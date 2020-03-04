Health
Contagious disease and the spread of virus
As the first reports of the 2019 coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, it was easy to trace its path: First, to cities in mainland China, then Taiwan, then east, next the U.S. and Europe.
The first handful of cases originated in Wuhan, China and traveled with infected people to other locations.
There are no vaccines for 2019-nCoV, the name it is called by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment supports patients through respiratory involvement.
The virus appears to have originated in a live and dead animal market in Wuhan, where it mutated to pass between humans, probably by droplets spread in coughs and sneezes.
As viruses go, the early mutations of the 2019-nCoV were dangerous and infectious, but not as rampantly infectious as some viruses. At the time of this writing, it was still unknown how infectious the 2019-nCoV is and whether it would become a serious health threat throughout the world.
However, the CDC wrote in January 2020 that 2019-nCoV is related to MERS and SARS, two viruses that spread quickly, but mainly among people with close contacts.
Some viruses are exceptionally virulent. One example of a pandemic virus is from the infamous 1918 flu outbreak. It appeared first in March 1918, a mild form that spread quickly. By August 1918, the virus spread was quick and deadly. At Camp Devens, Mass., six days after the first case was reported, there were 6,674 cases. A person infected on day 1 could be dead by days 3-5. The third wave of the pandemic occurred in the winter of 1919 and had disappeared by that spring.
It wasn’t until the 1960s that researchers identified that influenza virus as H1N1 using new, more advanced technologies.
In the case of 2019-nCoV, the virus was identified within weeks of its appearance. Worldwide health organizations mobilized to isolate the virus and, they hoped, prevent transmission.
Virus answers from the CDC
What if I get a product shipped from China?
Although 2019-nCoV is still new, the CDC says, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” As of January 2020, there was no evidence of virus associated with imported goods.
Should I be wary my pet can spread this?
No, says the CDC. “There is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”
Should I worry about animals or animal products from China?
The CDC says all legal imports are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the CDC. In late January 2020, there was no problem.
Wear blue, get screened, save lives
OK, this one isn’t meant to be pleasant – but it’s for our own good.
March is Colorectal Cancer Education And Awareness Month. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 135,000 people will be diagnosed this year; it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. However, when discovered early, it’s highly treatable.
The Alliance is urging people to wear blue on March 6 to help raise awareness. And they urge those 45 and older to get screened, whether with a colonoscopy or an at-home stool test. If you have a family history, a genetic link to a relevant mutation (like Lynch Syndrome, FAP, etc), or are experiencing symptoms, get screened earlier.
The Alliance’s website includes a quiz to help you determine your risk factors, read up on screening methods, learn about treatments, and more.
They also have a sense of humor. Among the events you can participate in: The National Undy RunWalk, a family-friendly fundraising event in which participants run or walk in their underwear.
Ten tips to help prevent falls
Falls are the leading cause of injury among seniors, and most hospital admissions for injuries are due to falls. Falls can often be avoided simply by taking a few steps to adapt to the changes that come with age—changes in vision, hearing, balance, and bone density. Following some fall prevention tips can help you stay safely in your home for years to come.
1. Install more lighting in the darkest areas of your home so you can see well despite failing eyesight.
2. If necessary, move your furniture so you can circulate more easily in the different rooms.
3. Reorganize the contents of your kitchen cabinets and closets so as to make frequently used items more easily accessible.
4. Purchase a stepladder with a safety rail for reaching high objects.
5. Exercise more to maintain balance and build muscle strength.
6. Make sure that the bottom of your shower stall and bath have non-slip surfaces; use a non-slip bath mat on the bathroom floor to avoid slipping when coming out of the shower.
7. If necessary, install grab bars in the shower, bath, and near the toilet. Never use a towel rack for support.
8. Use a cane or walker, if you feel the need for one, in order to avoid tiring yourself unnecessarily.
9. Wear good comfortable shoes with flat heels, as they are more stable.
10. During the winter wear ice grips, also known as ice cleats, to avoid slipping.
The facts about qigong
Rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy, qigong (pronounced “chee-guhng”) combines slow movement, breathing techniques and meditation into a holistic practice thought to have a wide range of benefits. Here’s what you should know.
The principles
Qigong involves practicing slow, deliberate movements that are coordinated with deep rhythmic breathing and awareness of one’s body and mind. Visualization techniques and mantras may be included to provide a point of focus. The aim is to induce a sense of inner calm and deep relaxation.
Purported benefits
Qigong is considered to be an effective therapy for a number of conditions by practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine, with some claiming it can help with things like insomnia, cancer and diabetes. However, there is currently no conclusive evidence that qigong provides any health benefits beyond those commonly associated with meditation.
An accessible form of meditation
While it won’t cure cancer, qigong does offers tangible benefits. Meditation has been shown to provide effective stress relief, which can have a positive impact on one’s overall health. In addition, because it emphasizes gentle, slow movements, qigong provides a form of low-impact physical activity that’s accessible to people with mobility issues and conditions such as arthritis.
If you’re considering taking up qigong as a therapeutic approach, be sure to speak to your doctor first. But if you’re looking for a relaxing, low-impact form of exercise, then simply find a class or group nearby.
5 great reasons to eat mushrooms
Here are five great reasons why the health-conscious diner should make room on their plate for mushrooms.
1. Vitamin B
Most edible mushrooms are rich in vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B9. These help our bodies metabolize food and contribute to red blood cell formation. These nutrients are also thought to play a role in brain health.
2. Vitamin D
Mushrooms are one of the few vegan sources of vitamin D, which is crucial for teeth and bone health. However, mushrooms only produce vitamin D if exposed to sunlight. Look for those grown outdoors or that have been irradiated with UV light.
3. Dietary fiber
Most mushrooms are made up of at least 50 percent carbohydrates by weight. However, most of these carbs are insoluble dietary fiber, which plays a crucial role in digestion and helps control cholesterol.
4. Heart health
Potassium is found in large quantities in mushrooms and is a key player in regulating blood pressure. In addition, they contain high concentrations of beta-glucans, a type of fiber that’s been shown to help reduce cholesterol levels. The stem of the shiitake is a particularly good source of beta-glucans.
5. Weight management
While mushrooms shouldn’t be thought of as a weight loss superfood, they do tend to increase satiety. This means you’ll feel fuller quicker. In conjunction with their low fat and calorie content, this makes them a handy food for weight management.
Mushrooms may also help prevent certain cancers, as well as protect from some types of neurodegenerative diseases. While more research is needed to substantiate these claims, one thing is for sure: eating more mushrooms is a delicious way to stay healthy.
How to get rid of dust mites
Have you recently been diagnosed with a dust mite allergy? Here’s how to evict them from your home.
Bedroom
Dust mites nest in fabrics and are often present in large numbers in the bedroom, particularly in bedding.
Bedding should be cleaned weekly and tumble dried on high heat for at least one hour. Curtains should be cleaned regularly, and the room should be vacuumed two to three times a week.
In addition, avoiding rugs and using dust mite-proof encasements for mattresses, pillows and duvets will drastically reduce allergen exposure.
Other rooms
Furniture with wooden, leather or vinyl surfaces will reduce the dust mite population, or at least ensure they don’t nest there. Note that vacuuming isn’t enough to get rid of them. Use a wet cloth to remove dust from the surfaces around the house. Finally, try to keep the relative humidity below 50 percent, as dust mites thrive in humid environments.
Controlling the dust mite population in your home will drastically reduce the intensity of any allergy symptoms. For additional advice, consult a health care professional.
What are dust mites?
Dust mites are microscopic members of the arachnid family that feed on dead skin and other particles. Their excrement is the cause of our allergic reactions.
Spotting spoiled food: beyond the best-by date
Is it safe to eat? While best-by dates are useful indicators, your senses are a much better way to gauge freshness. Here’s how to determine whether food is safe to eat.
• Dairy. Milk, yogurt, sour cream and other high-humidity dairy products should be chucked if they’ve separated, smell sour, have curdled or are showing even a hint of mold.
• Cheese. Hard and semi-soft cheeses like Parmesan and cheddar are fairly resistant to mold. If there’s only a little bit on the surface, you can cut off one inch around the affected area and eat the rest. Moldy soft cheeses should be discarded.
• Bread. Since mold spores can penetrate the porous surface of bread, a moldy loaf should be thrown out.
• Potatoes. Throw out any potato with green flesh. This is due to an accumulation of solanine, a toxic chemical naturally produced by potatoes. If the green coloration doesn’t extend below the skin, the potato is safe to eat once peeled. Make sure to remove eyes and sprouts and to throw out soft, moldy potatoes.
• Fruits and vegetables. Some fruits and veggies, like carrots and bell peppers, are too dense for mold to penetrate past the surface, so these are safe to eat once the affected spot is removed. Slimy, discolored and thoroughly moldy fruits and veggies should be thrown out.
• Eggs. Conduct a water test to determine freshness. If the egg sinks, it’s good. If it floats, toss it.
• Canned food. Throw out rusted or bulging cans, as well as those that have been punctured.
• Meat and fish. Minor discoloration is nothing to worry about. However, a slimy texture or an unusual smell are indicators of spoilage. The same is true of fresh fish, which should never smell fishy. Deli meats with a slimy coating should also be discarded.
Remember, best-by dates are indicators of freshness, not safety. However, if in doubt, it’s always better to err on the side of caution.
