Council forwards rezoning over neighbor objections, okays flat tax rate, prepares to open Commons pavilion and celebrates trees
Eight to 10 people appearing to be there in support of three who spoke with concerns about potential impacts of a rezoning proposal by Rockledge Development Company LLC on their neighborhood left Monday’s Front Royal Town Council meeting with a bad taste in their mouths. That taste was of a done-deal on council approval of the rezoning application to facilitate a duplex development project that was immune to their collective concerns and desire for more detailed information on the project from the developer.
The fact no one from the Rockledge Development Company showed up for the public hearing on their rezoning request only compounded those citizens’ anger at the 4-2 vote of approval, on a motion by Jacob Meza. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Gary Gillespie cast the dissenting votes. Cockrell had suggested delaying action until the developer could come in to address concerns about a potential change in the character of the neighborhood along Hillcrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue near the 15th Street Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
However, Mayor Chris Holloway cut Cockrell short, seeking a motion before further council discussion. Meza obliged with a motion to approve and took the lead in explaining the approval side’s belief that the developer’s proposal that had moved through the planning commission stage on a recommendation of approval, contained all the necessary information for council to move forward without further input on the proposal for the 2.1-acre parcel.
The rezoning request from Residential-1 (R-1) allowing only detached single-family houses to Residental-3 (R-3), would permit the duplex units the developer wishes to build on the vacant parcel.
The staff summary noted the developer had included a voluntary proffer limiting their project to duplexes, and not R-3 enabled higher-volume apartment units. The rezoning application summary also noted an adjacent R-3 zoned parcel.
However, during council discussion, it came to light that the only adjacent R-3 zoning was for the County Health & Human Services Complex parcel, as opposed to other existing residential development. However, a trip through the area by this reporter the following day found some fairly nice duplex units not far from the neighborhood in question already in place.
Debbie Earl, Peggy Thompson, and Donna Tebow all spoke against the proposal until more detail easing the neighborhood concerns were publicly addressed to those neighbors’ satisfaction. Tracing the history of the neighborhood bordering currently undeveloped land, the trio of speakers pointed to one of the few in-town neighborhoods retaining a rural feel for what was described as a “working, middle-class” citizenry that had come back from a past experience of “some rough days” when drug use, dealing and other less desirable influences had surfaced.
“This feels like going backward instead of forward,” Tebow told council of a proposal for more affordable housing units than the existing single-family, detached homes on the adjacent streets in question.
“Please do not rezone our neighborhood,” lead-off speaker Earl implored council.
However, the majority of Meza, Joseph McFadden, Letasha Thompson, and Scott Lloyd, the latter by phone connection, held sway that the property owner’s proposal had addressed such concerns at the planning department level and did not need further explanation or justification.
Stable tax rates
The other public hearing was on the establishment of tax rates for the Fiscal Year-2022 Town Budget under development. And since council chose to advertise tax rates at their existing level, which allowed only that they are adjusted down, not up, without re-advertising for a public hearing, it was little surprise Cockrell’s motion to approve flat Real Estate and Personal Property Tax rates at 13 cents and 64 cents per $100 of assessed value, respectively, passed unanimously with little discussion.
Also approved were Personal Property Tax Relief rates of 53% on the first $20,000 of the assessed value of qualifying vehicles; and a relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value under $1,000.
Pavilions and Tree Cities
During Town Manager Steven Hicks report to council, he noted an April 9 morning ribbon-cutting for the Village Commons/Gazebo area Pavilion under construction off the Laura Virginia Hale Place side of the central Historic Downtown park area. A time is still under consideration.
The non-walled, roofed-over Pavilion with an attached enclosed bathroom facility was included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) proposal for improvements to the town’s Historic Downtown Business District.
According to Town Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott, the total approved cost of the Pavilion was $295,000. Other aspects were business façade improvements, wall murals and the updated Wayfinding sign project currently underway in conjunction with Warren County.
Perhaps somewhat ironically for some, Hicks also read from an Arbor Day Foundation acknowledgment of the Town of Front Royal again achieving Tree City USA status for 22 consecutive years.
Ironically, because council was at the center of a public firestorm over its defoliation, floodwater plan along Happy Creek and its Shenandoah Greenway Trail area between the Prospect Street Bridge and South Street.
Meza lauded the project rocks replacement of previously existing foliage, including a massive number of trees along the Happy Creek’s riparian buffer. He cited public comment to him commending how much better the area looks now, compared to prior to the flood control plan’s implementation.
In fact, as previously reported the beginning of the implementation of that plan led to the mass resignation of the Town’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) created as part of its Tree City USA designation. None of the Town’s related organizations, from UFAC to the Tree Stewards were consulted on the defoliation and de-treeing plan designed to speed high and floodwater, including some concrete commercial areas, down the creek and eventually to the Shenandoah River, and away from the Town’s sewer and stormwater system.
On the bright side for critics of the project, it does seem no additional trees were taken down after the public outcry about the initial creek riparian buffer tree overkill by the Town’s own stated project standards. That overkill of trees larger than 4 inches in diameter was blamed on a contractor. Though some public feedback, as well as references from the contractor to only following Town directives, have disputed that assertion of fault for the larger trees removed during the project’s early stages.
Hicks cited an April 30 tree planting event. We will have more detail on that event as it becomes available.
We’d tell you to see the video for those conversations and other council business, but there was no video as the County-run SWAGIT video broadcast/taping service was not operational Monday, ostensibly due to the County software “intrusion” that has also shut down recent use of County staff emails as a precautionary measure.
Why not dream big in upgrading one of this community’s oldest public school facilities?
In our previous two articles on the March 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors we explored, first, permitting requests impacting the future shape, physically and commercially, as well as recreationally of portions of the community; and secondly, an emerging “new normal” in municipal politics that increasingly ties us to the larger world around us as the 21st century moves into its third decade.
Now we will explore a third aspect of that meeting that looked both forward and to the past in urging our county’s elected officials to make proactive decisions to meet the challenges of providing equal treatment, if not under the law, under the banner of the County’s municipal budget directed toward its public education system to assure that all the community’s public-school children are treated by the same physical plant standards.
That challenge came from Public Comments speaker Michael Williams. While tracing his career path including stints in public education, private-school administration among others, Williams introduced himself as appearing before the board most importantly “as a caring member of this community, a husband, and father of a graduate of E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School” (EWM).
And it was that last category that was the focus of Williams’ comments as they zeroed in on a current hot-button topic, not just in Warren County, but across the nation – equal treatment regardless of social, economic, racial or ethnic categorizations.
“I have had the joy of being a member of this beautiful community for almost 24 years,” Williams began, soon zeroing in on his area of concern, the physical plant at EWM. “As I understand history, the current school that sits where E. Wilson Morrison resides is now over 80 years old (a little research indicates that along with A.S. Rhodes, EWM, the latter then as a high school, was built in 1935, making them 86 years old). The original wooden seats still exist in the current auditorium. An upstairs classroom has been creatively used for several years as a play area for the children when it is too cold to go outside. Due to COVID regulations, this room has not been able to be used this year since it was needed to store extra desks and classroom materials to comply with mitigation procedures. Consequently, when the temperature is below freezing outside, the young people forego their much-needed exercise.”
Williams observed that statistically, the school educates the highest portion of lower economic status and racial and ethnic minority children of any public school in the county system.
“How is this possible in 2021 – How can the poorest children in our community continue to be treated like the poorest children in our community?” he asked the county supervisors, observing, “While other schools receive nice new desks, chairs, and state of the art supplies, the children at E. Wilson Morrison receive hand me downs from other schools. Friends, it’s 2021. For the sake of common decency, please agree that we cannot afford ‘not’ to rectify this.”
He then pointed to the coming Public School Budget proposal. “In that proposal are several items of needed attention to our school system, and our outdated buildings. Two of those line items are a renovation budget for the original 80-year-old auditorium, and a stand-alone building to be constructed on the paved playground area. If you look carefully at the amount requested, it is not nearly enough in my view, but a most conservative and responsible request to help us all live within our means.”
A joint Youth Development Fieldhouse project?
Perhaps drawing on his background in both public and private education, the latter locally at Randolph-Macon Academy, Williams offered an alternate plan for the stand-alone building part of the EWM physical plant proposal. “Personally, I would prefer to see the County, Town, Sheriff’s and Police Departments, Valley Health and Randolph-Macon Academy go in together and build a Youth Development Fieldhouse along West Main Street, where the current football practice field is for R-MA. This is the site where R-MA has wanted to build a field house/natatorium and indoor shooting range for years.”
Williams then pointed to what he said was the availability of state and federal subsidies for such community development projects. “If there were ever an opportunity for these entities to come together and capitalize on the many state and federal grants, Title 9 funds, and who knows what other money Uncle Sam wants to toss our way – to include possible private donors – take it. They are going to give it to somebody. Why not let it be our community, to benefit our most precious resources, while also providing an incredible opportunity to partner with two of our county’s largest employers.”
What’s in a name?
And while he was dreaming BIG, Williams looked to both E. Wilson Morrison and this community’s histories in, perhaps he admitted, jumping ahead of the game before the suggested EWM auditorium and combined public-private school recreational facility have been realized – their naming. As for the EWM auditorium, Williams suggested not looking far, perhaps eight years back, and in house. That suggestion was former EWM Principal Margaret Holmes.
“Finally, while I realize that naming a building seems far ahead right now, I offer this: Margaret Holmes, an African American Woman, served at principal at E. Wilson Morrison for many years. She was my now 19-year-old son’s principal for 5 years. Because of her, and many others, my son is now a student at James Madison University. Please consider working with the School Board to name the renovated auditorium in her honor … Mrs. Holmes so much wanted to see that auditorium fixed to show the children in our community – and the staff that worked there – that they truly mattered,” Williams said, observing that since her departure the school has had six principals in seven years.
For his proposed jointly developed Youth Development Fieldhouse facility, Williams went back a bit further in our collective local educational history, to the battle to desegregate Warren County Public Schools and the role of the Kilby family in that battle.
“As far as the new building, in the audience this evening is a family that truly shed physical blood, sweat and tears to ensure that all of us, especially those whose lives were shattered and continue to struggle due to the long-term effects of racism in our country (be educated equally). Again, while I realize that it is early in the process, I plead with you to do your part in helping to heal these wounds by honoring the many sacrifices of the Kilby family, by working with the School Board to name the new building after this beautiful family, with a fitting memorial of honor in the front of the building. I’ll, personally, pay for the memorial if granted,” Williams asserted.
An equal ‘heritage’ opportunity
He closed with a vision and a challenge to the county supervisors.
“What better place, than in the center of our town, to show our children, and community that we ARE moving forward as a community in a genuine and substantive manner, than to honor the family that challenged us all to see one another for the content of our character, as opposed to the color of our skin. Let us truly do unto others as we would have them do unto us. Let us, truly, love our neighbor as ourselves. The opportunities here are endless.
“Finally, I beg you as my neighbors and my friends, please be the change which many of you on the dais have stated that you wish to see in our beautiful community.”
Williams, who left his role as a lay minister of the Anglican Church out of his introductory background profile, had quite the ministerial head of steam up by the conclusion of his remarks.
So, Williams has offered this community a positive path forward in acknowledgment of this community’s heritage, rather than “cancellation” of another aspect troubling to some while important to others. That existing “Southern Heritage” symbol of recent debate is the Confederate Soldier Memorial on the county courthouse lawn, just two block down Crescent Street from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. The county supervisors appear to have elected to follow the majority will expressed in a referendum on the issue on the November election ballot to keep the 110-year-old memorial to county citizens who fought in the Civil War in its place of honor.
And supporters of the statue have pointed out, why not? Few, if any, of those memorialized owned slaves or appear to have left any written record in support of the institution of slavery. Rather, they are memorialized for their sacrifice in going to war, many likely by way of being drafted, for what they considered their primary national allegiance of that pre-motorized mass-transit and pre-electronic mass-media era, the state in which they lived.
So, why not, Williams has reasoned, add public acknowledgement of the Kilby family’s and Margaret Holmes’ contributions to this community’s heritage in the struggle to achieve true equality for all under the law and in public education, to exist on equal footing with the community’s Southern Heritage?
Are we collectively and electorally up to it? Stay tuned as this aspect of the County’s FY-2022 Budget process continues to develop.
Spelunkers lot expansion and Council request to remove downtown apartment development restrictions top planners agenda
The Front Royal Planning Commission met March 17 with a full complement of commissioners with the addition of newly appointed commissioner Joshua Ingram, a 6-year resident of Front Royal and a former candidate for Town Council in the 2020 Election. Chairman Douglas Jones welcomed Commissioner Ingram and asked him to tell the commissioners about himself. In his brief remarks, the new commissioner indicated that he has a “passion for history” and chose Front Royal partly because of its charm and historic significance, which he is extremely interested in preserving. He looks forward to working with the Town and the other members of the commission on smart growth.
There were no members of the public present to provide general citizen comments, so Chairman Jones moved to the public hearing portion of the agenda.
The first item was a rezoning application by William Antonelli and 116 South St, LLC, which may be better known as Spelunkers, a popular restaurant on the corner of Pine and South Streets. The applicant is seeking the rezoning of two lots across Pine Street which they have purchased to provide overflow parking and restaurant storage capacity. The two lots are currently zoned Residential (R-1), and the applicant is requesting them to be rezoned to Community Business District (C-1) to accommodate their use for this purpose. The properties on 3 sides of the applicant’s property are already zoned C-1, so this is a minor expansion of that zone.
The COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically increased the importance of Spelunker’s drive-through facility and the applicant wishes to expand it to better allow traffic flow and needs to provide staff and employee parking somewhere other than the current parking lot. To illustrate the need, the commissioners were provided a concept plan showing the new layout, which is expected to reduce congestion on the existing Spelunkers lot, reduce the traffic safety hazard on South Street from “stacking” of vehicles waiting in line for the drive-through service.
Several commissioners asked questions about the details of the concept plan involving traffic flow and whether the commission will have the opportunity to approve the final project. Since the project to make the changes to the Spelunkers parcel and the two additional parcels is still in the conceptual stage, and the rezoning request is entirely separate from the eventual development, the final site plan is categorized a “minor” and will be administratively processed by the planning department and will not need to come back before the commission.
The commissioners unanimously voted to recommend the Town Council approve the rezoning request.
The second public hearing involved a text amendment to the Planning Section of the Front Royal Town Code, and if planning Director Timothy Wilson was expecting a quick approval of the relatively simple amendment, he may have been surprised by the pushback from the commission. Director Wilson explained the genesis of the proposed amendment as a Resolution from the Front Royal Town Council in February that directed the planning department to prepare an ordinance amendment for a public hearing and a Planning Commission recommendation for approval by the Town Council. No members of the public were present to offer input to the proposed amendment, which mainly rescinds some existing restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2).
The changes include:
- adding text to the ordinance section 175-47(A) that limits conversion of existing residential and/or commercial structures to a maximum of eight total dwelling units.
- Removing text in section 175-48(A) that permits conversions only in buildings constructed after January 1, 1999.
- Removing text in Section 175-49(A) that imposes a requirement for an additional 1,000 square feet of lot area for each dwelling unit in excess of 1.
- Creating an exception to the supplementary regulations in section 175-113 related to lot sizes, building height, and parking, for apartment development in the Downtown Business District.
Planning Director Wilson explained that these changes respond to complaints from property owners and developers who feel that the current restrictions on apartment conversions act as an obstacle to utilizing properties to this purpose.
The commissioners, on the other hand, had several questions and comments regarding the amendment. Vice Chairman Connie Marshner observed that apartments in a downtown business district should be encouraged as they are part of what makes a successful downtown.
Commissioner Daryl Merchant was concerned about the scope of the exception, since the original concern was for properties on East Main and Chester Streets, whereas the Community Business District is a large and varied area where applying these exceptions could have unintended consequences. “Do these text amendments reflect the intent of the Town Council?” he asked. Planning Director Wilson said that it did. After some further discussion, the commission voted unanimously to table the text amendment proposal until it can be discussed at a commission work session on April 7. The commission has 90 days to make its recommendation, and there would not be a requirement to readvertise a public hearing on it, since that notice requirement has already been met.
Finally, the commission considered a proposed resolution that the planning department prepared requesting the Town of Front Royal to provide funding in its fiscal year 2022 budget for a rewrite of the Town Comprehensive Plan. The current plan was written and adopted in 1998, and the code of Virginia requires every governing body to develop a comprehensive plan and to review it for potential amendments every 5 years. Director Wilson indicated that the 23-year-old document really needed a complete rewrite rather than merely an update, and he observed that taking into consideration the scope of the rewrite, he felt it to be an 18 to 24-month task, which could make it advisable to fund it over two fiscal years. That could make it a more palatable budget item for the council to consider.
The Commission unanimously approved the resolution, which now must go to the Town Council to fit into a budget line.
A new municipal ‘normal’ – large scale software ‘intrusions’ and targeting an international human organ harvesting business?!?
At times as I virtually attended the March 16 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, I wasn’t sure if I was covering municipal politics or had become part of a Stephen King book-based TV series about the horrors of the 21st century. And we were all so relieved when 2020 departed for what promised to be an increasing Coronavirus pandemic vaccine available in 2021. Of course, there was the municipal business as usual as covered in our lead story on the meeting.
But then there was the acknowledgment that the County was part of a large-scale computer software “intrusion” of unknown origin. Interim County Administrator Ed Daley verified the intrusion occurred in a variety of locations across the nation. Thus far, at least here in Warren County, no actual tampering with, theft, or use of data has been discovered.
But before we explore what is known of that situation in more detail below, earlier than the software intrusion disclosure was an item pulled from a Consent Agenda generally reserved for “routine” business not requiring public board discussion. What could attract our attention from brewing computer wars? Well, there was this: “Adoption of a Resolution to Educate Warren County Residents and the Medical Community on the Risks of Travelling to China for Organ Transplant”.
“China, risks, organ transplant” – Okay, which side of the screen am I on?!!? I knew I shouldn’t have binged the three-season TV series based on Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” psychological-horror novel trilogy available on the NBC-affiliated Peacock TV provider.
A hint of this one came when two women addressed the board during Public Comments on the topic of suspicions the Chinese government is harvesting organs from people imprisoned, particularly for religious belief systems that run afoul of the atheistic Chinese Communist regime. Those speakers were Tiny Tang and Jisum Bae, who urged the supervisors to approve the pending resolution on informational dissemination about the findings of an international tribunal convened in London two years ago. A little online research revealed this lead to a story by London-based reporter Saphora Smith posted on NBC News Digital in June 2019:
“LONDON — The organs of members of marginalized groups detained in Chinese prison camps are being forcefully harvested — sometimes when patients are still alive, an international tribunal sitting in London has concluded.
“Some of the more than 1.5 million detainees in Chinese prison camps are being killed for their organs to serve a booming transplant trade that is worth some $1 billion a year, concluded the China Tribunal, an independent body tasked with investigating organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in the authoritarian state,” Smith and NBC Digital reported almost two years ago.
Alright then – that makes the notion of a medical jaunt to China for an organ transplant not as readily available in the West a tad less enticing. And that is the point of the resolution, unanimously approved after some discussion on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, who pulled the item from the Consent Agenda for that discussion, seconded by Walt Mabe – to educate the community’s public and nearby medical professionals on what is alleged to be going on in China on the human organ donor front.
But there was more brewing on the “what’s going on here tonight” front.
Intruded, not hacked – so far
During his report to the board, Interim County Administrator Daley segued from the notice that the County’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal is ready for final review, to a software “intrusion” issue that appears to have much broader implications than some maladjusted local computer nerd in mom’s basement messing with the local governmental apparatuses.
“The budget is essentially ready for the board to review,” Daley said in wrapping up his FY-22 county budget summary, continuing: “Computer software has had, the servers had a disruption … and it began on March the 7th and we discovered it on Friday (March 12) and that has left us out of that business since that time, working on that. And we’ll discuss that further with you in the closed session,” Daley said in concluding his March 16 meeting report.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates commented that if citizens were attempting to contact the board members by email and not getting responses, “that is why,” (they have been advised not to use their emails) adding that supervisors could still be contacted by phone at numbers listed on the county website. “But that is the issue at hand, we have not had email since Saturday, I guess,” Oates said.
Daley then reentered the conversation, observing, “We really appreciate the close cooperation we’ve had with the sheriff and his staff in working on these problems this week.”
And there the conversation ended, at least the public portion of it until adjournment to the meeting’s final agenda item, the closed session. No announcements came from the 55-minute closed session and the meeting was adjourned at 10:32 p.m., a minute after reconvening to open session.
Contacted at the Government Center the following day, Daley elaborated on what is known and open to public discussion at this point. He said the software intrusion is not currently considered a hack because no direct system alterations, consequences, or tampering have yet been identified. “It wasn’t a hack – there was an intruder, somebody who came into the system. And that’s all that we know at this point,” he said.
Daley said he was unaware of any leads on a source of the intrusion, which is still under investigation, likely at the federal level, as well as local levels as “various entities across the country” have been identified as impacted by the intruder. “We don’t know anything about it other than the fact that it occurred in a variety of places.”
Daley did say that while the origin of the intrusion could predate March 7, it has been established that it did not involve election data from last November.
Royal Examiner will have more on these stories as the information becomes available, as we adjust to the “new normal” of 2021.
Marlow-Silek proffer change request put on hold; Shen Valley Golf Club expansion to river uses approved – software hack closed session topic
Two proposals impacting the future shape of Warren County’s northside – commercially and recreationally – highlighted a broad agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, March 16.
The first of those two items opening a six-public hearing portion of the meeting was developer Marlow-Silek Investment LLC’s request for an amendment to their proffer package on a 7.16-acre commercial parcel adjacent to the Crooked Run Commercial Center’s north side. A primary portion of the request would reduce the originally proffered 60-foot right of way for a north-south collector road funneling some anticipated traffic away from the major Route 340/522 North intersection into both the Crooked Run and Riverton Commons Shopping Centers by half, to a 30-foot right of way.
That request is to help facilitate the development of a three-acre parcel of their property sold to an “enclosed storage business” for recreational vehicles and cars. Another part of the developer’s request is an amendment to add RV and car storage to the originally proffered seven commercial uses allowed on the property.
It was noted by both planning staff and developer attorney David Crump that Marlow-Silek Investment has owned the property for 17 years, dating to its original rezoning and proffer offers to late 2004 and 2005. Much has changed on the commercial landscape since then, including delays in the development of the alternate exit collector road utilizing existing feeder roads under VDOT jurisdiction. In fact, Happy Creek supervisor Tony Carter pointed out that over the 17 years Marlow-Silek has owned the property, much of the brick-and-mortar retail aspect originally envisioned for the area had been co-opted by an increasing trend toward online retail sales and shipping.
The developer’s cooperation over the years, including the development of the Rural Farms parcel at the head of their property at the entrance to the Crooked Run Commercial Center, was noted as well.
And while sympathetic to a solution beneficial to all sides, questions about the impact of reducing the collector road right-of-way’s width through the property on the eventual development of that north-south collector road led the board to defer a decision on the request. Delores Oates amended a motion, seconded by Walt Mabe, to table a decision on the matter to the board’s second meeting of April passed unanimously.
SVGC seeks adjustment to the “new normal”
The other major adjustment to existing permitting on the county’s northside before the board involved traffic of a different kind – recreational river traffic. Current Shenandoah Valley Golf Club owner Richard Runyon explained his desire to expand the recreational amenities he offers customers, tourists, and locals alike, as an adjustment to significant revenue losses due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions impacts on the club’s existing services. Those negatively impacted services primarily revolve around indoor, clubhouse rental events like wedding receptions, banquets, birthday parties, and the like.
“We want to add amenities to stay in business,” Runyon told the board. Runyon’s amended Conditional Use Permit request would see him offer canoe, kayak, and tubing river trips. They would launch at the new park area at Morgan Ford Bridge with destinations and return trip service from both the Farms Riverview Road boat landing and Berry’s Boat Ramp off Route 50 in Clarke County. According to the planning staff summary of the request, existing facilities in a barn and the club parking lot will accommodate the additional equipment and vehicular traffic to the origin and return point at the club off Rockland Road in the Shenandoah District.
After Runyon made his case and no one appeared to speak at the public hearing, Shenandoah District Supervisor Mabe’s motion to approve the request, seconded by the Fork District’s Archie Fox, passed unanimously.
Bond decisions, tourism signs, other business
Also, on the board’s plate were an update on market conditions impacting the approaching group bond refinancing opportunity next month; a staff report on new signage coming to both the County and Town from its long-standing Wayfinding signage designed to direct tourists to the community’s myriad river, park and mountain destinations; and approval of the 2020 Audit Report presented at the last meeting.
The board decided to raise the minimum savings from participation in the bond refinancing through the Virginia Public School Authority/Virginia Retirement System to 4% from 3%. As Davenport & Company bond consultant Ted Cole explained, that will give the County more latitude in a final decision as the April 20 bond sales date approaches. The audit report was approved unanimously, and the board was assured by staff that funding the County’s portion of the Wayfinding signage was available through it tourism-committed “transient occupancy tax” collections.
The County’s share of costs was cited by staff at $84,900, with the Town’s at $149,500. A Memorandum of Agreement between the two municipalities was approved unanimously.
See these discussions and other county business, including a resolution targeting unexpected horror/sci-fi story allegations from halfway around the globe; the county’s inclusion in a broader software server hack reported by Interim County Administrator Ed Daley that led to a suspension of the board and staff email usage that was to be a topic of closed session conversation; and an emotional plea for funding to bring E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School’s auditorium and other amenities up to par with other system schools, in the linked County meeting video.
Royal Examiner will explore the three above referenced software, international, Chinese-based horror, and closer to home “why can’t EWM get some financial love too” stories in more detail in coming stories on Tuesday’s meeting.
Watch the March 16th Board of Supervisors meeting here.
County Planning Commission approves new Rockland subdivision plat plan and public hearing for new self storage facility
With a packed agenda and one commissioner short as the result of the resignation of South River District commissioner Crystal Beall, the Warren County Planning Commission plowed through its March 10 meeting with little fanfare but a lot of information. The press packet rivaled “War and Peace” for volume.
Chairman Robert Myers first opened the floor for public presentations but there were no takers for the opportunity to address the commission with planning issues that were not on the agenda, even though there were several citizens who had signed up to participate in one or more of the four scheduled conditional use permit public hearings.
Planner Matt Wendling summarized a request for a conditional use permit by Justin and Felicia Katzovitz for a short-term tourist rental at 1253 Liberty Hall Road in the South River Magisterial District. The applicants intend to offset some costs of maintaining the property by offering tourist rentals. The portion of Liberty Hall Road closest to the property is unpaved and less maintained, and the planning department has received some concerns about it. When Chairman Myers opened the public hearing, the citizen concerns revolved around increased traffic on a poorly maintained road, and the potential for people unfamiliar with the road to drive too fast.
One of the six speakers was favorable to the use, citing good experience with other short-term tourist rentals in the area being better maintained and lower impact on their neighborhoods, so long as they were managed well. Once the citizen input was complete, Vice Chairman Henry reminded the audience that short-term rentals usually reduce the traffic load, since they are primarily weekend use, as opposed to long-term rentals which generate daily trips. In addition, a problematic short-term tourist renter is gone at the end of the weekend, but a long-term renter can be a long-term headache. Long-term rental is a by-right use, meaning a property owner does not need a permit to do it.
Regarding the maintenance of the road and the speed limit, Vice Chairman Henry asked the planning department if the Virginia Department of Transportation could look at that portion of the road and advise on the speed limit and road geometry. Planner Wendling indicated that they could ask VDOT to take a look. The commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the permit
John and Sheila Kirkpatrick are requesting a conditional use permit to construct a guest house on their property on Red Hille Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural and the applicants are building a residence there. The guest house will provide lodging for the Kirkpatricks as they oversee the construction of their home, and thereafter will be used only for friends and family, not as a commercial enterprise. One citizen was concerned about the placement of the septic system The Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Finally, Carl and Jennifer Ey have requested two conditional use permits for short-term tourist rentals for two adjoining properties at 1406 and 1408 Panhandle Road in the South River Magisterial District. Their request generated no additional questions from the commission and the recommendation for approval was unanimously approved.
Having dealt with the public hearings and permit recommendations in short order, the commission faced a stack of authorizations to advertise a total of 12 requests.
An unusual request for rezoning and amendment of the Warren County Zoning Map was submitted by Michael and Barbara Olsen, for a 30-acre parcel off High Top Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicants intend to turn their parcel from single-family Residential (R-1) back to Agricultural so that it can be used as a tree farm for native Virginia species as it is part of the 630-acre Blue Ridge reserve Conservation easement. The underlying zoning is still Residential, however, so this request would protect it from future development while allowing it to be used for forestry agriculture. The commissioners unanimously agreed to advertise the public hearing for the request.
Six more requests for Conditional Use Permits were considered for short-term tourist rentals and approved for an advertisement for public hearings next month.
Two Conditional Use Permit requests from Front Royal Self Storage, LLC were presented for a facility at 8897 Winchester Road for the construction of a climate-controlled 39,000 sq. ft. building and 38,000 sq. ft. of drive-up storage, as well as a car, boat, and RV storage area at the back of that lot. A representative for the applicant Ed Murphy provided a brief overview of the project, which would proceed in phases, depending on the business. Future expansion could eventually increase the total square footage of storage to 125,000. The property is zoned commercial and lies within the 340/522 overlay district which has architectural, landscape, and overall appearance requirements that must be met. The commissioners unanimously agreed for the requests to be advertised for the public hearing.
Jacob Foltz has requested a conditional use permit for a commercial repair garage on his property at 288 Durham Drive in the Fork Magisterial District. The applicant runs a mobile forklift repair business, and occasionally projects need to be brought back to the shop for additional work. The planning department has outlined the requirements for the facility, and the repair shop is a permitted use in the Agricultural District. The commission unanimously approved the advertisement for the public hearing.
George Lombardi has applied for a conditional use permit for private camping on a residential lot he owns on Harris Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. He intends to use it for fishing and tent camping and to place a shed on the lot for storage of tools and equipment. The accessory structure must be permitted if the conditional use permit is approved. The commission unanimously approved the advertisement for a public hearing.
The other major action of the commission was the final plat approval of a Class B Subdivision containing 97 Acres and 16 lots at the corner of Rockland Road and Benny’s Beach Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. “A Class B subdivision is one resulting in five or more lots being created, where their frontage is entirely upon existing streets in the state highway system, or meeting the standards for acceptance into such system, and there is no dedication of land to public use other than the widening of an existing right-of-way and no required improvements; or subdivisions of less than five lots where the parent tract has been the subject of a previous subdivision of land within the last two years.” (Warren County code, Chapter 155 § 155-21)
This plat approval simply divides the property, but it does not mean houses will be built on any of the lots. Any buildings, road changes, or utilities would require additional approvals and permits. The Commission unanimously approved the Plat.
Planning Director Taryn Logan provided a summary of Planning Commission Activities for 2020, including 11 Regular Meetings and three work sessions. The Planning Department processed 191 new housing unit permits, which equates to a 1.9% growth rate. The Warren County vision is that the growth rate should range from 2- 3%.
The Meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Town secures loan to finance Police Headquarters with United Bank
Front Royal’s Mayor, Chris W. Holloway, announces he is extremely pleased that the Town has closed on a loan with United Bank to refinance the Town’s new Police Headquarters.
“It is quite exciting news for the taxpayers or Front Royal and Warren County,” Mayor Holloway said. The Town is able to partner with United Bank to borrow over $8.4 million at 1.87% interest over 10 years. By doing this the Town is able to refinance the existing Warren County Economic Development Authority’s construction loan on the Police Headquarters loan which was 3.0% interest over 9 years, of which the first two years being interest-only payments.
Mayor Holloway noted, “The Town cannot be more pleased with the cooperation of United Bank during this whole process.”
Mayor Holloway thanked Town Manager Steven Hicks for his help in getting to this point and especially thanked former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Town Attorney Doug Napier, who made this happen.
Mayor Holloway praised Town Council most of all, saying, “The Town has a Council that is forward-thinking, works together as a team, makes the hard decisions, is determined to make this Town the best it can be, and all the while protect our taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
If any member of the public has any further questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
