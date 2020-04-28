Local Government
Council approves large dollar transfers, expenditures in current budget
Commitment of reserves crucial to Town plans during COVID-19 emergency
At its second regular meeting of April on Monday evening, April 27, the Front Royal Town Council tackled numbers both big and small related to its existing Fiscal Year 2020 Budget.
Over $2.3 million of Enterprise Fund reserves, $1.31 million from the Water Utility reserve and $990,674 from the Sewer Utility reserve, were approved for two projects. Another $1.65 million was recommended cut from the current FY-2020 budget to provide contingency funding for possible shortfalls elsewhere in the budget.
Those numbers include approval of $1,313,000 from Water Utility Fund reserves to Route 522 North Corridor redundant water line consultant CHA Consulting to pay for “Engineering Design Services, Construction Contract Administration, and Project Closeout/Operations and Maintenance Manuals” for the backup north corridor water line project. After hearing the only five publicly submitted comments in opposition to the redundant water line expenditure, none in favor, the council’s vote was 5-1 for approval, with only Letasha Thompson dissenting.
Those supporting the expenditure replied to the public criticism suggesting the work either be delayed during the COVID-19 crisis or that Dominion Power be forced to pay a higher contribution than the $3.5 million of the now-estimated cost of $11 million costs by referencing the project’s scope and history.
That scope includes assuring a backup water supply during a line break, not only to the Town’s largest water user Dominion Power but to all north corridor commercial center businesses, as well as to RSW Jail. A letter from Jail superintendent Russ Gilkison referencing a recent water line interruption that also disrupted the Jail’s vacuum-driven sewer system “that needs water at all times” was read into the record to illustrate the need for backup, not only to the regionally-electrical power supplying Dominion Power Plant.
It was previous delays by previous council’s that has driven up costs originally projected in the $5 million range in 2011 when Dominion agreed to the $3.5 million contributions to a project perhaps most crucial to them, several council members noted.
“That’s on us,” Councilman Gary Gillespie noted of the cost increase fueled by nearly a decade of “kicking the can” down the road as Vice-Mayor Sealock likes to term such delays on needed projects.
It was also pointed out that the Town faces possible liability litigation from all corridor businesses, including Dominion, for lost profits and damages from a water loss that could have been prevented by a redundant water line that has been on the Town’s drawing board for nine years.
So, the council’s majority consensus was that despite the current pandemic financial impacts, known or unknown, a known Town expense of about $8 million now is better than facing unknown liability litigation from potentially multiple corridor business entities were the existing line to suffer a major break.
And Councilman Meza noted that water utility projections indicate that eventually water revenue from those corridor businesses will cover the Town’s expenditure.
And if that wasn’t enough late fiscal year budget juggling in the age of pending COVID-19 pandemic revenue shortfalls, the Town approved another budget amendment authorizing the use of $990,674 from Sewer Utility Fund reserves to contract Hydrostructures LLC to utilize closed-circuit TV “investigation of approximately 147,956 linear feet of 12-inch and smaller sanitary sewer, approximately 54,633 linear feet of sanitary sewer larger than 12-inch, and approximately 1,452 laterals”.
That contract will help the Town move forward with state-mandated improvements to Inflow and Infiltration (I & I) Abatement aspects of the sewer system. That vote was unanimous. And with those improvements mandated, there was no public opposition expressed and much less council discussion of that unanimous approval.
And in its final BIG number action, the council also unanimously approved a budget amendment authorizing transfers of five pages of line items from General (non-Utility Enterprise) Fund reserves totaling $1,657,612 to provide contingency funds to cover potential shortfalls in the Water, Sewer, Solid Waste and General/Street Fund balances related to the COVID-19 pandemic economic impacts. Those reserves are earmarked to General Fund/Street Fund, $753,723; Water Fund, $620,866; Sewer Fund, $256,404; and Solid Waste Fund, $26,618.
On the smaller numbers side, at least for citizens, was an ordinance amendment removing a $10 fee for failure to properly separate recycling materials for each occurrence after the third violation, which seemed appropriate since the Town adopted single-stream, non-separated recycling about a year ago.
And not really involving numbers, other than the Town’s savings on not having to print up vehicle decals for all the town’s drivers while still collecting a licensing fee, was an ordinance amendment not requiring the display of the Town sticker on your car. They can be requested for display for those needing them for visits to County dump sites.
Both ordinance amendments were approved unanimously.
Not coincidentally to the necessity for reserve transfers of over $1.65 million to contingency uses across the Town’s financial spectrum, was an adjournment to closed session at 8:05 p.m., just over an hour into Monday night’s meeting, to discuss “Personnel” issues “related to the on-going pandemic”. The closed session motion was called “to discuss the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body” pursuant to state codes.
The “smart money in Vegas” for a council that likes to gamble is that one-hour closed session discussion relates to earlier council public discussion of which positions in which departments are most expendable in the face of coming COVID-19 revenue shortfalls.
No announcement regarding personnel was made following reconvening to open session at 9:05 p.m. Then it was on to work session discussion of committing Town resources to “potential options the Town may provide citizens and businesses related to local economic recovery related to COVID-19”.
That extensive work session discussion in which there appeared to be divided as to the commitment of additional Town resources in its unknown fiscal future, as well as whether suggested recovery amounts ranging from a $500 minimum for businesses with annual grosses of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $13,000 for businesses grossing over $500,000 annually could actually help a struggling local business to survive, will be covered in a related Royal Examiner story and virtual recording of Monday’s online work session.
But hear the above budget and ordinance amendment discussions, votes, as well as other business conducted at Monday’s meeting, and the work session discussion, in this Royal Examiner virtual recording:
Local Government
Emergency Managers urge continued caution; EDA helping with small business financial assistance
On Thursday afternoon, April 23, County COVID-19 Emergency Management officials were joined by member of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority for the fifth weekly briefing on the pandemic response here.
Gathered with County Board and Joint Emergency Management Team Chairman Walter Mabe and County COVID-19 Emergency Manager Rick Farrall were EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley, Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne, and Executive Director Doug Parsons. Only Daley and Browne joined Mabe at the table set up in the Warren County Government Center’s main Meeting Room, as social distancing parameters were given a little extra distance.
Mabe opened the meeting with an update on local emergency management guidelines. He urged citizens not to leave their homes unless necessary; to wear masks in public as all meeting participants present were upon entering the meeting room, though masks were downed while speaking; continue frequent handwashing and social distancing of approximately six feet when in public. He urged citizens to continue to monitor not only themselves but vulnerable neighbors and family members for COVID-19 symptoms and to contact your primary care physician or the Valley Health hospital system emergency room in the absence of a primary care physician, to help set up COVID-19 testing appointments.
A quick check of the Virginia Department of Health website indicated continued caution as a wise move as Virginia cases have nearly doubled in the past 10 days, from 5,747 on April 13 to 10,998 on April 23, with the Commonwealth’s death total over doubling in that period from 149 to 372.
Fortunately, no deaths have yet been reported in the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District Warren County lies in, though reported cases have climbed from 129 to 234 in the past 10 days.
Confirmed Warren County cases climbed from 17 to 30 over the past 10 days, along with Winchester City going from 20 to 30; Frederick County from 66 to 87; Shenandoah County from 17 to 58; Page County from 6 to 22; and Clarke County from 3 to 7 cases.
If those numbers seem reasonably mild, not so to our east and south. Since April 13, Harrisonburg has climbed from 87 cases to 346, with 8 fatalities now reported there; Rockingham County 49 to 163 cases with one fatality; Fairfax County from 1,164 cases to 2,362 with a total of 76 fatalities; Arlington County from 390 to 686 cases and 24 fatalities; Prince William County from 434 to 1,027 cases with one fatality; Loudoun County from 324 to 498 with 10 deaths total; Fauquier County from 28 to 64 cases with one death; and Alexandria from 235 to 512 cases and 14 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Later Mabe lauded the Warren County Public School System’s continued provision of two meals a day to the county’s school-age children, even with schools being closed and education now being conducted virtually online, as are most local municipal and related meetings.
After he turned the meeting over to them, EDA Board Chairman Daley and Vice-Chairman Brown briefed the public on its work in helping small businesses, both during normal times and in these more challenging ones born of the COVID-19 emergency response-ordered closings and consequent employee layoffs.
“We’re particularly interested in coordination and consolidation – how can we help other businesses move forward in the community; how can we help them connect the dots? To put things together we’re working with the Small Business Development Center over in Lord Fairfax and also the Chamber of Commerce and Town and the County,” Daley began.
Watch Daley and Browne detail what the EDA is doing and how your business may apply and benefit from those efforts, along with Chairman Mabe’s update on the Public School Free Lunch Program in this exclusive Royal Examiner video of Thursday’s approximate 10-minute briefing:
Local Government
County approves $118.6 million budget amidst pandemic revenue questions
The new, populist “we-want-a-change-from-business-as-usual” Warren County Board of Supervisors majority wrestled with approval of their first County Budget Tuesday night, April 21. Over the last hour of a nearly three-hour meeting behind locked Government Center doors but viewable to the public online, the board tackled its Fiscal Year-2021 budget under the economic cloud cast by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019) pandemic and consequent business, school and governmental closings.
After that hour of discussion of budget variables presented by staff and what had been heard earlier in public comments read, occasionally dramatically, into the record by Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, a slight rift developed among the board’s new majority.
Two of the three newly elected supervisors, Shenandoah District’s Walter Mabe and North River District’s Delores Oates, joined the two incumbents not up for re-election last November, Archie Fox, and Tony Carter, in approving the $118,611,309 Fiscal Year-2021 budget. The approved budget keeps existing County tax rates flat and authorizes all proposed Sanitary District fee increases.
But after expressing continued concerns about unknown pandemic-driven economic variables and their impact on citizens, South River’s Cheryl Cullers cast a lone dissenting vote against the budget proposal.
Cullers said she had some “heartburn” about authorizing the proposed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District lot fee increases during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic crisis. The Shenandoah Farms lot proposal was to raise both the existing unimproved lot fee of $265 and an improved lot fee of $305, to $350 annually, for an $85 increase for unimproved lots and $45 for improved lots.
The Cedarville Sanitary District fee increase proposal was from $100 per all lots to $250, or a $150 increase. But apparently no one in Cedarville had “heartburn” about paying extra to fund new capital improvements there – at least I don’t recall hearing them being read into the record Tuesday.
However, the board did hear 20 emailed public comments read into the record by the clerk Tuesday evening, many addressing the Farms Sanitary District fee proposal designed to support district road improvements.
Contacted Wednesday to verify the number of public comments on the issue, Ciarrocchi said that while some people filed multiple emailed comments which were read, counting by household responses, Wednesday’s comment breakdown was five for the proposed lot fee increases, four against. As to the overall Farms response on three option sites that had been available, of 240 total responses, 169 (58%) were for the increase, with 71 (42%) against.
However, Cullers had other questions on approval of the total budget package, including the public schools’ $26.95-million portion – “I don’t want them to think I don’t appreciate what they do,” Cullers stated during her comments – until more was known about revenue impacts and citizens’ ability to pay their bills and county taxes to support the coming fiscal year budget.
But much as Town officials discussed the previous evening, County Administrator Doug Stanley suggested budget approval with a number of areas funded on a contingency basis reviewable by the board on an interim, likely monthly basis as FY-2021 progresses and pandemic revenue impacts become clearer.
And the board majority agreed to take that tack in moving forward into the choppy financial waters of the COVID-19 Emergency Management responses at federal, state, and local levels. County Administrator Stanley acknowledged the help of former County Finance Directors Carolyn Stimmel and Andre Fletcher in preparation of the FY-2021 Budget Proposal.
After Stanley read the rather lengthy proposed motion as he continued to explain suggested contingency measures to deal with the fluid revenue landscape evolving into the coming fiscal year, Carter chimed in by remote hook up to make the motion as Stanley had presented it, with the change of a request that all departments work to reduce their budget proposals by one percent to provide over $380,000 of contingency funding.
For our report on the approval of the County’s FY-2021, $118.6-million budget, here is the meeting record of that approval:
“On a motion by Mr. Carter, seconded by Mr. Fox, and by the following vote, the Board of Supervisors adopted the proposed FY 2020-2021 budget in the amount of $118,611,309, which includes the budgets for County departments and the School Operating Fund, the 2020 tax rates as advertised, the School Cafeteria Fund in the amount of $3,070,728, and the Sanitary District tax rates and budgets as advertised.
“The Board further froze the implementation of the proposed 1.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) salary increase and Phase II of the Compensation Plan for County employees until the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the County’s revenues can be ascertained. The Board finally moved that each County Department be asked to cut 1% from Departmental budgets, the aggregate of which is $382,940, funds which will be placed in budget line 91000-5899 (Reserve for Contingencies):
“Vote: Carter, Aye; Oates, Aye; Mabe, Aye; Cullers, No; Fox, Aye.”
Present physically for Tuesday’s meeting in the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room, and masked per COVID-19 emergency management guidelines, were Board Chairman Mabe, Vice-Chair Cullers, and Fork District Supervisor Fox, along with County Administrator Stanley, Board Clerk Ciarrocchi, and Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress for portions of the meeting, as well as cameraman Dwayne Coates. Present by occasionally feeding-back or distorted remote hookups were Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, along with North River Supervisor Delores Oates and County Attorney Jason Ham.
See the budget discussion and other business conducted Tuesday night in this Royal Examiner recording of the April 21st broadcast of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting. Included in that “other” business were:
A – approval of a Resolution setting the percentage rate for Personal Property Tax Relief on qualifying vehicles, 36% $1,001 to $20,000 assessed value, 100% valued at $1,000 or under;
B – approval of a Conditional Use Permit for short-term rental by Joseph W. Coleman for a single-family dwelling at 37 Wellspring Road in Browntown.
And a number of items pulled from the Consent Agenda including authorizations to advertise for Public Hearings on four matters:
1 – an ordinance to delay penalties and interest assessments “on Certain Local Taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic”;
2 – an ordinance “Assuring Continuity in the Government of Warren County, Virginia”;
3 – a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District; and,
4 – an ordinance to “Vacate the existing 50-foot-wide Platted Right of Way (Pawnee Place)” in the Thunderbird Ranch subdivision.
Not pulled from the Consent Agenda and approved without discussion was a request from County Building Code Official David Beahm to adopt a Resolution “proclaiming May 2020 as Building Safety Month”.
Local Government
Council approves tax decrease, ponders COVID-19 revenue shortfalls
Following a remote, virtual world hook up work session discussion and adjournment to a virtually conducted Special Meeting Monday night, April 20, the Front Royal Town Council rolled ahead with its planned half-cent Real Estate Tax reduction despite myriad revenue shortfall scenarios flowing into the next fiscal year from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic economic impacts.
By a 5-1 vote, Letasha Thompson dissenting, on a motion by Jacob Meza, seconded by Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, council voted to reduce the Town Real Estate Tax Rate from 13.5 cents to 13 cents per $100 of assessed value and to keep the personal property tax rate flat at 64 cents per $100 of assessed value. Also included were decreases to the personal property tax relief rate – from 56% to 53% on the first $20,000 of the assessed value of qualifying vehicles, and a 100% relief on qualifying vehicles assessed at under $1,000.
Numbers included in the agenda staff summary of the tax rate proposal indicated $129,257 of tax revenue for every penny of real estate tax collected by the Town. So, while it appears to be only $64,628 of lost revenue at issue, it comes at a time the Town is pondering potential revenue shortfalls in the millions of dollars, as well as an emerging need to provide emergency financial assistance to citizens impacted by COVID-19 business closings and layoffs.
Administrative staff and council continue to look at additional work sessions as they approach budget deadlines for the coming Fiscal Year 2021 in an uncertain financial landscape. One Monday night work session suggestion from Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick was to approve a contingency budget by the June deadline – the fiscal year begins July 1 – and review and tweak that budget on a monthly basis as the financial landscape evolves moving forward into the next fiscal year.
Following a power point presentation on “Options for Local Economic Recovery” Tederick presented work session numbers forecasting as much as $3,137,361 in potential revenue shortfalls, including General Fund ($1.37 million) and Utility/Enterprise Fund revenue shortfalls ranging from $720,845 (Electric Fund), $415,210 (Water), $391,530 (Sewer), and $35,028 (Refuse/Trash).
However, those numbers were dramatically reduced by cuts labeled “Contingency Transfers” slashing projects, planned merit and compensation study pay increases, insurance coverage, training, staffing, overtime and service cuts. Those cuts actually reduced that projected system-wide $3.137-million revenue shortfall to $261,636.
Tederick has been the architect of the Fiscal Year-2021 and end of Fiscal Year-2020 town government departmental and staff downsizing plan he has labeled “right-sizing” to facilitate reductions in Town budgets, present, and future. As the budget process has progressed from the first late January staff terminations that included the Planning Department and Community Development directors, among others, as well as recommended Tourism Department cuts, it has become apparent Tederick has the blessing of his fellow county Republican Committee members’ five-seat council majority.
And it appears if the pandemic-fueled revenue shortfall scenario takes a worst-case turn as the new fiscal year progresses, it will be with further departmental and staff cuts that council will meet those additional shortfalls.
Thompson, who as noted above cast the only dissenting vote against the tax rate proposal, worried that town staff would learn of the possibility of additional cuts to their numbers from the broadcast of the April 20th work session discussion. Had there been any preparatory briefing within departments to brace staff for the evening’s public discussion of the potential of additional staffing cuts to balance the town budget, Thompson wondered.
And while the answer was “no” other than with department heads in evaluating the most expendable staff with town administration, Tederick said he believed the bulk of personnel cuts, if it came to that, could be achieved by not hiring replacements for staff who were planning to or have already left the town government.
Earlier in the budget process, Tederick was referred to by county Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Poe Morris as “Front Royal’s Trump” for the amount of public criticism he was receiving over personnel and budget matters. Perhaps mirroring the Trump Administration policy over three-plus years of leaving cabinet and other federal positions unfilled or manned by lengthy interim appointments, on Monday Tederick estimated the town government currently was carrying “18 to 19 unfilled positions”.
“We met with department heads and identified the critical hires. So, I think we can possibly get by – we’ll have that data for you more specifically as we go through this budget process – … I think we can go from 177 employees on our work chart for FY-19 to,” here Tederick struggled to pull up numbers he was searching for, continuing to estimate an 8 to 10 personnel cut “just by not rehiring people for vacated positions”. Contacted later, Tederick verified he was referencing numbers from the current Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.
He also told the council that during the current hiring freeze, discussion with department heads appeared to indicate an ability to reach the desired reduced expenditure levels without further personnel cuts or furloughs.
Of Thompson’s stated concern about employees learning of potential departmental personnel cuts through the council’s public discussion, rather than face-to-face discussion with supervisors, Councilman Meza observed, “We’ve also tried that route of talking to them before public meetings and that blew up in our faces. So, I’m going to be more candid about it now and say (while we haven’t talked to employees) I think generally speaking we need to understand that we have to look at the whole picture, which could include some furlough options, or temporary staff layoffs or something along those lines.
“As ugly as that sounds, I feel like if we have it stated here tonight in our budget discussions, then this isn’t some secret meeting … or some sort of hidden message that’s getting out there to the public …”
Referencing a 5% to 6% revenue shortfall estimate some municipalities are working with as a reference point for coming shortfalls, numbers based on the 2008 “Great Recession” experience which Meza observed he thought might be an underestimate of the consequences of the current financial situation, the councilman added, “If it comes in at 6% we’re still going to have a hard time hitting that. And if it goes past that, what’s the alternative?
“And our largest line item that we have is staff salaries and benefits,” Meza observed, adding, “I know I’m going to get a bunch of hate mail for saying that, but that is the cold, hard reality.” Another cold, hard reality, left unstated by an absent public, might be council’s unwillingness to back off a somewhat symbolic tax revenue reduction in the face of what several, including Meza, observed may be a revenue crisis of unprecedented proportions.
With that economic shadow hanging over its FY 2021 budget process, Councilwoman Lori Cockrell suggested future agenda information to help streamline discussion.
“As a general thought about the deficit, when we do come together and discuss these budget things, I was thinking even if we have, I won’t say a ‘hit list’, but like a list of priorities in each section, like if it’s only 4% (shortfall) these are the things we put back in; if it’s 8% then it’s these things, putting them in a priority list from like 1 to 10 … then we don’t each time have to go through re-saying this is important, this isn’t important,” Cockrell observed as budget deadlines loom.
As for the existing unfilled Town staff positions, Vice-Mayor Sealock wondered at those vacancies. “Well, let’s look at reality – and Matt, follow what I’m saying very carefully – the personnel, we have four critical positions in this staffing right now that we’re understaffed; that’s got to go forward,” Sealock suggested of filling department head and other top-level positions on a permanent basis.
“There are probably 18 positions that’s been requested but 10 of them will not be filled at this time,” the vice mayor observed, calling on the interim town manager for comment.
“That’s a good point, Mr. Sealock, and that is accurate. We looked at unfilled positions currently – I don’t have the spreadsheet in front of me – I believe we’re carrying about 18, 19 unfilled positions. Of the unfilled positions, we met with department heads and identified the critical hires. So, I think we can possibly get by – and we’ll have this data for you more specifically as we go through this budget process – but Mr. Sealock is not far off,” Tederick reiterated before visiting the above-referenced numbers of existing and potential reductions to the Town’s staff of 177 in the current fiscal year.
“We’re trying to go through this, first by a hiring freeze, which we’ve done. You have to realize also that we’ve taken $3-point-some million from this year’s budget and we’ve presented a budget with $3.1 million in next year’s; so within only a few months we’ve reduced the size of government by $6 million dollars,” Tederick told the town’s elected officials.
General Fund reserve for ‘Relief’
As he closed his “Recommended Options for Local Economic Recovery” work session presentation, Tederick told the council, “Our recommendation at this point is to keep the tax rate as advertised and let us offer the incentives to businesses and individuals through our Unrestricted Fund Balance. Again, in trying to calculate the relief, first of all, this relief would go to all citizens and all businesses, which in normal circumstances I think that’s a great thing; in this circumstance, if the goal of reducing the tax rate was to target businesses that are in need and target citizens who are in need, we feel that we can do that better by a program through the General Fund Balance, as opposed to lowering the tax rate.”
At the end of his “Local Economic Recovery” PowerPoint presentation Tederick noted that as of June 30, 2019, the final day of FY-2019, other than “OPEB Liability” the Town’s Unrestricted General Fund Balance was $2.02 million above the recommended 3-month reserve level. His recommendation was to utilize “up to $1.5 million” of those reserves “to be distributed to local citizens & businesses for relief”.
Contacted Tuesday, Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson explained OPED Liability as a State-required estimate of future employee retirement benefits known as Other Post Employment Benefits that do not directly impact a fund balance in any given budget year.
Responding to more questions, Wilson also cited the recommended three-month General Fund Balance Reserve at $3.61 million; with the total Unrestricted General Fund Balance at $9,042,845; with Enterprise Fund Balances added the number rose to $11.9 million.
So, if our calculating on these numbers is correct, the interim town manager’s recommended “Relief” package reserve expenditure of $1.5 million would leave the General Fund Balance total reserves at $4.1 million, about $500,000 above that recommended three-month minimum reserve amount that helps municipalities maintain a good credit rating. But in this uncharted economic territory who knows how long that number might last.
Listen to the far-ranging work session discussion and presentations, and the special meeting vote and other agenda items in this virtual recording:
Local Government
COVID-19 Emergency Management Team briefing number 4: Town & County updates
County Board and Joint Emergency Management Team Chairman Walter Mabe opened the meeting with introductions of County Administrator Doug Stanley and Town Manager Matt Tederick to provide the latest updates to the local COVID-19 response.
Local Government
County conducts virtual budget public hearing – over 50 citizens participate
Welcome to the future. – At 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 14, just one day, and this year three months, before tax deadline day, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held, to this reporter’s experience, the community’s first Fiscal Year Budget Public Hearing without any public present. That absence was due to emergency management restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
The supervisors are scheduled to vote on approval of a $118,594,872 budget proposal, including a flat tax rate, at their meeting of April 21st.
But on Tuesday, if not there physically, over 50 citizens made their opinions known by pre-submitted questions sent to Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi; with a few additional texts “chat” comments being posted and acknowledged during the meeting by online hookup.
With no citizens present to speak their mind, it fell on the shoulders, or should we say larynx of Ciarrocchi to read the submitted comments into the public hearing record. And her flawless reading, combined with pre-meeting oversight of gathering public input electronically, drew praise from County Administrator Doug Stanley.
“Mr. Chairman, I want to thank Emily for handling tonight – this is what, 20 budgets for me as County Administrator, but it’s unusual, and thank you, Emily, for trying to help us through this a little bit,” Stanley said of the unprecedented public-gathering limitation circumstance all levels of government are now traversing.
That unfamiliar societal landscape is a struggle to balance the people’s right to participate in the conduct of their government’s use of their tax dollars to the entire community’s best advantage, with efforts to minimize the impact of a new strain of Coronavirus for which humans yet have no inherent or acquired immunity, nor vaccine.
And while it will be up to historians to give context to the COVID-19 pandemic and its governmental responses, it is up to us in the virtual trenches with our elected municipal officials to report on the immediate conduct of the people’s business.
FY-2021 Budget Public Hearing
That business the evening of April 14 was the consideration of the above-referenced $118,594,872 budget proposal for the County and its Public School System that in any other financial climate might seem like a no-brainer, done deal. That is because projected County General Fund revenue of $83,320,288 and School’s revenue of $62,247,344 totals $145,567,632, which is about $27,000 above proposed expenditures.
And those expenditures include an additional $1.25 million for Economic Development Authority civil legal expenses to handle, not only the EDA’s attempt to recoup $21.3 million of allegedly misdirected EDA assets but also defend itself against the Town of Front Royal’s civil claim of over $20 million (“she promised us too-good-to-be-true deals that we gambled on”) against it.
But can revenue projections be trusted in this pandemic environment of massive small business and public function shutdowns and revenue shortfalls? The final slide of the county administrator’s PowerPoint presentation on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal recommended three options that would hold about $1.53 million aside on implementation of salary increases and capital improvement projects, and a fourth that would hold additional funds by freezing “non-essential” position hirings and vehicle and equipment purchases.
Of the 53 or so public comments read into the record, only the first 12 commented on the general budget proposal. The estimated final 40 read into the record were specific to various Sanitary District lot fees or tax hike issues, pro or con.
Of the dozen general comment speakers, eight were school system teachers, administrators, or from public school educational liaison organizations. All eight urged the County not to cut its investment in its children and its future and to approve the full school budget as proposed.
One speaker, Kevin Smith, lamented the closing of the County’s municipal golf course, wondering if a way couldn’t be found to make it a viable investment or at least a break-even operation for the county government, and the ongoing recreational and public golfing gift to the community the William Carson Sr. family intended it to be in memory of their deceased son William Jr. dating to the late 1930s.
Gary Kushner lauded the new board majority and the flat tax rate in the budget proposal. Kushner noted he favored tax cuts but observed that “isn’t realistic” in this year’s volatile COVID-19 municipal revenue situation.
A lone speaker, Fred Schwartz, railed against multiple aspects of the budget proposal, raising the specter of the EDA financial scandal to criticize, not only EDA and County Administrative aspects of the budget, but also the public school budget. That latter critique was due to former Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher’s former positions on the EDA Board of Directors, including the chairman, during which Schwartz wrote Drescher became the “highest-paid (municipal) employee in the country.”
Board Clerk Ciarrocchi offered some editorial assistance, observing that twice in his message, she believed Schwartz wrote “country” where he meant “county.”
And one speaker, Deborah Duckworth, told the supervisors that half of her residential tenants were unable to make their rental payments due to consequences of the COVID-19 business closings and layoffs. She asked the County to facilitate financial assistance as quickly as possible to those actually in immediate economic need from the pandemic emergency management situation.
With the reading of those submitted general budget comments completed and facing another 40 on particular County Sanitary District fee and tax issues, Board Chairman Walter Mabe suggested that the clerk simply do an accounting of the numbers for the proposed hikes and against them. Consequently, Ciarrocchi abbreviated the presentation of those remarks and stances as they applied to the various Sanitary District proposals at hand.
Several references to text-written comments on the meeting message board were also acknowledged before the closing of the budget public hearing at 8:16 p.m.
After the presentation of Sanitary District comments, she noted general numbers indicating a 61% to 69% approval rate, with opposition in the 31% to 39% range, with particular focus on Shenandoah Farms numbers.
Hear and see those comments read into the record, and the county administrator’s detailed PowerPoint explanation of the FY-2021 budget proposal, its foundation, and potential variables, in this virtual recording:
Local Government
Town approves 90-day waiver on delinquent tax penalties due to COVID-19
Municipal and other governments continue to cope, along with their constituents, with the new reality of mandated and/or voluntary social distancing to stem the spread of a new strain of Coronavirus to which humans have no immunity or vaccine to build immunity from. In that environment several days after the U.S. saw its fatality rate attributed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) pass 2,000 in one day for the first time, the Front Royal Town Council met virtually once again on Monday night, April 13, to address several matters, including one related directly to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) situation.
As part of a six-item consent agenda approved by a unanimous vote, the council authorized a resolution “to delay charges for penalties and interest related to 2020 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes by a period of 90 days due to implications of COVID-19 on the Town citizens.”
For some town citizens in service industry jobs deemed “non-essential” those COVID-19 “implications” include furloughed or lost jobs and paychecks upon which many rely to make weekly or monthly ends meet.
The delinquent tax penalty in place is 10% of the past due tax or $10, whichever is the greater amount, and the interest rate assessed on delinquent taxes is 10% per year, which begins accruing on the first day of the first month the tax becomes delinquent.
At Councilwoman Letasha Thompson’s suggestion at the April 9th work session, the council extended the waiver period from 30 to 90 days to avoid repeatedly revisiting the resolution as the COVID-19 Emergency Response restrictions face governmental or voluntary business extensions beyond initial April timeframes.
As reported in our coverage of last week’s work session discussion of the tax penalty waivers and other suggestions made by council members related to COVID-19 impacts on, not only citizens, but the Town government’s revenue stream, facing “a revenue crisis of unknown dimensions” council’s intended direction appears to be to look toward not only capital improvement cuts, but also further departmental operational and service cuts, perhaps even coupled with cuts to utility and tax rates in the coming fiscal year.
As we also noted in that April 9th work session coverage, council discussion of additional cuts to revenue sources while still-undetermined Town revenue losses are on the horizon led Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick to twice joke that Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson was either receiving CPR or simply “flopping on the floor again”.
Contacted later, hopefully not flopping on the floor, Wilson noted the Town finds itself in uncharted territory with little or no precedent for what is happening.
“This didn’t happen in 2008 (the housing market collapse-fueled “Great Recession”),” Wilson noted of general across-the-board business closings and other variables like early spring public school closings that have taken a big chunk out of the Town’s utility revenues.
“My focus has been on how to cover our shortfalls and we’re so early in, there are no good numbers to present. But we’ve got to be able to cover our shortfalls before giving credits,” Wilson observed of the financial landscape municipalities now find themselves traversing.
Prior to that consent agenda vote, during his report to council Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick reported that Town staff continues to function behind locked Town Hall doors to serve citizens.
He said there were no Town employees out sick Monday, but he continues to monitor departments for any signs of COVID-19 contamination that might require a departmental quarantine. Tederick, who is the Town’s emergency management manager, said he was viewing the crisis in three phases – preparation, enduring, and recovery.
“I’m very confident that we have prepared as well as we could be prepared. We’re currently in the enduring phase, so we currently have 17 cases in Warren County (of 129 in the six-municipality Lord Fairfax Health District and 5,747 in Virginia as of April 13). That seems to go up pretty frequently now with confirmed cases. But pretty soon, we’re going to be in the recovery phase. And I’ve already started as of last week, doing some planning in an effort to expedite the recovery on our citizens and our business owners.”
Tederick then went on to trace the council’s coming work session and special meeting as necessary, budget process to see a tax rate and budget proposal achieved by the April 21st deadline cited at the April 9 work session.
Other items approved as part of the consent agenda included:
1 – amendments to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Downtown Revitalization Project bylaws to reflect changing Town personnel and financial landscapes;
2 – a proclamation proclaiming April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” as brought forward by the Laurel Center that deals with domestic and sexual assault issues in the community;
3 – approval of a $4,000 donation to the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) for the purchase and maintenance of letters spelling out “LOVE” to be placed in the Village Commons/Gazebo downtown area to replace letters FRIBA already purchased and placed in the fall of 2019 as part of a “Virginia is for Lovers” promotion replacing previously Chamber-rented letters from the State. It was not clear from the accompanying request from FRIBA what happened to their originally purchased letters;
4 – recommended to the Circuit Court judiciary reappointment of John E. Hensley to a five-year term on the Town Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA); and
5 – approved a Deed of Easement with HEPTAD, LLC for a 20-foot Sanitary Sewer easement to be dedicated to the Town off Leach Run Parkway.
Town Attorney Doug Napier recused himself from any involvement in the HEPTAD matter, explaining that he has a personal business interest in the HEPTAD group led by former Warren County Supervisor and EDA Board member Ron Llewellyn.
In the one other item of business on the agenda, the council unanimously approved a Consent Order from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) “to implement specific actions to correct issues that have resulted in violations of the Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit (issued) to the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) that occurred over the past year.”
The Town managed to have a $38,615 fine reduced to $3,915 by agreeing to utilize the balance of the fine to institute corrective measures that include “a streamback and channel restoration project in Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.”
And with that Mayor Tewalt called for and council approved adjournment of a 14-minute virtual meeting.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph NE
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
73/58°F
62/49°F