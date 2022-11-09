Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)

Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

Mr. Groves was born on July 7, 1925, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Gilbert and Maggie Jackson Groves. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kim D. Groves. He was a member of the American Legion, the NAACP, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked for Parkway Chevrolet, Jack Evans Chevrolet, and Lindsey Chevrolet for over 60 years.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Barbara W. Groves of Front Royal; son, Raynardo “Ray” Groves (Cassandra) of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Fonda Groves of Front Royal; three brothers, Gilbert “Punk” Groves Jr., Mitchell Groves and George Groves; three sisters, Pearl Jordan, Virginia Groves, and Alice Groves; six grandchildren, Tremayn Groves, DaShawn Groves, Danielle Rapp, Jairus Parker, Chevon Parker, and Aaliyah Groves; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Rapp, Nya Groves, Tristan Rapp, Zariyana Parker, Kahleil Parker, Gavin Groves, and Zoe Lacascio and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.