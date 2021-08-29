Local Government
Council, Community Divide over anti-COVID vaccination efforts intensifies on social media
At the August 23 Front Royal Town Council meeting, Councilmember Letasha Thompson raised questions about her colleague Scott Lloyd’s potential conflict of interest regarding his “representation” cited in a recent media report of Valley Health nurses fighting their employer’s mandate that all its health service workers be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Those questions were voiced in the wake of Lloyd opening the meeting by requesting his second proposed “Emergency Ordinance” prohibiting employers in the town limits from mandating employees be vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic, be removed from that evening’s agenda.
The reason, Lloyd explained, were as-yet unanswered questions regarding a potential conflict of interest he may have, that was submitted to the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council. As reported in our initial story on that August 23 council meeting – “Council divide over legal boundaries surrounding COVID vaccination mandates widens” – Lloyd’s effort to remove the item failed. Consequently, his latest initiative to pass legislation the Town Attorney has judged unenforceable in Virginia with multiple layers of legislative precedents against it was later rejected by the three-member majority (Cockrell, Thompson, Gillispie). That majority has held sway on the now five-member council since the Town legal staff opinion that Lloyd’s anti-vaccination-mandate effort was legally unenforceable in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia.
Legal debate
Lloyd and his lone council ally on the issue, Joe McFadden, claim council’s only private-sector attorney has found legal precedent within the Town Charter giving the town government authority to set guidelines for hospital and medical operations despite Dillon Rule parameters that municipal governments can’t exceed authorities directly granted to them by the state government. At the August 23 meeting, McFadden read a statement on the issue into the meeting record. It appeared to contend that since the Town Charter dating to 1937 was approved by the Virginia General Assembly, a passage in Chapter 5, Section 18, paragraph 8 stating “the town council … can regulate hospitals or other medical or health-related facilities (operating within town limits),” the municipal authority to enforce Lloyd’s proposed prohibition on Valley Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) vaccination mandate has been granted by the State to the Town of Front Royal.
And while the legal battle wasn’t engaged that evening, the likely counterargument in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia would be those legislative initiatives authorizing state imposition of vaccination mandates in public health crises, and legal precedents on private-sector authority to do the same built on cases over the last 84 years would hold sway over an obscure sentence in a Town Charter dating to 1937. And the council majority consensus has been the Town does not have the time and resources to fight that legal battle to the Virginia Supreme Court, if not further.
McFadden responded to an emailed query to him and Lloyd on these conflicting legal perspectives with this observation: “The entire effort is dead. It’s over. Not sure why you are pursuing a dead horse. An ordinance voted on is dead for a year. Our legislative process is intact is it not?” Our follow-up question on the “dead for a year” contention – If true, how did it crop back up on August 23 after being defeated July 26 – you simply reframe the parameters a bit and reintroduce as new legislation, right? was unanswered by submission for publication.
As alluded to in the above-referenced story, Lloyd and some of his supporters took offense at Thompson’s re-questioning his motive or the council majority, his legal opinion, in continuing to publicly beat what that council majority, including the mayor, believe is a dead legislative horse. That questioning peaked on August 23, after Thompson cited nurses quoted in a media story saying that Lloyd “represented” them. Following Lloyd’s comments that he did not speak to the NVD reporter who wrote the story, suggesting the media can’t always be trusted to report accurately, Thompson pointed out that Lloyd had declined to respond to the reporter’s question about his role with the group. – “I asked what was your end game? – Was it to win a lawsuit?” Thompson asked with her updated information on Lloyd’s involvement with Valley Health nurses fighting the vaccine mandate.
In response at the August 23 meeting, Lloyd cited uncompensated “advocacy” as opposed to direct legal representation in his professional role as a self-described “policy attorney”.
Social Media escalates the debate
On her Facebook page two days later, Thompson reported on what she had discovered online about Lloyd’s connection to the anti-vax health care workers. She posted information on the creation of an employee advocacy group called Valley Health Workers Association, with Lloyd listed as the “Registered Agent” and what she believes is Lloyd’s home address as the corporation’s “Principal Business” address. The founding date is listed as July 21, five days prior to council’s first vote rejecting Lloyd’s initial Emergency Ordinance proposal targeting employer, particularly Valley Health’s, vaccination mandates.
She also posted from a related group, “Unified Non-Compliance Public”, that Lloyd appeared to be involved in, as well, as it focused on organizing “strikes” or demonstrations against Valley Health’s approaching September 7 deadline that its employees at least have a first vaccine dose to maintain their employment status.
Of Lloyd’s apparent involvement Thompson wrote, “He’s representing Valley Health employees, organizing strikes, and his group is also working to form a union. All of this is happening while he’s creating an ordinance specific to Valley Health and subsequently voting on it. Voted at 7/26 meeting.” Why, she wondered, hadn’t Lloyd disclosed these activities during multiple public and private discussions about his initiatives and motives?
Comments on Thompson’s social media page reacting to her information on Lloyd’s role with these groups reflected the deepening divide apparent during public comments on August 23, when a 5-4 split in support of Lloyd’s efforts was voiced beginning at the one-hour-and-40-minute mark of the Town video of that meeting.
Point …
A number of commenters commended Thompson for her digging to find information Lloyd had declined to publicly disclose. Below are some of those:
“Thanks, Councilman Letasha Thompson. If this is all so innocent, then why hide it? He had ample opportunity to disclose what he’s doing but has not,” Alane Yates wrote.
“Thanks for asking the hard questions and shining a light on these issues,” Julie Greer Chickery added.
“Thank you for continuing to ask the questions that no one wants to answer!” from Kimmee Hancock LaCross.
“They gave Bebhinn Egger (so) much grief for asking questions. If only they had listened and done a bit of due diligence. Keep going, and thank you!” – Franziska Brautigam Tamas.
“Great job!! Don’t ever stop asking questions!” – Kris Collins Nelson.
“You are right. There is something wrong with using your public position to accomplish your private goals.” – Shawn McClosky.
… Counterpoint
However, others weren’t so enamored of Thompson’s efforts, or votes against Lloyd’s initiatives in this regard, raising the specter of evil, corruption, corporate conspiracies, and even Satanic motivations in her public questioning and social media follow-up on Councilman Lloyd’s activities on the issue:
“Unfortunately when satan gets ahold of people they are unable to hide it. They must try to stop anything they think is of God. They will work hard to try and dissolve anything good. Even cutting their own nose off to spite their face. I will pray for you Ms. Thompson,” Penelope Pope wrote followed by five praying-hand emojis. Thompson later questioned Pope as to having a fake social media profile.
“Pope”, or whoever they may be, Satanic suggestions brought several responses in defense of Thompson – “wow! How dare you?” from Stevi Hubbard and “Penelope Pope, I, personally, thank God for people like LeTasha Thompson, who are willing to be transparent, genuine, and honest. I also know LeTasha to be one who ‘Loves the Lord her God with all of her heart, soul and mind’ …
LeTasha lives out her faith. She doesn’t use it as a convenience for political gain … I will pray for you, ma’am,” followed by one praying hands emoji from Michael Williams (Williams is a local Lay Anglican Minister).
Then Thompson’s motivations were questioned:
“Who bought you out? Which big pharma company pays you on the side? Who is lining your books? That is what we want to know,” Aimee Toffee posted accusatorily. Thompson replied that she was bought out by no one, and was simply working on established legal principles at play.
“Do you work for the people of Front Royal, or for Valley Health? It sounds to me like you’re the one with the conflict of interest. Remember, you work for the people, not the medical oligarchs …
When the people of Front Royal vote to take out the trash, you will understand why you are out of a job,” Brad McDowell wrote, drawing a chiding from another commenter – “no they don’t (in response to McDowell’s assertion a majority of town and county citizens support Lloyd’s “Emergency Ordinances” against private sector vaccination mandates) and your comment about taking out the trash is ugly though not surprising,” Lissa Hubbard said in Thompson’s defense.
Even a recently appointed Warren County School Board member chimed in: “What’s your issue with this? A councilman actually HELPING people. Selfless actions to help others and not line pockets. Novel idea,” Melanie Salins wrote of her perception of Lloyd’s activities.
There was plenty more, sometimes reflecting the August 23, and before that July 26, meeting public comments, showing the deep philosophical divide on the issue, as well as the religious overtone of some anti-vax-mandate supporters. In fact, the propensity of religious-toned comments and prayerful support on the “Unified Non-Compliance Public” website led to one post asking, “What religion is against vaccines?”
Organizational resistance
We asked Lloyd about the membership of the Valley Health Workers Association. Lloyd put us in contact with another board member, Brittany Watson, who said the group currently has six members, three nurse practitioners and three RN’s (Registered Nurses), two of whom work at Winchester Medical Center, and one of whom is a nursing supervisor.
Asked about any hope of legally challenging the approaching employee vaccination deadline Valley Health has announced, Watson told us, “I don’t think there is a way to stop or get in the way of the firing. We have been picketing about three times weekly at the WMC (Winchester Medical Center) entrance one. We have a lot of support from the community. I don’t think VH is willing to listen to our concerns. It appears they are going to lose a good amount of staff. Currently, they are having trouble with staffing and this is why there have been 8-hour waits in the ER. There is no staff upstairs to place the people in the ER and this is before staff is fired.”
We also asked if the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine might soften some of the protesting health care workers’ objections to being vaccinated. “The FDA will not soften the groups’ stance at all,” Watson replied, adding, “This is the fastest approval on a vaccine ever. The other vaccine that was pushed through the quickest was 5 years and that was the ebola vaccine. The mRNA has never been used in humans and the trials are still in the process until 2023. The vaccine has been pushed out in 8 months. This is not enough time to have studies for long-term effects. Many things have been approved by the FDA which were pulled off or have big warnings.”
And so the debate continues in municipal meeting rooms, social media platforms, and on the streets outside Valley Health facilities as the clock ticks toward the September 7 first vaccination deadline the regional medical and health care provider has given its employees to make a final decision on their continued employment. It is a decision that will be made as to the region, like the nation, deals with the Stage Four, more contagious Delta variant COVID-19 surge now termed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”. As previously reported, the CDC has cited 98% to 99% of all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as occurring among unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated people.
Of course, if you don’t believe anything that comes out of federal, medical, scientific, or news agencies about the pandemic, such characterizations are little more than baseless “Deep State” propaganda designed to build fear to cause people to risk their health, rather than protect it, by becoming vaccinated.
In loosely related news, this weekend Senate Intel Committee Chair Mark Warner issued a release commenting on the publication of an unclassified Intelligence report summary on conclusions about the origin of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. See Warner’s statement and the full text of the Intelligence report.
County taking over EDA client rental and small business loan payments
Starting October 1, 2021 the Warren County Finance Department will take over and manage payments made to the EDA for rents and the Small Business Loan Program (RBEL and IRP). The EDA will no longer be accepting payments at their office or office address. You must hand carry or send your payments to:
Warren County Government
ATTN: Finance Department
220 N. Commerce Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
Small business loan clients will each receive one official notice and a copy of their account balance and previous year’s payment history in the mail. This balance is what will be sent to the county. If there are any questions or concerns, it is imperative to contact the EDA prior to October 1 to discuss. Also, if any small business loan client is in a position to pay off their loan, they are encouraged to do so before October 1. Please contact EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons to schedule.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
While Town feathers ruffled by Roundtable exclusion, it wasn’t personal
As noted in an update to our story on the August 23 Infrastructure Act Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority (VPA) featuring Senator Mark Warner at the Inland Port in northern Warren County, the absence of Town of Front Royal officials was explained by the lack of an invite. However, it wasn’t a slight aimed at Front Royal, as a VPA official explained in an emailed response to Town Manager Steven Hicks inquiry on the Town’s exclusion. Rather, only Northern Valley County officials were invited. That was due to a facility meeting room capacity issue, had representatives from all the town governments in those involved counties been invited.
“Given the limited space available, invitation to local governments were limited to the chief elected and chief administrative officers at the county level,” VPA Director of Government Affairs Andrew M. Sinclair wrote Hicks the morning of August 24th with a “cc” to Senator Warner’s office.
In an afternoon response, Hicks expressed disappointment at that rationale, pointing to the Town’s independent political, economic development, and utility apparatuses, the latter serving Warren County’s north corridor where the Inland Port is located.
But thanks to Royal Examiner’s exclusive video, Front Royal and all Northern Valley town officials excluded have online access to the Roundtable discussion and Q&A. And the line to Senator Warner’s office is always open for updates on the status of Infrastructure Act funding distribution, as will those to the Virginia Port Authority’s Norfolk headquarters be on how that funding is becoming available to Virginia maritime and Inland Port-related uses. In fact, contacted about Front Royal’s exclusion Warner Press Secretary Valeria Rivadeneira told Royal Examiner that they would “be engaging directly with the Town on the particular infrastructure concerns unique to Front Royal.”
And with a positive Front Royal Town Council consensus recently being reached on Councilman Gary Gillispie’s suggestion the Town begin re-establishing positive relations with the county government by reversing course on pulling out of Town-County Liaison Committee meetings, perhaps a quick call across town could link Front Royal officials directly to information acquired by county officials, including County Administrator Ed Daley, at the Roundtable.
As a hint to what they might hear, we include Daley’s response to two questions Royal Examiner later asked him about the Roundtable. Our first question was: “What did you make of the answer you got about the RR crossing blockage problem as Infrastructure Act funding might become involved?
“Yes, this is definitely an infrastructure priority. The Inland Port is a tremendous asset for Warren County and the Valley. We are concerned that as the Port grows like we all want, that we need to address related infrastructure needs such as I-81, Route 522 North, and the railroad blockages – which are becoming more frequent in the Rockland Road and Bentonville areas. We have been talking about the needs for I-81 for 30 years, so we need to get 522 North and the blockages on everyone’s radar.”
We then asked Daley about his overall impression of the Roundtable.
“We were very pleased to be invited. The funding situation in Washington is as fluid as the political one. COVID has put tremendous strains on our Inter-governmental system, with local governments holding the bag. There have been many mixed messages between the states and the federal government. We were pleased to hear the emphasis on broadband because this may well be the greatest public investment the Valley has ever seen – and it is needed. Senator Warner has always been a straight shooter, and we appreciate his candor.”
So, hopefully working lines of communication between town and county governments across the northern valley will lead to positive exchanges of information on potential Infrastructure Act funding options discussed at the Roundtable, in conjunction with direct federal contact through the senator’s office and related state information through the Virginia Port Authority.
Council divide over legal boundaries surrounding COVID vaccination mandates widens
The widening philosophical and procedural rift on the Front Royal Town Council surrounding COVID-19 pandemic vaccination issues was a recurring and meeting-opening theme on Monday, August 23. After first-term Councilman Scott Lloyd asked Mayor Chris Holloway for the floor to open the meeting, the first 35 minutes of the 2-hour-47-minute open meeting was taken up debating inclusion of Lloyd’s revised “emergency ordinance” targeting private-sector businesses within the town limits from issuing any vaccination mandates to employees.
Perhaps oddly, it was Lloyd explaining why he wanted his emergency ordinance, particularly targeting medical provider and Warren Memorial Hospital operator Valley Health, withdrawn from consideration that night. With the emergency of potential termination facing Valley Health employees as a September 7 deadline to have received at least a first dose Coronavirus vaccination – one of which, Pfizer, now has full FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval – Lloyd finds himself facing his own emergency, he explained. That emergency is a potential conflict of interest Lloyd faces in bringing such legislation forward as a councilman while legally representing some Valley Health nurses who do not wish to be vaccinated against the worldwide viral pandemic that is attributed with claiming over 4.4 million lives worldwide, 637,000 in the U.S., over 11,600 in Virginia, and 64 in Warren County over the past year and a half.
And while policy attorney Lloyd called his involvement with those nurses “private advocacy” thus far without compensation, it was noted by his colleague Letasha Thompson that those nurses described him as their attorney in a media report. When Lloyd stated that he had not spoken to that media outlet (NVD) about his role with the nurses, Thompson countered that the reporter had reached out to Lloyd, but that he had declined comment for the story.
Noting her July 12 work session questioning of his motive to bring his initial anti-vaccination-mandate emergency ordinance forward to a July 26 meeting vote after it had been ruled not legally supportable by the town attorney in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia, and a majority consensus against his proposal had been reached at work session, Thompson revisited her “motive” question: “I asked what was your end game – was it to win a lawsuit?” Thompson queried with the updated information.
Lloyd, as later some of his supporters present Monday evening would took offense at this line of questioning. “Informed consent (for an emergency medical situation) is being abused, and that’s only the start,” Lloyd asserted of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, “I find it odd that my motives are being questioned,” he added to scattered applause.
After Lloyd reasserted that he had found legal precedent to contradict the town attorney’s opinion on the legality of his emergency ordinance proposals, first Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and then Councilman Gary Gillespie commended Doug Napier’s lengthy tenure, cited at about 40 years as a municipal attorney with first the county, then the town, and his performance at the head of the town legal department. It wouldn’t be the last reference to Napier’s legal background during the evening, as Lloyd supporters cast “conflict of interest” aspersions his way. In fact, the final agenda item on the Closed Session council adjourned to shortly before 10 p.m. was discussion of the town attorney’s performance, including the potential of “demotion, disciplining … and/or resignation”.
Earlier during the open meeting, some tension arose over social media posts Councilman Joseph McFadden has made targeting his colleagues or staff. At one point Mayor Holloway felt compelled to point out that when allegations against someone, with potential factual inaccuracies involved, are publicly made, lawsuits could be the result.
But back at the meeting’s first half-hour plus, the majority that has sided with the Town legal staff’s opinion that Lloyd’s anti-private-sector vaccination mandates are not legally supportable, argued to keep it on the agenda to put it behind them once and for all. And at 7:35 p.m., Lloyd’s motion seconded by his one council ally, McFadden, to remove the new anti-vaccine mandate emergency ordinance from the agenda failed by the familiar 3-2 majority of Cockrell-Thompson-Gillespie voting no.
So, it seemed somewhat anti-climactic an hour-and-15-minutes later at 8:50 p.m. when Mayor Holloway, also a stated opponent of Lloyd’s emergency vaccine initiatives as not legally supportable by the Town, called the item to the floor. There was no public comment, at this point at least, as the matter was again presented as an emergency ordinance not requiring a public hearing – 10 speakers addressed this and related issues during the Public Comments beginning at about 8:53 p.m.
After Council Clerk Tina Pressley read the staff summary of Lloyd’s newest version of his anti-vaccination mandate into the record, Thompson perhaps surprisingly made a motion to approve it, which was seconded by Gillespie. Thompson and Gillespie were then joined by Cockrell in defeating the motion by a 3-0 “no” vote, with Lloyd recusing himself based on his unresolved conflict of interest issues, and McFadden abstaining from the vote.
However, 10 minutes earlier both Lloyd and McFadden did vote after McFadden called a point of order on the mayor’s call for a 10-minute recess. McFadden cited rules requiring a council vote on calling of a recess. After Holloway obliged, Thompson made the motion for the recess, seconded by Gillespie. The motion then passed by a 3-2 vote, Lloyd and McFadden dissenting – I guess it was one of the majority that may have needed a bathroom break.
See all these arguments, discussions, bathroom break wars, and related public comments, as well as other business to be addressed in coming Royal Examiner stories in the Town video.
Included in that other business, council unanimously voted to return proposed amendments to downtown apartment zoning Chapter 175 that might open the potential of a 60-unit apartment project in the middle of the Historic Downtown Business District to the Planning Commission for further review. And by guess what, a 3-2 margin Lloyd and McFadden dissenting, council approved a code change requiring a majority council vote to bring an item to a meeting agenda. Council kept the number at two members’ support to bring an item to a work session agenda for discussion to determine its viability for legal council action at a meeting.
And in other initiatives, council unanimously voted to relax codes on Bed & Breakfast uses in town Residential Districts; and also unanimously voted to amend codes to create an “Environmental Sustainability Chapter”. Several Tree Steward members including current President Melody Hotek, commended the initiative and the Town’s recent hiring of a certified Arborist to run this reworked Town function.
Tree Steward member David Means, among those who had butted heads with town officials over the Happy Creek tree-cutting-down, rip-rap rock episode, singled out Town Manager Steven Hicks for his work to re-establish a Town structure to deal with environmental issues.
Front Royal establishes an Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
Front Royal’s Town Council is creating an Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) that will focus on the Town’s ecosystem, including the establishment of recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community. The Committee will also oversee recommendations for a farmers’ market and public art.
“We recognized the need to broaden the Town’s conservation efforts to include all environmental issues that could affect the quality of life for Front Royal citizens,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “Environmental sustainability is vital to the growth and future of Front Royal.” The ESAC will replace the Urban Forestry Advisor Committee.
The ESAC will be led by the Public Works Department and the newly hired Environmental Specialist John Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman, and tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.
The vision of the committee will include recommendations on:
- Preservation, enhancement, management, and protection of Front Royal’s environment and natural resources.
- Education, outreach, communications, and public awareness on the care of the Town’s environmental assets.
- Proposed amendments and variations to environmental and natural resources-related policies, regulations, ordinances, and plans.
- Changes to the Town’s Comprehensive Land-use Plan regarding sustainability and urban forestry planning.
The committee will be responsible for:
- Maintaining recognition as a Tree City USA Town.
- Coordinating with community organizations and volunteer groups to work on environmental projects.
- Planning the annual Arbor Day ceremony.
- Supporting and coordinating with farmers markets and small retailers that specialize in farm-to-table and healthy food choices.
The Town Council will appoint five (5) volunteer committee members to the ESAC who are committed to environmental protection programs and working to strengthen the sustainability of the Town’s ecosystem. Committee members shall include one (1) Town employee who shall be the chairman, one (1) high school senior, and three (3) at-large residents.
Each member shall be a resident of the Town of Front Royal or Warren County when appointed or selected. Residents of Warren County must own a business within the corporate limits of the Town.
The ESAC members must have an expressed interest in at least one of the following areas:
- Urban Forestry, Agricultural, Landscaping
- Urban Planning, Engineering, or related field
- Water, Natural Resources
- Solid WasteSustainability, Energy Conservation
- Artist
Click here to learn more about the ESAC or to apply to be a committee member.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release)
County prepares as COVID-19 surges with new strain and vaccination rate remaining below 39%
On Thursday, August 19, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued a brief Situation Report (SITREP) update on a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and a county government decision to revisit masking and other safety precautions, which he addressed in person two days earlier after being introduced during County Administrator Ed Daley’s report to the county supervisors. Here is Thursday’s written SITREP on the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the County’s response:
1. COVID-19.
(a) As of Friday, August 13, 2021, VDH began reporting COVID-19 information in a new format; refer to the COVID-19 Vaccine Summary on the VDH website.
(b) The rate of new cases per 100,000 persons measures the level of community transmission. This rate is measured in terms of Low (<10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (>/= 100 cases).
(c) As of today, the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 211.6, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 160.3, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 8.7%. To note, Shenandoah County and the City of Winchester currently have slightly higher rates.
(d) Accordingly, the County updated its COVID-related policies.
(e) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
At Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, Farrall elaborated on policy moves and their reasoning.
“With the Delta variant we do have an increase in cases in the county and our region,” Farrall said in opening his oral report with a graphic indicating Warren County among the majority of Virginia counties reporting increased COVID activity including cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities.
He continued to describe the VDH (Va. Dept. of Health) move over the past week reporting cases per county as they would translate into a number of cases per 100,000 as a comparative tool. What such measuring accomplishes is to compare case rates between smaller communities and larger ones, for a more accurate reading of relative contamination rates on a scale of Low-Moderate-Substantial-High.
In the chart pictured above, red indicates High, orange Substantial, yellow Moderate, and blue Low. As Farrall noted, only one Virginia county (Bath) is currently in a low transmission rate, and the map indicates only one Moderate-rated county (Richmond Co. toward the Eastern shore) as well.
Consequently, he said it was being recommended that Warren County “reinstate some additional precautions” that had been previously utilized in the earlier days of the pandemic. That includes mask-wearing outside one’s workstation and some testing parameters for unvaccinated or symptomatic employees.
The county emergency services coordinator noted the start of public schools this week, with Randolph-Macon Academy’s middle and high schools and Christendom College students returning for classes the coming week. Those variables, coupled with the just-completed Warren County Fair, Farrall observed, could contribute to any continued spike in cases here coming “in the next couple of weeks” before flu season arrives in the fall.
Particularly concerning is Warren County’s continued relatively low vaccination rate, coupled with skepticism among certain local sectors of masking and social distancing requirements. Reported as holding at 38% to 38.2% in recent weeks, a Friday, August 20th check of the Virginia Department of Health website showed Warren County “skyrocketing” to a 38.9% fully vaccinated rate, or 15,627 of the county’s approximate 40,000 population; with another 6% (to a 44.9% total) with at least one vaccine dose. As Royal Examiner recently reported, COVID-19 is now being referenced as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” with 98% to 99% of new cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities coming among those not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
In Farrall’s handout accompanying his oral report, Warren County’s cases per 100,000 over the week of August 8-14 were at 215, the high for the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD). The range for the other five jurisdictions was between 182.2 (Shenandoah Co.) and 78.7 (Clarke Co., the only one with a Substantial rank, the other five rated High). Statewide, the rate per 100,000 stood at 144.4 cases per week.
As for vaccination rates in the LFHD, Warren’s 38.9% was second-lowest to Page’s 37.3%. The other four jurisdictions were between 43.3% (Shenandoah) and 51.7% (Clarke), with Virginia at 55.3% statewide.
Farrall also reported an update of the County, Town, and Public School System lists of “critical” or “essential” employees, which he said, “Will come into play if we have to quarantine unvaccinated employees”. He told the board that working in conjunction with Dr. Greene of the Lord Fairfax Health District, periods of quarantine may be adjusted somewhat for those “essential” governmental employees.
County Emergency Services is working with Valley Health and the Health Department to reestablish COVID-19 testing sites, Farrall reported. The CDC is forecasting that booster shots for those fully vaccinated for six months or longer will become available by the fall. The CDC is working to have those booster shots fully approved by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) by their release.
Train Crossings
In his report and or written SITREP, Farrall also noted the reopening of Happy Creek Road; some train crossing work that will temporarily close some access roads; and the potential of flash flooding from rains associated with recent tropical storms moving northward in the Eastern portion of the country. As for the railroad crossing situation, Farrall reported this in a Friday afternoon release: “There is one Warren County railroad crossing closed, and one planned to be closed for railroad track and crossing repairs. Please adjust your emergency responses and travel plans accordingly.
“(a) US 340 / Buck Mountain Road. In the vicinity of Limeton Church Road, this railroad crossing is currently closed for crossing repairs and repaving. Norfolk Southern estimates the work to be completed by this Monday night (August 23, 2021), weather permitting.
“(b) US 340 / Bentonville Road. In the vicinity of the Bentonville Post Office, this railroad crossing is planned to be closed for crossing repairs and repaving. Norfolk Southern will begin this work once the Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete. This work is planned to begin next Tuesday (August 24, 2021), weather permitting.”
For Farrall’s full report and board discussion of it, see the linked County video, beginning at the 2-hour-7-minute mark.
Town Planning Commission blesses revised downtown apartment conversion ordinance language, avoids elephant in room
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on August 18th wound up nearly six months of back-and-forth work on revisions to the town ordinance regarding standards for conversion of buildings in the Historic Downtown Business District to include residential units. Chairman Douglas Jones opened the public hearing to address the revisions, which have considerably simplified the ordinance from its original form. The new proposed revisions define an apartment house or building as containing three or more dwelling units occupying space on not more than one story in the structure. It also defines a conversion as “a physical, structural, or design change from one state or condition to another, especially to affect a change in use”
The proposed change also allows for the by-right conversion of residential or commercial buildings in the commercial district not to exceed a total of eight total units combined. The current ordinance does not restrict the number of units. It also provides new language for cases where a conversion would result in a building with more than 8 units, but it would require a Special Use Permit (SUP), and it restricts such conversions to the area on East Main Street between Royal Avenue and the Happy Creek bridge, and Jackson Street between Royal Avenue and Church Street.
The proposed amendments also add a requirement for each apartment building to have off-street parking that is accessible from public streets that meets town or state standards.
Three citizens spoke to the commission during the public hearing. Ellen Aders, who owns and works out of a commercial property at the corner of Church & Jackson Streets, raised concerns about the potential conversion of downtown buildings to add large numbers of apartments without considering the consequences on neighboring properties. She gave as an example her experience with people loitering nearby and parking in no parking zones while attending meetings at an office on Church Street. The apartments in the former Murphy Theater building at 131 E. Main Street have recently been the site of domestic violence calls, firearms discharge, and other activities that are not the kind of thing that will draw people downtown, she pointed out.
Bill Barnett, a local property owner and developer of long standing, addressed the commission in support of the ordinance text change. He complimented the commission on their work in clarifying and improving the ordinance. At the June Planning Commission meeting, Barnett addressed rumors that he wanted to convert the old Murphy Theater site into a 60-unit apartment building, perhaps not coincidentally, in the area being addressed by this ordinance change.
As was the case in June, no applications have been made or permits issued for such a project, as it is merely in the conceptual stage. Still, the “trial balloon” was sufficient to raise the concerns of business and property owners surrounding it. Barnett, who continues to be vague about the proposed Murphy Building apartment unit number at 60, reiterated his belief that housing for starters and seniors was in short supply, and the old concept of residences over retail stores was part of the answer. Naturally at the stage of conceptual ideas, many implications or impacts are vague or unaddressed. Even so, the potential Murphy Theater project is the elephant in the room when the discussion turns to needed improvements to the downtown.
For example, parking for additional apartment residents will have a profound effect on downtown businesses and other residents. Whether or not a formal project is underway, a lot of interest is focused on the downtown district and its need for improved access, security, and business.
Finally, William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats at 409 E. Main Street addressed the commission. Huck acknowledged the need for growth and was happy to see the town paying attention to the downtown business district specifically. But as have others, he indicated that he was concerned more about easily accessible parking as the potential for more residential living units is discussed. He disagreed with the idea that dwellings as small as 300 square feet as indicated by the proposed ordinance were helpful to the downtown, as units that size really are not desirable enough for permanent housing for families.
Once the public hearing was closed, commissioners weighed in with their comments. Commissioner Darryl Merchant observed that the Town Council had generated the request to the Planning Commission to suggest changes to the current ordinance, which fails to limit by-right conversions. The commission is currently working on the town comprehensive plan, and part of that process is a review of the ordinances, where further improvements could be made.
Commissioner Joshua Ingram acknowledged the amount of work that the commission and the planning staff had put into the suggested amendments to the ordinance. Vice-Chairman Marchner commended the speakers for acting as a “distant early warning” system as they identify issues and contribute their voices. Whatever the town council enacts in these ordinance text changes could be difficult or impossible to reverse in the future, she pointed out.
Finally, Vice Chairman Marchner asked if the off-street parking requirement mentioned above would apply to conversions within the specific areas on East Main and Jackson Streets. The planning staff indicated it would not; however, the text provided does not exempt any apartment buildings from the requirement for off-street parking that fronts on a dedicated public street or on an access easement. It’s very likely that the parking issue, and specifically off-street parking, will come up again as the public gets another opportunity to comment at the regular Town Council meeting on August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
The amendment presented to the commission also contained a minimum apartment unit size of 300 square feet. But on an amendment proposed by Vice-Chairman Marchner the commission voted 4-1 to increase that minimum to 450 square feet before unanimously recommending approval of the ordinance amendment as a whole.
The Commission then turned to a text amendment in the ordinance governing Bed and Breakfast uses in Residential Districts. The amendment increases the number of allowable rooms on lot sizes of .5 acres to 1.49 acres from three to six guest rooms; and on a lot of 1.5 acres or larger, from six to 10 guest rooms. During the brief discussion, Commissioner Gordon asked the planning staff if this request was generated by town council. The answer was “yes”. The commission unanimously then recommended approval.
Chairman Jones recognized and welcomed the town’s newly appointed Director of Planning and Community Development, Lauren Kopishke, before the meeting was adjourned.
