Connie Marshner: A Visionary Leader for Front Royal Town Council
I am delighted to endorse Connie Marshner for a Front Royal Town Council seat this November 7. As a member of the Town Planning Commission since 2017 and now serving as its Vice-Chair, Connie has proved herself a champion for restoring downtown life, supporting bike trails and trolly transportation, and encouraging mixed-use development. All the while, she cracks down on anything which (to use her own words) crosses her “vision of creating a Lifelong Community in Front Royal, where safety, convenience, and beauty combine to offer residents a place where they can raise a family.” Unsurprisingly, she has proven firm regarding the enforcement of regulations relating to blighted property!
I also note that she is warmly endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee and has a long history as an activist, commentator, and author in support of pro-life and parental rights issues relating to education. She has also published articles locally dealing with history, the arts, and church life. She has served on the Front Royal United Way and was chair of Ronald Reagan‘s Family Policy Advisory Board.
Vote for Connie Marshner! She will contribute experience, maturity, dedication, and leadership to the Front Royal Town Council!
Richard W. Hoover
Front Royal, VA
Amber Mabie: The Choice for Shenandoah District School Board
Let’s talk straight up concerning the Shenandoah District school board race. The two candidates running come from similar but different backgrounds. One candidate is a mom, the other a dad, and both have many children. Both understand the need and importance of education as well. Education is the footing for success and basic life skills. With that being said, who would be the best choice to make educational decisions affecting our public schools?
Make your own list of pros and cons; trust your gut. I have done the list, and my decision would be a mom who has been involved in the public school system. As a mother of 8, Mrs. Mabie has collectively spent nearly 75 school years actively involved in the education of her children.
She understands the ups and downs of having children in Warren County Public Schools. She is no newcomer to the school system, and over the years, Mrs. Mabie has seen the best and the worst.
Upgrades need to continue, and I believe she has the knowledge and the drive to make that happen.
As you might guess, my support and vote is for Amber Mabie 100%. There is no question that she is the most reasonable choice.
Ralph Rinaldi, Vice Chair
Warren County School Board
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Is This What Virginia Wants?
In his monthly reports, Ben Cline rarely passes an opportunity to kick the other party. Some call it political. But using nasty adjectives rather than logic and civility is bullying, full stop. In the past two weeks, we see that the nastiness is not reserved only for the other party.
In January, when Kevin McCarthy was elected House Speaker, Cline wrote that they were “seizing an opportunity to negotiate much-needed Rules changes to ensure every Member can provide more input in the legislative process.” His enthusiasm jumped off the page! “This was the strongest deal on a Rules package in history, restoring transparency and accountability to the People’s House.” And, he promised us, “I won’t stop fighting for families of Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation …”
That was the Rule change that made it possible for Spkr. McCarthy to be fired for refusing to shut down the government! And, Republicans who subsequently refused to support Ben Cline’s next choice for Speaker, Jim Jordan, received anonymous death threats! This is the chaos that Ben Cline is proud of! Is this really what the people of Virginia advocate?
Congress is now totally incapacitated. Nothing can be done without a Speaker. Was that the goal? Putin certainly got his wish to stop military aid to Ukraine! Another huge portion of our government will close down in two weeks. How long can you survive without a paycheck? (Cline will, of course, continue to get his.)
And, lest anyone thinks it won’t affect us all, think again. When people get desperate, crime goes up. Cline claims to support the police, but he has consistently voted to fill our streets with military weapons in the hands of anyone with cash to buy one. They can transform a traffic stop, a house call, a school event, or a trip to the grocery store into a military engagement. Who can live long and well with that kind of daily job stress? These are our friends, neighbors, and children. Our Congressman should vote as if he cares about the people he represents. Instead of “fighting,” as Ben Cline asserts he is doing for us, he should find some decency and behave appropriately in representing everyone in his District. These are fellow Americans, not our enemies.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Aldean Might Be Proud to Be An Okie From Muskogee
New songs stirring the pot and getting people worked up is nothing new, but ever so often, a song comes out that stirs the pot in the opposite direction.
Most times, when musical artists get in trouble over their lyrics, it is because they are pushing the boundaries of what is considered decent. Like Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” or NWA’s “F— the Police,” conservatives tend to become upset with language or sexual content. What is not as common is liberals being upset by a popular song’s message.
Recently, two such songs have been released: Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond.” So, while most of their outrage over songs has been from the left, historically speaking, we have seen such liberal outrage over a song before.
Aldean released his song in May, but things did not heat up until the video was released on July 14.
The video shows Aldean performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the site of a lynching 96 years earlier, as well as several scenes of protestors in the streets. The song has been called racist and denounced by groups like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP. Aldean, who does not shy away from politics, has defended his song, saying that there is nothing racist in any of his lyrics.
Anthony has come out of nowhere, but his song has struck a chord with online viewers and shot straight to No.1.
With lyrics like “I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere / Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat / And the obese milkin’ welfare,” Anthony’s song turns heads and pushes blame back on D.C. elites.
While country music is usually considered more conservative, it has not always escaped conservative complaints in the past. Critics claimed Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics were too sexual and Tanya Tucker’s songs were too adult for a teen. Another notable song was Loretta Lynn’s 1972 song, The Pill, which centered around contraception. Yet, like Aldean, country music has also been attacked by the left — and no one more so than Merle Haggard.
Haggard was born in 1927 in California to Okie parents, who fled west during the Dust Bowl. He grew up as a troubled kid, and even though he has been associated with Outlaw Country, he was the only one to do hard time.
Haggard was released from prison in 1960 and became one of the main influences in the Bakersville Sound. He had some success in the mid-1960s, but he became a household name to small-town folks in 1969 with the release of “Okie from Muskogee.”
The story goes that while driving through his parents’ home state, he saw a sign that said Muskogee and told his drummer, “I bet they don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee.”
What started off as a joke quickly became something serious as he captured the sentiment of small towns across America. Haggard followed up the biggest hit of his career the following year with “Fightin’ Side of Me,” which states, “When they’re runnin’ down my country, man, They’re walkin’ on the fightin’ side of me.”
Both songs became anthems for small-town America the way Aldean and Anthony’s songs have. 1969 was a turbulent year in America. The nation had just come out of a difficult election that saw a great deal of violent protests. Bobby Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had both been assassinated; the Vietnam War was still raging, and events like the My Lai Massacre were still inspiring students to shut down campuses. The nation seemed in chaos, but then Haggard sang about respecting the troops fighting in Vietnam, the flag, and college leaders. He spoke about living right by rejecting drugs and free love.
Just like Aldean’s song reaching No. 1, the silent majority connected with “Okie From Muskogee” and “Fightin’ Side of Me.” It spoke to them during a difficult time. Yet, like with “Try That in a Small Town,” others condemned the song.
To them, the songs were a rejection of the civil rights movement and all the work they had done to try to end the war. They saw it as an idealized small town where its people did not have to face the troubles of poor Americans or minorities. The song was seen as racist and an oversimplification of the counterculture as nothing but a bunch of potheads and long-haired dropouts.
Parodies of the song quickly came out, and one by John Denver added extra verses to the song, including lines like “If I had my way, I’d join the Ku Klux” and “Proud to be a redneck from the South.”
There is a great deal in common between the late ‘60s and today. Divisiveness is growing, and race relations are deteriorating. Once again, there seems to be a gap between urban and rural sentiment, which is more evident as “Try That in a Small Town” is now a No.1 single even while being condemned the same way “Okie From Muskogee” was 54 years ago.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Honoring Our Community Legacy: The Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that Reaching Out Now was interested in operating the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center to provide much-needed youth activities for our community’s young people. I did become somewhat concerned when I became aware that the organization was considering changing the name of the center.
I would like to provide a little history of how the Youth Center came into existence.
In the mid-1960s, the Front Royal Youth Center operated out of the building in Chimney Field. My father was the director, and the Center became very popular with the area’s youth. Dances were held with live bands, and they were well attended, so much so that people were turned away due to occupancy restrictions. Feeling the youth needed to be better served, my father approached the town with the idea of constructing a better facility.
This was the beginning of the Youth Center that now stands on the corner of 8th St. and Commerce Avenue. The community came together, and many people donated their time, skills, and money to make the project a reality. Masons, electricians, carpenters, and surveyors worked without pay to bring the Center to fruition. The new location provided the youth with more space for many activities. There were game rooms, a TV room, and a large room for dances. The youth took an active role in the operation of the Center. Elections were held, and a youth board of directors was chosen. They made operation and financial decisions under the guidance of the director.
Raymond Santmyers passed away in May of 1976. I will paraphrase an editorial published in the Warren Sentinel. It was titled A PERSON REMEMBERED. After noting his involvement in the community at large, it states, “Yet above all, he will be remembered most for his 11 years as director of the Front Royal Youth Center. There are few, if any, adults who would have spent countless nights and days for so many years at the Youth Center with a whole range of young people. Here, his unfailing good humor, good sense, and fairness won the respect and affection of young people.”
Now, I will give my input as to why I believe the name of the youth center should remain the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. The community has a history of honoring people by naming buildings after them. In my youth, I attended Front Royal Elementary School on Crescent Street. E. Wilson Morrison was the principal, and I remember him as a caring man who had the best interest of his students as his major concern. When the school was renamed for him, I thought it was a fitting memorial to a dedicated educator. I taught school in the Warren County School system for six years. During that time, I had the pleasure of working with Hilda J. Barbour. She dedicated her life to educating the students of the county, and I thought it fitting that a school bears her name. I believe that people who have made a positive impact on their community should be honored for their contributions and remembered. For these reasons, I believe the name of Raymond E. Santmyers should not be changed.
Ronald Santmyers
Front Royal, VA
Former Professional Associate Endorses Cline for Sheriff
I am writing to show my support for Crystal Cline for Sheriff. I have known Crystal for 20+ years. I first met her in a professional capacity when she worked as a victim advocate for the Front Royal Police Department. Crystal decided she wanted to go to the academy and make a career in law enforcement.
She was soon put on patrol, and this is where our working partnership, mine with a community agency, grew. Crystal was always calm and collected on any call when we responded together. She had a way of talking to people, where even in the worst of situations, there was a calm and respectful tone that was set. From that work, Crystal and I developed a friendship for over 20 years. Crystal is dedicated to her work and to this community. She is honest and caring, and she is respected by so many. She has worked her way from Patrol to a Captain within the FRPD.
I have no doubt, as Sheriff, that Crystal will continue to carry out her duty as a public servant and restore trust and integrity to our WCSO. Crystal has a vision and like her many years of working through the ranks at the PD, I have no doubt in her ability to be our next Sheriff of Warren County. She is the Crystal Clear Choice!
Tammy Curl
Warren County
Standing Strong with Sheriff Mark Butler: A Testimony of Integrity
I have known Sheriff Mark Butler for approximately 25 years and have worked alongside him for many of those years. When he made the decision to run for sheriff of Warren County, I was behind him 100 percent. I did not live in Warren County at the time of his decision.
In the spring of 2019, my wife and I started looking for retirement homes in Warren County and settled in Bentonville in the summer. Like most, we had read and heard about the corruption issues that troubled the Sheriff’s Office in coincidence with the EDA scandal. I have since seen the adverse effects that continue to plague the county.
When Sheriff Butler was campaigning prior to his election in 2019, some in the community were adamant about tarnishing his reputation. Realizing that this is politics and a certain amount of this was to be expected. He was not part of the local police force, builders’ association, or one of the families that have a long, storied history in Warren County. This is nothing compared to what his family has had to endure during this re-election campaign. Since day one, family and friends of his opponent have verbally attacked not only him but also his wife and children, spreading vicious rumors on social media. His opponent’s representatives went as far as to say Sheriff Butlers’ wife was having an affair and that they were participating in unscrupulous acts. One of the most disheartening facts about this situation is that your chief commonwealth attorney has joined in on the attacks on Sheriff Butlers’ personal and professional life. He even questioned a Sheriff’s Office administrative employee about the alleged affair.
To my knowledge, Sheriff Butler and his associates have not reciprocated the attacks personally or professionally and continue to be respectful and focused on the mission at hand. He believes that the job is difficult enough without dealing with inappropriate and unprofessional behavior.
I have never in my life witnessed such childish behavior by so-called adults and community leaders. People who we trust to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity and character. The moral compass of these individuals does not reflect well on themselves or the candidate they are supporting.
As a community striving to remove the tarnish of the past, it is incomprehensible why some community leaders wish to return to that way of life. My only guess Is that Sheriff Butler has interfered with the ability of individuals to benefit from ill-gotten gains. One of his many positive attributes, I know for a fact Sheriff Butler would not take a nickel off the street and would not be tempted to participate in any form of corruption. I have seen his relentless effort to combat these issues within our community only stonewalled by judicial and civic leaders.
I firmly believe that most citizens of Warren County want to reside in a community where they can trust the leaders to do the right thing. Those leaders are highly respected and can’t be swayed by the lure of illegal financial gain. I wholeheartedly believe Mark Butler is a man who cannot be bought and will continue to fight for what is right in our community. I have made the conscious decision to support Mark Butler’s re-election as your sheriff because of the efforts and improvements he has made within the Department, and I would like nothing more than his moving forward mission to continue in a positive direction for a second term. Please join me in looking at the facts (not social media nonsense) and Vote for Sheriff Butler.
Eric Jones
Bentonville, VA
