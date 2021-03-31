Converting alcove tubs into walk-in showers: pros and cons

Do you want to get rid of your alcove bathtub and replace it with a walk-in shower? If so, here are the advantages and drawbacks.

Pros

A walk-in shower is an attractive feature that adds a modern focal point to any bathroom. In addition, stand-alone showers are highly functional. Getting in and out of one is easy when compared to getting in and out of a bathtub. Plus, most walk-in showers can accommodate a bench, making it easy to shave, wash, and relax. Lastly, a walk-in shower, especially a large one, can be a major attraction to buyers when it’s time to sell your home.

Cons

One of the biggest drawbacks of converting a tub into a shower is the cost. You’ll spend more or less money depending on the materials you use, the accessories you install, and the overall condition of your bathroom.

In addition, if it’s the only bathtub in your home, removing it may lower the resale value of your house. However, this might not be an issue if you don’t live in a neighborhood that typically attracts young families.

When weighing the pros and cons of converting your tub into a shower, you should also consider whether you intend to live in your house for the next 10 or more years. If so, do what suits your lifestyle and makes you happy. Re-sale values are important but so is enjoying yourself and your home.