Council considers helping finance low-cost spay & neuter clinic; extends downtown weekend closings to end of year; and plans to re-start Creekside tree cutting Nov. 17

The Warren County Planning Commission met Thursday, November 12 in a holiday-delayed regular monthly meeting. More than 75 citizens were in the audience in anticipation of a discussion of a hotly contested rezoning request at the Interstate 66 intersection at exit 13 in Linden. Despite the public announcement by the planning department that there was not to be a public hearing on the project – yet, the room was abuzz with anticipation for what might be in store.

Once the meeting was opened, Chairman Robert Myers firmly set the ground rules for the session – the first of which was a standard prohibition on signs or placards in the meeting. Several signs opposing a rezoning had been placed around the perimeter of the room and were politely removed by the planning staff and placed by the door so the citizens could recover them as they left.

Chairman Myers reminded the attendees that the public hearing for the rezoning was not being held at this meeting – “You’re a month early for that”, and that the audience was not permitted outbursts or responses at any time. The agenda item regarding the Linden Rezoning request was merely the first step in the process- to allow the Planning Commission to advertise a public hearing. The attendees appeared to take the news philosophically, but no one left.

When the meeting agenda had been approved, The chairman opened the floor for public presentations. Despite the large audience, there were no takers. Under the rules of the public presentation, subjects are limited to those issues that are NOT on the meeting agenda.

The commission then turned to the two requests on the agenda that did require public hearings.

A request for a conditional use permit for a chapel by David and Nita Sudlow. The property is located at 6435 Strasburg Road and identified on tax map 9, as lot 48C1. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. Planner Matt Wendling explained that the request was to convert an existing accessory structure that is used as a garage and small chapel area for family use into a chapel for use for not more than 49 occupants at any one time. They plan a septic system upgrade and a handicapped-accessible restroom as part of the conversion.

They are working with the Department of Health to develop an Alternative Onsite Sewage system that would replace the existing system. Permission for this was denied by the Department of Health until a permit is obtained from the county for this use. Staff recommended that the public hearing for this permit be recessed until VDOT comments were received and the Department of Health concerns could be settled. The chairman asked if the applicant had any comments or concerns. Mr. Sudlow indicated he was continuing to work with all parties to resolve the issues and had no concern with the recess. Commissioner Henry then made a motion to recess the public hearing on this item until the next meeting, December 9th. Commissioner Longo seconded and the vote was unanimous.

David and Nita Sudlow were also on the agenda for a second conditional use permit, for a guesthouse on the same property. They are proposing to enlarge a converted horse barn they are using as an office and workshop, and they would like to add a bedroom for family and friends to stay in when they visit. Commissioner Henry then offered a motion to recess the hearing for this project along with the other one. Second by Commissioner Kersjes, and the vote was unanimous.

The Commission then turned to the Authorization to Advertise portion of the meeting.

The Commission then heard from the planning staff regarding an authorization to advertise for a public hearing for a project for Dudding Commercial Development, LLC. This request will be to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately six and forty-five hundredths (6.45) +/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C). The property is located on Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) at the corner of Apple Mountain Road and Interstate I-66. Dudding plans to purchase a 15-acre parcel at that site, with the intention of leasing just under six and a half acres of it to Sheetz, Inc to build and operate a filling station and convenience store. The rezoning request is part of a development process that will include site plan approvals, permits, environmental approvals, and Community impact assessment. Jerime Dudding and his project team gave a slide presentation outlining the project for the commissioners and the audience.

In addition to the C-Store and filling station, The project includes a school bus turnaround and a bus shelter on the site. The representatives for the project described the physical layout of the finished site, discussed security measures being implemented, and described Sheetz as a “good fit” for that site. Representatives of the team described the environmental safeguards such as double-wall underground fuel storage, groundwater systems, and fuel spill procedures.

The Sheetz Director of Real Estate, Michael LaCesa was also present to provide Sheetz’s corporate perspective as anxious to be a good community neighbor and willing to listen to concerns. The team has already met with Apple Mountain HOA and expects to spend a lot more time working with residents to address any concerns or questions they may have. The very thorough presentation may well have alleviated some residents concerns, but the Public hearing will provide plenty of opportunities for every concerned resident to have their say. At the conclusion of the presentation, Commissioner Henry said he would be curious as to what VDOT may have to offer regarding the project, but offered a motion to approve the advertisement for a public hearing. Commissioner Kersjes seconded, and the approval vote was unanimous.

The reaction on the part of the audience was surprisingly muted, but there were certain to be more said when the hearing is held in December.

The commissioners each expressed wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving, and the Director of Planning told the commission that the Chipotle outlet at Riverton is 3-4 weeks away from opening, and the 5 Guys shortly after that.

The chairman then reminded everyone about recognizing veterans this month, make sure all the political signs are down and have a Happy Thanksgiving.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:10 PM