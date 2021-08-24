Local Government
Council divide over legal boundaries surrounding COVID vaccination mandates widens
The widening philosophical and procedural rift on the Front Royal Town Council surrounding COVID-19 pandemic vaccination issues was a recurring and meeting-opening theme on Monday, August 23. After first-term Councilman Scott Lloyd asked Mayor Chris Holloway for the floor to open the meeting, the first 35 minutes of the 2-hour-47-minute open meeting was taken up debating inclusion of Lloyd’s revised “emergency ordinance” targeting private-sector businesses within the town limits from issuing any vaccination mandates to employees.
Perhaps oddly, it was Lloyd explaining why he wanted his emergency ordinance, particularly targeting medical provider and Warren Memorial Hospital operator Valley Health, withdrawn from consideration that night. With the emergency of potential termination facing Valley Health employees as a September 7 deadline to have received at least a first dose Coronavirus vaccination – one of which, Pfizer, now has full FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval – Lloyd finds himself facing his own emergency, he explained. That emergency is a potential conflict of interest Lloyd faces in bringing such legislation forward as a councilman while legally representing some Valley Health nurses who do not wish to be vaccinated against the worldwide viral pandemic that is attributed with claiming over 4.4 million lives worldwide, 637,000 in the U.S., over 11,600 in Virginia, and 64 in Warren County over the past year and a half.
And while policy attorney Lloyd called his involvement with those nurses “private advocacy” thus far without compensation, it was noted by his colleague Letasha Thompson that those nurses described him as their attorney in a media report. When Lloyd stated that he had not spoken to that media outlet (NVD) about his role with the nurses, Thompson countered that the reporter had reached out to Lloyd, but that he had declined comment for the story.
Noting her July 12 work session questioning of his motive to bring his initial anti-vaccination-mandate emergency ordinance forward to a July 26 meeting vote after it had been ruled not legally supportable by the town attorney in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia, and a majority consensus against his proposal had been reached at work session, Thompson revisited her “motive” question: “I asked what was your end game – was it to win a lawsuit?” Thompson queried with the updated information.
Lloyd, as later some of his supporters present Monday evening would took offense at this line of questioning. “Informed consent (for an emergency medical situation) is being abused, and that’s only the start,” Lloyd asserted of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, “I find it odd that my motives are being questioned,” he added to scattered applause.
After Lloyd reasserted that he had found legal precedent to contradict the town attorney’s opinion on the legality of his emergency ordinance proposals, first Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and then Councilman Gary Gillespie commended Doug Napier’s lengthy tenure, cited at about 40 years as a municipal attorney with first the county, then the town, and his performance at the head of the town legal department. It wouldn’t be the last reference to Napier’s legal background during the evening, as Lloyd supporters cast “conflict of interest” aspersions his way. In fact, the final agenda item on the Closed Session council adjourned to shortly before 10 p.m. was discussion of the town attorney’s performance, including the potential of “demotion, disciplining … and/or resignation”.
Earlier during the open meeting, some tension arose over social media posts Councilman Joseph McFadden has made targeting his colleagues or staff. At one point Mayor Holloway felt compelled to point out that when allegations against someone, with potential factual inaccuracies involved, are publicly made, lawsuits could be the result.
But back at the meeting’s first half-hour plus, the majority that has sided with the Town legal staff’s opinion that Lloyd’s anti-private-sector vaccination mandates are not legally supportable, argued to keep it on the agenda to put it behind them once and for all. And at 7:35 p.m., Lloyd’s motion seconded by his one council ally, McFadden, to remove the new anti-vaccine mandate emergency ordinance from the agenda failed by the familiar 3-2 majority of Cockrell-Thompson-Gillespie voting no.
So, it seemed somewhat anti-climactic an hour-and-15-minutes later at 8:50 p.m. when Mayor Holloway, also a stated opponent of Lloyd’s emergency vaccine initiatives as not legally supportable by the Town, called the item to the floor. There was no public comment, at this point at least, as the matter was again presented as an emergency ordinance not requiring a public hearing – 10 speakers addressed this and related issues during the Public Comments beginning at about 8:53 p.m.
After Council Clerk Tina Pressley read the staff summary of Lloyd’s newest version of his anti-vaccination mandate into the record, Thompson perhaps surprisingly made a motion to approve it, which was seconded by Gillespie. Thompson and Gillespie were then joined by Cockrell in defeating the motion by a 3-0 “no” vote, with Lloyd recusing himself based on his unresolved conflict of interest issues, and McFadden abstaining from the vote.
However, 10 minutes earlier both Lloyd and McFadden did vote after McFadden called a point of order on the mayor’s call for a 10-minute recess. McFadden cited rules requiring a council vote on calling of a recess. After Holloway obliged, Thompson made the motion for the recess, seconded by Gillespie. The motion then passed by a 3-2 vote, Lloyd and McFadden dissenting – I guess it was one of the majority that may have needed a bathroom break.
See all these arguments, discussions, bathroom break wars, and related public comments, as well as other business to be addressed in coming Royal Examiner stories in the Town video.
Included in that other business, council unanimously voted to return proposed amendments to downtown apartment zoning Chapter 175 that might open the potential of a 60-unit apartment project in the middle of the Historic Downtown Business District to the Planning Commission for further review. And by guess what, a 3-2 margin Lloyd and McFadden dissenting, council approved a code change requiring a majority council vote to bring an item to a meeting agenda. Council kept the number at two members’ support to bring an item to a work session agenda for discussion to determine its viability for legal council action at a meeting.
And in other initiatives, council unanimously voted to relax codes on Bed & Breakfast uses in town Residential Districts; and also unanimously voted to amend codes to create an “Environmental Sustainability Chapter”. Several Tree Steward members including current President Melody Hotek, commended the initiative and the Town’s recent hiring of a certified Arborist to run this reworked Town function.
Tree Steward member David Means, among those who had butted heads with town officials over the Happy Creek tree-cutting-down, rip-rap rock episode, singled out Town Manager Steven Hicks for his work to re-establish a Town structure to deal with environmental issues.
Local Government
Front Royal establishes an Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
Front Royal’s Town Council is creating an Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) that will focus on the Town’s ecosystem, including the establishment of recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community. The Committee will also oversee recommendations for a farmers’ market and public art.
“We recognized the need to broaden the Town’s conservation efforts to include all environmental issues that could affect the quality of life for Front Royal citizens,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “Environmental sustainability is vital to the growth and future of Front Royal.” The ESAC will replace the Urban Forestry Advisor Committee.
The ESAC will be led by the Public Works Department and the newly hired Environmental Specialist John Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman, and tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.
The vision of the committee will include recommendations on:
- Preservation, enhancement, management, and protection of Front Royal’s environment and natural resources.
- Education, outreach, communications, and public awareness on the care of the Town’s environmental assets.
- Proposed amendments and variations to environmental and natural resources-related policies, regulations, ordinances, and plans.
- Changes to the Town’s Comprehensive Land-use Plan regarding sustainability and urban forestry planning.
The committee will be responsible for:
- Maintaining recognition as a Tree City USA Town.
- Coordinating with community organizations and volunteer groups to work on environmental projects.
- Planning the annual Arbor Day ceremony.
- Supporting and coordinating with farmers markets and small retailers that specialize in farm-to-table and healthy food choices.
The Town Council will appoint five (5) volunteer committee members to the ESAC who are committed to environmental protection programs and working to strengthen the sustainability of the Town’s ecosystem. Committee members shall include one (1) Town employee who shall be the chairman, one (1) high school senior, and three (3) at-large residents.
Each member shall be a resident of the Town of Front Royal or Warren County when appointed or selected. Residents of Warren County must own a business within the corporate limits of the Town.
The ESAC members must have an expressed interest in at least one of the following areas:
- Urban Forestry, Agricultural, Landscaping
- Urban Planning, Engineering, or related field
- Water, Natural Resources
- Solid WasteSustainability, Energy Conservation
- Artist
Click here to learn more about the ESAC or to apply to be a committee member.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release)
Local Government
County prepares as COVID-19 surges with new strain and vaccination rate remaining below 39%
On Thursday, August 19, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued a brief Situation Report (SITREP) update on a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and a county government decision to revisit masking and other safety precautions, which he addressed in person two days earlier after being introduced during County Administrator Ed Daley’s report to the county supervisors. Here is Thursday’s written SITREP on the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the County’s response:
1. COVID-19.
(a) As of Friday, August 13, 2021, VDH began reporting COVID-19 information in a new format; refer to the COVID-19 Vaccine Summary on the VDH website.
(b) The rate of new cases per 100,000 persons measures the level of community transmission. This rate is measured in terms of Low (<10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (>/= 100 cases).
(c) As of today, the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 211.6, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 160.3, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 8.7%. To note, Shenandoah County and the City of Winchester currently have slightly higher rates.
(d) Accordingly, the County updated its COVID-related policies.
(e) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
At Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, Farrall elaborated on policy moves and their reasoning.
“With the Delta variant we do have an increase in cases in the county and our region,” Farrall said in opening his oral report with a graphic indicating Warren County among the majority of Virginia counties reporting increased COVID activity including cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities.
He continued to describe the VDH (Va. Dept. of Health) move over the past week reporting cases per county as they would translate into a number of cases per 100,000 as a comparative tool. What such measuring accomplishes is to compare case rates between smaller communities and larger ones, for a more accurate reading of relative contamination rates on a scale of Low-Moderate-Substantial-High.
In the chart pictured above, red indicates High, orange Substantial, yellow Moderate, and blue Low. As Farrall noted, only one Virginia county (Bath) is currently in a low transmission rate, and the map indicates only one Moderate-rated county (Richmond Co. toward the Eastern shore) as well.
Consequently, he said it was being recommended that Warren County “reinstate some additional precautions” that had been previously utilized in the earlier days of the pandemic. That includes mask-wearing outside one’s workstation and some testing parameters for unvaccinated or symptomatic employees.
The county emergency services coordinator noted the start of public schools this week, with Randolph-Macon Academy’s middle and high schools and Christendom College students returning for classes the coming week. Those variables, coupled with the just-completed Warren County Fair, Farrall observed, could contribute to any continued spike in cases here coming “in the next couple of weeks” before flu season arrives in the fall.
Particularly concerning is Warren County’s continued relatively low vaccination rate, coupled with skepticism among certain local sectors of masking and social distancing requirements. Reported as holding at 38% to 38.2% in recent weeks, a Friday, August 20th check of the Virginia Department of Health website showed Warren County “skyrocketing” to a 38.9% fully vaccinated rate, or 15,627 of the county’s approximate 40,000 population; with another 6% (to a 44.9% total) with at least one vaccine dose. As Royal Examiner recently reported, COVID-19 is now being referenced as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” with 98% to 99% of new cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities coming among those not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
In Farrall’s handout accompanying his oral report, Warren County’s cases per 100,000 over the week of August 8-14 were at 215, the high for the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD). The range for the other five jurisdictions was between 182.2 (Shenandoah Co.) and 78.7 (Clarke Co., the only one with a Substantial rank, the other five rated High). Statewide, the rate per 100,000 stood at 144.4 cases per week.
As for vaccination rates in the LFHD, Warren’s 38.9% was second-lowest to Page’s 37.3%. The other four jurisdictions were between 43.3% (Shenandoah) and 51.7% (Clarke), with Virginia at 55.3% statewide.
Farrall also reported an update of the County, Town, and Public School System lists of “critical” or “essential” employees, which he said, “Will come into play if we have to quarantine unvaccinated employees”. He told the board that working in conjunction with Dr. Greene of the Lord Fairfax Health District, periods of quarantine may be adjusted somewhat for those “essential” governmental employees.
County Emergency Services is working with Valley Health and the Health Department to reestablish COVID-19 testing sites, Farrall reported. The CDC is forecasting that booster shots for those fully vaccinated for six months or longer will become available by the fall. The CDC is working to have those booster shots fully approved by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) by their release.
Train Crossings
In his report and or written SITREP, Farrall also noted the reopening of Happy Creek Road; some train crossing work that will temporarily close some access roads; and the potential of flash flooding from rains associated with recent tropical storms moving northward in the Eastern portion of the country. As for the railroad crossing situation, Farrall reported this in a Friday afternoon release: “There is one Warren County railroad crossing closed, and one planned to be closed for railroad track and crossing repairs. Please adjust your emergency responses and travel plans accordingly.
“(a) US 340 / Buck Mountain Road. In the vicinity of Limeton Church Road, this railroad crossing is currently closed for crossing repairs and repaving. Norfolk Southern estimates the work to be completed by this Monday night (August 23, 2021), weather permitting.
“(b) US 340 / Bentonville Road. In the vicinity of the Bentonville Post Office, this railroad crossing is planned to be closed for crossing repairs and repaving. Norfolk Southern will begin this work once the Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete. This work is planned to begin next Tuesday (August 24, 2021), weather permitting.”
For Farrall’s full report and board discussion of it, see the linked County video, beginning at the 2-hour-7-minute mark.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission blesses revised downtown apartment conversion ordinance language, avoids elephant in room
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on August 18th wound up nearly six months of back-and-forth work on revisions to the town ordinance regarding standards for conversion of buildings in the Historic Downtown Business District to include residential units. Chairman Douglas Jones opened the public hearing to address the revisions, which have considerably simplified the ordinance from its original form. The new proposed revisions define an apartment house or building as containing three or more dwelling units occupying space on not more than one story in the structure. It also defines a conversion as “a physical, structural, or design change from one state or condition to another, especially to affect a change in use”
The proposed change also allows for the by-right conversion of residential or commercial buildings in the commercial district not to exceed a total of eight total units combined. The current ordinance does not restrict the number of units. It also provides new language for cases where a conversion would result in a building with more than 8 units, but it would require a Special Use Permit (SUP), and it restricts such conversions to the area on East Main Street between Royal Avenue and the Happy Creek bridge, and Jackson Street between Royal Avenue and Church Street.
The proposed amendments also add a requirement for each apartment building to have off-street parking that is accessible from public streets that meets town or state standards.
Three citizens spoke to the commission during the public hearing. Ellen Aders, who owns and works out of a commercial property at the corner of Church & Jackson Streets, raised concerns about the potential conversion of downtown buildings to add large numbers of apartments without considering the consequences on neighboring properties. She gave as an example her experience with people loitering nearby and parking in no parking zones while attending meetings at an office on Church Street. The apartments in the former Murphy Theater building at 131 E. Main Street have recently been the site of domestic violence calls, firearms discharge, and other activities that are not the kind of thing that will draw people downtown, she pointed out.
Bill Barnett, a local property owner and developer of long standing, addressed the commission in support of the ordinance text change. He complimented the commission on their work in clarifying and improving the ordinance. At the June Planning Commission meeting, Barnett addressed rumors that he wanted to convert the old Murphy Theater site into a 60-unit apartment building, perhaps not coincidentally, in the area being addressed by this ordinance change.
As was the case in June, no applications have been made or permits issued for such a project, as it is merely in the conceptual stage. Still, the “trial balloon” was sufficient to raise the concerns of business and property owners surrounding it. Barnett, who continues to be vague about the proposed Murphy Building apartment unit number at 60, reiterated his belief that housing for starters and seniors was in short supply, and the old concept of residences over retail stores was part of the answer. Naturally at the stage of conceptual ideas, many implications or impacts are vague or unaddressed. Even so, the potential Murphy Theater project is the elephant in the room when the discussion turns to needed improvements to the downtown.
For example, parking for additional apartment residents will have a profound effect on downtown businesses and other residents. Whether or not a formal project is underway, a lot of interest is focused on the downtown district and its need for improved access, security, and business.
Finally, William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats at 409 E. Main Street addressed the commission. Huck acknowledged the need for growth and was happy to see the town paying attention to the downtown business district specifically. But as have others, he indicated that he was concerned more about easily accessible parking as the potential for more residential living units is discussed. He disagreed with the idea that dwellings as small as 300 square feet as indicated by the proposed ordinance were helpful to the downtown, as units that size really are not desirable enough for permanent housing for families.
Once the public hearing was closed, commissioners weighed in with their comments. Commissioner Darryl Merchant observed that the Town Council had generated the request to the Planning Commission to suggest changes to the current ordinance, which fails to limit by-right conversions. The commission is currently working on the town comprehensive plan, and part of that process is a review of the ordinances, where further improvements could be made.
Commissioner Joshua Ingram acknowledged the amount of work that the commission and the planning staff had put into the suggested amendments to the ordinance. Vice-Chairman Marchner commended the speakers for acting as a “distant early warning” system as they identify issues and contribute their voices. Whatever the town council enacts in these ordinance text changes could be difficult or impossible to reverse in the future, she pointed out.
Finally, Vice Chairman Marchner asked if the off-street parking requirement mentioned above would apply to conversions within the specific areas on East Main and Jackson Streets. The planning staff indicated it would not; however, the text provided does not exempt any apartment buildings from the requirement for off-street parking that fronts on a dedicated public street or on an access easement. It’s very likely that the parking issue, and specifically off-street parking, will come up again as the public gets another opportunity to comment at the regular Town Council meeting on August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
The amendment presented to the commission also contained a minimum apartment unit size of 300 square feet. But on an amendment proposed by Vice-Chairman Marchner the commission voted 4-1 to increase that minimum to 450 square feet before unanimously recommending approval of the ordinance amendment as a whole.
The Commission then turned to a text amendment in the ordinance governing Bed and Breakfast uses in Residential Districts. The amendment increases the number of allowable rooms on lot sizes of .5 acres to 1.49 acres from three to six guest rooms; and on a lot of 1.5 acres or larger, from six to 10 guest rooms. During the brief discussion, Commissioner Gordon asked the planning staff if this request was generated by town council. The answer was “yes”. The commission unanimously then recommended approval.
Chairman Jones recognized and welcomed the town’s newly appointed Director of Planning and Community Development, Lauren Kopishke, before the meeting was adjourned.
Local Government
County supervisors ponder cannabis product sales in Riverton Commons – Well, they can do it everywhere else
A seemingly simple adjustment to Conditional Use Permit (CUP) parameters for the Riverton Commons Shopping Center that would expand retail uses not specifically listed in the original 2003 permitting took a turn toward the complicated when recently legalized marijuana-based products entered the conversation.
Planning Director Joe Petty and applicant ELP Riverton, LLC representative Stephen Pettler explained that the requested changes would allow businesses not common in 2003, but since popularized in the smoking culture and allowed in all other commercial areas of the county by-right, to be added to Riverton Commons more tightly drawn uses list.
Among the uses listed in the application to amend the original CUP uses list, which Petty noted was previously amended in 2007, 2008, and 2014, are a variety of nicotine tobacco, alternate non-nicotine, and vape products and accessories, as well as “Cannabidiol (CBD) … Hemp and related products”. The latter CBD and Hemp products include non-THC medicinal uses including pain reduction, and now legalized marijuana (THC) related products as legally permitted for marketing by state law.
The first fly in the ointment of “routine” was a statement from Valley Health representative Gretchen Brill to open the public hearing. Brill informed the supervisors that Valley Health opposed the addition of both tobacco and Cannabis-related products for retail sale in the shopping center, in proximity to a trio of Valley Health’s outpatient facilities.
“Valley Health has made a significant investment in facilities to serve urgent needs, rehabilitation of patients, and ongoing primary care in Riverton Commons Plaza,” Brill, who identified herself as a Registered Nurse and Director of Valley Health’s Urgent Care and Employer Health Clinics in the Riverton Commons Shopping Center, said in opening her opposition statement. She continued, pointing to Valley Health’s “intentional” placement of three facilities in Riverton Commons “for easy community accessibility, and because of the family-friendly profile of this location.”
Brill then added, “Valley Health takes very seriously our mission to serve our community by improving health. Our commitment to health in Warren County has been especially evidenced in our beautiful new hospital along Leach Run Parkway. Likewise, our Valley Health Urgent Care, Family Practice, and Physical Therapy Clinics in Riverton Commons remain dedicated to providing excellent patient care.”
Brill then pointed to the existing presence of “numerous cannabis and CBD shops, 10 to be specific, in the Town of Front Royal” and provided a photo of one such shop next to Valley Health’s Urgent Care facility in the Royal Plaza Shopping Center on South Street on Front Royal’s southside.
“For us at Valley Health, having this sort of vendor in very close proximity to our health care offices is an opposition in our mission,” she asserted, then asking specifically that “cannabis not be added to the Conditional Use Permit of the Riverton Commons Shopping Center, where we at Valley Health will keep working hard to serve the people of Warren County by improving health through excellent in-patient care – thank you very much for your understanding and support,” Brill closed.
Unaddressed, precisely, was exactly how the addition of the cannabis-related products specifically would interfere with Valley Health’s mission. As Brill pointed out, such proximity already exists at a shopping center location in town.
Stephen Pettler, of the Winchester law firm of Harriston-Johnson, representing CUP Modification applicant ELP Riverton, LLC, replied to Brill’s comments. “The only reason that we’re here tonight is because this is a unique piece of property in Warren County,” he opened, echoing some of Planning Director Petty’s introductory comments. “Every other shopping Center that’s been approved in Warren County can, by right, sell the same kind of products that this tenant – Game of Smokes – which has a shop up in Stephens City … (wants to market here),” Pettler began, describing a “clean”, well run tobacco and vape business, and mentioning another potential tenant interested in a Riverton Commons site.
“If it were anywhere else, they would just file for their business license and go about their business,” Pettler told the supervisors. He noted the original by-right uses listed in Riverton Commons CUP of 2003 simply reflected popular uses of the time, drawn up by an owner without experience with a national chain-anchored shopping center. He pointed out that the Riverton Commons CUP had to be amended to allow the Valley Health outpatient services now located there.
“Urgent Care wasn’t a thing really back in 2003 – you didn’t see a lot of doc-in-a-boxes in different places, so they had to add that use to the Conditional Use Permit,” Pettler informed the supervisors of the similarity between the current request and the earlier modification request allowing Valley Health’s presence in the shopping center.
“So, we’re asking to be treated like everybody else in Warren County; to correct what I think is an administrative issue and just update with uses that weren’t available before,” the applicant attorney told the board.
Addressing Brill’s generally critical comments about cannabis sale proximity to Valley Health operations, Pettler observed, “Her personal opinions about cannabis are duly noted. But cannabis isn’t just smoking pot. It also has other attributes that are now legal in Virginia and can be sold at an establishment like this. It’s not marijuana THC; there are CBD and other things that can be derived from these substances.”
Pettler seemed to be targeting medical marijuana uses in products devoid of the THC aspect associated with “getting high” recreationally. As an example of such uses, much national media attention was given to National Football League (NFL) players coming off injuries in recent years, lobbying the NFL to allow medical marijuana use for pain relief as an alternative to the physically addictive, harder opioid drugs being traditionally and legally prescribed by team doctors for their recovering, injured players.
In conclusion Pettler told the county supervisors his client would like them “to focus on what’s fair to businesses in the county and bring this center into conformity with the rest of the county.”
In response to questions, Pettler clarified his tenant as owner of two particular parcels with potential clients awaiting a decision from the board on the CUP modification request. A lengthy discussion of the board ensued, reflecting some perhaps dated opinions about cannabis use and cannabis-related products, and revealing other oddities of the existing Riverton Commons CUP business listings, including the presence of another smoke-vape shop at another parcel in the shopping center and a ban on Yoga Centers.
But a bottom line seemed to be drawn in a question from Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox to County Attorney Jason Ham on whether board denial of the request was legally challengeable.
After clarifying who such a challenge was likely to come from, the applicant most likely, rather than a third party, legal counsel’s opinion was, yes, it could face a legal challenge. And from the evidence on the table about by-right uses throughout the county versus one perhaps outdated administratively constructed CUP format, it would appear to be a legal challenge putting the county government in a pretty tight legal corner as its codes currently stand.
Consequently, after several aborted attempts at a motion, Walt Mabe made a motion, seconded by Fox, to approve the modification request with a stipulation that THC-containing “intoxicating” cannabis products would not be allowed for sale among the non-THC, CBD-based products that would be allowed. The motion passed 3-1, with Board Chair Cullers dissenting and Tony Carter absent.
See this extended discussion, along with other public hearing discussions and votes, including a number of CUP requests for short-term tourist rentals; a storage facility for vehicles; a private, church-related school; vacating an unimproved Right Of Way in the Sealock Subdivision; and a housekeeping matter related to conforming with updated state vehicle codes, in the County video.
Local Government
Town Council considers infrastructure, Downtown apartment development, and ‘environmental sustainability’
In business other than Scott Lloyd’s turf war with the mayor and an apparent majority of the current five-member town council over what constitutes a waste of their collective time on ordinance proposals deemed legally unsupportable by Town legal staff, on August 9, staff-led council through a varied work session agenda.
First, Public Works Director Robbie Boyer traced a nine-item Infrastructure Improvements Project list. Items covered included several Wastewater and Water Plant related projects, as well as Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) issues throughout the wastewater system; the Route 522 North Redundant Water Line project to help ensure no loss of operational capacity at the regional Dominion Power Plant, among other north corridor operations, were the existing line to fail; the East Prospect Bridge repairs marked by the many detour signs directing traffic elsewhere to cross downtown to and from Commerce at Happy Creek; the North Royal Avenue waterline upgrades; as well as paving and curb & gutter work around town.
Once again, there was little public discussion given to what appears to be a major council zoning initiative forwarded to the planning commission for endorsement in February. That is to remove planning commission review from the by-right zoning application process in a central area of the Historic Downtown Business District, while at the same time seeking to ease zoning conditions on residential apartment development there. Planning Department Zoning Administrator Chris Brock introduced the subject about a half-hour into the work session. He noted the Planning Commission would get their last update on the staff review and recommendations regarding the proposal at their August 11 work session, preceding anticipated action at the commission’s meeting of August 18.
Whether it comes back to council on August 23rd adjusted and endorsed or recommended for denial will be an interesting development. For while 6 to 8 units are prominently mentioned in the draft ordinance proposal, as the council-appointed planning commission discovered late in its review process, the changes could impact consideration of a 60-unit apartment proposal brought the Town’s way by local developer Bill Barnett. That proposal, as Barnett revealed to the commission earlier this summer, involves the Murphy Building site at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets. Some commissioners did seem a bit taken aback when they learned of Barnett’s proposed high-volume apartment development in the heart of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
Following Brock’s summary of the status of the review process as the planning commission approaches a thumbs up or down recommendation on the proposal, there was a question from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell about a Section 3 “RESIDENTIAL” draft condition. The referenced section addressed, “Conversion of existing residential and/or commercial structures into buildings with a greater number of dwelling units, exceeding eight (8) total existing and new dwelling units combined.”
Brock replied that had been inserted for the final rounds of consideration, first by the planners on August 18, and then council the following week at its meeting of the 23rd.
And with a “thank you” from several members, it was on to other business.
That business included Town Manager Steven Hicks summary of an ordinance amendment “Revising Chapter 156” to accommodate creation of an “Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee” to help the town maintain its Tree City USA status and Electric Department Director David Jenkins summary of the status of “Dusk to Dawn” lighting in town.
As to the latter matter revisited from an earlier work session, a consensus was reached to undertake a “phasing out” of the ordinance altogether. It was explained that any residences currently having such all-night security lighting would be grandfathered in to be allowed to keep it. However, that grandfathering would not transfer to new ownership if the residence was sold. If security was an issue in areas with the lighting or seeking it, involving the Town Police Department proactively in addressing neighborhood security issues was suggested as an alternative to creating more Dusk to Dawn lighting than currently exists.
The creation of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee would appear to be an effort to replace broken communications with local environmental groups like the Tree Stewards. Those lines of communication became largely strained following the Town’s unilateral decision to remove a large number of trees from the banks of Happy Creek downtown along Commerce Avenue last year. A great deal of public and environmental backlash was heard due to the exclusion of the Tree Stewards, or any environmental organization, from the Town staff-council decision to replace trees, many of them planted and/or maintained by Tree Steward volunteers over the years since the town attained its “Tree City USA” designation, with rip-rap rock formations, contrary to best standards riparian buffer flood and water flow control practices.
See these discussions, among others including the previously reported debate on requirements to bring items to work session and meeting agendas, in the Town video.
Local Government
County Planning Commission: Property Rights vs. Community Opposition
The Warren County Planning Commission, at its regular Monthly Meeting on August 11, again faced a contest between a property owner’s rights and determined opposition by neighboring property owners. This theme is increasingly being played out as the county code requires that some uses of property are subject to Conditional Use Permits, which require a public hearing prior to being granted.
Chairman Robert Myers opened the meeting and once the agenda and minutes were approved, asked for public presentations on any planning-related issues, not on the agenda. There being none, he proceeded to the Public Hearing portion of the meeting.
Bruce and Betty Parady have requested a Conditional Use Permit for their property on T-Bird Drive for private use camping. Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling explained the background of the request, that the homeowners had purchased the property with the intent of providing a family gathering place and was seeking a permit to allow the use of RVs on the site for their activities.
The property is zoned Agricultural and is in the Fork Magisterial District. The planning department conducted a site visit and found the property to be neatly maintained and in good order.
Chairman Myers then opened the public hearing and found a larger-than-usual audience of citizens had their sights trained on this application. Ten people spoke in opposition to the request, citing property owner restrictive covenants, heavy traffic, noise, trash, potential reductions in property values, and loss of privacy.
On the other hand, Betty Wallregan, the nearest neighbor to the property, spoke in support of the proposed permit, citing the applicants as exceptionally good neighbors.
Common to virtually every organized opposition to a proposed use of any rural property, most speakers decried the loss of the rural character of their subdivision, having moved years ago to get away from the noise and congestion and traffic. The consensus was, “These outsiders want to come in and disrupt what we love!” Several e-mails read by the planning staff echoed the same sentiment.
Once all the speakers had stated their opinions, Chairman Myers asked if the applicants wished to speak in rebuttal. Both the applicants spoke at length of their bewilderment at the charges being leveled at them, given that their intention was only to have a place to get away and enjoy their children and grandchildren. They understood the restrictions that the county ordinances would place on their permit, and said they were entirely willing to comply.
Once the commission had an opportunity to draw its collective breath, Vice Chairman Henry observed that, as a strong property rights advocate, he hated to restrict an owner’s use of his or her own property, but it did seem that in a residential subdivision, a campsite did seem to be out of character. There was also some confusion about whether tents and recreational vehicles were equivalent units when determining how many units would be allowable under county codes. The request was for up to 5 campers to be on site for not more than 180 consecutive days, and they could not be used as full-time residences.
In the end, the commission voted 4-1 to recommend denial of the permit. Commissioner Joe Longo was the lone dissenting voice. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the County Supervisors for final action.
Hilda Keister is applying for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental on her property at 7610 Strasburg Rd in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. This agriculturally-zoned property was part of the Signal Knob Retreat Center and previously saw use by church groups in that capacity. A short-term tourist rental will allow the owners to augment their full-time working farm instead of renting the property out to an organization.
Commissioner Kersjes asked about the distinction between a facility of this size and a hotel. This property as a retreat center was more of a dormitory-like setting, and the applicants are specifically limiting the capacity to 10 persons under the supplemental health department regulations. The planning department identified the conditions necessary for approval, and the commission unanimously recommended it.
2 Mexico, LLC and B. Allen Richards, LLC, requested a Conditional Use Permit for their Residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1115 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Planning Director Joe Petty briefed the commissioners on the proposal and included some neighborhood commentary that had been provided to the planning department without any specific details beyond general ill-feeling about increasing Air B&B type activity. The applicants are experienced short-term tourist rental hosts and provided a lot of detail about their plans. There were no speakers at the meeting in opposition. Chairman Myers again reiterated his oft-stated reminder that a Bed & Breakfast, according to the Virginia General Assembly, is not considered a commercial activity. The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit.
Rachelle Hill and Don Beavers are requesting a conditional use permit for their residentially-zoned (R-1) property at 185 Rocky Spring Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. There were no public speakers during this public hearing. Vice-Chairman Henry stated that the increasing number of Air B&B properties is in reality a good thing – that properties are better maintained, and road traffic is generally reduced compared to fully occupied rental properties. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
George and Michele Kopcsak have applied for a Conditional Use Permit for their property at 3609 Buck Mountain Road in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural.
The applicants have rebuilt their historic house after a disastrous fire and now seek to use a studio-style structure built as temporary quarters for them while the house was being rebuilt as a short-term tourist rental. There were no opposing speakers for this hearing. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Finally, Jessie and Damian McClain have applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 894 Blue Mountain Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural. During the public hearing, two speakers addressed the commission to oppose the permit, one person supported it, and two letters in support had been received by the planning department.
The strong opposition from Mr. Fred Schwartz was based on his assertion that he had experienced significant large-caliber shooting activities from the property and was sincerely concerned about safety. The supporting speaker strenuously refuted the firearms allegations and indicated that the shooting noise had in fact come from activities further up the mountain, over the next ridge, and the rock formations in the area tended to echo and magnify them. The applicants addressed the commission and assured them that there had been no such activities on their property.
Vice-Chairman Henry then asked the applicants if they would agree to amend their request to include language to prohibit the discharge of firearms by guests. They readily agreed and the commission then voted to recommend approval of the permit with the revised language.
Planning Director Petty introduced the newest member of the Planning staff, Zoning officer Chase Lenz. Mr. Lenz has a deep knowledge of the area already, having grown up in Warren County.
The Chairman welcomed the new staff member, and the meeting was then adjourned.
Wind: 1mph WSW
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
93/70°F
93/70°F