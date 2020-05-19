Health
Conspiracy theories debunked: 5G wireless does not cause coronavirus or make you sick
Conspiracy theorists have made an odd link between the organic and digital worlds — and they’ve burned down 70-foot wireless towers to promote their cause.
Big tech companies such as Google and Facebook have been working to take down memes that claim 5G networks, not an organic virus, cause the symptoms of Covid-19.
In early April, arsonists set ablaze 5G towers in Britain as a protest.
5G wireless network technology is widely in use in China, where there are 100,000 5G towers, and South Korea where it serves up super-fast internet speeds that allow multiple devices to connect at the same time.
The U.S. rollout of 5G has been limited mainly to cities where only a few customers actually can get the coverage now.
Nonetheless, conspiracies attest 5G causes some sort of toxicity in cells, prompting nausea or cellular damage. Hucksters claim that symptoms of Covid-19 are caused by cells trying to expel the virus, according to Fast Company.
The claim has been around for about 20 years and originated with claims of cellular harm due to electromagnetic radiation. A global pandemic is a natural vehicle to promote the claim.
Why science believes 5G does NOT make you sick
The idea that there is something deadly about 5G wireless technology — or for that matter, any wireless technology — has been around for two decades and for the same amount of time, scientists have said there is nothing to the claim.
5G wireless technology will allow people to download giant files of games or movies without delays. The waves of 5G will be a shorter and higher frequency than 4G. But these 5G millimeter waves are easily blocked by rain, leaves, and buildings, so they require a lot of antennas close together.
According to the New York Times, popular fear of electromagnetic radiation can be traced to one person, Bill P Curry, a physicist, who did a study for a Florida school system in 2000.
The study claimed that increasingly high frequencies of a wireless signal were absorbed by the brain. He reported that radio waves could thus create brain cancer.
Except Curry was wrong.
Radiology experts say extremely high-frequency waves, such as X-rays, do pose a health risk, as has been known since at least the 1940s. But radio waves at 5G high frequencies are shorter waves, and less dangerous, not more.
The reason is that human skin provides a barrier to shield human organs, including the brain, from exposure. It blocks radio waves, including even higher frequencies of sunlight.
Nonetheless, conflicting studies over the decades have raised health concerns. But most of those concerns have been defeated by simple experience. It doesn’t appear that cancer rates are rising exponentially, scientists say.
At-home and online workouts
When gyms closed in March, many were scrambling for ways to keep in shape – or some semblance of shape – without our treadmills, weights, and the accountability of trainers.
And let’s face it: most of us are not that creative when it comes to exercise at home, and maybe a quarantine was an easy excuse to let things slide for a bit.
Time to ditch the excuses. Whether online or in-home, workouts outside of the gym are abundant.
Here are some ideas to consider:
* Check YouTube for free classes, from yoga to intense cardio (and admit it – you’re probably home in your yoga pants anyway).
* Squats. These are easy to do in small spaces and can be done with weights or just bodyweight. You can practice good form by setting a chair about three feet from a wall, face the wall with your feet about shoulder-width apart, and then squatting down until your butt touches the chair (or your face touches the wall).
* Push-ups. The useful thing about push-ups is that there are tons of variations, ranging from traditional straight-leg push-ups done on the floor to wall push-ups.
* Circuit training. Choose a rotation of activities that work a variety of muscle groups and work through the activities two or three times. The rotation could include squats, planks, lunges, jumping jacks, and others.
* Get outside and take a walk, a hike, bike, or go for a run. (If social distancing advisories are still in place, this isn’t the time to meet with a group. Consider whether you can keep a safe distance apart from others, and remember that you could be breathing heavily.)
* Check with your gym to see whether they’re offering online workouts or have sent materials to members with suggested exercises to do on your own.
What you need to know about food allergies
May 12 to 18 is Food Allergy Awareness Week and a great opportunity to review common symptoms, problematic foods, and available treatments.
Symptoms
Food allergy episodes typically involve two or more of the body’s systems. A reaction may affect:
• The skin. Hives, itchiness, redness, warmth, and swelling of the face, lips, and tongue.
• The respiratory system. Coughing, wheezing, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, and hay fever-like symptoms.
• The gastrointestinal system. Nausea, vomiting, cramping, and diarrhea.
• The cardiovascular system. Pale or blue skin, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, and a weak pulse.
Additionally, food allergy episodes can cause a slew of other symptoms such as a metallic taste, anxiety, uterine cramps, and headaches.
In some cases, symptoms can come on suddenly, worsen quickly and lead to potentially fatal anaphylaxis. Note that while this type of reaction usually presents with symptoms like swelling, hives, and difficulty breathing, sometimes a drop in blood pressure is the only indicator. In the case of anaphylaxis, immediately call 911 and administer an epinephrine injection.
Common allergens
Food allergies affect a significant portion of the population with approximately five percent of adults and eight percent of children impacted. Though any food can trigger an allergic reaction, the vast majority of food allergies are caused by eight foods.
• Cow’s milk
• Eggs
• Peanuts
• Tree nuts
• Wheat
• Soy
• Shellfish
• Fish
In addition, many people are allergic to various fruits, vegetables, and seeds.
Treatment
The most effective way to prevent allergic reactions is to avoid contact with the known allergen. Various therapies aimed at eliminating food allergies or mitigating their symptoms are currently being studied, but they’re still at the clinical trial and pilot program stage.
To learn more, visit foodallergy.org.
Health and happiness in age of coronavirus
As the world grapples with how to stay healthy during a new way of living that includes social distancing and the closing of our gyms and restaurants – among a multitude of other businesses – seniors, in particular, can face unique challenges.
Aside from concerns about the illness itself, seniors may also be missing their group exercise classes and bridge clubs, not to mention visits from family.
It’s vital to remain as active and connected as possible while also staying safe. Although many of us have been tempted to sink onto the couch recently, hopefully, we’ve started moving again. That doesn’t mean you should attempt burpees on the living room floor, however; consider wall push-ups instead.
At the very least, get up and walk around the house at regular intervals, whether it’s during commercials or a time designated by setting a timer. Take a walk around the neighborhood or at a (not crowded) park if you’re able.
If you’re comfortable using the internet, the National Council on Aging has an online exercise resource called Go4Life.
Mental health is just as important as physical health. Video chats are a great option to keep in touch with family, though phone calls are an equally excellent option.
Among its resources, the Institute on Aging also offers a 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line for people 60 and older and adults living with disabilities. The Friendship Line is a crisis intervention hotline as well as a warm line for non-emergency emotional support calls; they also make ongoing outreach calls.
5 great reasons to go for a bike ride
Cycling is an all-ages activity that’s fun, affordable, and easy to learn. Here are five great reasons to go for a bike ride.
1. To stay in shape. Cycling provides a cardiovascular workout that strengthens the muscles in your lower body without putting pressure on your joints.
2. To reduce stress. Exercise, especially when done out¬doors, can help you relax, clear your head, and boost your mood.
3. To explore. Biking is an ideal way to discover a new city or admire the local scenery at your own pace. You might even stumble upon hidden gems that aren’t accessible by foot or car.
4. To protect the environment. Cycling allows you to travel long distances without polluting the environment.
5. To have fun. Biking is a great way to take advantage of fair weather while spending time with your loved ones. You can even pack a picnic and make a day of it.
This summer, consider incorporating cycling into your weekly routine. Hop on your bike to run errands, commute to work, or simply get from point A to point B.
Parental self-care in the days of quarantine
The Calgon commercials of years past – the harried Mom imagining a warm tub filled with bubbles, pleading, “Calgon, take me away!” – were an effective marketing tool.
But were they real life? Maybe not so much.
Today the popular term is “self-care,” with a definition that varies widely. Its goal is to find time for oneself in an increasingly hectic world. This can be challenging enough, but when that world suddenly includes quarantines, social distancing, and closed schools, what’s a parent to do?
Some tips from around the web include:
* Limit your news and social media intake. There’s a balance between being informed and becoming oversaturated. Too much news about things you can’t control becomes negative for your mental health.
* Stretch. Too much time at home often means too much time spent sitting, so get up and move around, and make sure to stretch. Your hips and joints will thank you.
* Maintain a routine. This doesn’t mean you schedule your day with military precision, but a routine helps us feel a sense of control. Make your bed and get dressed, even if it’s into sweatpants. The routine and the change of clothes works wonders for your mindset and your family’s mindset.
* Get outside. Whether it’s a long-distance run or a short walk up the street, fresh air and sunshine are key.
* Consider getting up before the rest of your family. Though it can be tough, an hour to yourself can make all the difference in how the rest of your day goes. For some, this might work better on the flip side – staying up a bit later just for the alone/quiet time.
* Negotiate your time and space. Ok, this one’s tough for the folks with toddlers. But it can be helpful to establish agreed-upon times during which you can escape to the office, for example, or have control of the remote.
Aging and eye health
As people age, the risk for developing eye health problems increases. Left untreated, these can lead to low vision or blindness. Here are the most common eye issues and how to recognize them.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
Common in people over 60, this disease results in the destruction of the macula, the part of the eye responsible for providing sharp central vision. Early symptoms of it are likely to be blurry vision, seeing straight lines as wavy or distorted, and increased sensitivity to glare.
Cataract
Diabetic retinopathy
This condition results from damage to the blood vessels in the retina and typically affects both eyes. It’s a known risk for people with diabetes. However, it also occurs in those with blood sugar levels not high enough for diabetes but high enough to cause problems, a condition known as prediabetes. Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy vary widely and regular exams are the best way to screen for it.
Glaucoma
Glaucoma refers to a group of diseases caused by increased fluid pressure in the eye. This damages the optic nerve and leads to gradual vision loss. While eye pain can be an early indicator, the fact is many forms don’t cause symptoms. Regular screening exams are therefore recommended.
Early diagnosis is key when it comes to effectively treating eye conditions that can impair vision. Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, it’s best to schedule regular eye exams every one to two years.
