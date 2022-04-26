Local Government
Council approves renaming two streets George E. Banks Blvd to honor former mayor
The Front Royal Town Council, at its regular meeting Monday evening, conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed street name change for a portion of Edgemont Ave. and all of Scranton Avenue to George E. Banks Blvd.
Ten citizens, two of them children of the late council member and mayor, spoke with admiration and respect for the man that Banks was, and cited this role in the Town’s integration history. Banks was the first Black council member as well as the first Black mayor of Front Royal. He served on the council from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. Banks served as mayor from July 1, 1996-June 20, 2000. Mr. Banks passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 79.
Banks’ son, Anthony “Tony” Fletcher, and daughter Stephanie Banks spoke lovingly of their father and cited his role as the first Black councilman and mayor, as well as the countless hours he gave to the community and its citizens, even after working long hours at United Parcel Service, and later as a bus driver for Warren County Public Schools.
Ms. Banks told the council that her father was a man who continued mentoring others and serving the community as a longtime poll worker in the North River District, in addition to visiting the sick and shut-ins, until the Covid pandemic forced him to stop. “Please, she told the council, do the right thing and name the street after my father, George E. Banks Blvd.”
Anthony Fletcher, spoke of his pride as a young boy scout, seeing his dad at work as a council member, and later as mayor. He also listed some of the projects his father helped bring about: additional ball fields being built for town youth, the Front Royal revitalization project, and the extension of water lines to the county, north of Town. Mr. Banks was also instrumental in getting Northwestern Community Services to expand mental health services in Front Royal.
Fletcher continued, saying his father had “love skills…he led with a shovel, not a pen” and remembered how Banks had brought food and coffee to lineman working to restore power in Town limits. Renaming the streets George E. Banks Blvd., Fletcher said, “is about the people of the town, not George Eddie Banks.”
Other citizens speaking in favor of renaming a portion of Edgemont Ave. and Scranton Ave. George E. Banks Blvd. included: John Cermak, who said he looked up to Banks after meeting him and being invited into the Banks’ home. “I didn’t know him when I met him, but I looked up to him. He was pleasant, kind, and a great person. It is a great idea to see his name on those streets.”
Rea Howarth spoke to council about the gifts Banks brought to town, and of the love, he shared for Front Royal’s citizens and, especially, the children. Howarth said she was “struck by the love of Banks that those who knew him as children had” and how a number of them spoke at Banks’ funeral about what he had meant to them.
Former Town Council candidate A.D. Carter came to the podium to tell council members, “I’m expecting you to do what’s right,” referring to the proposed street name change. Carter spoke of how he and Banks were” two Vietnam vets who knew how to get the job done.
“Banks is the reason I ran for Town Council,” Carter said. “He did everything from the heart and let the works that he did speak for him.
Others speaking in support of George E. Banks Blvd. were Mary Bailey, Eric Olsen, Wayne, Joan Brooks, and Rev. Al Woods.
Following the public hearing regarding the proposed street name change, the Council unanimously approved the new ordinance. The 11 homes on Edgemont Ave. and the seven homes on Scranton Ave affected will be notified by the town. Of the 18 homes on those streets, half of the residents signed a petition to encourage the town to create George E. Banks Blvd.
In other Council Action, the panel:
- Recognized Front Royal Police Corporal Steve Mauck, who is retiring.
- Honored Wayne Sealock for serving 17 years on the Town of Front Royal Board of Zoning Appeals.
- Approved nomination of Andi A. Robinson to the Circuit Court Judge to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2022.
- Approved the Town’s Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the FY2022-2023 Budget, effective July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
- Approved the addition of a dollar-per-hour premium for hours worked during a qualifying night shift.
- Approved a Proclamation declaring May 15-21, 2022, as Public Works Week in the Town.
- Approved the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
- Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town of Front Royal, Warren County, Valley Health System, and Northern Shenandoah Valley Health System to create a Drug Treatment Court Program.
The Council went into Closed Session following the meeting for the following:
- the discussion, consideration, assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, specific to the Town Council Vacancy, pursuant to Virginia Code §2.2-3711. A.1 of the Code of Virginia; and,
- consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to probable litigation, where such consultation or briefing in an open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body, specifically, the Warren County Economic Development Authority, pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 7. of the Code of Virginia.
Watch the Town Council Meeting here.
Town Planning Commission adopts new bylaws, continues discussions on Comprehensive Plan progress
The Front Royal Planning Commission Met on April 20th with a very short agenda – discussion and adoption of their bylaws, which have been under rewrite and review for several months. The Bylaws previously required the Commission to consist of six members, and the new bylaws require only five. The last update of the bylaws was approved in January 2008. The Article III membership requirements include residence in town; and a wording change removed the obsolete term “Free holders” and replaced it with a requirement that at least one-half of the members be property owners. The other significant change to the bylaws inserted a statement in Article VIII, Order of Business, regarding the Citizen’s Comments or Concerns section of a regular meeting:
Members of the public wishing to speak during the Citizen’s Comments or Concerns period shall sign in with the clerk of the commission prior to the start of the meeting and speakers shall be subject to the following reasonable time, place, (and) manner restrictions: (1) a three (3) minute time limit, (2) the speakers comments shall be relevant to the business of the Commission and directed to the Commission, (3) the speaker’s comments shall not address the subject matter of a public hearing being held during the same meeting, (4) no personal attacks, indecorous language, or display of signs, placards, posters, or other disruptive displays.
This section is the citizen’s doorway into the proceedings of the Commission and ensures that a valuable right is defined and protected. It’s also important to point out that the bylaws also require the Commission to maintain minutes of each meeting and those minutes become a public record.
On a motion by William Gordon, with a second by Douglas Jones, the Commission unanimously voted to approve the bylaws.
After that brief 11-minute regular meeting Chairman Daryl Merchant convened a work session to discuss the ongoing work on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. Chairman Merchant expressed concern over the lack of substantive response from the Town Council and Economic Development Authority (FREDA) at the April 10 Joint Meeting in which the consultant contractor, Summit, gave an update on the plan. At that meeting, covered in an earlier Royal Examiner story, questions from FREDA members and Council members were sparse and general in nature. That may be because they were seeing preliminary documents for the first time. Commissioner Jones observed that his takeaway from the April 6 joint meeting was that the Town Council expected the Comprehensive Plan would remain in the Planning Commission’s hands until it was a complete draft, whereupon the Council could provide their input and changes.
Chairman Merchant indicated that the land use maps that were part of the initial Existing Conditions submission were outdated. This is a concern because that is a barometer of how growth can be managed. He said that with only 1000 acres or thereabouts of currently developable land in the town (600 in one parcel), it will be vitally important to develop it right, particularly if the projected population increase comes to pass. “Eventually we will run out of room!” Merchant observed.
Planning Director Lauryn Kopishke said that Summit had asked for topics for Public Engagement sessions that will be held during the remainder of the drafting process. There is confusion about opportunities for public input, and Commissioner Marchner said that some residents may be more or less inclined to participate, depending on topics. All the commissioners agreed that transportation is a major interest for residents, whether they are local business owners, commuters, or shoppers.
That brought about a lively discussion about what topics would be most useful. Chairman Merchant asked if a Plan “Table of Contents” was available to identify areas that the plan would cover. Since September 2021 the citizen surveys and public events have provided a snapshot of opinion, and the Commission and Planning Department with its consultant now have to flesh out the information that has been received to help the commission and the Town Council make healthy decisions.
Commissioner William Gordon has been collecting input on so-far delivered documents and those inputs are routed to the Planning Director for the use of the team. The chairman asked Planning Director Kopishke to contact Summit and clarify what the role of the Commission should be going forward, as well as the format of further public engagement events. He then suggested that commission members could help stimulate public interest by using local media interviews and stories, so that a wider variety of participants can help guide the Comprehensive Plan as it is finalized. The final document is currently scheduled to be presented to the commission and town council in August, followed by Zoning and Subdivision ordinance rewrites by February 2023.
Warren County Supervisors accept POSF notice of termination of Farms Sanitary District Management Agreement as of June 30
Following an hour closed session to open its evening monthly meeting of April, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened its open session at 7 PM, Tuesday, April 19. And one of two items added to the agenda at the meeting’s outset as “Additional New Business” to be considered as the meeting’s last matters of discussion or action produced an agenda surprise for those few remaining to the meeting’s adjournment at 9:15 PM.
That surprise was acceptance of “the notice of termination of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision Sanitary District Management Agreement provided by the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms, Inc. … to be effective June 30, 2022.” Legal advice on the Farms Sanitary District was again one of the topics the board considered behind closed doors Tuesday evening, as it was the previous week.
Other closed session topics on April 19th included legal advice surrounding various FR-WC EDA litigations, including the dueling civil suits with the Town of Front Royal, that against Jennifer McDonald and other civil case defendants, and “other potential claims and litigations relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA”; as well as the much-recently discussed behind closed doors “prospective business or industry” proposed to be located in the Shenandoah District on both sides of the Town/County boundary line.
But with no public action or comment on those matters, it was the County’s acceptance of the POSF’s initiative to retake management control of the Sanitary District that was the evening’s eye-opener.
But about Old Oak Lane
But in a related matter, the fate of Phases 4 and 5 of the Old Oak Lane Rural Addition Revenue Sharing Projects was much less clear after a lengthy discussion of design, cost, and funding variables. The agenda packet staff summary noted that on March 29, the POSF had requested withdrawal from the projects due to cost increases.
“All engineering needs to be discontinued so no further cost is incurred. At this time any further rural road program should be paused until further notice,” POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi wrote to County Public Works Director Mike Berry in that March 29 notice of his board’s vote to withdraw at this time.
The matter was originally part of the Consent Agenda for routine business requiring no public discussion. Berry’s agenda summary noted that, “The decision to withdraw was made after County Staff presented the significant construction cost increases anticipated, to the POSF. Old Oak IV construction cost is currently estimated at $598,950 beyond the VDOT approved construction budget of $998,250. Similar increases are anticipated for Old Oak V with a current VDOT budget of $1,077,903.”
Berry also pointed out that “100% of the anticipated construction cost increase would need to be paid by Warren County and Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.” Being for about a mile of road improvements and looking at an estimated $1.2 million in additional costs to be covered by the County and Sanitary District funding there was apparently little or no pushback by county staff to the POSF request.
However, Farms resident Melissa Chappell-White urged the board to postpone a decision during Public Comments early in the meeting. North River District Supervisor Delores Oates then led the board’s effort to get additional information before committing to a withdrawal from the projects. Sanitary District tax revenue collected in recent years earmarked for the projects were a primary concern Oates expressed in seeking to delay a decision on withdrawal. Her motion to table a decision passed by a 5-0 vote.
But prior to that vote to table and with the threat of additional costs being incurred on the County end if preparation for the projects continues, Public Works Director Berry presented a lengthy explanation of those cost increases in the VDOT assisted projects. He said cost hikes revolved around engineering costs related to design changes on originally planned traditional culverts found to be necessary to handle the amount of stormwater anticipated to flow down the roads. The change was described as a series of four specially designed box culverts, essentially “bridges” that were termed “a catastrophic change” financially.
Asked if there was a drop-dead date or optimum time for a board decision, Berry replied, “Yesterday”. Noting the potential of additional costs being incurred as the projects move forward, County Administrator Ed Daley observed, “We need to fish or cut bait.” It appeared the board would adjust its coming work session agendas to accommodate a quick turnaround on a decision, possibly by May 3.
Other business
As the last Public Comments speaker, County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz rose to acknowledge April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. With County Parks & Rec, this Saturday, April 23, WC DSS will host a Child Abuse Recognition Jubilee in support of the prevention of child abuse open free to the public at the 15th Street football field at the Health & Human Services Complex. Special guests at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be Bikers Against Child Abuse, an advocacy group that supports victims of child abuse in court appearances. They will make their bikes available for photo ops to children attending the event, Martz noted. So, come out and have some fun in support of all this community’s children.
Six Public Hearings began at 7:30, five of those being Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals, the other for a timeframe variance request to allow a “Voluntary Transfer of a Proposed Subdivided Lot to an Immediate Family Member”. Only one of the six drew a public speaker, and that was a supportive neighbor of the final Short-Term Tourist Rental permit request. Planning Director Joe Petty, Deputy Director Matt Wendling, and Zoning Officer Chase Lenz summarized the various requests for the board. On recommendations of approval from the County Planning Commission with various conditions attached, all six were approved by 5-0 votes by the supervisors.
Following the opening public hearing on the Subdivided Lot Variance request of Robert and Crystal Dolan, those Short-Term Tourist Rental permitting requests were in order of presentation for:
Emilia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev at 5462 Browntown Road;
Jerry Lang Jr. at 468 Lands Run Road;
Nicholas Webster and Morgan McCabe at 203 Mossy Rock Way;
Pratik Patel at 368 Freeze Road;
And Michael and Judith Albarelli at 740 Broad Run Road.
Tax Rates were approved as advertised for “Calendar Year 2022 … except for the Personal Property Tax Rate due to ongoing concerns about vehicle valuation increases.
Then a second item added to the agenda at the meeting’s outset, at the request of County Administrator Daley, and the final business of the evening was adoption of a draft Sanitary District Policy for Tree/Brush Removal and Wood Disposal. After another presentation by Public Works Director Berry and an Oates-propelled philosophical discussion on the relative merits of rules surrounding making cut wood from the sides of Sanitary District roads available for residents’ pick-up for heating use versus intrusive governmental oversight, the draft was approved by a 4-1 vote, Oates casting the lone dissenting vote of the evening.
Facing litigation Front Royal Town Council authorizes refund of building department fees on unissued or unfinalized permitting
Following a two-hour-twenty-minute closed session convened at the outset of a 6 PM Special Meeting called by Mayor Chris Holloway late last week, the Front Royal Town Council approved one action item in the reconvened open meeting. That action taken shortly before 8:30 PM Monday evening, April 18, directed the town manager “to authorize and process” the refunding of what the local building community considered exorbitantly high permitting and inspection fees submitted with applications for permits that were not yet issued or were issued for permitting not finalized before the council agreed to abandon its Building Department initiative after just 2-1/2 controversial months. LINK “Council changes direction on Building Inspection Department – will it be a permanent change back to County control?” Town Manager Steven Hicks, who though uncertified for the task served as the Town’s chief building official during the department’s brief tenure, was not present at Monday’s Special Meeting.
On March 15, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved an adjusted Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Town to retake building inspection and permitting authority inside the town limits. The Town launched its building department on January 3. The adjustment requested by the Town and agreed to by the County removed a 10, then 5-year minimum timeframe for the County to have the in-town building permitting and inspection authority. The agreed-upon MOA allows either side to withdraw from the arrangement with 60 days’ notice. At its current population of over 14,000, by Virginia State Code the Town is responsible for providing a building inspection function internally or by contracted service.
The topic of “probable litigation” surrounding those Town building fees was added to the evening’s agenda by a required unanimous vote of approval at the outset of the meeting on a motion by Gary Gillespie. The topic the Special Meeting was initially called to address – the “assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body” – resulted in no action or public comment by council.
Concerning the action taken on the building permit refunds, Letasha Thompson, who seconded Amber Morris’s motion on the matter, said, “I’m just glad to see that we’ve come to a resolution of sorts to get this worked out and to get everybody made whole. I think that was very important to all of us and I’m glad that we were able to do this tonight.”
Councilman Joe McFadden added, “Obviously it’s very important – we heard from the builders quite a bit about this process and I think this is a good way forward. We probably could have concluded this at the end of our last meeting but obviously, we didn’t. And so we’re trying to rectify that today and make sure we say thank you to the ones that brought this to the table and take the initiative to get it fixed.”
Town staff present for the Special Meeting included Council Clerk Tina Presley, Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, Finance Director B.J. Wilson, IT Director Grant Autry, and Police Chief Kahle Magalis. Presley was present for the initial open meeting record keeping; Sonnett, Kopishke, and Wilson were in the closed meeting for the initial discussion surrounding the building department fees. Autry was called in to record the open meeting action item motion and vote at the meeting’s end. And Magalis was present for security, spending the duration of the closed meeting with this reporter in the second floor Town Hall hallway limiting any potentially illegal raiding of the staff snack room.
Chief, LOOK, a grouse!!!
Council unsure on interim appointment, petitions the Court for Nov. 8 Special Election to fill term of Scott Lloyd’s vacated seat
As the last matter of business at a meeting/work session following its joint work session with its Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority on April 11, the Front Royal Town Council instructed Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett to petition the Circuit Court to certify a Special Election on General Election Day, November 8, 2022. The election is to fill the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd’s resignation effective at the end of the council meeting of March 28.
Council deferred a decision on an interim appointment to fill the seat until the special election is held. Discussion indicated council has 45 days to appoint a temporary replacement, prior to the court taking on that responsibility.
The winner of the Special Election will serve out the balance of Lloyd’s term, which ends December 31, 2024. While council did not seem in a hurry to appoint an interim replacement with the election slightly over six months away, comments by Mayor Chris Holloway indicated a reluctance to see a Circuit Court judge appoint someone not of a council majority’s choosing.
The general election will see the mayor’s and three council seats – Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, and Amber Morris – also up for grabs. Thompson has not issued a statement on her intentions in the coming election. Morris said she is weighing her options on another run for continued public service. She defeated Bruce Rappaport in a November 2021 Special Election following Jacob Meza’s resignation from his appointed seat filling the vacancy left when then-Councilman Holloway won the 2020 mayoral race.
Gillespie and fellow councilman Joseph McFadden both announced runs for mayor at a February Warren County Republican Committee meeting at the Main Street Mill’s second floor dining room. Announcing runs for council at that February meeting were political newcomer Zach Jackson and current Town Planning Commission member Josh Ingram.
McFadden finds himself in the advantageous position of running for mayor in a year in which his council seat is not up for re-election. So, unlike Gillespie were he to lose, McFadden can just fill out the final two years of his current council term were he to lose the mayor’s race.
Perhaps fearing “tabloid” coverage of another run for office in the wake of the past two years, Mayor Holloway, also present at that February 24 Republican Committee meeting, indicated he was opting out of a re-election run and politics, at least for a while. However, dare we note the possibility, were McFadden to win the mayor’s race in the November General Election, there would be a vacant council seat needing filling for the next two years – perhaps initially by appointment. And while he chairs the meetings, as I recall from past discussion, technically the mayor is not a council member.
Uh oh, could we possibly be headed THAT way again …..?
Or that?!!?
Short-term tourist rentals on the rise and camping on a residential lot: County Planning Commission
The Warren County Planning Commission met on Wednesday, April 13 to consider a string of seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests, four of which related to short-term tourist rentals. The county has seen a dramatic increase in tourist rental activity since the first permit was issued in 2012. At last count there were 100 Short-term tourist rental facilities for which permits had been issued or are in progress. None of those presented at the meeting were controversial, and no one objected during the public hearings for the four requests. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for:
- 5462 Browntown Road in the South River District for Emilia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev
- 9 Oak Hill Drive in the South River District for Solomon A. Stavis
- 31 Henry Way in the Shenandoah District for Jared Smith
- 280 Overbrook Lane in the Shenandoah District for James and Jeonghe Lal
- 524 Freezeland Rd in the Happy Creek District for Rocky Quach
The Commission also considered two requests from Rivermont Baptist Church; first, to amend the County Ordinance to add Day or Child Care Center as an allowed use in an Agricultural District, and then a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the church to operate a Day or Child Care Center on their property at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in the Fork District. The Church intends to operate the center as a service to the community and their congregation for working families. The facility will be located in the church’s existing Fellowship Hall. The ordinance change is required to update the county code which currently allows these services in the Commercial Districts by right, and Residential Districts by permit, but limited to five or fewer children in the Agricultural Districts. The center will also offer one full-time and several part-time employees. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for both the ordinance change and the CUP. The requests will now go to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
Patricia A. Brown has requested a CUP for private use camping on a 2.56-Acre lot on Misty Meadow Lane in the Massanutten View Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the South River District. The applicant purchased property in 1996 adjacent to a home owned by a relative. The Property contained a shed which was determined to be noncompliant with the County Zoning Ordinance. Property lies at least partly in the Special Flood Hazard area, so the applicant determined that a private use camping Conditional Use Permit would enable the use of the property by local scouting groups periodically while maintaining compliance with the zoning ordinance.
The subdivision contains 25 lots, of which 19 are improved by dwellings, and six are vacant. The subdivision restrictive covenants prohibit camping on vacant lots; however the County cannot enforce subdivision covenants. At the public hearing, neighbors Daniel and Eloise Hoke expressed their opposition to the permit, citing trespassing, trash, and potential for campers to be left on the property. The couple acknowledged that the County cannot enforce the subdivision covenants but urged the commission to consider the effect that camping activities would have on the remaining property owners who abide by their covenants.
During a lively discussion after the public hearing was closed, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry acknowledged the challenge in the community and for the applicant when a proposed use conflicts with the expectations of neighboring property owners. “Is the issue the shed on the property or the intended use by scouts for camping?” Henry asked. According to Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling, the permit for private camping was an option to legally use the property for hosting the scouting events and leave the shed on the property but outside the flood plain.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously decided to defer a decision on the permit request until the next meeting, so the staff and the county attorney can research the permissible uses of residential lots for private camping. The applicants assured the commission that they would not be using vehicle campers on the property anyway.
Finally, Richard Durkee has requested a CUP for private use camping for his property on Farms River Road in the Shenandoah District. The property is also zoned Residential, although because of its location in the flood plain the lot is not easily buildable. There was no public comment on the permit request, and the Commission unanimously recommended it for approval by the Board of Supervisors.
The consent agenda for the meeting consisted of 8 requests for authorization to advertise public hearings:
- A request by Justine and Maureen Sager for an ordinance amendment to define and allow poultry abattoirs in the agricultural district.
- Five Condiitional Use permit requests for Short-term Tourist rentals:
- Phong Nguyen at 571 Wilderness Rd.
- Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders at 5865 Gooney Manor Loop
- Vanessa Portillo at 806 Esteppe Rd.
- Carl Boswell at 338 Walker Farm Dr.
- Matthew Ben Tow at 110 Demel Court
- A request by Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders for an ordinance amendment regarding retreat centers, and
- A request by Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders for a conditional use permit for a retreat center at 5865 Gooney Manor Loop
The Commission unanimously approved the items on the consent agenda to be advertised for public hearings at subsequent commission meetings.
Commissioner Scott Kersjes asked the planning staff if it was possible to convene a joint meeting with the Town Planning Commission to compare notes on the Comprehensive Plan they are now working on. Deputy Planning Director Wendling said the County Planning Department was already in communication with the Town Planning Department and would raise that idea with them. There are many shared points of interest between the town and county commissions.
Chairman Myers Adjourned the meeting at 8:40 PM.
Town Council holds Joint Comp Plan Update meeting with Planning Commission, FREDA
The Front Royal Town Council met in a joint session with the Town Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority in an unexpectedly brief 13-minute meeting to hear a progress update from the Planning Department’s contractor, Summit Engineering. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke introduced Michael Stapor of Summit to address the group on the . The presentation included a deliverables list that highlighted the Stakeholder survey (which is now closed), an interactive comment map, and a draft of the vision, goals, and objectives document that forms the introductory part of the Comprehensive Plan. The Plan has its own website, where citizens can see the progress on the plan so far and add their comments and ideas.
The briefing concluded with a summary of the next steps in the process, with the completion of the draft plan for a public open house in May, continued editing on the plan in June and July, a Final Plan for review by the Planning Commission, and the Town Council in August and adoption of the new Comprehensive Plan by the Town Council expected in September.
Surprisingly, the Council and the FREDA representatives had very few comments since the draft Vision, Goals and Objectives and the Existing Conditions document were presented to them for the first time at the meeting.
Stapor indicated that public input would continue to be accepted throughout the process of drafting the document. There is a link on the website for comments and input, which will be collected by the planning department.
Planning Commission Chairman Daryl Merchant asked if there was a cutoff date for input from the planning commission and town council. The answer was that a firm cutoff had not been established as the final document will be a bringing together of all the inputs, but likely between May and June, the document should be ready to go final. In the meantime, the team will be “workshopping” the inputs.
Interestingly, Mr. Merchant has been the Commission’s Chairman since February, yet his table tag read “Planning Commission Member”, whereas former Chairman Douglas Jones, also in attendance, was indicated as Chairman. The Planning Department has reflected the new officers on its website since February. Mr. Merchant was characteristically diplomatic about the lag time in acknowledgment of his chairmanship when asked about it. “I don’t worry about such things. I’m just doing a job.”
The draft vision developed so far:
“The Town of Front Royal will be a safe, environmentally conscious community that protects its natural resources and strives to preserve its small-town charm. It will serve the needs of all residents while providing a business-friendly culture to promote economic prosperity and encourage high-quality development.”
Several commission members have expressed their concern that terms that are used throughout the plan can be interpreted in different ways and need to be more clearly stated – What does a “Business-friendly culture” or “High-quality development” mean? – are examples of questions raised by commissioners.
As the development of the plan continues, further public engagement events are planned.
