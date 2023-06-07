Cornerstone Christian Fellowship holds community yard sale

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship will be opening its grounds for a community yard sale, offering an opportunity for locals to come together, exchange goods, and strengthen bonds within the community.

A Day of Fun, Frugality, and Fellowship

Scheduled from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, the yard sale promises a full day of bargain hunting and community engagement. Located at 8292 Winchester Road (Highway 522), the Church’s central position offers easy accessibility to all residents.

Whether you’re looking for hidden treasures, hoping to declutter your space, or simply seeking an enjoyable day out in the community, this yard sale could be just the ticket. Attendees will have the chance to find everything from antique furniture and decorative items to clothing, books, toys, and more.

Strengthening Community Bonds

The yard sale isn’t just about exchanging goods. It’s also an opportunity for the community to come together in a relaxed, fun environment. Events like these enhance the sense of togetherness and community spirit that Cornerstone Christian Fellowship is proud to foster.

So, come and join us on June 10 at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Who knows what treasures you might find, what connections you make, or what memories you create?