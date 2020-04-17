Local News
Coronavirus Fraud Task Force committed to protecting U.S. Postal Service delivery of economic impact payments
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force announced today that they are preparing for potential criminal activity, including theft and fraud, from the Economic Impact Payment checks or debit cards soon to be hand-delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will be extra vigilant as Economic Impact Payments are mailed to approximately 80 million Americans across the country,” said Peter R. Rendina, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “We are prepared to protect our employees, our customers, and the U.S. Mail from criminals who are looking to take advantage of our nation during the Coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to work in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners in the COVID-19 Task Force to investigate anyone who seeks to take advantage of consumers during these unprecedented times, and bring them to justice.”
In response to the significant economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package which includes providing Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) to millions of Americans. These EIPs will be distributed in two ways: direct deposit into the recipient’s bank accounts and Treasury checks or debit cards mailed by the U.S. Treasury. The distribution of electronic direct deposits has already started. The mailings through the U.S. Postal Service of Treasury checks are expected to begin April 20.
“Fraudsters frequently prey upon vulnerable individuals during difficult times,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to guard against fraudulent pandemic profiteers, as well as to ensure the rule of law and public safety is not eroded during this critical time. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scam, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”
The U.S. Postal Service anticipates delivering over 80 million EIPs over the next few months. This is an unprecedented mailing the Postal Service is ready to deliver for the American public.
“We are committed to ensuring that economic-impact payments are safely delivered to the citizens of Virginia and prosecuting those who interfere with those efforts,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute mail theft and tampering related to these impact payments, as well as fraud schemes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will have critical security and investigative role to ensure these checks make it to intended recipients. U.S. Postal Inspectors are preparing to protect against and prevent criminal activities that may arise relating to the distribution of these benefits. There will also likely be a variety of related fraud schemes to investigate as criminals attempt to exploit these EIP mailings for their own greed.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will partner with the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force on any investigations surrounding EIPs in continued partnership to bring criminals to justice.
The Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Attorneys appointed Coronavirus Fraud Coordinators to work with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners to protect the public from scammers who are attempting to prey upon fears. If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
For More information about the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov or 540-278-1494.
Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke, Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov or 804-819-5416.
To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus
FBI at: https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.
To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response, check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 17, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
EDA in Focus
Dropping of EDA criminal cases a prosecution tactic, not vindication
In a statement emailed at 12:47 p.m., Friday, April 17, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority criminal case Special Prosecutor Michael Parker informed the media that all criminal charges against the four people indicted by the EDA Special Grand Jury related to the EDA financial scandal would be dropped without prejudice. A hearing on those indictments has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.
“Today Judge Albertson will sign orders of nolle prosequi with respect to all criminal matters that were brought as a result of the special grand jury investigation. This applies to all defendants and all counts. As with Donnie Poe, these are dismissals without prejudice. That means the same charges, and more charges if appropriate, can be brought at any time in the future,” Parker wrote.
Those defendants are former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her former Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry, McDonald’s husband, Samuel North, and former B&G Goods principal William Lambert, as well as Poe, who had his charges dismissed without prejudice in January as a perjury trial date was approaching.
“I assure you I am not pleased about this. I also assure you this is not the end,” Parker continued in his written statement, adding, “However, while it is my duty to bring justice to the guilty, it is also my duty to be just and ethical in my conduct at all times, to everybody. That includes people who have been accused but have not yet been found guilty. At the current time, I am unable to satisfy certain basic obligations I have to the defendants, which have existed since before I was appointed on the case. I cannot ethically keep this status quo. In fact, if I tried to keep the cases active, I’d run the risk of a judge at some point, dismissing them with prejudice, so that I could not bring them back.”
Contacted by phone following the release of his statement, Parker said it was “overwhelmingly likely” that some criminal charges would be refiled when he and the Virginia Court and grand jury system were not operating under restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response. He pointed out some of the criminal charges were filed a year ago, with COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019) impacts potentially slowing court processes for months, if not a year into the future.
However, while he observed that COVID-19 cases were “exploding” in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County where he and EDA case Judge Bruce D. Albertson are based, Parker stressed that the COVID-19 impacts were not the primary factor at issue in his decision.
Parker was appointed special prosecutor in late November 2019 following the withdrawal of original EDA Special Grand Jury prosecutors Brian Madden, who left to a judgeship appointment, and his Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton, who lost the November Commonwealth’s Attorney election to John Bell. Bell and his entire staff recused themselves from all EDA cases due to past or continued professional or personal connections to some EDA defendants.
And as been previously noted, the investigation into EDA finances and the consequent civil and criminal investigations and filings have generated an estimated million pages of documentation.
“This is a protective measure to keep these charges viable,” Parker said in support of his written statement. That statement also addressed the special grand jury process begun about a year ago, and twice extended for six months.
“This has nothing to do with the special grand jury. Their work has been tireless, diligent, and unfortunately thankless,” Parker wrote, observing, “Their excellent work will continue when it is safe to return, and appropriate charges will be brought when they conclude. If I had been appointed to this matter from the very beginning, this is the procedure I would have followed anyway: the grand jury investigates, the grand jury finishes investigating, the grand jury makes recommendations, and I choose what to prosecute.”
Parker fell short of criticizing the previous prosecutors leading the EDA grand jury.
“I would have proceeded differently,” Parker said of the special grand jury’s process prior to his arrival of issuing rounds of charges at intervals as their investigation proceeded. “I’m not laying any blame on those who came before me. They may have had a plan had they continued with the grand jury. However, I would have proceeded in the more traditional manner and brought the charges after the investigation had concluded.”
“I have a legal obligation not to keep people on the hook indefinitely,” Parker observed of the prosecutorial situation he found himself thrust into about 4-1/2 months ago.
So while now “off the hook” criminally, if not civilly, the quintet of now-former EDA criminal defendants are aware their new-found situation may not last forever. McDonald, Henry, Poe, North, and Lambert are all also named in the EDA’s original $21.3 million amended civil litigation against the former EDA executive director and 14 co-defendants.
As reported previously, that litigation was recently expanded by the addition of a second civil action against nine new defendants seeking an additional $4.45 million.
Governor Northam announces new actions to expand health care workforce
~ Executive order increases the use of nurse practitioners, out-of-state doctors, medical students, and telehealth in COVID-19 response ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) signed Executive Order Fifty-Seven, implementing several new policies to bolster Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. This order comes days after the Governor called for additional medical and non-medical volunteers as part of a statewide effort to combat novel coronavirus. It is estimated that up to 30,000 additional workers are needed in Virginia’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health departments, should a surge occur.
“While we are seeing promising signs in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, we must continue to prepare for all scenarios, and that includes making sure we have to the necessary staff to confront a potential medical surge,” said Governor Northam. “This pandemic is placing extraordinary demands on our doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners, and these policies will enable us to expand our health care workforce so more trained medical professionals can step in and help.”
The order adds physician offices and other health care facilities to the section in Executive Order Fifty-Two allowing hospitals, nursing facilities, and dialysis facilities to have out-of-state licensees provide in-state care. It allows Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven also allows for expanded use of telehealth. Physicians with licenses from another state who have current Virginia patients may continue to treat their patients via telehealth, which will help ensure Virginians who live in border communities do not have to travel out-of-state for care.
The order is in effect through June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order. The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Full Release
Virginia dramatically decreases jail population following guidance from Governor Northam
~ Virginia sees a 67 percent decline in new commitments for misdemeanors, 17 percent decrease in jail population ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) announced that Virginia’s collaborative efforts to release low-level offenders from local and regional jails in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are working, and the administration’s guidelines have been effective in decreasing the jail population.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” said Governor Northam. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberately. This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts.”
On March 19, Governor Northam issued guidance to local criminal justice officials, calling for them to consider proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. The Northam administration issued a joint statement with local public safety agencies, including the Virginia Sheriffs Association (VSA), the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA), the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (IDC), and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails (VARJ).
Governor Northam recommended the following:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in § 19.2-303 of the Code of Virginia.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jails prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to § 19.2-74 of the Code of Virginia, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to decrease the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to § 53.1-131.2 of the Code of Virginia.
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran sent a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Donald Lemons, on March 25 requesting his assistance in encouraging all magistrates and other judicial officers determining bail to consider the health and safety of those that appear before them and the residents and employees in local and regional jails.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000. On April 7, the jail population in the Commonwealth was 24,000, which is a 17 percent decrease from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the Commonwealth.
“Governor Northam called on local officials to work together to safely reduce our jail population, and this early and aggressive effort is clearly working,” said Secretary Moran. “Localities are taking these recommendations seriously, and I expect them to continue making decisions with the public safety of their communities in mind.”
In addition to working with local partners to address local and regional jails, Governor Northam proposed a budget amendment allowing the Director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve in their sentences for the duration of the state of emergency. The legislature is set to reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s amendments to legislation, which includes the budget. If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately.
Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products as food
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD, as food and usher in state regulations on these products.
Senate Bill 918, patroned by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, will help guide the budding industrial hemp industry in Virginia by regulating facility conditions and requirements for the production of hemp-derived products intended for human consumption.
This bill also allows the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate and enforce certain standards for hemp extract, including labeling requirements, identifying contaminants and batch testing.
Charlotte Wright, a hemp farmer based in Brunswick County and owner of the CBD business Hemp Queenz, said she feels encouraged by Marsden’s bill.
“It gives validity to the CBD industry,” Wright said. “Right now, there is no testing required, no labeling, you have no idea what is in it. It’s like the Wild West.”
However, Wright is worried about the federal law and said keeping to that level of THC makes it difficult to produce competitive CBD products.
Hemp plants can not exceed THC levels of 0.3%, or they must be destroyed, which complies with federal standards. THC is the intoxicating component in marijuana. CBD, also found in marijuana and hemp plants, does not cause a high and is used for a wide variety of treatments from anxiety to pain relief, according to a report from the World Health Organization.
The hemp plant produces significantly low THC levels and high CBD levels, according to the WHO report. Hemp, a relative of the marijuana plant, is used for a variety of things from making fibers to beauty products. CBD also has various applications; it can be used for edibles, oils, and oral supplements.
“If we go over the limit, we have wasted all of our time and money,” Wright said. “It is ridiculous to argue over seven-tenths of a percent when any hemp farmer can easily grow a crop that is under 1% total THC. You can’t easily grow a crop that is under 0.3%.”
Wright said the longer the hemp plant grows, the more CBD and THC it produces. A higher CBD percentage will make the product more valuable.
“To get those relevant CBD percentages up over 13% or 14%, you have to leave it in longer, the longer you leave the plant in the ground, that THC number creeps up,” Wright said. “After all is said and done, that seven-tenths of a percent isn’t going to impair anyone anyway.”
Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp has been removed from the definition of marijuana and taken out of the Controlled Substances Act. Hemp can currently be grown, processed and distributed by licensed individuals in most states.
However, under the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, it is illegal to add CBD or hemp products to food or market them as a dietary supplement.
Currently, the only pharmaceutical drug containing CBD that has been approved by the FDA is Epidiolex, which treats two rare, severe forms of epilepsy in young children. There are no over-the-counter CBD products that are approved by the FDA.
“If the FDA does not start approving CBD products people are going to take them without regulation,” said Kyle Shreve, executive director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council. “That’s what the bill says, we are going to treat them like they are approved by the FDA, so we can start regulating them.”
Shreve said it’s important to add another viable cash crop for agribusiness in the state.
“Right now we are losing tobacco and dairy farms in the commonwealth, so it is another opportunity for Virginia producers to diversify and grow something that would help sustain their business,” Shreve said.
During the 2019 growing season, approximately 1,200 registered industrial hemp growers planted around 2,200 acres of hemp in Virginia, according to Erin Williams, VDACS senior policy analyst. As of April 10, there were 1,280 active industrial hemp grower registrations, 357 processors and 219 dealer registrations.
“I think it has a strong future,” Marsden said about the hemp industry in Virginia. “We just need to regulate it and hold other states to our standards.”
Marsden said over-the-counter CBD products like those sold at gas stations or convenience stores might not have CBD in them at all and could contain harmful ingredients.
“We can’t have inferior products coming in from other states,” Marsden said. “We are going to try to do a good job with this stuff, and it is up to VDACS to make sure other states don’t ruin our market with crap.”
Three bills were signed by the governor recently regulating industrial hemp in Virginia. One of those bills, House Bill 962, introduced by Del. Daniel Marshall III, R-Danville, regulates smokable hemp products for those over 21 and allows the sale of these products in vending machines.
The governor also approved SB 1015, which protects certain people involved with the state’s medical cannabis program expected to begin this year. SB 2 and HB 972 decriminalize possession of specific amounts of marijuana and allow for the expungement of a prior misdemeanor offense. Northam recommended changes to the decriminalization bill that would still need to be approved when lawmakers reconvene on April 22. One recommendation is to move the deadline for a legislation study back to 2021, and another proposes that a marijuana violation occurring during the operation of a commercial vehicle would be included on the driver’s Department of Motor Vehicles record.
By Jeffrey Knight
Capital News Service
Warren County School Board increases 2020-21 school year meal prices
The Warren County School Board on April 15 unanimously voted to approve an increase in paid school meal prices for the school year 2020-2021.
Breakfast and school lunch prices will increase 10 cents to meet federal law requirements, said Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard, with the new breakfast price set at $1.35 and the new lunch price is $2.20 for elementary students and $2.30 for middle and high school students.
“This will be the first time the breakfast price has increased since the 2014-2015 school year,” Sheppard said during the board’s regular Wednesday meeting, which was live-streamed from the Warren County Government Building in Front Royal.
All board members were present for the meeting, with School Board member Ralph Rinaldi remotely participating with Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and School Board members Kristen Pence and James Wells.
During her report to the School Board, Sheppard also noted that “at this time, it is too early to predict” when teaching will resume onsite at the actual school buildings, rather than via distance learning.
“Although challenged by the COVID-19 virus, our teachers and principals are reaching out to students and families in new ways,” she said, pointing out that they have checked in with most of their Warren County Public School (WCPS) students through telephone, email and Google Classroom. “Our teachers are providing new instruction and strengthening skills already taught.”
Additionally, Sheppard said that WCPS staff have assessed the number of students who do not have internet connectivity at each of the division’s schools and are providing them with printed learning materials.
Secondary teachers have office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day, she said, with elementary teachers having office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily and again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“Our teachers are working on delivering critical content to our students to help prepare them for the next school year,” said Sheppard.
Currently, WCPS staff also are planning summer school.
“We are not certain when we will be able to have summer school, but we want to be prepared and ready to move forward,” Sheppard said. “The goal of summer school will be to mitigate the learning slide from the school closure.”
For WCPS seniors, she said the division plans to schedule the graduation ceremony and other celebrations “as soon as we are able to select a date… but at this time with the current information available, we cannot predict when that will happen.”
Sheppard also said WCPS continues to deliver breakfast and lunch to students and last week delivered almost 11,000 meals.
“We are serving meals in a drive-through fashion at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, we are delivering meals with our food service van to 6 sites, and we are using our buses to deliver to an additional 15 sites,” said Sheppard. “We added Shenandoah Shores and Shenandoah Commons last week.”
Regarding the WCPS budget for the upcoming school year, Sheppard reported that due to the economy’s slowdown as a result of the pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has made recommendations for revisions to the state budget.
“We will receive the specific information as it relates to Warren County Public Schools after the General Assembly reconvenes on April 22,” she told School Board members. “The governor has recommended several areas to be suspended in the budget so the General Assembly can come back in the fall when they have a better idea of how the state budget will be impacted as a result of the coronavirus.”
Sheppard said that one of the items on the suspension list is the proposed 2-percent salary increase. “We will have a better idea of where we stand with the budget at the end of next week,” she added.
In other action items, School Board members unanimously adopted a resolution suspending existing School Board policies when they are found to be in conflict with state and federal laws that have been adopted or waived in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many school board policies reflect state and federal laws and regulations, some of which have been waived by actions of the relevant government authority. The waivers of existing laws and regulations are designed to last for a relatively short period of time,” according to the WCPS summary of the resolution. “Thus, it would be impractical, if not impossible, for most school boards, especially those that generally adopt or amend policies after readings at two meetings, to change the policies that they currently have in place quickly enough to implement the legal and regulatory changes that have been made to address the coronavirus.”
School Board members also unanimously approved a request to be made for an additional 180-day extension on the appointment of a WCPS superintendent.
According to the WCPS summary of the action item, Warren County School Board Policy File: CBB – Appointment and Term of the Division Superintendent and Code of Virginia Section 22.1-60 require the School Board to request from the Superintendent of Public Instruction an additional 180 days within which to appoint a superintendent if the board will be unable to make such an appointment within 180 days of the vacancy.
The request for an extension is to be made within 120 days of the vacancy. As the current superintendent vacancy began on January 1, the formal request will need to be made by April 29, according to the summary.
And in order to be in compliance with the state and federal Stay at Home orders, it was decided to postpone the April 4 special meeting, as well as the candidate interviews, until such time as it is once again safe to do so.
“Because of this unavoidable and unanticipated delay, it is possible the Board may not be able to make an appointment by the original 180-day (June 28, 2020) deadline,” the summary says.
“Therefore, it is recommended that the Board take action to formally request an extension of up to 180 days.”
Following the action items on the agenda, School Board members received an overview and update on the WCPS Energy Services Performance Contract it has with Ameresco.
According to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay, the school district in December 2015 entered into the Ameresco agreement, which included numerous upgrades to WCPS facilities and performance measurements to save utility costs and enhance the operational efficiency of the school buildings.
According to a presentation by Ameresco executives Kevin Fetzer and Richard Ritter, who attended the meeting remotely, the company installed LED lighting, low-flow plumbing fixture retrofits and replacements, upgraded the energy management system, and created an alternate water source for supply to HVAC systems and sports field irrigation at both WCPS high schools, among other upgrades.
According to their project savings summary, the contract upgrades resulted in WCPS receiving $422,664 in cost savings in 2019, along with reduced emissions and additional positive environmental impacts.
The School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 6.
