Conspiracy theories debunked: 5G wireless does not cause coronavirus or make you sick

Conspiracy theorists have made an odd link between the organic and digital worlds — and they’ve burned down 70-foot wireless towers to promote their cause.

Big tech companies such as Google and Facebook have been working to take down memes that claim 5G networks, not an organic virus, cause the symptoms of Covid-19.

In early April, arsonists set ablaze 5G towers in Britain as a protest.

5G wireless network technology is widely in use in China, where there are 100,000 5G towers, and South Korea where it serves up super-fast internet speeds that allow multiple devices to connect at the same time.

The U.S. rollout of 5G has been limited mainly to cities where only a few customers actually can get the coverage now.

Nonetheless, conspiracies attest 5G causes some sort of toxicity in cells, prompting nausea or cellular damage. Hucksters claim that symptoms of Covid-19 are caused by cells trying to expel the virus, according to Fast Company.

The claim has been around for about 20 years and originated with claims of cellular harm due to electromagnetic radiation. A global pandemic is a natural vehicle to promote the claim.

Why science believes 5G does NOT make you sick

The idea that there is something deadly about 5G wireless technology — or for that matter, any wireless technology — has been around for two decades and for the same amount of time, scientists have said there is nothing to the claim.

5G wireless technology will allow people to download giant files of games or movies without delays. The waves of 5G will be a shorter and higher frequency than 4G. But these 5G millimeter waves are easily blocked by rain, leaves, and buildings, so they require a lot of antennas close together.

According to the New York Times, popular fear of electromagnetic radiation can be traced to one person, Bill P Curry, a physicist, who did a study for a Florida school system in 2000.

The study claimed that increasingly high frequencies of a wireless signal were absorbed by the brain. He reported that radio waves could thus create brain cancer.

Except Curry was wrong.

Radiology experts say extremely high-frequency waves, such as X-rays, do pose a health risk, as has been known since at least the 1940s. But radio waves at 5G high frequencies are shorter waves, and less dangerous, not more.

The reason is that human skin provides a barrier to shield human organs, including the brain, from exposure. It blocks radio waves, including even higher frequencies of sunlight.

Nonetheless, conflicting studies over the decades have raised health concerns. But most of those concerns have been defeated by simple experience. It doesn’t appear that cancer rates are rising exponentially, scientists say.