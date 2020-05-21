Considering cuts: Get first aid or see a doctor?

It’s policy: Get first aid for any cut you get on the job.

It’s a question: How do you treat a wound suffered at any other time?

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, see your doctor for:

1. Any injury that spurts blood or continues to bleed after 10 minutes of firm, direct pressure.

2. Wounds that are inflamed and tender or emit pus, or if the area around the cut feels numb or develops streaks.

3. For deep cuts and puncture wounds, especially on the hands and feet.

4. For lacerations with jagged, rough, or gaping edges that can’t be drawn together with surgical tape.

5. For a very large cut.

6. Any cut on the face should get professional attention to minimize scarring.

7. Cuts with embedded dirt that won’t come out with soap and water need a doctor’s cleaning.

8. Fishhook injuries. If the hook is stuck, don’t try to take it out yourself.

9. See a doctor if you have a fever over 100 degrees after being injured.

10. If it has been more than 10 years since you had a tetanus shot or booster shot, see your doctor.