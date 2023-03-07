Local Government
Council moves to save Joint Tourism in wake of unanticipated consequences of its vote to dismantle ‘Discover Front Royal’ founding agreement
At it’s Special Work Session of Monday evening, March 6, the Front Royal Town Council tried to keep consequences of its 4-2 vote a week earlier to withdraw from the agreement/Memo-randum of Understanding (MOU) with Warren County that facilitated creation of the 501-C6 Destination Management Organization (DMO) known as Discover Front Royal from becoming a full blown municipal disaster akin to a Norfolk Southern train wreck. Calm down, nothing’s going to get poisoned – except perhaps what’s left of a spirit of municipal cooperation to mutual town-county benefit.
But after discussion, including a summary of consequences Councilman “Skip” Rogers discovered developing the day after council’s February 27th vote to withdraw from the agreement, a council consensus appears to be to correct its mistake and work to preserve the 501-C6 DMO created after three years of discussion to spearhead joint Town-County tourism promotional efforts.
According to Rogers the consequences of council’s action of February 27th included the pending resignation of Discover Front Royal Chairman Kerry Barnhart as a legal move to dissolve the 501-C6 was originally poised to be filed last Friday, March 3rd. Rogers noted that he had communicated with a number of people, including Barnhart, and convinced them to put off that filing until after council’s special work session of March 6. However, without some assurances from council Monday night, that dissolution paperwork would be filed the following day, March 7th.
“To me that is a horrible, horrible thing to happen after they’ve done so much work, have so many connections. We have so much social media and other marketing outreach that’s been accomplished,” Rogers told his colleagues of Discover Front Royal’s efforts dating to last year.
“I’m suggesting that council consider to protect the value of the 501(-C6). If we let that go, shame on us – that is a very valuable tool,” he noted of what is an independent entity able to access state grants related to tourism promotion that municipalities cannot directly access. “What we need to do is work out the rules of engagement, how we interact with folks,” Rogers added, turning to newly appointed Town Community Development and Tourism Manager Elizabeth “Lizi” Lewis to commend her on her earlier presentation regarding her new oversight duties of Front Royal’s Visitors Center operations.
Over the past couple years dating to the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick those operations had been outsourced to tourism consultant JLL Inc. However, JLL recently ran afoul of town officials after closing Visitor Center weekday operations without consulting the Town on that decision. During her presentation, Lewis described her efforts to re-staff the Visitor Center to restore its seven-day-a-week operations.
Back on the effort to save Discover Front Royal, Rogers noted that if that is achieved, Barnhart did not want to remain chairman, but would stay on as one of the five-member board. That board is already one member down with the resignation of Vice-Chair Scott Turnmeyer the day after the council vote to terminate the DMO’s founding agreement. Remaining members are Hannah McKinnon and Jesse McClain, with non-voting town and county representatives, Rogers and Delores Oates.
Towards the end of the discussion, Councilman Amber Morris observed, “We have to move this along fast because … in an odd year come November (election) we’ll have two new council members potentially. So, as I’ve sat watching so many council members coming and going, this could all be blown up again by November if we don’t get it done.”
In closing the discussion (1:02:20 video mark) after agreeing with Morris on the necessity of a resolution as soon as possible, Mayor Cockrell said in the wake of a comment by Town Attorney George Sonnett, “While I don’t want to sit here and rehash what went wrong or didn’t go wrong – it’s not helpful. But I will say that Mr. Sonnett is right, there have been MOAs, MOUs back and forth, back and forth and I think we’re on our fourth version of one that was sent to council, and as soon as we got one, we got another one before a meeting came and that gets confusing.
“So, we know what we did wrong and we know what to not do. Now let’s see if we can’t get this thing across the finish line,” the mayor told council.
Contacted Tuesday following Monday’s special work session, Rogers told Royal Examiner that the effort to preserve Discover Front Royal was proceeding, with the dissolution papers on hold. “I’m very happy that I was able to convince council to keep Discover Front Royal alive, hopefully. We will talk today. I have worked very hard over this last week to salvage the 501-C6, I believe that was achieved with a great solution moving forward.”
We also contacted Discover Front Royal still-Chairman, at least momentarily, Kerry Barnhart to get her perspective on the status of the efforts Rogers described. She concurred that the effort to preserve the Joint Town/County Tourism effort and its 501-C6 operational entity was underway. “I want to be hopeful. I do think that tourism in this community needs to come together under one umbrella. And I think both the Town and County think that. The disconnect is how much money should be spent on it,” Barnhart observed. However, she observed that in the past with each municipality operating independently on its tourism promotion that essentially the Town and County were “double paying” for everything as their advertising needlessly overlapped.
She noted that neither the town or county governments were in a position to “save” the 501-C6, that once established it was an independently functioning organization, apparently a source of concern, at least on the Town side. “The 501-C6 is being saved by us to give them an opportunity to pull it together. Hopeful? I don’t know – it’s up to the Town and County on how to work together with an independent entity and raise the level of professionalism brought to the tourism effort,” Barnhart concluded.
See council’s discussion of the future of tourism promotion in this community beginning at the 34:45 mark of the Town video. Other agenda topics covered included an opening presentation by the County-overseen FR-WC EDA officials on the Conservancy Park development initiative inside the town limits at the Avtex redevelopment site; a tourism related plan to refurbish and put into use the ‘Front Royal Train Company’ caboose in the Village Commons Park area downtown; and Fleet Maintenance Building Project Procurement Award, Financing, & Budget Amendment presented by Finance Director B. J. Wilson. Council concluded with a Closed/Executive Session for legal counsel discussion of proposed proffer amendments for the Anna Swan Estates (HEPTAD LLC) project and the proposed proffer statement for Sayre (NVR, Inc.) rezoning.
Town Council sends mixed message on Joint Tourism – We’re out of it without discussion with anyone else, but we hope to continue to work together – Huh?
As noted in the related story on the February 27th Front Royal Town Council meeting, one of the two items of contention at that meeting was a 4-2 council majority’s decision, apparently without prior discussion with other involved parties, to terminate the Town-County Joint Tourism Agreement. That agreement, which promoted creation of a 501-C6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal” able to access state tourism promotional grants that municipalities cannot directly access, was less than one-year old, dating to April 6, 2022.
And while only two – County Supervisor Delores Oates and Discover Front Royal ex-officio, Vice Chairman Scott Turnmeyer – of 16 Public Comments speakers at Monday’s meeting directly addressed this agenda action item, they were speakers representing, not only themselves, but others directly involved in this community’s approximately three-year effort to cooperatively expand this community’s tourism promotional effectiveness and revenue stream. Both urged council to reconsider its proposed action and not terminate the existing Joint Tourism Agreement.
The tourist-based revenue stream is one of the community’s primary outside sources of revenue with the county’s array of natural attractions. Those attractions include federal parks (Shenandoah National and George Washington) and state (Andy Guest River) park featuring mountain hiking and camping, summer-to-fall seasonal leaf changing season and related downtown festivals, and Shenandoah River canoeing and kayaking.
But citing an approaching March 1st deadline that would continue the agreement into another fiscal year with an ongoing Town budget commitment of $200,000 annually, and the successful creation of the DMO, by a 4-2 vote, Amber Morris and Bruce Rappaport dissenting, the Front Royal Town Council voted to terminate the existing agreement less than two days before that March 1 deadline that would have locked the Town into another fiscal year of the existing Joint Tourism Agreement.
Morris actually made the motion to terminate the agreement after about 15 seconds of silence following Mayor Cockrell’s call for a motion. However, during discussion prior to the vote Morris said, “So, I didn’t even want to make the motion that we are discussing currently. However, it is 9:30 p.m. and it seemed that we might be here all night if I hadn’t made a motion to have the discussion,” Morris began in explaining her position. She continued to say she “Didn’t think the interests of council were necessarily to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement.” However, she continued to cite the above variables of deadlines, financial commitments, and unanswered questions. She then deferred to the mayor’s prepared statement on the matter, which she said mirrored her thoughts.
“This action item determines if the Town wishes to continue all of the conditions stated in that MOA (Memorandum Of Agreement) of April 6, 2022,” Mayor Cockrell read in beginning her prepared statement. She continued to cite an ongoing financial responsibility created by that 2022 agreement, expressing a belief that the new council should have the option of deciding what “financial obligations or conditions” the town government would be responsible for in the coming fiscal year running from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
“Two of the major conditions that are part of that MOA center around funding expenditures and the Visitors Center,” Cockrell said, adding, “And if this council decides there are areas of concern in the April 2022 MOA, they can decide to negotiate a new MOA with the County that address this council inputs and concerns.”
Mayor Cockrell, Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, among others on council have expressed distress at the weekday closing of the Visitors Center. But County and Joint Tourism officials later pointed out to Royal Examiner that Discover Front Royal did not oversee Visitor Center operations at this point. Rather, it is the Town’s independently contracted consultant JLL hired in the wake of council’s decision during the tenure of Interim Mayor and Town Manager Matt Tederick to remove in-house town governmental oversight of Visitors Center operations in favor of a private-sector consultant from out of the area.
The decision to close the Visitors Center weekdays appears to have been a budgetary decision, one apparently made without notice to the town government or anyone else other than employees being terminated. So, what they wonder does a flawed Town-JLL contractual relationship have to do with the joint efforts of the Town and County in the establishment of the Discover Front Royal DMO and the Joint Tourism efforts continued funding?
That things have turned sour between the Town and JLL appears to be reflected in a March 1 Town press release announcing the Town’s re-assumption of control over Visitor Center operations. That release states in part: “The Town has resumed operational control over the most visible piece of Tourism in our community, the Visitor Center. Located at 414 E. Main Street, the historic former train station is an iconic part of the historic district in Front Royal.” – Well, we might agree the Visitors Center is “the most visible piece of Tourism in our community” if you limit “our community” to inside the town limits, excluding the mountains, rivers, national and state parks lying in the county beyond the town limits – Hey, I thought this was supposed to continue to be a Joint Tourism effort.
The release continues to note the promotion of Elizabeth Lewis to the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager “who will oversee the Visitor Center operations along with the continued execution of town events, community partnerships, and public arts coordination.”
One councilman who voted with the majority now regrets that vote. Questioned later, Councilman Skip Rogers, seated last November after being appointed to fill a council vacancy (Joe McFadden), said he “apologizes” for his vote. And while accepting responsibility for that vote, Rogers says he now believes council was urged toward a too quick decision based on the March 1 deadline without adequate information on all the variables involved in the decision to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement of April 2022. Rogers said it was just recently presented by involved staff as a pending March 1 deadline committing $200,000 of Town tax revenue to an obsolete agreement format approached. Rogers wonders that if, in fact, the initial agreement’s format is obsolete, why its terms simply couldn’t have been amended to fit the current situation by mutual agreement between the involved players, the Town, County, and maybe even Discover Front Royal.
Click here to watch the Town Council Meeting of February 27, 2023.
After positive start, town council meeting takes turn toward municipal controversy on tourism promotion and ‘back-alley’ citizen finger pointing
Following a somber acknowledgement of the death that afternoon of former Front Royal Police Chief Richard Furr, Monday evening’s Front Royal Town Council meeting of February 27 in front of a packed Warren County Government Center meeting room began on a positive and uniformly popular front – first, acknowledgment of the Skyline High School wrestling team for its achievement of an unprecedented four consecutive Region 3-B championships, achieved with the placing of wrestlers in 11 of the 13 weight division finals. Those four district and regional championships were punctuated by two second place and two third place state tournament finishes. Also this year Skyline produced one of the girl’s state champions, Morgan Layman at 118 pounds, in the Virginia High School League’s first Girls State Wrestling Tournament in history (acknowledged at 9:30 mark of video).
The wave of enthusiasm, at least with town officials, continued with Town Manager Joe Waltz’s acknowledgement of the efforts of Mary Ellen Lynn in the Town Energy Department during a period of transition at its department director’s position. Beginning as what was anticipated as likely to be a short-term internship, Waltz noted Lynn displayed “leadership skills” as she evolved into the department’s Manager of Administration position.
Following the agenda’s only public hearing, which attracted no speakers or contention, council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit (SUP) application of Barbara Samuels for placement of one ground-floor residence at 437 South Royal Avenue. The building’s first floor has been zoned C-1 for commercial use, with a single residence on the second floor. The original application indicated the SUP request was initiated to help accommodate mobility issues of the applicant.
Public Comments then gave a hint of what was to come on two “Business Items” near the agenda’s conclusion at which there would be no public hearing opportunity for comments. One was council’s unilateral initiative to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement with Warren County involving creation of the 501-C6 Destination Management Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal” and consequent tourism promotional efforts (see related story). The other yet unresolved “Business Item” was a highly contentious one which already had its public hearing at an earlier meeting. That item was the alley vacating request to allow the expansion of adjacent home properties belonging to Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway, families of former Mayor Chris Holloway’s father and brother, respectively. Nine of 16 Public Comment speakers addressed the Holloways request for an unpaved alley running behind several residential properties and the Church of the Brethren.
By 3-2 vote Town Council votes to seek additional information on Holloway alley ‘vacation’ request
The public speaker split was 5 against, 4 for the requested alley vacating. The four, “for” speakers included three of the four applicants, William and Wade Holloway, Wade’s wife Stephanie, and William’s son and Wade’s brother Chris.
In fact, former mayor Chris noted that he had been home watching the remote live-stream of the meeting and felt compelled to come to the government center to counter some of his family’s neighbors’ assertions about relative work on grass cutting and maintenance of the unpaved alley over the years. With most of the applicant Holloways comments coming prior to the neighboring opponents’ rebuttals, Chris told council he came to defend the family’s position in the debate.
In responding to applicant Holloway assertions of essentially unilateral alley maintenance over years, several neighbors and church members called those assertions untrue, even categorizing them as lies, leading Mayor Lori Cockrell to caution against personal attacks during public comments. One church speaker wondered how to respond to what they saw as untruths without calling those untruths out for what they believed they were. One of those speakers, Lee Keeler, noted that he had been hired by the church seven years ago to mow the alley, a job he has been doing ever since.
However, noting his father’s presence in his home abutting the alley since 1968, Chris Holloway countered those assertions, supporting his family’s side, saying from his experience he rarely saw others working to maintain the alley. The former mayor was also critical of several council members, asserting they had told him prior to the public hearing they had no problem with the alley vacating request and saw no need for him or the applicants to speak at the public hearing.
After all the back-alley back and forth, and referencing the three “viewer” committee appointed by council to inspect the alley and adjacent properties from an objective perspective, on a motion by Bruce Rappaport, seconded by Skip Rogers, council voted 5-0 with one abstention (Vice-Mayor Sealock) to deny the Holloway’s alley “vacation” request. The viewer’s recommendation cited in the agenda packet was: “If the applicants’ request is approved, the future access for neighbors could be questionable. We, the viewers, are in unanimous agreement that the application to vacate a portion of the alley should be denied.”
See the back-alley verbal brawl during Public Comments, and pre-vote council discussion, as well as the vote to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement, as noted above to be addressed in a related story, and other business addressed by the public and council, in the Town meeting video.
Warren County Board of Supervisors conducts 9 Public Hearings and gets FY-2021/22 Audit Report at meeting of Feb. 28
The results of the 6 p.m. February 28th Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Hearings meeting are listed below in order they appeared on the agenda. Seven of the nine matters were Conditional Use Permit applications for Short-term Tourist Rentals. The first two public hearings involved approval for the lease of space at the County overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR):
Public Hearings:
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Tom Schwietz – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Jay Butler, second Walt Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Shane Neitzey – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-01, Remo Kommnick for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 226 Judy Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 576A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Delores Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-02, Robert Chevez for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive and Identified on Tax Map 20, as Lot 29F – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Oates, second Butler – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-03, Gabriel Gaillard and Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 95 Pickford Court and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 471 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-04, Nicholas E. and Cara S. Achterberg for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and Identified on Tax Map 42B, Section 2, as Lot 12A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-05, Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 301 Rollason Drive and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 944A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Oates – approval 3-2, Butler and Cheryl Cullers dissenting due to the waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-06, Jose L. Canales for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane and Identified on Tax Map 28, as Lot 68A – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Butler, second Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-07, Natalya Scimeca for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1086 Lower Valley Road and Identified on Tax Map 17C, Block H, as Lot 33 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – approval 3-2, Butler and Cullers against due to waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report
In addition to its public hearings meeting of 6 p.m., at 5 p.m. the supervisors received a summary of the Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report from Michael Lupton of the County’s contracted auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates. Included in that report were Governmental Funds Financial Highlights which included the following, noted as “Prepared on the modified accrual basis (same basis as County budget)”:
Exhibit 3:
Combined ending fund balances for governmental funds of $41.25 million
General Fund – Fund balance total was $24.02 million
Unassigned fund balance was $21.36 million
Unassigned and committed accounted for $37.86 million – both categories available for appropriation at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.
Exhibit 5:
Combined fund balances increased by $1.21 million in FY 2022
General Fund – Fund balance increased by $5.52 million
General Fund balance increase was mostly due to transfer from Special Projects Fund.
It was noted that a “Brief analysis of the change in fund balance can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis” which did not appear to be included in the public Power Point presentation.
Treading ‘discretely’ on EDA budget impacts
Responding to a question at the 6:43 video mark, Lupton noted that the County’s EDA budget was treated as a “separate entity” per earlier remarks by County Administrator Ed Daley. At the 6:55 video mark, responding to a question from Supervisor Delores Oates, Daley noted that legally the jointly created FR-WC EDA should remain a part of both municipalities books, though he did not claim knowledge as to whether it remained so on the Town’s books.
Lupton revisited the EDA equation as to the audit report at the 12:58 video mark. That financial implications of the County’s bringing the still legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) in as essentially a county departmental operation** was treated delicately, was indicated by the Power Point reference under the header Disclaimer of Opinion – EDA/IDA: Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA
That two-paragraph statement reads: “The financial statements of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (EDA) have been omitted. The amounts by which this omission would affect the assets, deferred outflow of resources, liabilities, deferred inflows of resources, net position, revenues and expenses of this discretely presented component unit have not been determined.
“Because of the significance of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA’ paragraph, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements of the discretely presented component unit EDA of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on these financial statements.”
See both meeting aspects in the County video, opening with the audit presentation. The Public Hearings begin at the 43:50 mark of the video.
** FOOTNOTE: The County’s decision to internalize the FR-WC EDA was made in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s decision over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, circa 2019/20, to drop out of involvement with the half-century old joint EDA in favor of hostile civil litigation over municipal liabilities and misdirected asset recovery in the wake of the circa 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal”. As has been reported, the unilaterally established Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has not met since July 2022 due to the town government’s failure to acquire the necessary federal or state designations to allow FREDA to legally acquire assets with which to conduct business.
Light agenda segues into lengthy discussion of departmental accountability for details on monthly expenditures – Why does that sound familiar?
Following a closed session on legal advice related to the various EDA financial scandal-related litigations, the Warren County Board of Supervisors faced an unusually light open meeting agenda beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21st. As to “New Business” the board’s agenda contained only a six-item Consent Agenda from which nothing was pulled for additional discussion; one personal service acknowledgement resolution of appreciation (to Ron Harvey for his lengthy service on the Parks & Recreation Board); routine monthly approval of accounts and budgetary appropriations and transfers; and outside agency reports from VDOT, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, and county Department of Social Services.
Why aren’t they here when I want them here?
The latter category was shortened by the lack of presence of representatives from VDOT or the Cooperative Extension Office to review and respond to questions about their submitted written reports. That has increasingly been the case since the board recently voted to eliminate its monthly 9 a.m. morning meetings utilized for four decades or more to accommodate the work schedules of involved agency personnel, some like VDOT’s, traveling from other areas of the state. That scheduling change was made at the request of North River Supervisor Delores Oates, who reasoned morning meetings were inconvenient to the work schedules of her and Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler. The board approved the request without discussion of the potential inconvenience it might cause for those presenting those monthly outside agency reports.
The board’s second monthly meeting of February also saw no speakers at Public Comments on non-agenda matters of constituent concern. However, the board spent some time reviewing one matter of citizen concern – the reassessment appeal process, which is nearing the end of its first phase with the Board of Assessors and moving toward Phase Two with the Board of Equalization. It was forecast that by April the board will have the final reassessment numbers and be ready to move the real estate tax rate toward or at revenue neutral level before the board addresses any potential need to maintain some of the additional real estate tax revenue from the average 43% higher assessments being experienced. Information on those processes is available on the county website or through the Commissioner of the Revenue or County Land Office.
Pandemic era assistance ending
And as to another citizen concern, the one agency report delivered in person, by Warren County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz (beginning at the 16:20 mark of linked county video), did take some time as he reviewed the pending end of pandemic era alterations to various federal social services benefits that were increased during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on businesses and jobs.
Among those pending changes away from extra help Martz reported during a PowerPoint presentation were the March 1st end of large increases in the federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) money available to help feed lower income households; Medicaid eligibility – Martz told the supervisors as many as 2,000 of the county’s 10,086 Medicaid recipients were facing the loss of coverage as of April 1; and the re-institution of Child Care co-payments from recipients that went into effect January 1, among other variables.
With the end of Martz’s report the board discussed potential ways of trying to help county citizens still struggling financially through the loss of the cited additional services benefits. The SNAP changes impacting families ability to acquire adequate nutrition was cited as a particular concern. Martz replied to a question, noting an initial run on food banks. But he added that his office had one overriding rule – “Nobody leaves with nothing”. Some optimism was expressed by the county’s elected officials that the county government would find a way to assist those still needing extra help beyond the parameters federal programs are returning to as the COVID pandemic restrictions are eased.
Approval of Accounts – not so fast
But as the meeting progressed through its routine business toward its brief action agenda there was a bump in the business-as-usual road. That came as the board reached Approval of Accounts, particularly it seemed to the Expenditures Report. Asked if there were any questions on the submitted report by Chairman Vicky Cook (at the 1:22:10 mark of linked county video), South River District Supervisor Cheryl Cullers referenced what she perceived as vagaries in some purchase orders. After complimenting Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi for the preciseness of her entries regarding purchases, Cullers cited questions about other departmental entries. And while Cullers said she wasn’t accusing anyone of anything, her concern over the lack of detail in the Approval of Accounts section of the meeting agenda led her to cast the lone “no” of five votes on the motion to approve the financial accounts presented to the board that night.
Cullers cited line item vagaries such as “Amazon purchase” in departmental accounting records leading to a lack of certainty in what the county’s elected officials were being asked to approve as expenditures in monthly financial accounting reports. Cullers eventually focused in on gasoline purchases for county vehicles. Could staff be buying cheaper regular fuel while being charged for higher grade, which the county’s elected officials were then being asked to authorize payment for, Cullers wondered.
To at least one observer, Cullers concerns seemed to echo those expressed by some Shenandoah Farms residents, including members of past and current Farms Sanitary District Advisory boards, directed the board of supervisors way without direct answers for two years or more now. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Shenandoah Farms citizen questions have revolved around infrastructure project decision-making processes and contracts, as well as an accounting of whether some Farms Sanitary District tax revenue has been moved for use outside the Sanitary District over the past three years during a period of repeated turnovers at the top of the county finance department in the wake of the departure of the former county administrator and deputy administrator. To our knowledge, despite Supervisor Oates disputed public assertion the necessary information is available on the County website, those questions have not yet been answered to those citizens satisfaction.
POSF Chairman disputes Supervisor’s assertion county website provides all necessary information to answer Sanitary District revenue/expenditure questions
But perhaps with Cullers new interest in more detail in the accounting of county expenditures, not only will she get the answers she seeks about car fuel and Amazon purchases. Perhaps too, she and her colleagues will acquire the requested information Shenandoah Farms citizens have been seeking about how, why, and where their Sanitary District tax revenue is being spent. And might that information be acquired before the supervisors current appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) is asked to sign off on future infrastructure project decisions coming from the supervisors and county staff? For it seems that they, like their predecessor the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), uniformly disagree with those county staff and supervisor infrastructure project decisions and recommendations as not providing the “best bang for the buck” to Farms Sanitary District taxpayers.
Maybe a little across-the-board county financial and expenditure oversight and more transparent detailing could lead to positive movement on the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management/advisory front. – “Hey, if you don’t have good dreams, you’ve got nightmares” as Mickey Rourke’s character in the movie “Diner” said.
See full board discussion and agency and staff presentations in the county video.
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s partial rezoning request to age-restricted housing headed to March 8 Planning Department Public Hearing
A rezoning request to convert over half of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) property to residential housing may be a hard sell to county officials despite efforts by club owner Richard Runyon to minimize impacts on the Rockland area with an age-restricted residential designation. Runyon’s rezoning submission to the Warren County Planning Department indicates the development of nearly 290 homes on 104 acres of the 195-acre property. County numbers indicate 475 existing homes in the Rockland area of northern Warren County. The rezoning request is scheduled to come before the Warren County Planning Commission on March 8 for its initial public hearing, after which a recommendation on approval or denial will be made to the elected Warren County Board of Supervisors prior to their public hearing and a final ruling on the application.
Runyon’s submission comes in the wake of his recent purchase of the adjacent Bowling Green Golf Club. According to graphics submitted to the County with the rezoning request, the proposed older-adult residential rezoning area lies entirely on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property. According to staff at the club that is correct. They also indicated that two 18-hole courses will remain at Bowling Green, with the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property pared down to two 9-hole courses. Royal Examiner was still attempting to reach Richard Runyon for additional detail at publication.
But Runyon may face an uphill battle based on the initial review of county planning department staff. Reacting to the rezoning submission, officials at the Warren County Planning Department noted conflicts with the County’s Comprehensive Plan for the area which contains nearby Agriculturally and Historically zoned properties.
Transportation concerns with the new development’s access roads were also noted. Graphics attached to the rezoning request indicate two new neighborhood access roads intersecting with Bowling Green Country Club Road. Submitted graphics indicated 27 existing homes along Bowling Green Country Club Road between or in the vicinity of the two proposed neighborhood access roads.
Two other proposed neighborhood roads are shown intersecting with private roads through the current Shenandoah Valley Golf Club entrance and facilities area accessed from Rockland Road. However, those graphics indicate those public access neighborhood roads will end at cul de sacs where they meet the private, commercial-area roads, preventing new neighborhood access or exit to Rockland Road where there also is existing residential development.
Contacted about the proposal, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe, in whose district Rockland lies, said that planning department concerns will be addressed as the review and public hearing processes proceed. Mabe called it “much too early” in that process for any definitive comment on the rezoning application.
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
