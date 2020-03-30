Coronavirus and investments: Don’t worry, be happy

The stock market dropped on the news of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Dizzy yet?

Investment experts at Market Watch say ignore the headlines.

The market will go up and down during the virus crisis, but no experts think it will stay down.

Long-term investors need not worry

Those with a 401(K) or IRA are probably still doing well compared to the same time last year or even the year before. If you have some time before retirement, take a deep breath. You made a lot of money in the last three years, and you are probably still ahead.

Don’t let bad news make you sell good stocks

Headline risk. That’s what stock advisers call short-term bad news that panics some investors into selling.

Don’t panic.

Apple, for example, was selling for around $146 in 2018 but soared to more than $330 before the virus crisis. During the crisis, it dipped to around $220. But, even though in the short run, sales will be slower and the supply chains crazy, it’s still Apple. Still a great company to own.

Opportunities arise

Plus, in the meantime, as stock prices sink, buying opportunities arise. Buy the bargain. A short-term crisis offers lots of buying opportunities.

One caution from Market Watch: Don’t try to guess when the market will be lowest. No one can. Buy when the bargain seems good.

It might be time to look at your portfolio and consider rebalancing your ratio of stocks to bonds, according to Market Watch.