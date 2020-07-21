Local Government
Council briefed on FY-20 revenue numbers, including some good news; and…
The Front Royal Town Council got some unexpectedly good news concerning it just completed the Fiscal Year 2020 revenue stream at its Monday evening, July 21st work session. That news delivered by Finance Director B. J. Wilson in response to a question from Mayor Gene Tewalt was that the Town’s meals tax revenue for the entire fiscal year came in at 99% of anticipated levels despite Coronavirus Disease-2019 emergency management response restrictions on business operations in the final four months of the fiscal year.
“I’m very happy with that; very pleased with that. I think a lot of that can be attributed to some of what we’ve done on Main Street,” Wilson said of the Historic Downtown “Open for Business” weekend walking mall initiative that the Town initiated to coincide with Governor’s Ralph Northam’s Phase Two easing of social distanced-based business restrictions. “Also businesses may have adapted with deliveries, with staying open (by deliveries and carryouts). We did fall there in March and April but then it rebounded through the month of June,” Wilson noted of the final two months of the fiscal year.
And as part of his FY-2020 revenue report, Wilson noted a distinct drop in delinquent utility accounts between May and June. Those numbers were 2,022 delinquent accounts totaling $841,442 in May, down to 1,151 still-delinquent accounts totaling $658,439 in June. And if that $183,003 one-month delinquent account recovery wasn’t enough, Wilson told the mayor and council that thus far through July another $58,000-plus had been pared off those overdue Town utility accounts.
“Delinquencies may still take a few months to catch up,” Wilson added, noting that the Town was working with individual account holders to make payment arrangements that worked for individual financial situations facing those utility clients. He said that while the delinquent account total may not see the same kind of drop as over the past seven weeks, he anticipates that total will get back to the more normally delinquent $400,000 range in the not too distant future.
The news was a little more mixed on the Town’s individual utility or public works revenues and Enterprise and General Fund account balances. The split was 50/50 or three funds in the black and three in the red after applying contingency resources to those individual funds.
On the plus side was the Town General Fund (+$136,821 with the help of $324,054 in General Fund surplus/Contingency revenue), Water Fund (+$96,334 boosted by $620,866 Contingency) and Solid Waste Fund (+$17,797 aided by $26,619 contingency) revenues; while down was the Street Fund (-$36,954 with no available or applied contingency funding), Electric Fund (-$16,734, again no contingency applied) and Sewer Fund (-$542,235 with an injection of $256,404 in contingency funding).
Responding to a question about the water and sewer numbers, Wilson explained variables including the expenses related to the start of mandated sewer upgrades, as well as reductions in water-sewer taps and connection fees last year. He said hikes in the water and sewer rates to help meet system costs would also help balance those funds in the current fiscal year, FY-2021.
CARES $ applications
During the open discussion of non-agenda items later in the work session, the logistics of disseminating information about how local businesses and citizens can apply for Town-administered CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act federal funding and the process of distributing that $1.2 million Town share to qualifying applicants were discussed. That information is coming by way of multiple fronts, including social media and Town website posts and press releases, staff assured council.
Oh, about those 2020 graduations
Also, of high interest was a presentation of a draft letter to the Warren County School Board urging more traditional graduation ceremonies at the high school football fields than town officials believe are currently planned. A four-person consensus (Gillespie absent), led enthusiastically by Jacob Meza – “It’s a good one, Lori, trust me” Meza told Councilwoman Lori Cockrell, who connected remotely to the work session expressed some reservation on an endorsement having not seen the draft letter.
“The School Board is my employer, Jake,” the councilwoman and career local educator reminded Meza. See more on why Cockrell’s caution might be warranted from her employment perspective in a related story: “Pushing ‘OUR’ luck? Town poised to seek traditional graduations capped at 1,000 attendees”.
And see Kim Riley’s story “WCPS releases graduation plan; continues devising fall school-start plan” on last week’s school board meeting – and keep an eye out for Riley’s story this Wednesday’s Warren County School Board meeting at which more on graduation is expected to be announced.
Expanded fiber optics network and …
Also discussed Monday was a 34-page draft contract with LUMOS NETWORKS, Inc. “for a new, non-exclusive, limited franchise and pole attachment agreement for voice and data communications services via fiber optic cable”. The staff agenda summary explained that the company doing business as SEGRA is a successor to a company known as NTELOS Network, Inc. which had a now-expired contract with the Town to provide telecommunications services to Warren Memorial Hospital.
The contract would be for five years and renewable for four additional five-year terms upon mutual agreement. It would generate revenue for the Town, and by remote connection Town Attorney Doug Napier cited a $25 per pole fee, potentially for a large number in the thousands, of poles.
The staff summary noted that currently SEGRA “provides telecommunications services via its installed fiber optic cable system to select businesses and proposes to expand its services to a larger range of customers should the Town grant the proposed franchise.”
Other agenda items included a passing reference to bids received for the “Stonewall Bridge Epoxy Application; a brief discussion of re-advertising a vacancy on the Urban Forestry Advisory Committee after no applications were initially received; a review of the Town’s Public Information Office set up in the last year out of IT Director Todd Jones office. Jones did a PowerPoint presentation on impacts on the Town’s website and Facebook pages and strategies being developed through staff and one hired individual consultant that were showing positive results, Jones told council and the mayor.
And after a 49-minute meeting, the mayor and council adjourned to closed meeting to discuss a variety of topics, including a prospective business; legal matter including “actual or probable” litigation with ITFederal; and unspecified personnel matters.
See all these work session discussions, other than the closed session, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Pushing ‘OUR’ luck? Town poised to seek traditional graduations capped at 1,000 attendees
As initially reported in our overview story on the Front Royal Town Council Work Session of Monday, July 20, council appears on the edge of endorsing a draft letter to the Warren County School Board to be signed by Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Despite ongoing concerns as previously low Coronavirus-impact states that largely ignored initial reopening and continued social distancing guidelines sometimes see record-setting COVID-19 outbreaks, that letter if signed and sent, will seek traditional graduation ceremonies with a capped outdoor attendance of 1,000 at both the Warren County and Skyline High Schools football fields.
As noted in our companion story’s reference to the Town initiative on larger graduation ceremonies here, career local educator and Councilwoman Lori Cockrell expressed some reservation at endorsing the council initiative without having seen the draft letter, despite Councilman Jacob Meza’s assertion, “It’s a good one, Lori, trust me”.
However, after a first read-through of the draft letter and some background research, Cockrell’s caution from her employment perspective might be warranted. The draft council letter cites questionable numbers in setting two levels of state officials against each other in asserting which guidelines on graduation attendance should be adhered to locally.
Whose numbers, where?
The draft challenges Warren County School Board and Administration preliminary graduation planning based on State Health Commissioner and Superintendent of Public Instruction guidelines released July 6 limiting “large school gatherings” to 250 people.
Rather, the Town draft letter says that Governor Ralph Northam’s June 30 Phase Three Executive Order 67 reference to the State’s “Phase Three Guidelines” citing 50% occupancy or a cap of one-thousand people at “sports venues” (emphasis in context) should be adhered to for graduation ceremonies at the two high school football fields.
However, Executive Order 67’s own wording limits attendance at “sports played on a field” to “the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load” or “250 persons per field”. And an exploration of the 47-page “Phase Three Guidelines” led to the page 23 statement that “For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field” with no reference in the one-and-a-third page section on “Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Activities” mentioning a thousand-person attendance limit.
So unless our online research is flawed, it would seem the author(s) of the draft Town letter have perhaps misread or misinterpreted relevant state documents on pandemic reopening guidelines to suit their own arguments. Attempts to reach the interim town manager and mayor for information on who worked on the draft letter were unsuccessful prior to publication.
The Town draft letter also points to Warren County’s thus far relatively low COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death count statistics, saying they are “incongruent with the restrictive approach to commencement for these students.”
The letter continues in support of “a traditional graduation” stating the town government’s “intention” is “to offer any support necessary to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments in a meaningful way,” adding, “Based upon the aforementioned, the Front Royal Town Council is formally requesting and of the deepest desire that you adopt the original plan and have traditional graduations.”
Another numbers gamble?
But as alluded to in our lead to this story, is the town council’s “we’re not impacted like others are” stance a bit too reminiscent of government officials in states like Florida, Arizona, Texas, who ignored medically-based cautions against too early reopening, public mask mandates or continued public social distancing standards and saw a late, occasionally record-setting explosion in COVID-19 cases that is continuing to this day?
Could our own local elected officials be tempting fate by refusing to accept that we are in unprecedented times and that the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic threat that is recorded to have now claimed over 140,000 American lives in just six months – about 25% of the world’s deaths and 25% (3,761,362) of world cases in a nation with 4% of the world’s population – is not a thing of the past, even in communities that initially appeared comparatively unaffected?
For while Warren County along with much of the Northern Shenandoah Valley-based Lord Fairfax Health District has been on the low end of cases statewide, our six-jurisdiction Health District as of July 20th stands at 2,344 total cases with 82 deaths and 205 hospitalizations; of which Warren County counts 334 cases, 8 deaths and 22 hospitalizations, ranking third in the district in deaths in front of Frederick County, Winchester and Clarke County, and fourth in cases.
For who?
Now this reporter’s experience of high school graduation was in the distant past in a galaxy far, far away. But I have talked to others with more recent memories who agree across several generations, as they said a great bulk of their high school friends would also, that they were anxiously counting the minutes for their graduations to be over, as opposed to soaking in a life experience. And they felt that the event’s significance on the high end was counted mostly among parents, grandparents, class valedictorians, and officers.
So, we all might ask a final, two-part question before moving to “storm” the Warren County and Skyline High football stadiums for “normal” summer of 2020 graduation ceremonies – Who is this graduation fight really for; and at what risk??
See the work session in the linked Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Warren County Deputy County Administrator Robert “Bob” Childress announces retirement
Warren County Deputy County Administrator announced today that he will retire effective August 31, 2020. Mr. Childress has been employed with the County since July 1, 2010, and has more than 32 years of public service in Virginia. Prior to joining Warren County, Mr. Childress was employed with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for 22 years. With VDOT, he served in various roles including Assistant Resident Engineer and Assistant Resident Administrator for the Luray Residency which served Warren, Page, and Clarke Counties.
Mr. Childress is a graduate of Osbourn Park Senior High School in Manassas, Virginia, and Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia. He holds an Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Management/Supervision. Mr. Childress is a Transportation Construction Management Institute Graduate from Virginia Tech, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Transportation Management Institute Graduate located in Savannah, Georgia, and has held numerous other certifications through VDOT.
Upon his hiring as Deputy County Administrator in July 2010, Mr. Childress immediately assumed administrative oversight of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. He was also responsible for numerous transportation and capital improvement projects, airport operations, and the creation and oversight of other sanitary districts as well as the County’s Public Works Department.
Doug Stanley, the County Administrator, stated, “I want to express my personal thanks to Bob Childress for the hard work and dedication that he has displayed during his 10 years with Warren County. Bob is a consummate professional and could be counted on to be the first person in the building each and every morning. In addition to oversight of the Airport and all County facilities up until 2017, Bob handled a number of construction projects including the Warren County Public Safety Building.
Through his efforts, the County has completed a number of road improvement projects to improve the quality of life for our citizens. In particular, he has completed over 20 rural addition projects in the County including in Shenandoah Farms, Taliaferro Manor, Lake Front Royal, Shangri-La, and a number of other subdivisions. Using Bob’s talent, the County saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by managing projects internally.”
Mr. Stanley added, “Dating back to his tenure with VDOT, Bob and I have worked very closely on various transportation projects and issues. He has certainly had a tremendous impact on the transportation system of this community. Thanks to his efforts, we have a number of projects in the pipeline that will be constructed in the next several years, such as safety improvements on Route 55 and the widening of a portion of Happy Creek Road. He has been a tremendous asset for the County.”
Ralph Rinaldi, Chairman of the Board for the Property Owners’ of Shenandoah Farms, added, “The one single factor in the improvement of Shenandoah Farms is Bob Childress. His leadership, knowledge, communication, and dedication to the Farms have, without question, made this community the biggest success story in Warren County. We will miss him.”
Mr. Childress said, “It’s been an honor to serve as Warren County’s Deputy Administrator for the past 10 years. My work has been both challenging and rewarding, and I will miss the dedicated staff that I have come to know as my work family. I’d like to personally thank Mr. Stanley for giving me the opportunity to serve as his deputy and for his leadership through the years. While this current chapter in my life will be closing, I am looking forward to my retirement and future opportunities.”
Local Government
Liaison Committee reports: Tourism, new corridor restaurants, and the Class of 2020’s graduation plight
The Town of Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee shared updates on several topics of mutual interest at its meeting of Thursday, July 16. Present for the county government hosting the meeting at the Warren County Government Center caucus room were Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, filling in for Chairman Walt Mabe, and North River Supervisor Delores Oates. The two county supervisors were accompanied by outgoing County Administrator Doug Stanley, soon-to-be Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi as recording clerk.
Representing the Town were Mayor Gene Tewalt and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, accompanied by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, and for the meeting-opening report on new public meeting video contractor Swagit Productions Systems LLC, IT Director Todd Jones.
Other topics of discussion were the status of: Tourism Promotion as the Town leads the County into private-sector management of the community’s Tourism marketing strategies and operations; Happy Creek Road improvements;
And on the County side: a Development Review Committee report on various projects underway; ongoing tweaks to the Building Inspection Software allowing remote access on applications designed to streamline the process for contractors working in the County; and County projects inside the town limits.
Tourism and Marketing
On the Tourism side, Tederick noted the contracting of the Norfolk-based “Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC”, on a short-term, 90-day basis.
“They’re going to be assisting the Town on the business recovery efforts with a primary focus on tourism marketing. The idea was to kind of have them fill the gap before the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Committee is really up and running,” Tederick told his County counterparts.
The interim town manager said a second meeting phone conference with the company “to try and give them greater direction” was scheduled Friday, July 17.
“Kerry has some really good ideas that we’d like to see implemented in the next 90 days,” Tederick added of Joint Tourism Advisory Board Vice-Chairman Kerry Barnhart. Vibe Properties partner Barnhart has taken the lead for the Joint Advisory Committee in researching the “metrics” and interactive “synergies” surrounding tourism marketing options and strategies.
“We were assuming we were going to be the fiscal agent and have the money run through. If the County doesn’t like that idea, then I don’t think it matters from the town council’s perspective,” Tederick said of his reason for having Tourism on the Liaison Committee agenda. He suggested an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the municipalities “so we know how and when we’re going to disburse funds for tourism”.
Questioned after the meeting about the new tourism management contractor’s impact on Visitors Center staff and operations, Tederick said the Visitors Center would remain open, but at a reduced staffing level he attributed to reduced visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response impacts on travel and tourism.
“Last week there was hardly anybody who came to the Visitors Center,” Tederick observed, adding, “So, two part-time people are going to be laid off; we’re keeping two part-time and the Tourism Coordinator, Tim Smith.”
In his last weeks on the job after being “involuntarily” separated from the county administrator’s job he has held for two decades, Doug Stanley thanked town officials with whom he has worked over the years who were present for their support in what was likely his last face-to-face meeting with them. And he gave an update on progress on construction of Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants in the North Corridor Riverton Commons Shopping Center, among other projects including the new hospital off Leach Run Parkway and a Harbor Freight moving into the old Big Lots space vacated by the latter’s move into the old Food Lion building.
What about graduation?!?
And speaking of COVID-19 pandemic impacts – we were at the end of the Tourism update – an unscheduled discussion on on-again, off-again plans for a live graduation ceremony for the two high schools’ 2020 graduates broke out near the meeting’s end.
“I have issues, well I’m a parent. So, this is Delores the parent, not Delores the supervisor,” Oates began after Cullers broached the topic. “This is an accomplishment that only happens once in a lifetime. And to minimize it drives me crazy because we had a protest six weeks ago where a thousand people were in the street and went into Bing Crosby Stadium. So, what’s the difference between Bing Crosby Stadium and Skyline’s football stadium,” Oates asked of the potential for a properly social distanced, outdoor graduation event.
“You use your common sense – you do what you need to do, but you let the kids have the experience that they’re only going to have once in their lifetime,” Oates added, noting that she had expressed her unhappiness at the move to cancel graduation activities to the Warren County School Board.
“Many of those children will never graduate from anything else; go off to a trade or whatever. So, it’s a big accomplishment,” Tederick observed of high school graduation’s significance in all people’s lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood.
In a lighter moment, Vice-Mayor Sealock’s videotaped prowess on the dance floor at the joint Warren-Skyline High prom event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club was also acknowledged.
“Oh, he was getting it,” Oates observed as laughter erupted following Stanley’s description of Sealock patrolling the prom dance floor.
“I can do it,” Sealock asserted of his abilities on the dance floor.
See these discussions, their light and serious moments, and all the Liaison Committee’s Town and County updates in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Clarification on July FRPD debt service payment – due and paid July 1
Despite recent County work session discussion indicating the July debt service payment on the Front Royal Police Station was coming due mid-month on July 15, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Doug Parson clarified to Royal Examiner on July 16 that, that payment was due July 1.
Parsons said the EDA made the payment and the FRPD loan debt service with United Bank remains current into the new Fiscal Year. He said the debt service payment on the 426 Baugh Drive warehouse property comes due on July 15 and was not sure how confusion on the two debt service payment dates came about.
So, the Town and County’s discussion of a shared payment responsibility on the July FRPD debt service moving forward was not facing the one-day payment turnaround referenced in our story “Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County”.
However, the question remains as to whether both municipal elected bodies and the EDA will sign off on the renegotiated “Reservation of Rights Agreement” discussed at the Warren County Board of Supervisors work session of Tuesday, July 14.
As noted in our July 15th story, if signed off on by the involved municipalities and EDA, the Town will for at least one month, pay $10,528.95, or approximately half of the July interest-only $21,102 FRPD debt service payment, though without admitting any obligation to do so. As noted in our original board work session story, as of November 1 those United Bank loan payments will become interest and principal payments estimated to take the monthly payments into the $50,000 range.
Thus far the EDA has been covering those monthly FRPD debt service payments, at least initially with the expectation that upon completion of construction, which was in October 2018, the Town would move to take over financing of its police station capital improvement project. But also as previously reported, that was before the town council decided to sue the EDA and refuse to pay for the police station despite its not being directly involved in any of the debt service financial irregularities Town officials discovered in the spring of 2018.
On June 1 the EDA presented the Town with an invoice for slightly over $441,300 paid thus far by the EDA on an $8.8-million FRPD project debt service.
The informal discussion between members of the two municipalities’ elected bodies has been pointed to by all involved as a “good faith” effort to move the legal impasse on the Town’s obligation or lack thereof to pay for construction of its $9-million police station in a positive direction.
Public discussion by both the Town and County on the Reservation of Rights Agreement has given no indication as to whether it is viewed as a one-time show of “good faith” by the town council or will be revisited monthly as negotiations between representatives of the two elected bodies proceed.
So, while our July 15th check-writing cliff hangar ended up as somewhat of an anti-climax, we still recommend readers stay tuned as our very own municipal soap opera “As the FRPD Debt Service Turns” continues.
After all, it is being written in “good faith” by our town and county elected officials – apparently with assistance from their, or involved, legal staffs.
Local Government
LOVE, Hate, LOVE, Hate – I’d LOVE for you to be quiet while I’m talking, Kristie – Back at you, Rick
At a July 14 work session there was little love expressed for a LOVE sign Warren County staff have been developing a design and location for, for over a year to piggyback on Virginia’s half-century-old and highly successful “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing slogan. Unfortunately for the project, that year-plus of consideration has seen increased public skepticism of municipal business in the wake of the Economic Development Authority financial scandal, as well as a transition in the County’s elected board majority to, not only a VERY frugal-one, but a majority elected on a promise of a change in “County business as usual”.
Whether change on all fronts – related or unrelated to the EDA scandal – will be a long-range positive for the community remains to be seen. In fact, public comments for and against the project led to some volatility from opposing sides as will be elaborated on below.
At issue for the county’s elected officials Tuesday was an estimated total cost of about $17,000, $7,000 of which has been spent so far out of the County’s Tourism marketing budget of approximately $300,000. County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that state law mandates a certain portion of local lodging tax revenue being committed to Tourism marketing. It was noted the County’s lodging tax is 5%, with 3% of the revenue earmarked to local tourism marketing efforts.
Following County Zoning Administrator Joe Petty’s PowerPoint presentation tracing the project’s history and logistics, board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers and Chairman Walt Mabe led the board’s critical breakdown of the project. In addition to cost, the staff’s chosen north side entranceway location at the Route 340/522 North intersection with Guard Hill Road came under critical scrutiny. Petty explained that in addition to a high-volume entranceway into town, the site offered necessary space for a pullover, parking and a viewshed featuring mountains on the horizon as the road into town approaches the bridges over the forks of the Shenandoah River.
Cullers wondered if the sign’s visibility was adequate as Route 340/522 curved approaching the site. Mabe asked if a planned gravel parking area would not be handicap-friendly.
After the board’s critique, several familiar citizen critics of most things past board and county administrative overseen, raised their voices to condemn the project in whole or part. Those citizens were Gary Kushner, Kristie Atwood and Paul Gabbert, who criticized cost, benefit and even alluded to potential peripheral factors of a seedy nature – “I’m not going to name, names,” Gabbert said of his allusions to potential ethical questions he felt might be in play involving the project funding’s ultimate destination.
However, two familiar community figures, past Front Royal Rotary President and ongoing active member Rick Novak and Blue Ridge Arts Council official Kym Crump, countered those arguments with strong endorsements of the project and its potential benefits in tourism promotion. Novak and Crump spoke following Kushner, Atwood, and Gabbert’s salvos against the project.
As to questions on the economic benefit of the LOVE sign’s placement at an entranceway into town already featuring some historical markers, Novak cited a less tangible social media measurement. He noted the parking-accommodated pull off, rather than attract crowds, would attract isolated individuals, including tourists, who would likely take selfies at the LOVE sign and circulate them on social media, giving the community an unknown promotional benefit – “and for the community, it’s free advertising” Novak reasoned.
He traced the origin of the project to the state government encouraging localities to put their own “LOVE” signs up to expand the “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing theme, adding of Rotary’s interest in the project, “We thought we could carve out $3500 and try and find a location for it,” before observing, “It’s amazing it’s turned into this – hostile,” he concluded hesitantly.
During his remarks, Novak wheeled and called Atwood out for talking loudly through his comments in support of the project – “Did I talk during your time,” Novak asked before turning back to the supervisors to vent his frustration on the tone of recent meetings.
“That’s another thing – I encourage everybody out here to start building things and stop tearing things down. It’s ridiculous! Let’s get on with building good things in our community,” Novak said turning toward the supervisors to conclude, “I hope you guys in your infinite wisdom, will continue on with this project whether it costs $12,000 or $30,000 – it’s cheap. You have the money,” he observed of the $300,000 tourism budget.
“It’s a good project, let us do it; let’s not waste the $7,000 that’s already in,” Novak concluded of the expenditures Petty had cited on design, site surveying, and VDOT right-of-way applications.
From her Blue Ridge Arts Council perspective, Crump echoed Novak’s enthusiasm for the project and questioned opponents’ assertions the Guard Hill Road site wasn’t high visibility, noting the large number of political campaign signs that appear there during election seasons. She challenged the board members to not place, or allow to be placed by others, future political campaign signs at the location if it was deemed unsuited for the LOVE sign based on visibility concerns.
The two pro speakers drew Gabbert back to the podium for a rebuttal. He complained that money was being spent out of the community to facilitate the project, suggesting $20,000 could have been given to a local artist to realize the project.
“It’s not about what we have to send out, it’s about the whole dang project, which I think some people don’t see,” Gabbert asserted, adding, “A big LOVE sign – a couple hundred thousand dollars when it could have been made for $20,000 …” leading Novak to burst into loud laughter from his seat at a cost estimate nowhere near what had been cited during county staff discussion of funding.
Following Chairman Mabe’s breaking up any verbal sparring between Gabbert and Novak, County Administrator Stanley reiterated a projected total cost of $17,000, leading Gabbert to refocus his criticism on the destination of where the money was actually spent or to be spent.
With no one else volunteering to carry the debate on Mabe prepared to move to the next agenda item, leading Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter to ask if the project was going to be authorized for consideration or public hearing at an upcoming meeting. The project was then set for the board’s lone July meeting on the 21st.
See Petty’s detailed PowerPoint presentation followed by the board critique and contrasting public comments, occasionally turning volatile as noted above, in this Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County
In an unexpected and somewhat stunning development in an added agenda item to conclude Tuesday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session, it was revealed that a revised “Reservation of Rights Agreement” has been negotiated between members of the county board and the Front Royal Town Council. Following the discussion about the new agreement on making the July FRPD construction debt service payment, a board consensus was reached to place a vote on approval of the revised agreement on the board’s July 21st meeting agenda.
The new agreement is a radically pared-back version of the one the town council unanimously approved at a June 30 Special Meeting to cover half the July FRPD headquarters debt service payment, as will be explored in detail below.
Board Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers made the motion to add the item to Tuesday’s work session. Delores Oates then noted she and Cullers “met, I think you guys know, with Ms. Cockrell and Chris (Holloway)” on the matter, observing that the supervisors had not appropriated funding to continue covering the EDA FRPD debt service payments into the new fiscal year.
It seems the County and Town are on the verge of taking a high-stakes gamble on whose credit rating will suffer the worst if the EDA’s FRPD debt service payments are not covered this fiscal year.
The pared-back Reservation of Rights Agreement appears to be a compromise to avoid that gamble being played into the commercial banking community as of July 16.
It was revealed during the subsequent discussion that today, Wednesday, July 15, is the last day before the $21,102 interest-only payment to United Bank goes overdue. If the agreement to keep the loan current is realized before either elected body votes to sign off on the method by which it will be done, at least for July, the Town will still only pay half of the monthly amount due, or $10,529.
That half interest-only payment is based on council’s contention that verbal assurances by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald of a New Market Tax Credit-based 30-year, 1.5% interest rate on the FRPD construction project that it did not even qualify for, is somehow legally binding. The EDA is paying United Bank 3% interest on the debt service.
And while it is the EDA’s loan, supported by the County’s operational funding, both municipalities have traditionally and continue to be responsible for covering the debt service on their capital improvement projects funded through the EDA. It seems clear outside of Town Hall that precedent indicates the intent was for the town government to assume the Town Police Station construction debt service upon completion of the project, dating to October 2018.
But that was before the previous EDA administration financial scandal began unraveling in 2018. That unraveling led to the EDA’s initial March 2019 $21.3 million civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 14 co-defendants alleged to have conspired with her to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets to their own benefit. It was followed by the Town’s filing of escalating litigation against the EDA, now seeking recovery of “at least $20 million” of allegedly misdirected or promised Town assets.
But on Tuesday, Oates asserted that the new agreement, which removes the conditional legal language that would have had the County and EDA signing a document that stated the Town had “no moral or legal obligation” to pay for its police station, indicates ongoing “good faith” negotiations between the two municipalities to resolve the FRPD debt service impasse; and perhaps other issues related to the Town’s $20-million-plus civil litigation against the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA. That litigation relates to the previous EDA administration’s financial scandal, details of which were revealed by a 2018 forensic audit commissioned by the EDA and County.
That audit was commissioned in the wake of Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson and Town auditors discovery of financial irregularities in some of the Town’s debt service arrangements with the EDA, though the police station project was not one of those.
It is against this legal backdrop our community financial drama is unfolding.
Pared-back legal verbiage
As opposed to the convoluted legalese we described in our story “Legal questions surround Town offer of one-time, recoverable FRPD payment”, the new, one-paragraph draft “Reservation of Rights Agreement” is brief and to the point, at least comparatively.
It reads: “The Town of Front Royal (‘Town’) tenders $10,528.95 to the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and County of Warren, Virginia a/k/a Economic Development Authority of the County of Warren (‘EDA’) for the July 2020 payment on the loan by United Bank for the Town Police Department with no admission of obligation and reserving all rights to continue to contest this and other matters in pending litigation between the Town and EDA. The EDA accepts this payment acknowledging this reservation of rights.”
Gone are the “Conditions” that led EDA attorney Sharon Pandak to tell Royal Examiner upon our reading them to her over the phone, that she would be reluctant to advise the EDA to sign off on the initial agreement. Those deleted passages include:
“The Town denies that it owes any moral or legal obligation to repay the Loan”;
“The County and the EDA acknowledge that this payment shall not be construed as, considered to be, or argued to be, in any forum, an admission for any purpose, including but not limited to of liability of the Town for the Loan or the Costs”; and,
“All parties agree that payment hereunder shall be inadmissible for any purpose except by the Town to recover this payment as damages in the Litigation,” among other legally qualifying passages.
So, good-faith negotiations perhaps – just in small steps, VERY small steps with a very large credit rating gamble looming in the balance that could impact this community’s financial future on both sides of the Town-County boundary.
Thus far the EDA, with County support has been making what have been interest-only payments on the $9-million FRPD project. That will change on November 1, when the United Bank loan moves to principal and interest payments. EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons estimated that would take the monthly payments to about $50,000 from the $21,000 interest-only range.
According to Parsons the balance on the United Bank FRPD headquarters loan as of June 1, when the EDA submitted an invoice to the Town for slightly over $441,300 paid thus far by the EDA, is $8.44 million.
How not only this month’s payment but also coming ones will be handled by both municipalities appears to be hinted at by the new one-paragraph Reservation of Rights Agreement spitting the FRPD debt service down the middle with minimal additional legal verbiage. Letting the EDA’s FRPD debt service go delinquent may not be a gamble in either involved municipality’s best interest.
At issue now appears to be will July’s $21,102 payment be made by somebody, somehow before the end of the July 15th banking day; and will majorities of both the Town and County’s elected bodies to agree to this arrangement on an ongoing basis to prevent that rather large credit-rating gamble being played on the municipal-banking poker table??
Stay tuned for the next thrilling episode of “As the FRPD Debt Service – and EDA, Town and County Credit Ratings – Turn”. But while you wait for that next episode, see Tuesday night’s episode unfold over the last 10 minutes or so of Tuesday’s meeting in this Royal Examiner video:
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph N
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
93/72°F
91/68°F