Congressman Ben Cline Continues Fight for Transparency, National Defense, and Constituent Engagement

Secures Important Wins Amidst Challenging Times in Washington

It has been an intense week on Capitol Hill as Congressman Ben Cline and House Republicans rally together to ensure government accountability, champion stronger military support, and engage constituents. At the core of these efforts is a dedication to truth, transparency, and the interests of Virginia’s Sixth District.

This week, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, including Congressman Cline, took to the frontlines demanding answers from the Biden Administration, specifically focusing on the perceived weaponization of the FBI against its citizens. Under FBI Director Christopher Wray, questions have arisen regarding the Bureau’s impartiality, particularly with investigations targeting former President Donald Trump and certain religious groups. Cline was vocal about his expectations for Wray during a Judiciary Committee hearing, urging a return to non-political law enforcement operations.

Watch Congressman Ben Cline question FBI Director Wray during a Judiciary Committee hearing.

Additionally, concerns about the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) resource management under Chair Lina Khan have become increasingly pronounced. Accusations of waste, resistance to oversight, and questionable policy directions have placed the FTC under a microscope, with Cline calling for fiscal accountability and responsible agency leadership.

National security remains paramount for Congressman Cline and his Republican colleagues. This was evident in the passage of the robust National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024. This significant legislation promises the largest military pay raise in recent memory, investments in technology to counter threats from nations like China and an impressive $40 billion in taxpayer savings. The act also aims to cut bureaucratic red tape, ensuring the military focus remains on defense, not politics.

Amidst the battles in Washington, Congressman Cline hasn’t forgotten his roots. He recently celebrated the Glenvar High School Men’s Tennis team on their state championship victory, their first in over two decades. Additionally, the “Coffee With Your Congressman” town hall events, held in places like The Curly Maple in Highland County, offer a platform for direct interaction, letting citizens voice concerns and engage in fruitful dialogue.

This week underscored Congressman Ben Cline’s unwavering commitment to his constituents and the broader American public. Whether it’s fighting for transparency in Washington or celebrating local achievements, Cline’s focus remains on service, integrity, and accountability.