 months – that’s a long time compared to many of the other species that are raised at the Center.
Raccoons in Virginia have VERY specific rehabilitation requirements. Due to a roundworm that raccoons can host (which can be fatal in other species, including humans), our permitting agency only allows raccoons to be raised in enclosures that aren’t made of wood or dirt, and specific personal protective equipment must be worn when working with them.
Raccoons are also considered high-risk rabies vectors, creating even more regulations regarding their care and limiting those who can work with them.
This is precisely why raising baby wildlife, especially raccoons, is illegal without a permit. It is a major public health risk that often ends in death for the wild babies and could lead to disease or even death in the humans providing care. Proper training, formulas, and equipment are essential to make sure those babies grow up healthy, independent, and most importantly, WILD. To keep yourself safe and to do what’s best for the wild animal – call a professional when you find a baby you believe needs assistance before you intervene.
To help us care for more raccoons next year, please donate to our matching gift fundraiser! Every donation up to $12,000 will be matched thanks to our generous donors, Patty and Spencer Cake, David and Marti Bryant, and an anonymous contributor!
Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to this project!
If you would prefer to donate through the mail please send a check to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620) and note Raccoon Caging. You may also call us at 540-837-9000 to make a donation over the phone. Thank you!
