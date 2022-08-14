Cora Mae Love (1945 – 2022)

Cora Mae Love, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held for Cora at 11 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Williams Chapel CME at 40 Chester St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love and Reverend Willie Corbett officiating. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Following all services, her burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery.

Cora was born on August 7, 1945, in New York, New York, to the late Enoch Walden Love, Sr., and Virginia Alba Louise Love. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Faye Love Grant.

Surviving Cora is her siblings, Kudzo Dobosu, Enoch Walden Love Jr. (Shirl), Thelma Love Russell, and Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love (Karen); her nieces and nephews, Irvin Grant, Carroll Russell Jr. (Theresa), Enoch Love III, Faron Russell (Johanna), Kalauwa Dobosu, Diana Clopton, Michael Love III, and Ali Dobosu; her grand nieces and nephews, Alexis Pasamonte, Carlise Russell, Alyssa Russell, Alivia Russell, LaAsia Love, Enoch Love IV, Avery Clopton, Evan Clopton, Makayla Grant, and Bailey Grant; and her great-grandnephew, Elijah Pasamonte.

Cora was a devout member of Williams Chapel CME and served as a stewardess in the church for many years.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com