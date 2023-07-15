Congressman Ben Cline Champions National Defense Authorization Act and Constitutional Freedoms

Cline stands up for military, taxpayers, and free speech while critiquing Biden Administration’s foreign policy

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) has been busy recently, taking strides in the defense and constitutional rights sectors. From standing up for the military and taxpayers through the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA) to defending free speech rights against Big Tech and the Biden Administration, Cline has been a stalwart advocate for his constituents.

The NDAA, supported and passed by the House, promises to provide for the needs of service members and their families, counter rising threats from significant global players, and crack down on waste. Cline has championed this legislation, proclaiming it to be “the most pro-life, pro-America defense bill in recent memory,” an important stride for America’s warfighters.

Cline has also been vocal about his concerns regarding the encroachment on free speech rights by Big Tech and the government. This issue has been underscored by a U.S. district judge temporarily blocking the Biden Administration’s supposed collusion with tech companies to censor content on social media platforms.

At the same time, Cline’s critique of the Biden Administration’s foreign policy, particularly concerning China, highlights his commitment to preserving American industry against external threats. He has voiced his concern about the potential risks the Biden Administration’s ‘olive branch’ to China might pose to American manufacturing and the economy.

As the U.S. navigates a complex global landscape, Congressman Cline’s commitment to military strength, constitutional freedoms, and vigilant foreign policy illustrates his dedication to the people of Virginia and the nation at large. From standing strong for the NDAA to preserving free speech rights and critiquing foreign policy decisions, Cline remains a proactive voice in Congress.