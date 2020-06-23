Local Government
Council moves toward 2nd EDA – not forever, just during lawsuit gamble
Like a riverboat gambler on the prowl, on Monday night, June 22, the Front Royal Town Council ignored repeated public pleas not to burden town taxpayers with the cost of forming a new unilateral Economic Development Authority (EDA) with no existing assets, but with a hefty director’s salary and operational budget that the Town will be liable to fund.
By a 5-1 vote, Letasha Thompson dissenting, council passed the first of two required readings of an ordinance amendment enabling the creation of that second Town EDA. The second, binding vote enabling the creation of the new Town EDA is scheduled for the July 13th meeting at 7 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
Operational funding of the existing half-century-old Town-County EDA is not the Town’s responsibility since the County took on full operational funding in the last decade as part of the ongoing double-taxation of town citizens discussion and accommodation the two municipalities have been engaged in since at least the 1990s and the Route 522 Corridor Agreement.
However, the Town has continued to fund debt service on its in-town EDA economic development projects – until its recent decision not to make good on its nearly $9-million debt on principal to the EDA on the FRPD headquarters construction project.
And if the faces looked familiar on the critical side – council candidate Bruce Rappaport and community activist Linda Allen spoke against the second EDA as they have in the past – Councilwoman Letasha Thompson told her colleagues she has found no town citizen, “even on social media”, openly in favor of the second unilateral EDA idea.
As has been the case in the several months leading up to this public hearing and first vote, no one not on the council dais spoke in favor of the council and administrative staff second EDA initiative. In fact, Allen and Rappaport were the only public hearing speakers, expanding on points they had made during earlier Public Comments on the current council’s belligerence toward the re-tooled and recovering from financial scandal EDA staff and board of directors.
During her opening public comment remarks, Allen called recent assertions from the council that the EDA essentially hadn’t worked on the town’s behalf in 15 years simply “not true” and “false”.
As to Councilman Gary Gillespie’s recent assertion that the existing EDA will have a difficult time reestablishing its reputation and ability to function successfully, Allen has countered that the Town’s economic development reputation is likely to be worse in the wake of its failure to make good on its financial and moral obligation principle debt of $8.7 million on its most recent EDA-enabled capital improvement project, the new Front Royal Police Headquarters. Allen also said that the Town’s refusal to negotiate its dispute on the interest rate on the FRPD project had swollen the interest debt the Town is accumulating from $500 to $692 per day.
Allen made her point by, not only pointing to the new police station project but also the continued work on the redevelopment of the Afton Inn across the street from Town Hall and at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. Expanding on a point made previously by Rappaport that two-thirds of the property assets the EDA owns are in town, Allen observed that of four properties sold this year by the re-staffed EDA, three have been in town.
However, Councilman Jacob Meza countered that a history of lost trust from the previous EDA leadership, and council’s consequent choice of a $20-million-plus civil litigation against the EDA made working together impossible – for now, at least.
Meza seemed to indicate that the second, unilateral EDA was a temporary solution to a problem council appears to have created by refusing the current EDA’s repeated offers to sit down for “good faith negotiations” to establish exactly what the Town-EDA financial situation on misdirected assets under previous EDA staff and board leadership is.
Meza even concurred with Rappaport’s positive appraisal of current EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons background, experience, and abilities, saying he would look forward to working with him, just not in the current hostile civil litigation circumstance.
Prefacing her vote with the majority, the council’s newest appointed member Lorie Athey Cockrell said she would prefer a positive relationship with the County and the existing EDA, but lamented, “This is where we are.”
But Rappaport and Allen’s counterpoint appeared to be, this is where the council majority has CHOSEN to be.
And with its concurrent continuing co-founding membership in the existing EDA, upon final approval of the ordinance amendment facilitating the creation of a new EDA it appears the Town of Front Royal is poised to go where no Virginia municipality has gone before – parallel EDA “universes” (sorry for the “Star Trek” reference, it just popped out).
And speaking of “Star Trek” and parallel universes, on Monday council unanimously approved a Resolution of Appreciation for C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck for his efforts on behalf of the Town’s “Downtown Rebound” COVID-19 pandemic business reopening and walking mall initiative.
Also on the positive side: police, staff, community
And continuing a feel-good theme, besides Huck’s acknowledgment it wasn’t all citizen-council headbutting over a perceived self-destructive economic development policy in the making. During the opening public comments, four speakers rose to commend town staff, including the police chief and officers, interim town manager and public works department staff for outstanding performances in community relations and services.
Two of those speakers were Front Royal Unites representatives Samuel Porter and Stevi Hubbard who lauded Chief Magalis and his department for its proactive stance in working with, rather than against the group’s marches in support of civil rights and improved race relation in this community and nation.
“We come to the table very peacefully … to build bridges, not burn them,” Porter told the council, calling Chief Magalis, who was definitely on a citizen-driven high Monday night, “an awesome person”.
Paul Aldridge presented Chief Magalis with a plaque acknowledging the chief and his department’s positive contributions to the community; while Edward Irre commended the “courteous” behavior of a patrol officer while giving him a ticket for admittedly “breaking a traffic law”. – “That is why he got that award tonight,” Irre observed of the department’s professionalism from top to bottom. Irre also noted repeated excellence in public works and utility service responses over recent years.
Other business
Also on council’ table, Monday evening was a first vote – unanimous to approve – following the County’s vote last week to jointly move forward on tourism marketing. The plan as previously reported is, to begin with fully outsourced to the private sector tourism marketing for the Town and County, with a hope to eventually transition to outsourced marketing overseen by a Town-County overseen advisory board such as the existing Joint Tourism Advisory Committee.
It was that advisory committee’s vice chair, Kerry Barnhart, who developed the options moving forward presentations to the Town and County from which the decision toward the outsourcing option, first brought forward by the interim town manager at the time of his late January firing of the Town’s top tourism official Felicia Hart.
However, earlier Rappaport questioned analogies made during Barnhart’s presentation regarding the Town’s potential marketing similarities to tourist destinations like Sedona, Arizona and Asheville, North Carolina. Rappaport noted he has been to Sedona five times, pointing to significant differences in tourism funding and community wealth.
He also questioned Barnhart’s metrics as to accommodation capacities and revenue-generating potentials, pointing to what he said were Sedona’s 103 hotels and Asheville’s 138, compared to Front Royal’s “about 15”. Rappaport also noted a median property value in Sedona of $446,000 and a “bed tax” on tourist accommodations, the latter which he said paid for a bulk of Sedona’s tourism marketing costs.
And on the COVID-19 pandemic consequences front, during the interim town manager’s report, Tederick explained the evolution and harsh economic reality of the Town delinquent utility accounts situation related to the pandemic economic hardships – a $175,000 upswing in unpaid accounts compared to last year – and some peripheral taking advantage of that situation to just forego paying bills as long as possible without penalty or interest.
See that presentation, as well as the pivotal conversation on the future of economic development and municipal cooperation in this community, and council’s other business in this exclusive Royal Examiner video recording. You might even get as big a chuckle as the interim town manager did when Allen wondered whether the new EDA and its triple-figure executive director’s position council was poised to move toward, might be a more permanent soft landing for council’s former interim mayor and current interim town manager appointee.
Local Government
Board approves CARES distribution plan; Chamber funding among others
At its first live and in-person meeting in some time, Tuesday evening of June 16, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, minus absent Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, approved a variety of items that have been before it at recent meetings or work sessions. Many revolved around why there haven’t been publicly attended meetings recently – the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency management responses at the local, state, and federal levels.
Those items included:
1 – By a 4-0 vote, agreement on an allotment system between the County and Town of Front Royal on the $3.5 million in CARES Act federal relief money for local business – CARES is the acronym for “Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities”. The division will be based solely on population distribution, rather than population and overlapping services the County provides town citizens like schools and parks and recreation, that the County could have calculated that distribution on.
So, the agreed-upon split is 62.5% ($2,127,596) to the County and 37.5% ($1,276,558) to the Town. Also in the wake of the private second, June 5 meeting between County and Town officials, the town’s estimated population of 14,000 to 15,000 will not be included as part of the county’s population even though town citizens are also county citizens. So rather than a 40,000 – 15,000 division that would have been 83%-27% County-Town, the distribution is based on a 25,000 County, 15,000 Town population divide.
The supervisors also agreed to take $100,000 off the top of the CARES funding it received. Of that total $60,000 is to provide the $5,000 per month funding from each County and Town to the Chamber of Commerce from July through December to help it through its own COVID-19 related revenue shortfalls. The other $40,000 is an estimated cost for a post-distribution audit to assure the money is used as outlined legally in the CARES Act. The town government will be required to document its distribution to assure it follows the federal guidelines, as the County is ultimately responsible as the recipient of the funding, to assure it is properly used.
2 – By a 3-1 vote, Cheryl Cullers dissenting, the board then approved its $30,000 share of the Chamber funding. Cullers expressed concern that the Chamber did not have to go through the same application process as all other recipients will to receive CARES money.
3 – By another 4-0 vote, agreement to move forward jointly with the Town toward initial full outsourcing of the joint County-Town Tourism marketing function. The plan, as reiterated by County Planning Director Taryn Logan, is to eventually move toward an outsourced marketer overseen by the existing County-Town Joint Tourism Advisory Committee. Logan noted a phased move in that direction achieving Interim Town Manager’s initial recommendation of outsourcing the Town’s Tourism function, was due to the longer timeframe the local oversight committee-driven plan would take to implement.
Logan observed it has yet to be determined how the plan will impact the existing Visitors Center and staff. It has been noted that a marketer could utilize existing local staffing or bring in its own unless directed toward a specific path in that regard by the contracting municipalities.
4 – Again by a 4-0 vote, the board authorized a $39,717 (and 50-cent) maximum share funding for a new video recording system for County and Town meetings at the Warren County Government Center. The contract will include Warren County School Board meetings. The proposal to hire SwagIT Systems of Texas was brought to the County by the Town. Town IT Director Todd Jones was present to answer questions.
5 – By another 4-0 vote took a middle ground on a request from WCGC property tenant Sherwin-Williams for a rent reduction through the end of the year due to revenue losses from the COVID-19 restrictions on business operations.
The company, which was called an excellent long-term tenant in a building the County does not have mortgage payments on, had asked for a 30% reduction – $1,874 per month for a total of $11,242 from July through December 2020. Presented with 25% and 20% reduction options, the board went the 25% route, or $1,561 per month, a total six-month reduction of $9,369.
6 – After much discussion probably more suited to the actual public hearing and vote, finally voted 4-0 to authorize a public hearing on proposed improvements to the Morgan Ford Boat Landing – don’t even get me started on the unforgiving river and its tendencies to overflow its banks.
7 – By a 2-2 deadlock, Mabe and Fox yes, Cullers and Oates no, failed to approve forgiving a suggested 3% annual increase in hangar leases at the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR) due to hardship associated to the Coronavirus pandemic emergency management restrictions. A 3% increase averaged a two-dollar to seven dollars monthly hike to tenants. Cullers wondered if those who own airplanes could not afford such an increase, calling aviation a “hobby” that if you can’t afford, you should perhaps consider giving up.
County Attorney Jason Ham explained after the vote that the board’s rejection of Archie Fox’s motion to “forgo” the increase, resulted in no increase being implemented anyway. A positive motion to approve the increase being passed by a majority would have been required to implement. And having voted on and failing to approve Fox’s original motion, rather than amending it to implementation of an increase, had the same effect as approving the motion to forgo.
8 – After a certain amount of board and public gnashing of teeth, authorization of another public hearing on a proposed boundary adjustment in Shenandoah Farms at the Warren-Clarke County line was approved by a 4-0 vote. County Administrator Doug Stanley explained the adjustment will correct the location of a number of properties and residences who had been taxed, serviced, and voted in one county while actually living in the other.
The problem arose from an original straight-line boundary created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1836, rendered obsolete by subsequent development and some shoddy surveying over the centuries since.
See all these discussions, votes, and public hearings and public comments in the Royal Examiner video. And speaking of public comments, Gary Kushner berated the board for even considering a public hearing on a pending proposal discussed at a June 9 work session to manage the Front Royal Municipal Golf Course. The new proposal from existing membership would reduce the County’s annual costs by $75,000 from an earlier $100,000 yearly proposal.
As noted during the discussion of the earlier proposal, the Front Royal Golf Club property was gifted to the community over 80 years ago in memory of a dead community son. See that June 9 work session discussion of municipal golf course management, and other issues in the related story below.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session – June 9, 2020
Local Government
Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session – June 9, 2020
At the Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session on June 9, 2020, the following items were discussed:
- Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce funding request – Chambers has asked the Town and County to each fund $30,000 to support their operations through the end of 2020.
- SwagIT Production Systems LLC proposal for video recording services in the County Board Room.
- Front Royal Golf Club request for proposals response. The golf course is set to be defunded in the next budget.
- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
- 2020 Goals, Projects, and Programs.
- The potential acquisition of property surrounding Warren County closed landfill.
Chairman Walt Mabe allow public comments during this work session.
A closed session was on the agenda but was postponed due to the extended length of the meeting.
Watch the work session (nearly 3 hours) on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
11 people turn packets in for November Town Election – Certification process continues
A call to Warren County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin on Wednesday, June 10, one day after the deadline for filing petitions and applications to be on the November Town Election ballot, revealed 11 packets had been turned in. Though Tobin noted that her and the State Electoral Board certification processes confirming the necessary number of verified town voters on petitions would likely not be completed until next week.
Three candidates have filed for mayor – uh oh, I can’t play favorites here, I’ll list him last – incumbent Chris Holloway whose council seat is not up for election this year; James Favors, believed to be a recent residential transplant from the Stephens City area of Frederick County and we have been told, a real estate agent in this area; and Royal Examiner Publisher and National Media principal Mike McCool.
Interestingly, in addition to Tewalt’s redirection from the mayor’s seat to council, two of three council incumbents whose seats are up will not be seeking re-election. They are Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, retired, and Valley Health outpatient facilities manager Jacob Meza – Oh Jake, I’ll miss your not answering my questions.
Running for Meza, Sealock and Lori Cockrell’s council seats will be: Mayor Eugene Tewalt who apparently has had enough of butting heads with the council majority with only a tiebreaking vote; Cockrell who was appointed to fill Tewalt’s vacant council seat upon his November 2019 special election victory over Hollis Tharpe to replace Interim Mayor Matt Tederick; former Town surveyor, Planning Commission member and local Blue Ridge Heritage Project Manager Darryl Merchant; Fussell Florist’s owner and recent council majority critic Betty Showers; another recent council critic and Project Manager for Accuracy International North America (they make sniper rifles) Bruce Rappaport; local fitness trainer and Town Planning Commissioner Joseph McFadden; Joshua Ingram, a project manager for a securities integrator firm; and attorney, former Trump Administration refugee affairs administrator, anti-abortion activist and anti-abortion fiction author Scott Lloyd.
As previously reported and seen in our June 8 council meeting video, the 2020 Town Election season has already turned partisan and hot, hot, hot. More on these candidates as their ballot applications are certified and information becomes available.
And this reporter and Royal Examiner Publisher McCool want to state that all candidates will be given equal space to make their electoral cases, including McCool’s opponents in the mayor’s race. Like I told Mike, “You will receive no preferential treatment from this political reporter – just don’t fire me for carefully navigating the rather complicated political waters your candidacy has created for us. – THAT would look bad on the campaign stump, ‘Citizen Kane’.”
Local Government
Town moves to save and utilize Chamber; ponders Sheetz North Shenandoah Avenue traffic issues
What a difference a week makes, as the dominant tone of aggressive hostility about how federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities) money would be divided and administered between Warren County and the Town of Front Royal, was absent from a June 8th council work session discussion.
Rather, the necessity of working with the county government to distribute relief funding to, not only many local businesses suffering from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public gatherings and operations, but also the survival of the Town’s preferred third-party facilitator of the disbursement of that very federal pandemic relief funding, the local Chamber of Commerce.
At the top of Monday’s work session agenda was the Chamber of Commerce’s request for financial assistance from the Town and County to support it through Coronavirus pandemic revenue losses that have threatened its operational survivability, at least in the short term.
Perhaps ironically it appears that it will be a portion of the County’s $3.5 million in federal CARES Act money that will achieve the Chamber’s financial viability through calendar year 2020.
Following a joint meeting of town and county officials that the media and public were not invited to with a limited number of; involved elected officials present, it appears agreement on disbursement of a total of $60,000, $30,000 from each the County’s and Town’s shares of that relief money, will be taken off the top to fund the Chamber through the end of the calendar year.
That matches the Chamber’s request of $5,000 a month from each municipality from July 1 through December 31, 2020. It seems that the Chamber’s membership businesses are not the only ones suffering from the pandemic emergency management restrictions.
As previously reported, the Chamber has not only seen its major annual fundraiser, the Wine & Crafts Festival, among others cancelled, but has also reported a drop in membership renewals believed tied to business consequences of the pandemic emergency management restrictions on operations of many of those member businesses.
With that federally funded money poised for approval by both municipalities to support Chamber operations and some level of agreement implied on additional implementation of those federal relief funds – council moved to discussion of its locally funded relief proposal.
A good plan – if there’s money
It was noted that on May 11, council had tabled action on a proposed budget amendment setting aside $1 million for “business recovering efforts”. Staff summaries and discussion indicated those relief funds would largely target facilitating payment of back Town utility and tax bills.
But with some complications in utilizing the federal CARES funding to that end, council is keeping alive its proposed local relief plan.
It was noted that as of July 1, the Town may start disconnecting utility service for customers that have not paid on those bills and/or made payment plan arrangements with the Town Finance Department to begin catching up.
“We’ve been around and around on this,” Interim Town Manager Tederick began of staff development of a plan in April utilizing Town resources for pandemic relief.
“Today we believe we still are in agreement that this is a really good framework for how to disperse up to a million dollars that we believe was the council’s intent to disperse to businesses. And putting a focus on those businesses that were considered non-essential and were impacted the greatest,” Tederick said, pointing to two unnamed businesses “that still cannot open”.
Tederick explained that the most pressing issue before them was who would be utilized as the necessary third party to facilitate distribution of Town resources since state law prevents municipal governments from directly dispersing financial gifts or “grant” type, non-refundable resources.
With options including the Chamber of Commerce, it’s new though uncreated EDA, or in fact the existing EDA it still technically remains a legal founding party to – though in the wake of council’s choice of hostile civil litigation against, that option appears off council’s table – council faced a recommendation.
Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock worried whether the Chamber had adequate staffing, particularly in its current financial situation, to accomplish the work.
That led to some additional conversation with Chamber Director Foster, still present with her board chairman. Foster told the council that currently, she was a Chamber staff of one. But with the previously discussed CARES-facilitated relief package coming their way, that should change back to normal staffing.
Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Ray Bramble told the council that his board felt an obligation to help with the relief funding distribution if called upon: “Running that program, we feel like it’s our duty. It’s something we can do for the Town and the County,” Bramble stated. However, earlier discussions seemed to indicate a County preference for utilizing the existing Town-County EDA in that role.
But with the creation of a new unilateral EDA some time off, the council’s continued preference appears to be the ready, willing, and soon-to-be financially able Chamber of Commerce.
However, the involvement of $1 million of its own revenue on top of its CARES enabled approximate $1 million, appears to remain dependent on how the Town’s own Coronavirus pandemic emergency management revenues end up playing out. Though the transfer of some surplus contingency funds may be an option council would consider helping keep some businesses utility accounts active, so they can remain open as phased back into operations.
Sheetz and Northside traffic
One of the “other” issues tackled by the council at Monday’s work session were potential traffic issues entering or leaving the new Sheetz under construction on the North Shenandoah Avenue main northern entrance/egress in and out of town. Construction of an initial “slip lane” to facilitate northbound access/egress was discussed, as was the eventual construction of a left turn lane in for southbound traffic versus implementing a “No Left Turn” southbound designation. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock expressed particular concern for left-turning traffic, particularly of fuel trucks entering the premises.
Mayor Tewalt said the Sheetz opening could be just a month off.
Funding the cheaper creation of the slip lane as an attempt to not block through traffic heading toward the bridges appeared council’s choice initially moving toward that opening date.
See the entire work session discussion, including movement on the new Blighted Building Ordinance and facilitation of rebuilding by owners of properties deemed to be unsavable, in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Council moves through budget second readings at first live meeting since pandemic restrictions enacted – and public-comment fireworks were back!
On Monday night, June 8, the Front Royal Town Council moved quickly through an agenda featuring second readings of a number of previously thoroughly discussed budgetary matters before breaking to a work session with some pressing business (to be covered in related story).
Noteworthy was the fact that Monday’s meeting and work session were council’s first, live and in person with media, the public and staff all present in the Warren County Government Center meeting room under the Phase 2 guideline of 50 people allowed present in a public or business space.
Forwarded by council during the meeting were approval of:
- appropriations of $48,604,340 to support the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget;
- contingency fund transfers totaling $3,052,260 to support various Enterprise or utility and service funds as COVID-19 pandemic revenue reductions are expected;
- a budgetary amendment of $439,732 to cover a contract on sewer line maintenance as part of the I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) Abatement repairs mandated for the Town’s wastewater treatment system;
- previously cited increases to sewer service rates and a decrease to system development charges (tap fees) for new development connections to the Town water-sewer utilities;
- and adjustment to certain Town fee rates, including removal of a $100 fee for a hardcopy of the Town Code; removal of a $100 fee for Town Right of Way Vacation Application; removal of a $10 fee for Business License Zoning Clearance; removal of a $15 fee for Construction Specification: and consolidation of various tire fees to one $5 fee.
Council also took care of an annual housekeeping ordinance adjustment to bring Town Codes into alignment with changes to State Traffic Codes.
Good seeing you again, or not
Also at Monday’s meeting were the first live and in-person public comments to council since the approximate two-months of pandemic-related public building closings and virtually conducted-and-broadcast meetings.
On the positive side, Front Royal Unites march against racism organizers Stevie Hubbard and Samuel Porter appeared to include the mayor and interim town manager in their thanks for helping facilitate last Friday’s, June 5th event. They estimated the crowd that remained peaceful throughout an eight-block march and return to Bing Crosby Stadium for speeches at 1500 to 2,000. They called it the largest demonstration in Front Royal’s history. This reporter on the town-county beat for three decades certainly has never seen a larger one.
Other speakers weren’t so all-encompassingly complimentary to the workings of local government, particularly on the town side.
Council candidate Bruce Rappaport was scathingly critical of council’s continuation of its taxpayer-funded civil litigation against a re-tooled EDA already in place to conduct economic development work on behalf of the Town and County. Rappaport stated that of the existing EDA’s $31 million in property assets, $21 million of it lies inside the town limits. He chided council for continuing to duplicate effort by seeking to create a parallel, unilateral EDA, rather than continue initial efforts to work with a now re-staffed and seemingly very competently administered Town-County EDA already in place, with marketing ownership of over $20 million of property in town. – OH WAIT, that amount matches the Town’s claim of lost assets in its civil litigation against the EDA.
But the property is not lost, it’s right there, isn’t it? And includes the new FRPD headquarters the Town owes the EDA at least $8.4 million in principal payments and continually accumulating interest on, right?
Linda Allen continued her criticism of council and the interim town manager’s upheaval of the Town Tourism function and other departmental firings, suggesting an altered course of action – “Why not four councilmen and the interim town manager resigning,” Allen proposed.
A final public speaker, Alisa Carson, launched a verbal attack on Mayor Tewalt, Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool who was present with our videotaping team, and County Board Chairman Walter Mabe, not present, for their attendance at a Friday, June 5th Phase 2 pandemic re-opening ribbon cutting at the Virginia Beer Museum.
Carson, who has been observed sitting next to Councilman Chris Holloway at a Warren County Republican Committee meeting during the fall 2019 election cycle, was accompanied by large reproductions of publicity photos posted online by Beer Museum proprietor David Downes, who was present with his wife Monday. Those photos advertised a reopening weekend “International Bikini Team” motorcycle-washing event held in the museum’s seven-foot privacy fenced-in back biergarten and parking lot.
Republican Committee member and Councilman Jacob Meza jumped on the anti-Beer Museum bandwagon, decrying the Chester Street, Village Commons area Beer Museum, Tavern, and biergarten as counterproductive to his perception of the “Family Friendly” atmosphere he said the Town is trying to promote.
Though Councilwoman Letasha Thompson later did, what Carson failed to note in her and Councilman Meza’s “morality police” attack on the Beer Museum, was that the ribbon-cutting attended by the mayor, board chairman, and Royal Examiner videotaping team was the afternoon of Friday, June 5, while the bikini team event was held the following day, Saturday afternoon, June 6. This reporter, who did cover the Saturday event as reported in Royal Examiner with still photos, can report that neither Tewalt, Mabe nor McCool was present for Saturday’s motorcycle cleaning, BBQ catered (yum), and musical entertainment (very good, by Nick Folk of York, PA) event.
Welcome to the already partisan-politically-tinged, down-and-dirty Front Royal Town Election season, 2020.
See Royal Examiner’s video of the council meeting, including Mayor Tewalt’s reply to Carson, in this linked Royal Examiner video. The work session video will be linked to a related Royal Examiner story.
Local Government
Town, County appear on track toward outsourced Tourism function
The newly formed County-Town Tourism Committee comprised of two representatives from each municipality’s elected body met for the first time, Thursday afternoon, June 4. While the site was the conference room on the second floor of the Front Royal Town Hall, the majority of participants, including several members of the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Committee comprised of interested local business people, were logged in remotely in the virtual broadcast meeting.
In a technological first for Town WebEx broadcasts, there was a visual component to both the base site and the remotely connected participants, making it easier to keep track of who was speaking and where from.
Representing the County were South River’s Cheryl Cullers and North River’s Delores Oates. On the Town side were Gary Gillespie and Letasha Thompson, the latter for whom Mayor Gene Tewalt had to battle town council to get appointed. As Royal Examiner reported in the story “Mayor, Meza spar over committee appointment powers – Mayor by legal TKO” a number of Thompson’s colleagues appeared to believe her more proactive role in contacting Town Tourism and Visitor Center personnel in the wake of the firing of the Town Tourism Department’s driving force, Community Development Director Felicia Hart and the initiative to outsource Town Tourism marketing, disqualified her from appointment to the committee.
Thompson countered those arguments by saying she remained open to all suggested options for moving forward on Tourism, rather than simply being a champion of in-house Tourism and the Visitors Center’s current personnel and operational model because she had bothered to inquire how those operations and personnel previously and currently function.
And along with all present, Thompson did not voice objection to Oates early observation that of five operational models presented in mid-May by Tourism Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Kerry Barnhart, she had dismissed the first, the In-House model, because the Town had begun dismantling it as not optimally functional.
However, during the ensuing discussion in which Barnhart was queried as to her thoughts on the best path forward for Tourism promotion for Warren County and Front Royal, the possibility of a contracted marketing company utilizing some existing local tourism staff was noted.
That could be an important variable as an evolving consensus seemed to be to move away from the In-House model short-term to what is Option 3A in Barnhart’s list, “Fully Contracted Out”, with an eventual move to 3B, “Fully Contracted Out with Committee Leadership”.
One downside Barnhart noted of the “In-House” model was that as a governmental department, Tourism sometimes gets forgotten amidst the municipal bureaucracy.
The phased-in plan appeared favored as Gillespie reasoned because 3A appeared achievable more quickly than 3B. The outsourced “with Committee Leadership” would involve a third party, potentially an EDA, Chamber of Commerce, something like the existing Joint Tourism Advisory Committee of involved and impacted locals, or another contracted private entity to take on oversight and management responsibilities.
As noted in our story “County could bypass Town in ‘CARES’ funding – but doesn’t intend to …” both Barnhart and County rep Oates, the latter who took on a moderating role at the meeting, commented on the danger of ongoing conflicting ideas or non-communication between multiple involved entities with a common and overlapping tourism agenda.
Barnhart has pointed to the Tourism leadership role the now-fired Felicia Hart served to the Tourism Advisory Committee, even calling Hart the Town’s “Tourism Director” though her official title was “Community Development Director”. And she has pointed to the huge gap Hart’s unannounced departure initially left in the advisory committee’s function.
“Interestingly, the other entities I talked to, surprisingly all of them had that same struggle. There’s a city and there’s a county in almost every situation. And they need to work together on it. And all of them talked about things that they did, and one of them is joint visioning, joint planning, and joint performance … and I think that is what is really needed here,” Barnhart told the new Town-County Joint Tourism Committee at its inaugural meeting.
As Barnhart concluded that observation, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, who was present at the Town Hall site with committee members Gillespie and Cullers, joined the conversation.
“Kerry, just to give you some information regarding your question or statement as it relates to the funding and the trust as it relates to the Town of Front Royal spending the money appropriately; in my conversations with the finance director – because he’s going to be hereafter I’m gone with his institutional knowledge – as we interpret 3A (“Fully Contracted Out”) and how I believe some council members interpret 3A, the Town is only going to serve as a fiduciary agent. Meaning the actual recommendation on spending the money is going to come from the Joint Tourism Committee … and basically the Town is writing checks based upon the direction of the joint tourism committee,” Tederick explained, adding, “Now, happy to make that different but that’s how we interpreted to alleviate any concerns about, you know, just trust issues or whatever the case is, that’s how we interpreted 3A.”
“Yea, it’s almost there, but really 3A takes some leadership management responsibility (by) the Town, so it’s not just, ‘Here are the dollars.’ Three-B gets into more of a board that is very heavily in making those leadership and management decisions. They’re managing that function … not only for dollar purposes but for management,” Barnhart elaborated on the models she developed.
In the 3A model, the advisory committee has a reduced function, performing “staff work” and being responsible to “the town manager or whoever that entity is that the contractor is accountable to, but they are not managing them. So, the town manager has both the fiduciary and management leadership responsibility for that contractor. So, they are making the final call to spend the money,” Barnhart concluded of her 3A “Fully Contracted Out” model.
Some form of outsourcing was the model Tederick was recommending at the time of Hart’s firing and the reduction of the in-house Town Tourism function in late January, early February.
Hear, and see, this varied and broad discussion of a path forward out of the combined upheaval of the sudden decapitation of the Town’s Tourism function, followed closely by the onset of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on travel, business, and governmental operations, in this virtual recording:
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.68"Hg
UV index: 0
83/61°F
83/61°F