Coronavirus update: Rising cases and deaths, other developments in pandemic crisis
WASHINGTON — The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States hit almost 175,000 Tuesday afternoon and the death toll surpassed 3,400 as the country prepared for an anticipated peak in fatalities in the coming weeks.
More Americans have been affected by the virus than any other population worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering data dashboard — and the number of U.S. cases continues to grow exponentially despite more and more states ordering their citizens to stay home.
Trump extends social distancing, claims test kit, ventilator surpluses
President Donald Trump extended national social distancing recommendations through the end of April on Sunday, preparing for the apex of deaths in the country before the coronavirus case count slopes downward.
“Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days, and this is a very vital 30 days…But the more we dedicate ourselves today, the more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis,”
Trump told reporters at a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Monday evening. “And that’s the time we’re waiting for.”
The president also said that the United States has reached “a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus”: over a million people have been tested. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar added that nearly 100,000 samples are being tested daily.
Like test kits, ventilators have also been in high demand for hospitals to keep coronavirus patients in the most critical condition alive. Trump said that thousands have already been delivered to communities across the country. Hundreds more were being split among Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois, Louisiana, and Connecticut.
Some domestically produced ventilators will be shipped to foreign countries, according to Trump.
“As we outpace what we need, we’re going to be sending them to Italy. We’re going to be sending them to France,” the president said. “We’re going to be sending them to Spain, where they have tremendous problems, and other countries.”
Governors fear consequences of supply shortages
While the White House claims test kits and other needed supplies to combat the coronavirus are stocked in surplus across the country, state leaders are sharing differing views of what’s happening on the ground in their communities.
Govs. Larry Hogan, a Maryland Republican, and Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan Democrat, suggested ways the federal government can assist states amid the pandemic in a bipartisan opinion piece published Monday in the Washington Post.
“There simply aren’t enough test kits, medical supplies and other lifesaving equipment to meet the scope of this pandemic,” the governors wrote. “While states are doing all we can to secure access to these items, the federal government must take extraordinary steps to deliver what we need.”
Hogan and Whitmer also suggested increased federal relief funding and preparation for a surge in federal unemployment insurance as the coronavirus continues to drain the U.S. economy.
Based on several projections, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio said he expects the peak of the virus to arrive between mid-April and mid-May but “we’re not quite sure when.” The lack of widespread testing contributes to the uncertainty, DeWine said in an interview with CNN.
“That is not unique to Ohio,” the governor said. “We have seen that throughout the country. That’s been a real challenge.”
States urge residents to stay at home as case count grows nationwide
Despite social distancing orders in place nationwide, the number of people affected by the coronavirus continues rising rapidly. States have been increasingly urging their citizens to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.
At least 265 million people in at least 32 states, 80 counties, 18 cities, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have been given stay-at-home orders as of Tuesday, according to a New York Times analysis of states’ policies.
Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and District Mayor Muriel Bowser all told their residents to stay at home starting Monday.
“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said in a statement.
Maryland counties, cities will receive $48 million for coronavirus response
Localities throughout Maryland will be supported by $48 million in federal funds for their coronavirus responses, the state’s congressional delegation announced Tuesday. The monetary aid comes from the CARES Act, which Trump signed into law Friday.
“Local governments are on the frontlines of this crisis,” the state’s senators and congressmen said in a statement. “This federal funding will shore up the capacity of Maryland’s cities and counties to respond to its widespread consequences.”
The funds can be used for needs including shelter for homeless individuals, increased affordable housing and keeping critical public services afloat, the lawmakers said.
As of Tuesday, 1,660 cases have been confirmed statewide, according to the Maryland Department of Public Health data.
Baltimore City is being allocated the most money out of the 14 jurisdictions being funded, receiving $20.9 million.
The lawmakers said they expect additional funds to be awarded in the days and weeks to come.
Maryland Department of Health to offer tests at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) sites
Symptomatic and high-risk Marylanders can receive drive-through coronavirus testing at VEIP locations starting Wednesday, according to the state’s health department.
Testing will be offered in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County; Waldorf, Charles County; and Bel Air, Harford County.
“We are focused on testing people who really need it and by using these sites, we can allow them to be tested away from busy emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physicians’ offices,” the state’s Deputy Secretary of Public Health Fran Phillips said in a statement.
Residents must meet testing criteria determined by a healthcare provider, receive a testing order and register for an appointment online. Phillips and Hogan stressed that these testing sites are geared toward people with visible coronavirus symptoms.
“Like every other state in the nation, we simply do not have enough testing supplies,” Hogan said in a statement. “We need to use our resources wisely.”
By BRYAN GALLION
Capital News Service
CDC says ‘no’ to clearing encampments during coronavirus outbreak
People living in outdoor homeless encampments should not be evicted during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus unless they can be moved to individual housing units, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended late Sunday.
Living outside for prolonged periods of time has long been associated with greater health risks. But the recommendations posted on the CDC’s website said the short-term impact of clearing the tents and temporary structures would likely increase the risk of spreading the virus because people would scatter to other parts of the community.
The CDC also recommended that people living in encampments set up at least 12 feet away from each other and that governments make sure that stocked restrooms with running water that allow people to wash their hands with soap are always available nearby.
The recommendations are very similar to those made by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty Thursday. The 30-year-old legal organization focuses on ending and preventing homelessness. The organization’s legal director said implementation of the recommendations will save lives.
“Not just the lives of the people who are experiencing homelessness directly. It’s for all of us,” said Eric Tars. “Every hospital bed that isn’t being occupied by someone who is experiencing homelessness is a bed that is available for your brother, your mother, your sister. We really are in this together.”
Tars is also calling on Congress to incorporate emergency housing into the coronavirus relief bill being debated in the Senate. He said federal dollars to help hotels, motels and cruise companies hurt by the pandemic should be tied to requirements that those companies provide housing to people who have nowhere else to go.
“If our public dollars are going to help their companies, then they need to be using those dollars to benefit the public and not just their own bottom lines,” Tars said.
The definition of encampments can differ by city, but they generally are a cluster of tents or other temporary structures where homeless people live outside. The makeshift homes are often found on sidewalks, vacant land or in underpasses. They can be home to as few as three but sometimes more than 100 homeless people.
Cities often clear these encampments for public health and safety reasons. An ongoing federal study looking at Chicago, San Jose and two other cities have found those cities have used encampment clearings to try to convince often-reluctant residents to move to a shelter or find permanent housing. The principal investigator thinks the approach is effective but said the CDC recommendations are “perfectly sensible.”
“In normal times, encampments are not particularly safe places to live,” said Jill Khadduri, who works for the social science research company Abt Associates, which is conducting the study. “They have sanitation problems. Biowaste hazards. They are not particularly healthy for the people who are living there. But these are not normal times.”
Khadduri said that Chicago has typically cleared three or four large encampments every year, but expects that city and others to put their clearing plans on hold during the outbreak.
In Maryland, the Department of Housing and Community Development has taken the lead in addressing homelessness. The department is trying to work with local organizations to get hotel and motel rooms for homeless people who need to isolate or quarantine themselves, said Sara Luell, its spokeswoman.
The department has also lifted restrictions on how state dollars can be used so that more can be diverted to paying for those hotel and motel stays.
It’s unclear how the District of Columbia, which has one of the largest populations of unsheltered homeless people in the country, will adjust to the new recommendations. Multiple requests for comment from city officials were not answered Monday.
A website that lists upcoming encampment cleanings still listed four planned for Tuesday and another planned Thursday.
The D.C. government often temporarily clears encampments so they can be cleaned. The process usually involves homeless people moving their things away for an hour or two as city workers throw away anything left behind and sometimes power wash sidewalks.
Almost 570,000 people sleep on the streets or in emergency shelters on a given night in theUnited States. An estimated 1.6 million Americans experience at least one night of homelessness each year.
Tars said the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty had been concerned that governments might use quarantine orders as an excuse to round up people who live in encampments. But keeping them out of large shelters is the best option.
“Would you, at this moment, want to be put into (a) shelter with hundreds of other people, with all using common facilities, breathing the same air?” Tars asked. “No, you wouldn’t. Why would we expect any homeless person to want that?”
By Ryan E. Little
Howard Center for Investigative Journalism
Health insurers say they’ll waive coronavirus testing fees; Trump, Congress weigh payroll, industry aid
WASHINGTON — Major health insurance companies will waive copayments for novel coronavirus testing, Vice President Mike Pence said at a briefing with firm executives and President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
“While the risk to the average American of contracting the coronavirus remains low, we want a full partnership with industry and give the American people all the information they need to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus,” said Pence, who’s chairing the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The companies at the table — which insure nearly 240 million Americans through private insurance and support of Medicare and Medicaid, according to Pence — will also extend coverage for treatment in benefit plans and telemedicine while avoiding surprise billing.
“We have been very focused on ensuring access to care and that cost is not an issue for people to have the testing appropriately done,” Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO of Anthem Inc., said. “So we’re pleased that we’re able to continue to expand this access.”
Telemedicine options aim to aid the country’s vulnerable senior population, allowing them to receive the necessary care without visiting a hospital or their doctor.
“I would just like to say as a large servicer of Medicare, that we are very oriented to the aging population, and most importantly, how do we make it as easy as possible for them to receive their tests,” Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said.
Over 8,500 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus in the United States since Jan. 18, while the number of cases ticks up across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Almost 650 cases have been confirmed so far, and 25 people have died from the virus across the 36 U.S. jurisdictions that have been affected.
Some healthcare professionals and members of Congress have expressed worry that not enough tests are available nationwide.
“We are very worried about the president’s incompetence and lack of focus on fighting the spread of coronavirus,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, told reporters. “We believe that his lack of focus is hamstringing efforts to address this public crisis and inflicting pain on the stock market.”
Pence said an additional 4 million tests are expected to be distributed this week on top of the more than 1 million that are ready at CDC and U.S. Public Health Labs.
Members of Congress grilled CDC Director Robert Redfield about the shortage of testing at a House Appropriations Committee labor and health subcommittee hearing. Redfield pointed out the growing capacity for testing now that clinical laboratory networks LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics can administer them.
“We have slowed the spread of COVID19 through the United States as a consequence of the positive impact of the investment in public health that there has been at the federal, state, local and tribal level,” Redfield said in his testimony.
As cases of the coronavirus multiplied, schools and universities announced plans to close or move to remote teaching, airlines continued cutting schedules and major events — like Washington’s Gridiron Spring Dinner, an annual gathering of media and political people — were canceled.
Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, who are vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, announced they were scrubbing planned rallies.
And Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League issued a joint statement that they were closing their team locker rooms to reporters because of the virus threat.
The administration and Congress also are exploring potential economic aid to industries that will be hit hard by a major consumer slowdown.
Trump said his administration is working closely with the cruise line and airline industries as people are canceling their travel plans, instead opting to stay home to lessen their chances of coming in contact with the virus.
“They’re taking very strong steps in terms of people going on and going off. But they’re spending a lot of money and they are working very hard…So we are working very closely with them,” the president said at the briefing. “We’re helping them. They’re two great industries, and we’ll be helping them through this patch.”
Congress has been working on an economic package to alleviate financial strains caused by coronavirus response.
The president, accompanied by National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin pitched a temporary payroll tax cut to Senate Republicans on Tuesday afternoon. He had no updates to share on the path forward following the meeting.
“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party,” Trump said. “And we’re working on a lot of different things. We’ve also had some very good updates on the virus. That’s working out very smoothly.”
Mnuchin also met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to identify “common ground” on legislative efforts that would support people affected by the virus.
Pelosi told reporters that the “nature of it was pleasant” and that conversations will continue.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said after the meeting that he’d let the pair handle a bipartisan agreement.
“The secretary of the treasury is going to have ball control for the administration and I expect that will speak for us as well,” McConnell told reporters. “We’re hoping that he and the speaker can pull this together.”
By BRYAN GALLION and NICOLE WEINSTEIN
Capital News Service
Affordable housing and political will can end U.S. homelessness, new book says
Almost 570,000 people sleep on the streets or in emergency shelters across the United States on any given night. The count rises to about 1.6 million over a full year. But who are they? What causes their homelessness? How does the country end it and prevent it from persisting?
These are the questions that the new book “In the Midst of Plenty: Homelessness and What to Do About It” by Marybeth Shinn and Jill Khadduri tackles. It’s a comprehensive look at an issue that’s endured for decades nationwide.
Modern homelessness was born out of the late 1970s housing affordability crisis — which was a product of income inequality, rising real-estate prices and a declining number of units available for people experiencing poverty, among other factors.
The problem continues due to the tension between exorbitant housing costs and unlivable wages, the book argues. Policy decisions, coupled with the allocation of already available resources in the United States, could end homelessness.
“Just as individuals sometimes make choices that may lead them to homelessness, nations make choices that can lead to high rates of homelessness for their citizens,” Shinn and Khadduri write.
Shattering widely believed perceptions, the book presents some surprising demographic findings: the highest risk of entering a shelter exists at infancy, and half of the adults who experience sheltered homelessness over the course of a year don’t have a severe mental illness or disability.
“People who experience homelessness are not another species…Homelessness is a state that people pass through. It’s not permanent,” Shinn, a professor in Vanderbilt University’s human and organizational development department who’s been researching homelessness for over three decades, said in an interview with Capital News Service.
Affordable housing is a key to ending and preventing homelessness, the book says. Ongoing rental subsidies alone can often help people avoid falling into homelessness and save those who are experiencing it.
“Some people with serious mental illnesses or other disabilities will need additional supports, but everyone needs housing,” Shinn and Khadduri write.
Housing-first approaches, largely favored by service providers and advocates, supply permanent, affordable housing to people experiencing homelessness. These programs can act as a springboard for addressing other issues like unemployment or substance abuse, instead of requiring participants to address those factors before being housed.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has shifted its support to housing-first programs in recent years. It encourages local homeless service providers to use the federal funds they’re allocated on rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing instead of the previously preferred transitional housing model.
Rapid rehousing offers short-term, personalized rental assistance that doesn’t require prerequisites like employment, lack of a criminal record or sobriety. Permanent supportive housing combines housing assistance and voluntary support services for people who have been chronically homeless while struggling with conditions like physical disabilities, mental illnesses or substance abuse disorders.
Transitional housing — which offers subsidized or sometimes free housing and intensive services for up to two years — hasn’t yielded much success, based on the limited number of studies conducted on such programs.
Expanding the federal government’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is the most effective way to grow the country’s affordable housing stock, the book argues. It holds rental costs to 30% of households’ adjusted incomes, the HUD standard for housing affordability.
The number of severely rent-burdened households, those that spend over half their income on rent and utilities, more than doubled — from 4 million to 8.5 million — between 1978 and 2008. The count was 8.3 million in 2015, according to HUD data.
Studies have proven that Housing Choice vouchers can prevent poor families from becoming homeless and rescue others already experiencing it. But the number of subsidies has only grown by about 200,000 from the early 2000s to 2018 when it used to grow by 300,000 a year.
Khadduri said she hopes readers see that homelessness is a solvable problem. After working on housing policy at HUD for 25 years, she joined the social-science research company Abt Associates as a principal associate for social and economic policy. Since 2007, she’s also been one of the lead investigators for HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report for Congress.
“We know how to do it. We know how to provide people with effective housing assistance,” Khadduri told CNS. “We know from a whole body of research on tenant-based housing vouchers that they’re effective, that people can use them successfully, that they prevent homelessness.”
Evidence supports housing programs’ successes, but what’s needed to drive a systematic end to homelessness, Shinn and Khadduri argue, is political will.
“The inequality that leads some to live in mansions and others in the streets is not an inexorable consequence of market forces. It is a consequence of social policies,” they write. “We could choose differently.”
BRYAN GALLION
Capital News Service
As Maryland reports three virus cases, officials seek to calm public and trace contacts
In the wake of three Maryland residents testing positive for coronavirus, officials sought to calm the public Friday as test kits were delivered across the country and more people in the state were being tested for possible exposure.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state “immediately launched a full and exhaustive investigation to determine all of the recent interactions” of the three people who tested positive. In a press briefing, the governor offered new details about the three victims’ activities and possible contact with others, including in a Rockville retirement community.
“There are at least two instances of public interaction which are concerning, and that we believe necessitate public notification,” Hogan said.
After returning from an Egyptian cruise on Feb. 20, “one of the individuals attended an event in the Philadelphia area, where they were in contact with a group of children and staff of a local school district,” Hogan said.
Health officials in Pennsylvania were subsequently notified and the Central Bucks County School District decided to close five schools Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” the governor said.
Another of the Maryland patients attended an event of about 70 to 100 people on Feb. 29 at a retirement community called the Village of Rockville.
“Due to the scale of that gathering, we are urging anyone who attended (the) event… to immediately contact your health care provider,” Hogan said.
Hogan announced that all three Maryland cases contracted the virus aboard the M.S. Asara, an Egyptian cruise vessel on the Nile River. He said 12 others aboard the Asara tested positive for coronavirus and will be in quarantine for two weeks.
“We are providing these updates not to unnecessarily raise alarm, but in the interest of full transparency and out of an abundance of caution,” Hogan said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to contain this virus and to limit its spread in our state. This is exactly what our state has been actively preparing for many weeks.”
Seven additional Maryland residents tested for the virus have been confirmed negative for the virus as of Friday night, according to Hogan. As of now, 33 tests have come back negative, three returned positive results and eight are still pending. Test results typically take about 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, called his agency’s current supply of test kits “adequate” to address current requests, adding that they will be ordering additional supplies early in the coming week.
Vice President Mike Pence revealed at a late afternoon White House press conference that among passengers and crew on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been held off the California coast since Wednesday, 19 crew and 2 passengers so far have tested positive for the virus.
“According to all the experts… the risk to the American public of contracting the coronavirus remains low,” Pence said during the press conference.
The ship will be brought into a non-commercial port over the weekend and medical protocols will be followed to deal with the more than 3,500 people on board.
Pence said he would be meeting with the cruise ship lines this weekend, but urged elderly people to weigh the safety of taking cruises at this time.
President Donald Trump made his second visit this week to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, claiming that the tests are “perfect” and are available to everybody that needs them.
“We’ve done an incredible job in a very condensed period of time,” Trump said of the country’s handling of the virus during his visit.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters with the president at the CDC that 700,000 tests had been shipped so far this week and that 4 million tests would be ready by the end of next week.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said after a tour of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday that initial trials of a coronavirus vaccine involving about 40 healthy individuals will begin in Washington state next week.
“That will take two to three months,” he told reporters. But health experts still believe it may take up to a year or a year and a half to develop a vaccine, Van Hollen said.
“It’s going to take time,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, who, with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Kensington, also visited the NIH. “There’s a lot of things going on to try to keep people safe.”
Maryland received $500 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help the state deal with the coronavirus.
All three Maryland cases are concentrated in Montgomery County, a suburb of Washington which is home to about 1 million Marylanders. Those affected are a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s.
The individuals, who were recently abroad, are now in self-quarantine and in good condition, Hogan said.
Hogan declared a state of emergency Thursday night in an effort to receive the necessary funding to deal with the new cases and acquire more tests.
An emergency measure was passed by the state Senate Friday – the House is expected to vote on it soon – that would allow the governor to transfer $50 million from a “rainy day fund” into efforts to fight the virus.
While the global number of coronavirus cases nears 100,000, the number of cases in the United States has surpassed 250, according to the New York Times.
Despite this, Pence said Thursday the government would not be able to meet its goal of sending out one million test kits this week. The number is believed to be closer to 75,000. The death toll in the U.S. is currently 14.
“We continue to call on countries to find, test, isolate and care for every case,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing Friday.
With the number of people affected by the virus and the death toll rising around the country, officials are working to try to ease people’s minds and ensure they are prepared.
Within the last three months “all Maryland state agencies have taken every precaution to prepare and mobilize resources,” Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall said.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and all levels of government are working together to address this public health threat and provide the most up-to-date information to Marylanders,” Hogan tweeted Friday afternoon before a press conference.
Attorney General Brian Frosh advised Maryland residents in a press release to be wary of virus-related scams, some of which may come in the form of emails, texts and posts that request personal information or money from users. There are not yet any vaccines or treatments for coronavirus, he emphasized.
“Scammers are taking advantage of people’s fear of getting sick from COVID-19. Consumers can avoid being cheated by understanding how these thieves are trying to steal their personal information and money,” Frosh said.
Frosh urged Marylanders not to click on suspicious links or donate money to just anyone claiming to be raising money to help victims or to find a cure.
A survey released Thursday by National Nurses United found that a majority of U.S. hospitals and medical facilities did not have plans or procedures in place to handle coronavirus cases.
The nurses’ group urged the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue emergency standards aimed at protecting the public, patients, doctors and nurses.
“Nurses are confident we can care for COVID-19 patients, and even help stop the spread of this virus IF we are given the protections and resources we need to do our jobs,” Bonnie Castillo, a registered nurse and executive director of National Nurses United and the California Nurses Association, said in a statement.
MALIKA BUDD, ANNA HOVEY, and BRYAN GALLION
Capital News Service
Virginia and Maryland Senators urge WMATA to prioritize employee and rider safety amid coronavirus threat
WASHINGTON – Today, March 6, 2020, amid reports of the first cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the national capital region, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-MD) urged the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to continue to work to ensure the safety of employees and travelers who rely on Metro trains, buses, and other facilities. In a letter to WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld, the Senators urged WMATA to continue activating its Pandemic Flu Plan as it closely monitors the outbreak of the virus.
“WMATA provides critical transit services for millions of people in the Washington D.C. region, including thousands of commuters and tourists. Each weekday, Metro trains carry an average of 634,000 passengers, with an additional 359,000 passengers riding Metro buses,” wrote the Senators. “The Metro transit system forms the backbone of travel infrastructure in our area, making WMATA’s coronavirus preparations a critically important part of protecting Washington area residents and visitors to our region.”
“As are many Americans, we are concerned that with the fast-paced spread of the virus, it is inevitable that we will see additional cases in our area. We want to ensure every effort is being made to slow the spread of the virus through our travel centers – particularly our mass transit systems,” continued the Senators. “While many Americans will need to practice social distancing in some way, we recognize that traveling via Metro, for many, is a requirement of their daily lives. That is why we hope that you will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of travelers who use Metro services in the coming weeks and months.”
As the capital region’s main transportation system, WMATA is critically important to the functioning of the U.S. federal government. About 40 percent of Metro’s daily ridership during rush hour consists of federal employees who commute to hundreds of federal facilities in the national capital region.
In their letter, the Senators emphasized the importance of slowing the spread of the virus in order to provide health care professionals time to prepare for a potential outbreak. They also urged WMATA and its Pandemic Task Force to continue to monitor COVID-19-related developments and keep the Senators apprised of its ongoing response to the virus.
The letter is available here and below.
Mr. Paul J. Wiedefeld
General Manager and CEO
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
600 5th Street, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20001
Dear Mr. Wiedefeld:
As many organizations around the country formulate their responses to the recent outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, we write to discuss the steps the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is taking to protect employees and travelers who use Metro trains, buses, and other facilities throughout Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
WMATA provides critical transit services for millions of people in the Washington D.C. region, including thousands of commuters and tourists. Each weekday, Metro trains carry an average of 634,000 passengers, with an additional 359,000 passengers riding Metro buses. Roughly 40% of Metro’s daily ridership during rush hour consists of federal employees who are commuting to hundreds of federal facilities in the national capital region. The Metro transit system forms the backbone of travel infrastructure in our area, making WMATA’s coronavirus preparations a critically important part of protecting Washington area residents and visitors to our region.
As the first cases of COVID-19 in the Washington D.C. region were confirmed in the last 24 hours, we appreciate that you have released information publically about WMATA’s preparations, including activating the initial phase of its Pandemic Flu Plan on January 29, 2020, based on early reports that COVID-19 had the potential to reach pandemic status. We understand that subsequent phases will be activated following an outbreak of confirmed cases in the Metro service area. As part of the Pandemic Flu Plan, WMATA has stood up its Pandemic Task Force, chaired by WMATA’s Chief Safety Officer. Metro has taken the following steps to date:
- Set up direct lines of communication with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), local and state public health authorities, and other transit systems.
- Increasing Metro’s on-hand warehouse inventory of essential supplies, such as hospital-grade disinfectants, wipes, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other items used by Metro’s front-line employees.
- Established daily absenteeism monitoring across the workforce to quickly detect any significant change in employees illness patterns.
- Reviewed cleaning protocols and modifications where deemed effective and appropriate, based on medical guidance.
- Initiated regular communication with the workforce to keep employees informed about the disease, our response, and guidance to prevent the spread of illness.
As are many Americans, we are concerned that with the fast-paced spread of the virus, it is inevitable that we will see additional cases in our area. We want to ensure every effort is being made to slow the spread of the virus through our travel centers –, particularly our mass transit systems. While many Americans will need to practice social distancing in some way, we recognize that traveling via Metro, for many, is a requirement of their daily lives. That is why we hope that you will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of travelers who use Metro services in the coming weeks and months. The more we can slow the spread of the virus, the more time it gives healthcare professionals in our area to prepare, which will result in better care for those potentially affected.
As WMATA and the Pandemic Task Force continue to monitor COVID-19-related developments and activate Metro’s Pandemic Flue Plan, we urge you to continue your devotion to passenger safety and the ability to quickly take necessary actions and continue consulting with public health authorities. We also ask that you please keep us apprised of your ongoing response to the virus. We stand ready to help in any way we can.
Sincerely,
Washington’s mayor says district is planning in case the virus surfaces
WASHINGTON – Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that while there have been no cases of the coronavirus yet in the District, her government has started “worst-case scenario planning” for an outbreak.
The nation’s capital is dealing with the possibility of major challenges to its tourism industry, with the National Cherry Blossom Festival due to start on March 20.
While 92 percent of attendees at the festival are from the Washington region, Bowser expects some people could face sponsors to have challenges traveling to the city due to travel restrictions caused by the virus. There are no travel restrictions in the United States so far.
“If people are restricted from traveling out of their country or to the United States, it will have an impact on our tourism season,” Bowser said at a press conference.
Nearly 24 million people visited Washington in 2018, spending almost $8 billion, according to Destination DC, a private, non-profit destination marketing firm.
Bowser said that the capital still wants to welcome people because tourism is a big part of its economy. She and other officials advised Destination DC and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to give guidance to tourists who encounter health challenges during their stay.
The United States already expected to see a decline in Chinese tourists due to the coronavirus as travel restrictions have been imposed in that nation. This will likely impact the Washington area because China is the district’s largest overseas market, according to Julie Marshall, spokeswoman for Destination DC.
Dr. Laquandra Nesbitt, director of the DC Health Department, said that if there is a confirmed case in the District, officials would be concerned if “the contact tracing (a detailed interview to figure out how they contracted the virus) is unable to identify a known exposure” because that would mean that “community spread” has occurred.
The mayor said that on Monday she authorized the use of $500,000 from the district’s contingency cash reserve fund to order protective equipment and other supplies for first responders.
Bowser also directed the DC Department of Health and DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Services to coordinate the district’s emergency response plan to any outbreak.
As of now, the mayor said that she did not anticipate any changes to the way the district’s primary elections will be conducted on June 2.
Haleigh Whisted – Capital News Service
