Congress shall make no law …

The Board of Supervisors, as a body of elected officials, appears to be now coercing the library to ban books by using our tax money to do their bidding. That is exactly what the founders prohibited. Supervisor Oates can gaslight us by calling it temporary while they “continue to work in good faith” — to do what? Ms. Oates’s “good faith” outcome may not be another person’s. The fact is that another vote is now required to release that money, after what — those books are banned?
What is so sacrosanct about a few offensive works of fiction that their mere physical presence is worth fighting over? The publicity sells books. It gets kids and a few adults wondering what they’ve missed. Otherwise, they would have remained on a shelf unread until deaccessioned.
A librarian’s independent assessment of a book is of no relevance to me whether the ALA “approves” them or not. Why would parents substitute someone else’s opinion for their own? Take your kids by the hand and lead them to the nonfiction section, where they might learn something useful about the world they must live in. That act alone teaches appropriate behavior. You have the privilege to go elsewhere. You do not have the freedom to use my tax money for your censorship.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Samuels reply to one request for reconsideration
Samuels Public Library has responded to my Request for Reconsideration of “Prince and Knight” by Daniel Haack, which is recommended by its publisher for ages 3 and up. The book is staying on the library shelves. For those who have been following the story, I’m one of “the 53”. Samuels assured me (and I’m sure this is true) that they have reviewed “Prince and Knight” carefully. I have written them back to assure them that I have too: every word; every picture. The lovely illustrations; the beguiling rhyme: engaging and charming. I am not being sarcastic. The book is attractive. It is a story for the very young that legitimizes an idea: homosexuality is normal if slightly unanticipated, and homosexual marriage is good.
It would seem Samuels has now taken a position, not tacitly, but explicitly. Samuels Public Library of Front Royal, Virginia, is now an official promoter to 3 and up of same-sex attraction and same-sex marriage. Intrinsic to this position is the idea that children must be challenged, from the youngest of ages, by books such as “Prince & Knight”, to become aware that homosexuality exists, to be convinced it is normal, and to consider the possibility that they themselves might be homosexuals. This is also the position of all the professional organizations Samuels cites in its answer to me as justifying its decision: the ALA; School Library Journal; Booklist; Goodreads; Kirkus; Amazon, and something Samuels calls its own “Collection Development Policy”. Even The Chicago Tribune gets a shout-out.
Yes, Samuels stands with some of our most influential public institutions. Samuels is in line with all their current thinking. Samuels’ citing prominent and well-funded institutions to support their choice confirms the suspicion that very powerful institutions are imposing a lot of pressure on libraries to tow the company line while the taxpayers in a lot of little towns fund the imposition. Right on cue, Samuels informed me that 696 Public Libraries already carry “Prince & Knight.” It’s clear that whatever agenda is at work here, there’s clout behind it.
Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not. I’m not sure why they think that a 3-year-old’s thinking about these issues is fine, but they do. Whatever else they say, whomever else they cite to legitimize their position, that is their position, and they are acting on it.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Philadelphia – July 2, 1776: Continental Congress calls upon the Black Robed Regiment
The debate was over, and the Declaration of Independence had been approved by the Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia on a hot July 2nd day. Questions abounded still, and anxiety as to the future was on the minds of men who had now affixed their signatures to a piece of paper destined to be the greatest and most historic document in the history of the world.
At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress had ordered that when printed and ready for distribution on July 4, the documents would be sent to parish clergy and ministers. The importance of this is that the instructions did not direct this circulation to town clerks or newspapers but to preachers of the Gospel, men known as the “Black Regiment,” thus named for the black robes they wore.
The pulpit had already played and would play a more important role in American freedom. The black-robed ministers would encourage activism, and many would personally join in the fighting and serve as soldiers and chaplains. As many as one hundred would leave the pulpit of the church for the “pulpit of the camp and battlefield.”
The Declaration, when it arrived in the hands of the clergy, was “required to read the same to their respective congregation, as soon as divine service ended, in the afternoon, on the first Lord’s Day after they have received it.”
Church members would find it hard to have services without their ministers now gone to war and with attendance dropping off for lack of clergy personnel on the home front. However, the war and home front would never be the same… every place where the British chose to camp, they sought to destroy George Washington’s “ragtag” army in the north and Nathanael Greene’s in the South.
Tempers flared in all corners of the land, and debates were held between Loyalists and Patriot members of congregations. In Loudoun County, Virginia, at Ketoctin Baptist Church, a debate between Tory John Osborn and Preacher John Marks was arranged. Heated tempers caused the debate to be called off, and John Marks joined General Washington’s Army as a Chaplain. John Osborn would not give up his support of the King’s cause and, in defiance, would name a new son Tarleton after one of General Cornwallis’ most cruel officers, Colonel Banastre Tarleton. Tarleton is portrayed in Mel Gibson’s movie The Patriot as merciless and inhumane.
The Rev. Jonathan Boucher, Anglican Priest, would carry not just his sermon into the pulpit but also a loaded pistol. His congregation was split, and the danger of personal attacks was ever-present.
The Rev. Peter Muhlenberg of Woodstock, Virginia, preached regularly for the cause of freedom for the American colonists. He had a surprise for his congregation on the day of his final service in his Woodstock church to drive home his point that the American Revolution must succeed. Following the final hymn, he threw off his black robe as he recited Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 to reveal his uniform of a militia colonel. He then recruited men from his congregation to join the fight for independence, and they became known as the “German Regiment.” He had been licensed as an Anglican priest and ministered to the German settlers of the Shenandoah Valley. He served with honor as a Revolutionary War officer and rose to the rank of major general. There is a statue of this black-robed priest in the yard of the old courthouse in Woodstock honoring the Rev. Major General John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg, Priest, Patriot, Soldier, and Hero.
The majority of Baptists, Presbyterians, Congregationalists, Puritans, Methodists, and most of the denominations in the Colonies except the Quakers would join in preaching the insurrection. Anglican priests were split because of their vows of allegiance to the King, but still, many would heed the call of Independence. The torch of Independence was lit early with Anglican George Whitefield’s arrival in the Colonies in 1740. He was known as the greatest preacher in the Colonies. He preached salvation through Jesus Christ and gave warning to the people about the oppression of the King in his revivals, and helped launch the “Great Awakening.” He traveled from New England to Georgia, set attendance records, and started “field preaching,” which Anglican John Wesley also used. The difference in the political points of view of Whitefield and Wesley was commonly known. Wesley taught “obedience” to the Crown, and Whitefield spoke of “man’s right of freedom” from oppression, including the slaves.
We cannot avoid, ignore, or abandon our responsibilities in striving to preserve the heritage secured by our Founders. Laity and the clergy must be vigilant and ever-ready to fight for our Republic to ensure it is not weakened by interlopers and left for scavengers who come to suckle from the breast of Liberty bought with the blood of patriots. We must speak out against the mocking of our form of government and the eschewing of our Constitution to satisfy alien purposes while abandoning individual freedoms we treasure. Our Founders knew and voiced the reality that the moral values of Christianity are the “bedrock” foundation of our Republic, and it will crumble without them.
I invite clergy and laymen from the mountains to the plains, from sea to shining sea, from Alaska to the Keys, and from Virginia to Hawaii to light the fires of that “old-time religion” and preserve the freedoms won on the frozen tundra of Valley Forge, in the icy Delaware River, on the rain-drenched field at Guilford Courthouse, Daniel Morgan’s “fire and sword” at Cowpens, in the snake-filled swamps of South Carolina, and finally, on the sandy beaches at Yorktown.
Arise layman and clergyman whose heart is filled with concern for the future of our Country and become active patriots.
Raise your voices as our soldiers in what they called the “Glorious Cause.” Let us shout their battle cry in one voice, “There is NO king, but King Jesus!”
Larry Wilson Johnson
Front Royal
Subsidiarity is the All-American Way
In a previous letter, I identified the matter of library accountability to the Warren County taxpayer. Since that time, the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) decided to appropriate only 1/4 of the requested funding made by Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI), presumably to provide time for SLI and the BOS to come to acceptable terms on how to deal with the issues identified by the grassroots Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL).
In response, the opinion letters continue to flow. In my observation, three general themes have emerged among writers that object to CSL: use of caricature, appeal to majoritarianism and appeal to freedom of speech.
Caricaturist responses reveal the weakest thinkers in any debate. That is not to say it’s not at least somewhat effective to call people bigots, zealots, fanatics, haters, hypocrites, un-American, book banners, etc., for this will keep at least some people from getting anywhere near a controversy. However, it is so commonplace in today’s culture clashes that it is diminished as an effective strategy, and an ever larger number of people have acquired immunity to caricature from repeated exposure. Among all groups, parents (and grandparents) of young children are least likely to be distracted by name-calling, so intent is their focus on the well-being of their children.
Majoritarian arguments are also common among letters that object to CSL. It has been repeatedly stated that a mere 53 people, or a small group of religious fanatics, are such a tiny minority in relation to the population of Warren County that the BOS should pay no heed to the issue that CSL has brought out to the public view. Majoritarian arguments do have merit. Majoritarianism essentially (not absolutely) characterizes American local government, including Warren County’s government. It is an open question whether the anti-CSL people will stick with this majoritarian line of argument for the long haul. I doubt it. As soon as it becomes evident that it is either not working or it is demonstrably false (as in an election), the anti-CSL will be switched to the “minoritarian” argument.
Freedom of speech is an easy thing to agree with at face value. The 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a bedrock value of the American system of government. Why then, is there so much disagreement about it over the matter of removing library books with pornographic content from the juvenile section of the public library? I think the answer lies in the fact that such “free speech” claims are very, very far from the face value upon which free speech is commonly understood and agreeable. I have not yet seen an Op-Ed letter explicate how the absence of such a thing on a shelf for a child to happen upon violates a right to speech. The further one gets from the simple, intuitive understanding of free speech, the weaker the hold on the concept. On the contrary, I think it is simply and intuitively understood that compelled speech is un-American. Furthermore, it is relatively simple and intuitive to connect the dots between spending taxpayer funds and compelled speech. Proactively buying books containing pornographic content with taxpayer money, and placing them in a public space, especially for juveniles to see, is seen by many taxpayers as compelling them to purchase the “speech” that they object to and place it in front of the juveniles.
The more people awaken to the direct impact they can have in their own community despite their misgivings about the direction of the country, the more likely it is that they will be able to see and realize the fruits of their civic participation. This is subsidiarity in action. Subsidiarity is a defining characteristic of the American federalist system of government. Healthy local communities should be engaged in managing their own affairs to the greatest practical extent. This may well necessitate unhitching the local library from national “expert” organizations such as the American Library Association. “Like many national organizations, the American Library Association has long been captured by the Left. It postures as a champion of free speech rights, but in fact, it twists the ideas of censorship and free speech to meet the ideological requirements of left-wing activism.”. Warren County is far from being unique in having citizens wake up to what their ALA-following library has been doing. Anyone with interest, internet, and search engine can educate themselves.
The Samuels library staff have heavily cited the ALA in this controversy, and they clearly view that as an asset to their position. I don’t believe it is because I don’t think Warren County’s largely rural, principally conservative-leaning population aligns with the ALA to understate the matter. Warren County voters didn’t elect the board of the ALA. For that matter, Warren County voters didn’t even elect SLI’s Board of Trustees. Who has the inherent right to determine “local community standards” in Warren County? If we’re all on the majoritarian page, it is the community itself, the voters. Certainly, it is not a national association of activist experts that presents itself as the only option for having a professionally run library. The best available reflection of the community’s standards is the leadership that voters place in the elected Board of Supervisors offices. The BOS members are responsible for knowing their constituency, and if they are wrong, they won’t long be in office.
Richard Jamieson
Warren County
Warren County resident denounces book banning and calls out Board of Supervisors for underfunding local library
Warren County Board of Supervisors
Re: Samuels Public Library
Supervisors,
I was extremely disappointed to learn the Warren County Board of Supervisors (Board) has chosen to withhold most of the funding for the library until the library can satisfy a small group of people who wish to ban books. The complainants assert the books are pornographic and obscene; our courts advise they are neither. We are fortunate to have a highly educated, experienced, and loyal staff at Samuels Public Library. Some staff members have graduate degrees in library science, including the Library Director, Reference Librarian, and the Children’s Librarian, and they consider information published by the American Library Association and the Library of Virginia. Banning books is un-American. None of these facts seem to matter to the Board as they follow the old adage, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
I also wonder about these complainants. Are they Warren County residents? Did they obtain library cards just to qualify to file a complaint? Have they actually read the books or simply relied on excerpts provided by other would-be book banners? Are all of these books in the library’s collection? Do their teenage children have library cards, and do they access the library unaccompanied by an adult? With these questions unasked, it appears to me the Board was more focused on the noise than on the facts.
Operating expenses at Samuels Public Library have increased, as is true for some other county-funded organizations. However, the Board has not provided the necessary increases in funding. Constant underfunding by the Board is not appropriate. The Board now displays its disregard for the dedication and professionalism of the library staff by withholding funds in order to extort a resolution for which there is no problem.
I believe in free speech. I believe book banning is wrong. If parents are concerned about the reading habits of their children, let them make time to accompany their children to the library. The Board should not to let a small number of people decide what is best for all of Warren County and then implement that decision by extortion. Many people have doubts about the integrity of politicians. If you wish to better understand this skepticism, I suggest you consult the person in your mirror.
A Proponent of Free Speech,
Robert Richardson
Front Royal
Obscenity over insight: Warren County’s unpalatable budget presentation
We know how much people care about children by what they do, not what they say. Children ought to be able to watch their government in action without parental supervision but on 6/6/23, the public got only a fleeting glimpse at the Warren County budget before the video went to colorful bars that, at that moment, seemed an appropriate reaction to the shockingly explicit and inappropriate smut read aloud moments prior to the budget presentation, with promised resumption afterward. The statutorily required public hearing on the budget had become an alternative book burning.
With free e-books instantly available, why are librarians wasting paid time reading reportedly-offensive books instead of dropping them directly into a shredder? There was no need for the pious to debase themselves from reading pornographic trash aloud in public! The Warren County Board of Supervisors need not have sacrificed public decorum. So, why did they? Obscenity is not protected under the First Amendment. Nice community we have here!
The next time you want to read something to shock us . . . try the budget for Warren County, the voting records of elected officials, or the history of fascism. A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Dunn addresses pressing regional issues with concrete solutions, not rhetoric
Which do you prefer? Solutions to problems or rhetoric?
I entered the Senate District 1 Republican primary race because other candidates were not addressing policy issues that are affecting this area and can only be solved at the state level. Frederick County is the fastest-growing county in Virginia, and adjacent areas are not far behind.
The major issues affecting this area include 1) the cost of population growth as more people move into new houses, 2) congested roads, 3) providing good education to our students, and 4) returning to an election day – not an election season.
How to Pay for Growth. Each new house costs you, the taxpayer, $27,000 in capital costs. What is the solution? Impact fees which are paid by the home buyer to cover the additional costs they bring to the region. That protects you, the taxpayer, from having to subsidize those costs through higher real estate taxes. If enacted a decade ago, Frederick County alone would have had an additional $172 MILLION to address that growth.
Roads. VDOT examines road problems and offers monetary solutions to fix the problem they have identified. However, the money arrives 4-5 years later, at which time the problem has grown. We need to change the law so that money allocated for roads is based on the amount of money needed to fix the problem when the money arrives, not when the problem was identified.
Education. As a former teacher, I empathize with teachers having to teach in today’s environment. We need to empower parents to contribute to their children’s education. We need to emphasize core courses, how to think critically, the Constitution, and not CRT. Change the regulations so teachers can teach – not just teach to a test. I would support school choice to foster competition which benefits all students by enhancing educational standards.
Election Day – not an Election Season. All citizens should have the same information on the same day to vote. We need to ensure voter integrity by requiring that voter registration requires the same standards as required for a US passport, not just a utility bill which is the current standard. Absentee voting can be used for those who cannot vote on election day. We need to end mail-in voting and same-day voter registration so election results can be known the following day – not the following week.
I am a conservative Republican and Certified Financial Planner™ who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and providing opportunity to all citizens. I founded a fiduciary fee-only financial planning firm, have been elected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, have been a legislative director/staff to three congressmen and two federal agencies, as well as a former history teacher.
You can find more information at www.blainedunn.com or on Facebook at Blaine Dunn for VA.
If you would like solutions to problems instead of rhetoric, I would appreciate your vote on June 20th to be your Republican nominee for the Virginia Senate.
Blaine Dunn