Obituaries
Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)
Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Groves was born on July 7, 1925, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Gilbert and Maggie Jackson Groves. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kim D. Groves. He was a member of the American Legion, the NAACP, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked for Parkway Chevrolet, Jack Evans Chevrolet, and Lindsey Chevrolet for over 60 years.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Barbara W. Groves of Front Royal; son, Raynardo “Ray” Groves (Cassandra) of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Fonda Groves of Front Royal; three brothers, Gilbert “Punk” Groves Jr., Mitchell Groves and George Groves; three sisters, Pearl Jordan, Virginia Groves, and Alice Groves; six grandchildren, Tremayn Groves, DaShawn Groves, Danielle Rapp, Jairus Parker, Chevon Parker, and Aaliyah Groves; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Rapp, Nya Groves, Tristan Rapp, Zariyana Parker, Kahleil Parker, Gavin Groves, and Zoe Lacascio and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Rose Marie Manning (1937 – 2022)
Rose Marie Manning, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Harmony of Chantilly in Herndon, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Manning was born on February 9, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Nurnie Millar Glasgow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Allen Manning; son, Dean Manning; and sister, Mary Emad.
Survivors include her four sons, Doug Manning (Suzanne) of Centreville, Virginia, David Manning (Lisa) of Purcellville, Virginia, Dale Manning (Vera) of Alexandria, Virginia and Drew Manning (Stephanie) of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Debbie Gimpelson of Mankin Sabot, Virginia, Dawn Long (Robert) of Inwood, West Virginia and Donna Sieg (Robert) of Roanoke, Virginia; two sisters, Carole Wittman of Plainfield, Illinois and Christine Curry of Juliet, Illinois; six brothers, Vince Glasgow of Shorewood, Illinois, Dave Glasgow of Juliet, Illinois, Anthony Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, Arthur Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, John Laker of Crawfordsville, Indiana and James Laker of Loveland, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, Joe Grant, Lissy Hamilton, John Manning, Ben Manning, Sam Manning, Madaleine Manning, Trinity Manning, Jamie Long, Justin Long, Rae Gravely (Cody), Chance Hall, Bryce Hall (Carrie), Clara Manning, Owen Manning and Vivian Manning; three great grandchildren, Willow Barnette, Isobel Hamilton and Blake Hall and close lifelong friends, Jackie and Elijah Kahle.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)
Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022.
She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as two sons, Mark (Susie) of Warrenton, Virginia, and Thad (Amanda) of Lewisville, Texas. She was the doting grandmother of Christopher, Mark, Jr., June, Luke, TJ, Joy, and Robbie, all of Warrenton, Virginia, and Zayne, of Lewisville, Texas. She also leaves her brothers and a sister, Jim (Sheridan, Wyoming), Manolo (Portland, Oregon), and Margaret (Denver, Colorado), as well as a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Mary Ann.
She lived a full life, traveling around the world with her Foreign Service family. She will be remembered for her selfless volunteer work in all corners of the globe. Her family delighted in her family gatherings and excellent cooking.
Services will be private.
Joyce Diane Young-Roy (1950 – 2022)
Joyce Diane Young-Roy, 72, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Young-Roy was born on April 10, 1950, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late William M. and Anna Williams Mahoney. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Young, and her second husband, George Roy. She worked as a phlebotomist with the local hospital before moving to Keyser.
Survivors include her son, Bryan Young, and brother, William S. Mahoney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson (1947 – 2022)
Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Sandy was born January 31, 1947, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Allen and Myrtie Irene Morgan Lee. She was married to the late Calvin Lawrence “Bill” Johnson.
Sandy worked for 17 years for Peebles in Front Royal.
Surviving is a son, Allen Johnson of Front Royal; a daughter, Michelle Johnson Stoneberger and husband Chris of Luray; granddaughter, Kimber Paige Stoneberger; one brother, Floyd A. Lee, Sr. of Front Royal; two sisters, Dorothy Ann Krob of Chester Gap and Mary Alice Beckner of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scott LaConia, Danny Cook, Robbie Collier, Justin Horn, Genie Sours, and Chris Stoneberger.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)
Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Norma Jean was born on October 26, 1937, in Salem, Virginia, to the late William Furman “Jerry” Kesler Sr. and Myrtle Harris Kesler. She was also preceded by her siblings, Hilda Frances Kesler Wood, Margaret Evelyn Kesler, Robert Milton Kesler Sr., Louvada Kesler Sutton, and William F. Kesler Jr.
Surviving Norma Jean is the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Oakes; her children, Deborah “Debi” Foster (Roger), Kyle Wayne Oakes, and Jody Oakes Mathias; her grandchildren, Robbie, Josh, Seth, Kasey, Brian, Mackenzie, Cody, Zachary and David; and her great-grandchildren, Beau, Wade, Brayden, Bentley, Aiden, Keagan, and Elias.
Norma Jean grew up on her family’s farm, which is now known as Riverview Subdivision. She eventually made her home there on the hill, where she enjoyed countless hours riding her horse and pony. Norma Jean graduated from Warren County High School in 1956. She was a majorette and considered by her classmates one of the prettiest girls in school. Norma Jean loved family game nights and kept everyone in stitches with her antics. Before her retirement, Norma Jean was a Project Coordinator for the Department of the Army and enjoyed the travel required by her occupation.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In remembrance of Norma Jean, those who wish may make contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon (1964 – 2022)
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon, 58, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 6 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Bacon was born on April 30, 1964, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late James Edward Bacon and Diane Van Winkle Bacon. He was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
His wife, Michelle Renee Bacon, survived along with his mother and his wife of 31 years; two daughters, Moriah Bacon and Michayla Bacon; and sister, Joanna Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.