Conjunctivitis: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin membrane that covers the inside of the eyelid and the white part of the eye.

Causes

Most cases of conjunctivitis are the result of a virus. However, it also can be caused by a bacterial infection, an allergy or a chemical coming into contact with the eye. In a newborn, a blocked tear duct may be the cause of conjunctivitis.

Symptoms

Regardless of the cause, symptoms include:

• Itching, burning or a gritty sensation in the eyes

• Excessive tear production

• Reddish or pink eyes

• Swelling of the eyelids

• Blurry vision and light sensitivity

Infectious conjunctivitis will also be characterized by an aqueous, transparent discharge if caused by a virus or a mucus-like yellow discharge if caused by bacteria.

Diagnosis

Conjunctivitis is typically diagnosed through a simple exam and analysis of the patient’s health history. More advanced testing such as tissue smears or cultures may be required for chronic cases or those that don’t respond to treatment.

Treatment

The condition typically resolves on its own within a few days. However, infectious forms are highly contagious, so it’s important to consult a medical professional to receive proper diagnosis and treatment.

For bacterial cases, antibiotic drops and unguents may be prescribed. Viral cases have to run their course, but artificial tears will help manage symptoms. Finally, allergy- and chemical- related cases are treated with antihistamine eye drops, along with the removal of the offending substance from the patient’s environment when possible.

If conjunctivitis lasts for more than a week, return to your doctor for further assessment.

Infectious conjunctivitis guidelines

To avoid spreading the infection, wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your eyes. You should also clean your pillowcases daily and throw out anything that came into contact with your eyes such as disposable contacts and makeup brushes.