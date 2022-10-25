Local Government
Council grants special exception parking permit for 12 Chester Street; Approves short-term rental for Fairview Avenue home
The Front Royal Town Council, at its regular meeting on Monday (Oct. 24), held a public hearing to consider a special exception parking permit for the 12 Chester Street property owned by local businesswoman Leandra Justice and her husband, Jim. No one spoke during the public hearing before the council discussed the request. Ms. Justice also asked that the special exception permit fee of $250 she paid on Sept. 20, 2022, be refunded.
Council member LeTasha Thompson made a motion, seconded by Amber Morris, that the permit be approved and the $250 fee be waived due to there being adequate parking near the 12 Chester Street property. The roll call vote was unanimous.
In a previous meeting, the council approved a Special-Use Permit (SUP) for the couple to operate a short-term tourist rental subject to a parking solution for the property, which does not have off-street parking.
The current zoning ordinance, established in Feb. by the town council for short-term tourist rentals, has vague guidelines for parking, stating, “Parking for the use shall be located in driveways or other designated and approved parking areas.”
Ms. Justice is now applying for a special exception to that provision for the historic property, which is within 300 feet of the municipal parking lots on Peyton and Chester Streets. The planning commission and the town council have both discussed the ambiguity of the ordinance and how it should be interpreted regarding the properties along that portion of Chester Street. That handful of properties were omitted from the general parking exemption granted to East Main Street properties.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke has previously stated that part of the Comprehensive Plan process will include revisions to the zoning ordinance. That process should conclude by the end of this year. Ms. Kopishke said that such issues will likely be addressed and would hopefully eliminate the need for special exception requests.
A planning commission public hearing for Justice’s special exception request for the property was held on Oct. 19; the panel voted to support the exemption request.
The council also held public hearings on the following:
- A Special use permit for short-term rental at 30 Fairview Ave. Submitted by the VESTA Property Management Co.
- Proposed ordinance amendments to Town Code Chapter 142-4.1–Snow and Ice on Sidewalks
- A proposed FY23 budget amendment for Route 522 N. Corridor redundant water line and inflow/infiltration stormwater abatement
The lone speaker of the evening during the public hearings was Front Royal resident Bruce Rappaport, who told the council members that it was challenging to clear snow during the day, only to have it be pushed back onto sidewalks by overnight snowplows. He continued, saying elderly town residents needed access to the sidewalks but often were not able to clear them. He also reminded council members that only about one-third of homes within town limits had sidewalks, and it might appear that the new code would appear to single those residents out.
The council unanimously approved each of the items for which a public hearing was held. No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The panel went into a closed meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding the positions of Town Manager and Town Attorney. No action was taken following the closed session.
Watch the Town Council meeting here.
Council approves short-term rentals, one contingent on special exemption from parking
Local Government
Liaison Committee discussion reveals County-Town staff ‘Negotiations’ on past jointly funded FR-WC EDA projects – could this carryover to the litigation front?
The Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting of Thursday, October 20, tackled a 10-item agenda on outstanding issues of mutual interest to the two geographically overlapping municipalities. But it was one subject, while #4/ on the agenda, that first attracted our attention – Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps. Discussion indicated the cited staff negotiations involved property acquisitions or construction costs, including in the vicinity of North Corridor industrial parks on county land, as well as construction of Leach Run Parkway. Those acquisitions or construction projects occurred prior to the town council’s decision, circa 2019-2020, to withdraw from participation in the half-century-old Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority in the wake of the 2018 discovery of the FR-WC EDA financial scandal.*
County EDA Director, former planning director Joe Petty, and Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson led this liaison committee discussion. We later asked Petty and Wilson about parameters of the FR-WC EDA “negotiations” and if they might impact the hostile civil litigation front in a positive manner. As to that latter aspect, Petty pointed us to County Administrator Ed Daley, FR-WC EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, or Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich for comment. With those queries being made late Friday afternoon, we had not heard from those three on potential impacts on existing civil litigation as of weekend publication.
However, as to the existing negotiations, Petty noted two primary areas of discussion: “There are two topics. First is reconciling projects that the Town, County & FR-WC EDA may have coordinated, such as Leach Run Parkway and the Front Royal Police Station. Staff from the Town and County are working together to determine the numbers.
“Second are properties that were purchased by the FR-WC EDA while both localities were financially supporting the EDA. Both the Town and County want to ensure that each organization receives any benefit it is truly entitled to, and as with the projects above, staff will be working together to assist in determining any benefits,” Petty concluded on a hopeful note.
Town Finance Director Wilson explained things from his end. “Warren County has a gentleman, John Montoro, that is working with me to reconcile some things between the Town, County, EDA, and other entities that may be involved. Thus far, the only thing John and I have worked on is the construction expenses for Leach Run Parkway. Based on last night’s meeting, it sounds like John will be working with me to reconcile the properties that the EDA purchased & various refinancings that occurred at the EDA.
“I have not worked with Joe Petty on any reconciling as of yet, but it sounds like Joe, and I will be meeting. John is the only one I have been recently involved with as far as reconciling anything with the EDA/Warren County. Joe may have been working with John on the County/EDA side; I’m not sure.
“As far as the court cases, I believe the intention is to have us work to come up with figures and to show differences; which could lead to settlement,” Wilson concluded, also on a hopeful note.
Among other liaison topics discussed were:
1/ Tourism Business Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO,
2/ A Water Capacity Update,
3/ Overlapping Town and County Comprehensive Plan reviews targeting Comp Plan updates.
5/ Parks and Recreation/Youth Programs (Youth Football),
6/ Holiday Events – Christmas Walk/Carnival,
7/ establishment of an Alternate Access Route to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane to facilitate Emergency Services access when railroad tracks are blocked,
8/ Blighted Properties enforcement parameters,
9/ Warren County Transfer Station, and
10/ Funding of the Front Royal Fire Department, Company 1.
One of those, #3/ Overlapping Town and County Comprehensive Plan reviews targeting updates that will guide coming residential, commercial, industrial development in coming years led to an interesting transportation infrastructure proposal. It would appear that the two planning staffs are communicating to try and develop updates that do not have conflicting goals or infrastructure implications. As for infrastructure implications, the transportation variable of the Comp Plan discussion led to a jump to agenda item #7 regarding establishment of an Alternate Access Route to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane to facilitate Emergency Services access during periods where those two roads are blocked by stopped commercial train traffic for extended periods of time.
Two proposals were suggested, one to the west of Mary’s Shady Lane where the tracks curve northward away from Happy Creek Road, and one at the Shenandoah Shores Road intersection with Interstate-66. Fire & Rescue Chief James Bonzano explained the I-66 option would not be a generally accessible interchange, but rather a limited access point for emergency services vehicles only. Discussion in previous years has indicated that federal guidelines would not permit an interchange at that location because the intersecting state/local road dead ends nearby at the river. The option to the northwest is believed to be far enough away from the two impacted roads that the average commercial train length of about a mile would not reach there if it were blocking both roads.
Royal Examiner will explore other liaison areas of concern as those discussions develop.
Despite being held in the front of the WCGC main meeting room where there is video camera access there was no videotaping of the liaison meeting.
*FOOTNOTE: As Royal Examiner has previously reported, the withdrawal/litigation decision over the objection of then-Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt, involved a previous council lineup: Meza, Sealock, current Mayor Holloway, and still serving council members Thompson, Gillispie, (but NOT Scott Lloyd – we are in the process of confirming that sixth member), seated during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick. It was Tederick who brought the Alexandria-based Damiani-Damiani law firm eventually contracted to handle the Town’s filing of civil litigation against the joint FR-WC EDA, to council. That decision to litigate regarding disputed lost asset and liability claims came despite offers from then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons for three-way “good faith negotiations” to determine “exactly who is owed what” from the FR-WC EDA financial scandal that came to light in 2018. Could such non-litigious negotiations now be developing somewhat after the fact of that initial offer? Stay tuned.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission avoids Murphy Theater debate, bids farewell to Vice-Chairman Gordon
The Front Royal Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on October 19, and in the absence of Chairman Daryl Merchant, Vice-Chairman William Gordon, whose resignation from the Commission was effective at the end of the meeting, took over the gavel. Gordon is resigning because he and his wife are moving out of the county.
Conspicuous by its absence from the agenda was a Special Use Permit application by SeeSuu, LLC to convert an existing commercial building at 131 E. Main Street (the old Murphy Theater building) to a larger number of dwelling units, cited at different points as 40 to 60 units between 320 and 640 square feet where currently there are less than five rental apartment units. That idea was to have been presented to the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on October 11, but that meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
It appears from the agenda for that cancelled BAR meeting that the project was
to be considered in the “Other” agenda section of that meeting, rather than an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA), which is the usual process of the BAR. In its work session on October 5, the commission heard from Planning Director Lauren Kopishke that the project was to be reviewed by the BAR and a report from that review provided to the Commission for its use in deciding whether to recommend the SUP for approval by the Town Council. This leaves the approval process in some limbo since the BAR:
“…determines the appropriateness of property improvements to maintain the historic character of the town’s historical districts and ensures the historic integrity of buildings and sites are preserved”
Coincidentally, a town council election will happen before any other official action can be taken by either the BAR or Planning Commission’s next regular meetings.
The consent agenda was a single item, an authorization to re-advertise a public hearing for an SUP for a short-term tourist rental by Aaron Hike at 1116 N. Royal Avenue. The property is zoned commercial (C-1) and is located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. The commission voted unanimously to approve the request to re-advertise. The Public Hearing on the application will be held at the Commission’s regular meeting on November 16.
The regular agenda consisted of four items:
Life Point Church at 1111 N. Shenandoah Avenue has applied for a SUP to allow a daycare facility to be located in the church. The property is zoned Commercial (C-1). There were no speakers other than the applicant for the public hearing. Sheree Jennings told the commission that they see their mission in the community to provide a safe and healthy environment for local children regardless of their religious affiliation.
Commissioners agreed that it is a much-needed service. On a motion by Commissioner Josh Ingram, and seconded by Commissioner Connie Marshner, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit, contingent on all other permitting and licensing being completed.
The Minick Group has applied for an SUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 206 Lee Street. The Property is in the Historic District and zoned Residential (R-3). At the present time, the property does not have a driveway, which is a condition of the Zoning Ordinance for Short-Term rentals. The applicant indicated that the driveway will be constructed if a permit is issued, so the Commission made that a condition of approval. On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wells, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Doug Ischiugi has applied for an SUP for his property at 200 East Main Street (Upper Level) for a short-term tourist rental. The Commercial (C-2) property is in the Historic Overlay District, and the applicant indicated he had provided for reserved parking at the rear of the building. There were no speakers either for or against the application, and on a motion by Commissioner Ingram seconded by Commissioner Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval
Leandra Justice is applying for a special exception to the parking requirements for a short-term tourist rental at 12 Chester Street that was approved in a previous Planning Commission meeting, (see story here) subject to the condition that the applicant would arrange for parking for that facility, which is in the Historic District, but not subject to the parking exemption that East Main Street properties enjoy. Ironically, this property is probably less than 300 feet from two downtown parking lots. The applicant was not able to arrange formal parking arrangements and is asking the Town to grant an exception to the Town’s Ordinance 175-151 requirement.
The commission discussed the challenge of providing designated parking for facilities that border Chester Street and ultimately determined that since exceptions are granted on a case-by-case basis, there was less risk of establishing an unworkable precedent. On a motion by Commissioner Wells, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Each of these recommendations will now be forwarded to the town council for final action.
The commission was asked to review a request for a Board of Zoning Appeals variance to move a boundary line between two currently nonconforming lots at 631 Kibler Street. One of the two dwellings on the property encroaches on the surveyed property line. Moving the boundary line would mean that each dwelling would have its own unencroached lot, but neither lot would conform to the current lot size requirement. Many houses in Front Royal were built before there was a zoning ordinance or setback requirements, so this is a relatively common problem. The commissioners agreed to have the Planning staff craft a document for the BZA, which the Planning Commission can discuss and develop as a recommendation.
Planning Director Kopishke updated the commission on activities in the Planning Department. She noted that 202 building permits have been issued in 2022, of which 34 are for new dwellings; 278 Code enforcement cases have been processed this year, which shows a downward trend from previous years; 25 Sign permits have been issued so far; and 126 Business Licenses. The department is continuing to work on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan review and update. The Town and County Planning Commissions are planning a joint work session on November 2nd from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) to share information on their Comprehensive Plan activities.
The Commissioners expressed their appreciation to Vice-Chairman Gordon for his work on the commission, and as his last official act, he adjourned the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
EDA in Focus
Supervisors explore budget carryover process and new software prior to light meeting agenda – THEN there was the closed session
A Tuesday evening, October 18, work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors began with Finance Director Matt Robertson’s explanation of his recommendation for a change in how annual budget carryover funds can be handled. The recommendation comes on the heels of some confusion expressed by supervisors in how carryover funds are handled by various departments, particularly in the county public schools budget. However, it did seem that once a Supervisors-School Board Liaison Committee was established to run thru the school system’s budget proposals or requests prior to supervisor meetings, things went smoother in the last weeks of the FY-2022/23 budget process.
But from whichever angle you approach the issue, Robertson hopes the recommended adjustments will answer any questions and pin down a process this board has approved for future carryover funding transfers between fiscal year budgets for departmental and outside agency operational uses. Robertson’s October 18th work session presentation relates directly to the necessity of a public hearing and subsequent board approval of a pending transfer of $2.05 million from the County’s Fiscal Year-2021/22 budget to its current FY-2022/23 budget. Robertson explained those funds were part of a $3.3-million surplus of revenues over expenditures in the FY-2021/22 County budget year.
As Robertson told the board, state codes require that budget amendments exceeding 1% of the total projected expenditures in the currently approved budget year require a public hearing allowing citizen input prior to final board action. That public hearing is targeted for October 25.
The balance of the work session was a briefing on use of the County’s new software and the laptop computers supervisors and staff have to access that software.
Other than board and staff reports, the regular meeting convened at 7 p.m. consisted of a seven-item Consent Agenda and an Executive/Closed Session. The Consent Agenda, which included authorization to advertise the above-cited October 25th public hearing on the $2.05-million budget-year transfer, was approved as presented by a unanimous vote. That Special Meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) main meeting room.
“New and exciting information”
When Board Chair Cheryl Cullers asked if the scheduled Closed Session remained necessary, County Administrator Ed Daley responded, “Yes, we (staff) have new and exciting information to present to you.”
The Closed Session topics were: “… the provision of legal advice” regarding the FR-WC EDA and all its various litigations, including its civil suits “vs. Jennifer McDonald et al.” and the dueling civil litigations between “the Town of Front Royal vs. the EDA, et al.” and “the EDA vs. the Town of Front Royal, and other potential claims and litigation relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA.”
As has been reported by Royal Examiner, in four civil asset-recovery cases tried in July, juries awarded the FR-WC EDA a total of about $14 million. July civil case defendants included Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal, Donald Poe and Earth Right Energy, William Lambert, and April Petty. Coupled with an out-of-court civil “no-fault” settlement with former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in which the EDA was awarded an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, among other settlements, the now unilaterally County-directed FR-WC EDA has been awarded, on paper thus far, approximately $23 million of the estimated $26-million allegedly misdirected to personal gain by McDonald and co-conspirators named in the EDA civil litigations related to the 2014/15 to 2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal. There are several more civil trials looming. Attorneys for the six above-named civil case defendants (including the companies) have all filed motions to overturn the civil case jury verdicts as unsubstantiated by technicalities within civil code law.
On the “outstanding indebtedness” side, as mentioned during the joint Front Royal Town Council/Front Royal EDA (FREDA) meeting on Monday, United Bank has a $10-million claim against the FR-WC EDA. However, questioned about that claim on Wednesday, FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne explained that there has been no litigation between the FR-WC EDA and any of the three banks it has dealt with in recent years. So, any bank claim has been a mutually agreed upon one involving bank financing of EDA-overseen projects undertaken on behalf of the Town and County governments in recent years.
Among those bank-financed projects was the ITFederal one in town, for which the Town Council authorized provision of a four-month, $10-million “bridge” loan at the request of then EDA Executive Director McDonald. McDonald explained to the then mayor and council, circa 2017/18, that the bank wanted such a gesture to assure that “the community was behind the project” before it agreed to the loan. From information Royal Examiner later obtained by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, concerns about a lack of ITFederal assets to accomplish what it presented may have created the bank’s hesitancy to authorize a $10-million loan for the project. As this reporter recalls, Tran and ITFederal listed assets of about $2,130,000 in its loan application. However, $2.1 million of that number was the publicly estimated value of the 30-acre Royal Phoenix parcel the EDA Board had “sold” to ITFederal for one dollar, ostensibly to “jump start” development at the federally overseen “brownfield” and former Superfund environmental reclamation site.
Another EDA-bank financed project was the $7-million-plus construction loan for the new Front Royal Police Headquarters, across Kendrick Lane from the FR-WC EDA office complex and the Royal Phoenix Business Park, where a lonely, unoccupied building marks the site of the aborted ITFederal project.
But as to any “new and exciting information” regarding any of these situations, it is known only to those supervisors and staff behind the closed doors of Tuesday evening’s Executive Session. And they, not even that fly on the WCGC wall I’ve been trying to catch, are talking.
So, while we can’t offer video of that Executive/Closed Session discussion of new developments on the FR-WC EDA legal front, see the two-pronged work session and subsequent regular meeting open session discussions in the County video.
Local Government
Town Council consensus is to move forward with FREDA after staff irons out missing procedural details
On Monday night, October 17, the Front Royal Town Council and its newly created, and meeting as of this January, Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors sat down together at a Special Meeting in Town Hall to determine exactly where they are and where they want to be in the present and future of economic development in this community. Where they are, as council discussed at its October 11th work session, is at an indeterminate stage of conflicting or absent guidelines concerning staffing, the ability of FREDA to conduct any business 10 months into its existence, budget and costs, and even the very nature of its existence as and independent quasi-governmental agency created by and working in the interest of the town government. (LINK-Council schedules joint meeting… with its EDA as it ponders the costs of FREDA’s continued existence)
“The biggest hurdle I see we just got over tonight, because I wasn’t sure coming in here tonight to be frank with you, is that it sounds like everybody wants to move forward with FREDA,” Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell observed just under 46 minutes (45:50 mark of linked Town video) into what would be over an hour’s discussion.
Following the vice-mayor’s comment on the apparent unanimous consensus to move toward correcting the missing links that will allow FREDA to function as envisioned, attending his first meeting newly appointed Councilman Skip Rogers sought clarity on the degree of FREDA’s autonomy once the operational hurdles were cleared.
Rogers pointed to the role of a lack of oversight by the involved municipalities that factored into the FR-WC EDA financial scandal uncovered in 2018 that eventually led to the circa-2020 council and town administrative staff to break ranks with the county government and re-constructed half-century old Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) still functioning under county government oversight. Referencing earlier discussion, Rogers asked, “Is there a legal reason why we need to get an EIN (Employee Identification Number) to form a separate corporation when probably one of the main issues with the previous EDA was it almost worked in the dark as a separate entity, and there was no oversight. So, is there a rationale to develop an authority within the confines of the Town, with Town oversight?”
“By state law it’s a separate political subdivision of the state – that’s what you’re sitting across from. It’s its own political subdivision right now,” Assistant and Interim Town Attorney George Sonnett explained, pointing to the FREDA Board members present. “So, we’re just setting it up and supporting it to work together. But if they don’t want to work with the Town once they’re up and running, it is it’s own entity,” Councilwoman Amber Morris added. However, the option for the Town to withdraw funding if FREDA elected to follow a different path than one recommended by council, was noted as a point of some Town control of FREDA operations.
FREDA Board member David Gedney told council that during its early stages the FREDA board had discussed some of the operational and staffing issues. “We did talk about some of this in formulation. We talked about whether we were going to employ staff, (have) a separate attorney, all of that,” Gedney said. Noting phone conversations with former Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr. Gedney said the issue of potential conflict of interest of FREDA using the town attorney, as well as the issue of compensation for legal work on the FREDA side, came up during those discussions. Of compensation, Gedney observed, “And that isn’t something that we could discuss with no money in the bank account, as a budget item – tho it could be a budget item moving forward.” No decision was made on whether FREDA would move toward the hiring of an executive director once its bylaws were adjusted to match town codes and address creation of that role.
Earlier (23:42 video mark), Vice-Mayor Cockrell addressed the creation of a budget for FREDA, which began its existence with no property or financial assets. “I think really, the biggest elephant in the room, or it certainly is for me and I’ve worried about it for several days now coming up to this meeting, is a budget. Because that’s the other thing, as Amber said, we’ve created it, but without any money what can you do?”
Morris pointed out that with no Federal Tax ID yet set up for FREDA, any funding council would want to do is on hold, as would be FREDA’s ability to conduct business if it had financial assets. “We all support it, we all still support it, but it’s imperative that it’s initially launched legally and efficiently and effectively,” Morris said. She pointed to an ongoing need for FREDA, stating that the town has a different economic development profile than the county property-wise.
Responding to a financing question from Mayor Chris Holloway, Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson said that $100,000 had been set aside in the Fiscal Year 2022 Town budget of which $89,750 remained, with an additional $18,070 added in the FY-2023 budget for “salaries”. Wilson also acknowledged an estimated $70,000 cost to situate FREDA legally tax-wise.
Of FREDA’s creation, Sonnett pointed out that, “It required special legislation to go through the General Assembly because normally towns located in counties that have an EDA cannot form their own … and that was a spin off from what was happening at the Warren County EDA – that’s why that went through,” Sonnett said deleting the still legally included town name at the head of long-time dual municipal FR-WC EDA, now perhaps more generally referenced as the Warren County EDA due to the Town’s withdrawal from involvement in favor of hostile litigation over disputed lost asset claims connected to the $26-million financial scandal brought to light in 2018/19.
Just under an hour into the meeting a consensus was reached to have staff research the outstanding issues, costs, and processes to permit FREDA operations on economic development inside the town limits to proceed. FREDA Board Chairman Rick Novak said he was hoping for a turnaround to a fully operational state “within weeks” as opposed to months. Mayor Holloway agreed and staff was tasked with finding the hard answers to putting things in line legally and operationally.
It was acknowledged that the bulk of current staff, including Assistant and now Interim Town Manager Katherine Leidich at the point, were not directly involved proceduraly at the outset when the inconsistencies and gaps, like creation of a federal tax ID to allow finances and business to be conducted, occurred.
The open meeting was adjourned at 8:06 p.m. and council went into closed session after which no action or announcements were anticipated.
See the full discussion of the myriad variables involved in the Town video.
Local Government
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
After his swearing-in, we asked Rogers if he was ready to hit Town Hall running on Monday at a crucial Special Joint Meeting with the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) called to discuss the Town’s economic development future and exactly what role FREDA should play in that future.
“The issues surrounding the (FR/WC) EDA and the numerous players involved have been a cancer on our community, and Front Royal deserves much better. As community members, we place our trust in our town leadership, elected or not, and as far as the EDA issues are concerned, I feel they have been terribly misrepresented. But there is much I have to learn, and questions I need answered before I can responsibly respond to the discussion underway. Monday’s meeting will begin this process for me.”
Of his role as an appointed, rather than elected, councilman over the coming year, Rogers said this of the responsibilities facing him: “I am now in the position of councilman to listen and be responsive to my community. I have spoken recently and often about transparency and non-partisanship in the Front Royal government. I hope to bring both to my efforts and I look forward to working with my community and fellow council members in this endeavor.”
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
At its regular meeting on October 12, the Warren County Planning Commission faced a mixed agenda of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and a rezoning request. Once the agenda and minutes were approved, there was a single speaker for the public presentations, which are limited to planning and zoning subjects not included in the current agenda. Elizabeth McDonough gently chided the commission for not beginning its meetings with a Pledge of Allegiance. After a quick query to Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and no objection from Commission members, Chairman Myers added the pledge to the order of business and forthwith carried it out.
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items.
First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
Second, Cindy L. Duvall has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 197 Marissa Court in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A), not in a subdivision governed by a Home Owners Association (HOA). The applicant plans to use the basement of her dwelling as a short-term rental and will manage it personally with the help of a local professional for trash removal. There were no public speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission voted on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, to unanimously recommend approval of the permit.
Third, also in the CUP request category, Jay Newell is requesting a CUP for Private Use Camping (non-commercial) on Avalon Drive in the Shenandoah River Estates subdivision. The property is in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and is hence unbuildable for dwellings. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicant currently uses the property for storage of outdoor and recreational equipment.
Recently, the applicant was issued a Notice of Violation for camping without an approved private-use camping permit. He resolved the violation by moving the recreational vehicle stored there to the driveway of his dwelling on a nearby developed lot and applied for a legal permit to use the lot.
There was one speaker in support of the request, and the planning department received two anonymous letters opposed to it, citing the appearance of the materials stored on the lot, characterizing it as “a salvage yard.” The planning department showed a picture taken on October 4 of the temporary carport on the property surrounded by manicured lawn. Planning Director Matt Wendling said the challenge with these lots is that they cannot be used for dwellings under the SHFA requirements, so owners are forced to make use of them as best they can for recreational river access, subject to the conditions of the permit and floodway rules for emergency evacuation.
CUPs are conditional by ordinance, and the county can revoke them for noncompliance with the conditions. Vice Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the commission’s vote was unanimous.
And fourth, P. Associates, represented by Ray Pennington III, has requested to rezone a large tract of woodland in the Blue Ridge Reserves subdivision in Linden. The 614-acre tract off Reynolds Drive in the Shenandoah District had originally been platted into 741 single-family residential (R-1) parcels, and under this new proposal, the number of parcels would be reduced to three and Agriculturally zoned. The parcels would range in size from 97 to 290 acres.
The majority of this parcel was placed in a conservation easement in 2012, and If the rezoning request is approved, it would be restricted to agricultural or forestal activities consistent with and conforming to uses and development allowed by the Conservation Easement. That would include sheds and barns, a total of six dwelling houses, again limited in size and location. A Conservation Easement is a right formally granted to the County by a property owner that runs with the land in perpetuity to limit or prohibit development.
Nearby property owners have the benefit of limited development, radically reduced density, and unspoiled natural surroundings. The zoning request attracted some neighborhood opposition, even though the result of the rezoning would be a 90% reduction in allowable development intensity for the tract. Four speakers addressed the commission regarding the request.
Kathleen Mancini asked the commission to conduct an impact study for the rezoning to determine whether neighboring properties would have a downside. David Poe told the commissioners that it was his understanding that the property in question would remain residential. Changing the zoning to agricultural would allow heavy equipment to disrupt traffic in the adjoining areas and create dust and noise.
Roads going through the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision to these parcels will be affected, although it is difficult to see how the elimination of almost all development would do that. Sanitary District impact fees are charged for the development of properties within the subdivision, but the applicant’s property falls outside the sanitary district. From the comments by speakers, it appears that a previous rezoning of a different parcel within that conservation easement, made to accommodate that property owner’s need for an equipment shed, led to the impression that activities such as shooting and unrestrained ATV use would be allowed on these parcels.
Planning Director Wendling reminded the commission and the audience that the previous zoning decision was entirely separate from this one and had nothing to do with it. Robert Light, an Attorney representing the applicant, told the Commissioners that an impact study is inappropriate for a down-zoning since it radically reduces the development intensity.
After some discussion, a motion was made by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All the Planning Commission’s approval recommendations will go to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Consent Agenda consisted of three upcoming items to be advertised for the next Planning Commission meeting on November 9th:
Maura & Daan De Raedt – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The residentially zoned (R-1) property is located at 54 Arrowood Road. in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
Wendy C. Willis – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 154 Woodthrush Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Antony J. Constable – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 195 Old Oak Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1).
At his first meeting, Chairman Myers recognized new Commissioner Gregory Huson of the Shenandoah District. Commissioner Huson said he was looking forward to serving the community on the commission.
Planning Director Wendling told the commissioners that the Front Royal Planning Commission is closing in on completing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and hopes to have it largely completed by the end of the year. He said that he had been in touch with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, and they would like to have a joint meeting of the two Planning Commissions to take advantage of the knowledge gained during the process.
Chairman Myers Adjourned the meeting at 8:40 p.m.
