Connie May Fletcher (1945 – 2021)

Connie May Fletcher was born on June 18, 1945, in Elkins, West Virginia where she resided until August 1963. Connie left her home upon graduation from Elkins High School to accept a position as a Clerk-Stenographer with the United States Navy Department at the Pentagon. She was promoted over the next six years to a GS8 Administrative Assistant where she worked for Admiral Gerald Miller. During her years at the Pentagon, Connie served on a study group for the Secretary of Defense.

In October 1965, Connie met her husband, Roger Fletcher, of Clintwood, Virginia to whom she was married for twenty-one years. They were divorced in 1986, and she is survived by their two sons, who were the love and joy of her life, Roger Scott Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, Jeffrey Wayne Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, and her daughter, Juanita Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.

Connie is also survived by her two loving grandsons, Jake Dalton Fletcher and Austin Wade Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her loving daughter-in-law, Kathy Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her other loving daughter-in-law, Cathy Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, her son-in-law, Kenny Rogers of Franconia, Virginia, and her grandchildren, Brandon Rogers and Shelby Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.

Connie was also survived by her sister, Judy Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, her nephews, Todd and Terry Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, and her brother, Lloyd George, Jr., and his wife Shirley of Niles, Ohio. One younger brother, David Lee George preceded her in death but is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, and her two wonderful sons, David George and Bradley George of Warren, Ohio.