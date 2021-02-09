Local Government
Council takes further heat for Trump street renaming idea – former Mayor George Banks offered as alternative
The ghost of its January 19 work session discussion about renaming a Town street – Commerce Avenue seems a generally perceived contender – after twice-impeached former President Donald J. Trump by one of his former employees resurfaced at the Monday evening, February 8th meeting of the Front Royal Town Council. All 10 Public Concerns speakers addressed the matter from one angle or another, none with a favorable opinion of the proposition brought forward by first-term councilman and former Trump Administration Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Scott Lloyd.
The major theme of nine speakers was: If you’re going to rename a local street for a political figure, why not do it for someone local who has done something unifying for this community, as opposed to a national political figure known more among a polled majority of the American public for their political divisiveness and perceived courting of extremist elements of society, including white supremacists. The consensus choice of those speakers over the meeting’s first 48 minutes was George Banks, Front Royal’s first black mayor, circa 1996-2000.
A tenth speaker, former county supervisor, and current on-duty local reporter Tom Sayre pivoted toward an alternate choice, Augustus Polton. Sayre identified Polton as an escaped slave who became the first black Catholic priest to say mass on American soil who is also a canonized Catholic saint. If stated, this reporter missed any connection Polton’s life had to the Town of Front Royal.
But to the speaker favorite if a town street is to be renamed, a line of significant figures in Front Royal’s black community, starting with Cornelia Banks, George Bank’s wife who introduced Gene Kilby one of the first black students to integrate Warren County Public Schools, spoke to the matter. Kilby was followed to the podium on George Banks behalf, not in order, by a local NCAA president, Suetta Freeman, the Reverend Al Woods, Noelle Williams, and another local NCAA figure A.D. Carter III. They were joined by Deborah Siksay, Stevi Hubbard and Bruce Rappaport, the latter who gave a nod of support former Mayor Banks way before addressing the subject he had signed in to address council on, its continued pursuit of a second, unilateral EDA that Rappaport has been a long-time critic of dating to his unsuccessful fall run for council.
Later during council member reports, Lloyd addressed his broaching of the street-renaming topic at what he called “the most innocent place to put the idea forward” – that place being a council work session where no official action can be voted on. Of the firestorm of negative reaction, including from his fellow county Republican Committee member, Mayor Chris Holloway who issued a press release against the idea, Lloyd said, “It wasn’t entirely my fault, the Internet coverage and how that might go sideways.” Contacted later, Lloyd elaborated that he intended to say, “I wasn’t entirely mindful of how that might go sideways,” explaining it as a reference to the work session Internet broadcast.
Lloyd called the work session proposal “a thought project that I wanted to throw out there and get some feedback”. He pointed to other local streets bearing presidential names – “Adams, I think Madison and maybe one or two others. So, that was really the category it was in – here’s another president. So, I threw out an idea and it’s not a bad idea; it’s not my best idea,” Lloyd offered, adding the negative feedback gave him a better idea, in considering all potential variables involved before revisiting the street naming idea.
During the mayor’s report, Holloway noted that the Donald J. Trump Avenue matter was slated for further discussion at the work session on February 16, adding that he did not expect the initiative to “go anywhere” from that discussion.
See this and other business, as well as public comments addressed in related stories on the linked Town meeting video.
EDA in Focus
Town moves toward reduced public meetings, one-reading action item approvals
In its meeting agenda action items of February 8, the Front Royal Town Council passed the first of two currently required readings of its proposed Town Code change to allow it to reduce the numbers of meetings and work sessions from two to one a month of each. Some debate, initiated by Scott Lloyd, was heard against the portion of the Code change reducing the number of readings required to approve action items from two to one. Lloyd wondered if the reduced public meeting exposure might not give citizens enough time to become aware and submit comments to council on matters of import to them.
However, a majority countered that work session discussion and the advertisement to authorize public hearings and votes on such matters should suffice to keep the public abreast of the planned actions of the town’s elected officials. Lloyd’s amended motion to remove the one-reading portion of the proposal failed by a 4-2 vote, with only Joseph McFadden joining Lloyd in support of maintaining the two-reading code requirement. Letasha Thompson’s original motion to approve the code change as presented, seconded by Gary Gillespie, then passed 5-1, with only McFadden dissenting.
According to the staff summary, the single monthly meetings will occur on the fourth Monday of the month, except for December, when it will be on the second Monday to accommodate holiday schedules. The lone work session will occur on the second Monday of the month. The meetings will continue to be at the Warren County Government Center and the work sessions on the second-floor meeting room of Town Hall.
Other business
Unanimously approved by voice votes were an amended agreement with Warren County to extend the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program to December 31, 2021; and a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) allowing a Budget Amendment in the amount of $104,000 to be received from Warren County for the procurement of Wayfaring signs for county-directed “wayfaring” destinations.
A five-item Consent Agenda was approved without discussion on a motion by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, seconded by Letasha Thompson. Prominent on the Consent Agenda was adoption of a resolution of support of code text amendments proposed to ease the permitting process and council issuance of Special Use Permits (SUP’s) for larger multi-family, apartment unit structures in the Commercial-2 Downtown Business District. Is a large apartment project proposal for the East Main Street old Murphy building site, or somewhere else along East Main, on the horizon? Stay tuned.
Also approved on the Consent Agenda were budget amendments to allow:
- a bid on a new refuse truck at a price of $181,204;
- receipt of a $2,500 grant from the Virginia Department of Wildlife for the bear-proofing of Town trash containers;
- a bid of $2,500 on multiple types of concrete from Rockingham Redi-Mix; and
- authorization to receive $2,000 from the Norfolk Southern Foundation’s Local Discretion Grant Program “to be used for community goodwill, diversity and safety awareness”.
See this and other business, as well as public comments addressed in related stories on the linked Town meeting video.
Town councilman wanting ‘Donald J. Trump’ street renaming scrutinized for ‘88’ lapel pin
In late January we received an email from a reader noting that in a published photo of new Front Royal Town Councilman Scott Lloyd, he was wearing a lapel pin with the number “88” on it. – “Perhaps it means something else to him, but it doesn’t send a very good message as it is commonly known as a white nationalist symbol,” Julie Chickery wrote, adding, “I just found it odd that a town council member would wear it. Although he may have a harmless explanation, I feel as though government officials should be aware of the message they are sending, even if unintentional.”
A quick search online of “88 as a hate symbol” confirmed our reader’s observation, as the first post from the ADL website “Hate Symbols Database” stated: “88 is a white supremacist numerical code for ‘Heil Hitler.’ H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 = HH = Heil Hitler. One of the most common white supremacist symbols, 88 is used throughout the entire white supremacist movement, not just neo-Nazis (Bold in context).”
However, another search of “meanings of the number 88” in addition to the above hate symbol reference, revealed other cultural meanings. Those included: “good luck” in Chinese culture; spiritual enlightenment and intelligence; “love and kisses” as a sign off in amateur radio and radiotelegraphy; and the nickname of a standard piano due to its number of keys; among others.
But having been worn by a newly elected municipal official who had made local and regional news with the suggestion the rural northwestern Virginia town he now represents should rename a street for his former boss, 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, drew our reader’s attention to that white supremacist meaning.
After all, since President Trump’s public comments on the Charlottesville confrontation between anti-Semitic neo-Nazis and white supremacists and counter-demonstrators, one of whom, Heather Heyer, was killed – most notably “There are good people on both sides” – the former president has been widely perceived as courting right-wing extremist support as president. And now private citizen Trump is facing a second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate for instigating sedition against legal democratic rule due to his January 6 remarks perceived as pivotal in sending an at least partially violent, self-identifying anti-Semitic mob toward and into the U.S. Capitol building that day as Congress was poised to debate and certify the Electoral College result naming Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States.
A visit to his public Facebook page (@LloydforFroRo·Politician) revealed Lloyd’s “harmless explanation” and an active citizen discussion of that explanation. The explanation: “I have received a few inquiries regarding a pin that I wear occasionally with the number 88, and, incredibly, whether it has some Nazi significance (it’s really disheartening that we are going here, friends). The story: My father was a police officer in the 88th Precinct in New York City. One day a few years ago he gave me the pin that he wore on his uniform.”
The post continued with some family and personal details, including: “While he wore that pin, Dad was in several life-threatening situations, including having a brick thrown through his cruiser window during the riots that followed the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King, one of my heroes” and “I do not pay any attention to what 88 might mean to anyone who has hate in his heart; I really don’t care what they think. They can’t monopolize it’s significance to me. Why would I let something like that prevent me from honoring my Dad?”
Well, several posting comments in response to his explanation addressed that issue with the former Trump Administration Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) during implementation of the migrant children separation from parents/guardians policy at our southern border:
“Time and place? To soon? Poor judgement? I’m sure you’re well acquainted with these terms. How can you be surprised given your request to name a street after DJT?” first commenter Joelyn Cada asked.
“I love this. You are a strong, faithful man. God bless you for honoring your dad. I’m sure he’s very proud of you. I had several family members on the NYPD. Not an easy way to make a living, but they loved our country,” Anne Henderson retorted.
“I appreciate that you have shared your story, Mr. Lloyd. I think you can agree that in light of the increasing number of events involving hate groups in the past several years that it would be wise to not wear your pin at public events. I agree with others here that your allegiance to Trump, who wears his racism as a badge of honor, may cause many to question your values,” Susan Lewis observed.
Overall as February began it was nearly a dead heat in the social media discussion on Lloyd’s public Facebook page. There were eight positive responses on Lloyd’s right to wear the pin to honor his father whenever and wherever he wanted, in response to the nine suggesting Lloyd discontinue public service wearing of the pin due to perception and the national political climate. And if you don’t count one reply that made a humorous reference to NASCAR’s number 88 driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., as a “tweener” as I did, then it was a 9-9 dead heat.
“Thank you for your response to my questions. My, and others, concern stemmed from worries regarding the increase in anti-Semitism in our country and hoped that those representing us do not hold those violent, oppressive, and harmful opinions. I am sure you understand our concern. Again, thank you for your clarification,” Bailey Chapman wrote in reply to Lloyd’s explanation of his father’s career at NYPD’s 88th Precinct.
“Sadly, we live in a time of increased white nationalism and hate. We have to be vigilant. When I was serving my 20 years in the US Air Force, we were always reminded that perception is very important and can cause as much harm as actions,” Chickery, who brought this matter to our attention, said in response to Chapman’s comment on the context of a national rise in hate crimes and the “88-HH” symbolism of “Heil Hitler” shared among white supremacist and fascist groups.
However, Laura Jean Diekmann took offense at the notion Lloyd should be asked to alter his behavior based on issues peripheral to his explained personal life. “If any of you got out from behind your computer and scheduled a coffee with this honorable man, you would know what a wonderful person of integrity he is. You all are the ones who continue to work for division. Do the work and stop the attacks. God Bless you all!,” Diekmann offered with a perhaps Divinely inspired exclamation point.
“If something has been coopted by white supremacists, it’s time to stop wearing it publicly. Keep it at your desk,” Jeanne Lowiec Theis suggested in a summation of the opinion that due to the widespread neo-fascist coding use, Lloyd should leave his “88” lapel pin off during tele-broadcast Front Royal Town Council meetings.
However, Karen Roy Patton countered that individual behavior should not be dictated by outside factors regardless of public position or perceptions. “So because some hateful people use a number the rest of us should hide things that are sentimental or important or found on any sports jersey? No! I had to Google “88”, I had no idea. Take away 88 off of everything and problems don’t go away. People should start treating each other better that might be a better start.”
As for treating others better, Kristin Iden remarked on Lloyd’s reference to Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero and others’ points made on the role of “perceptions” in public life. “Martin Luther King Jr is honestly one of your heroes? If that is truly the case, you would work to support the people of color, the undervalued, those separated from their families, the sick, those considered ‘least of these’ by the town and not waste your time on the nonsense of naming a street after a man who wouldn’t denounce white nationalism,” Iden pointed out of Lloyd’s continued allegiance to the man whose administration he served in during the above-referenced migrant child-parent separation policy targeting a partially black, though largely brown-skinned Central American Hispanic population at our southern border.
As to Lloyd’s stint as director of the Trump Administration’s Office of Refugee Resettlement during the migrant children separation policy, it was a policy Lloyd did not create. It was, however, a highly controversial policy with known psychologically damaging impacts on children, especially younger ones, of which the department he was tasked to direct was given a significant amount of oversight of.
“I appreciate you sharing the story about your father. It’s touching,” Iden continued, adding, “It is also your responsibility as a leader to be thoughtful of your actions and their meaning. It is tone deaf and irresponsible to wear an 88 lapel in 2021 Virginia, post insurrection. Our country has a serious problem with hate groups,” Iden observed referencing the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and previous anti-Semitic, ethnic and racial incidents in recent years.
Royal Examiner contacted Lloyd about the impact of this social media discussion about the “88” lapel pin in light of the concern expressed that even with its personal meaning to him, it could be interpreted as a “wink-wink” sign of support by right-wing extremists.
“It is hard for me to believe that we are having this conversation at all, although there’s a silver-lining I guess in that I get the opportunity to talk about my dad, whom I love and respect,” Lloyd began in an emailed response. “I never cared what hate groups had to say. I plan to leave it that way, and am not comfortable worrying about any hate group’s mindset in any way, even at the urging of well-intentioned commenters on Facebook. To do so would take the hate groups out of the darkest corners of the Internet and give them a relevance that they do not merit.
“That said, I never planned on making a habit of wearing the pin and only wore it on a whim during the Chamber of Commerce event. It’s not made for use with my type of suit, so to wear it is to risk losing it. I think my Front Royal pin is more appropriate for Council engagements,” he concluded.
And so it appears, will another burgeoning Town of Front Royal political controversy bite the dust, if not for the reason some would have liked Lloyd to acknowledge surrounding elected public official responsibility regarding “perceptions” in an increasingly explosive political environment, at least for a sensible family-based reason that he does not want to lose a gift from his father that he can barely attach to his suit jacket lapels.
And so it goes as municipal business in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County proceeds into the second month of 2021.
Now maybe we can talk about allowing the EDA sale of the Afton Inn for the common good of redevelopment of the high-profile derelict site to proceed within its most recent approaching contract deadline, or about correcting the Happy Creek riparian buffer bank fiasco at the other end of East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. – Or is that too much to ask as a nation, and small-town America, debate a political flirtation with right-wing authoritarianism versus left-wing “nanny state-ism”?
From lengthy Closed Session focusing on legal matters, council ponders coming budget, revenues and drug abuse
After a five-item, 90-minute Closed Session Thursday evening, February 4, that included discussion of the status of the Afton Inn; all the Town’s EDA financial scandal litigations; an unnamed former employee’s lawsuit against the Town (we know who she is); “the possible taxation of certain portions of hospital real and personal properties located in the Town of Front Royal”; and the status of an unnamed employee, the Front Royal Town Council readjourned to open work session.
With no special meeting tied to that work session, no action followed the closed session. We’ll have to wait until the February 8 meeting to see if anything substantial will result from the closed session discussion.
Minus two absent members, Jacob Meza and Joseph McFadden, the work session kicked off with new Town Manager Steven Hicks opening a multi-pronged presentation outlining an overview of the Fiscal Year-2022 $47.07-million Town Budget. Facing pandemic-related revenue shortfalls, that budget is down approximately $1.5 million from the current FY-2021 budget of $48.6 million.
The budget discussion was followed by logistical details of the plan to move council toward once-monthly meetings and work sessions. Meeting deadlines on submission of desired agenda topics was stressed by Hicks as crucial to making the change work. There was no mention of any anticipated lengthening of meetings to take care of town business being accommodated by two meetings and two work sessions a month for years.
However, some of the most ear-catching discussion came later in the meeting during “Open Discussion” of unscheduled items after Councilman Gary Gillespie raised the specter of the opioid drug abuse problem, particularly as it is impacting the community’s youth. He noted that just five weeks into the new year there have already been three overdose deaths in the county. Councilwoman Thompson suggested adding a joint Town-County effort to fight the problem on a future Liaison Committee meeting agenda, which was met by a unanimous positive consensus.
During the opioid discussion Gillespie put forth the proposition that the Town officially oppose an anticipated State General Assembly initiative to legalize marijuana because, despite decades of past sociological and medical studies indicating otherwise, he said that there was “no question marijuana is one of those gateway things” leading to harder drug use. He pointed to reports that the illegal drug market was now seeing the lacing of marijuana with the super-synthetic opioid Fentanyl as an indicator of his belief on the matter.
However, social and medical sciences have countered over decades of research Gillespie’s proposition that marijuana use is a “gateway” to hard drug abuse. Research in those fields has indicated little, if any, direct link between the use of marijuana and hard, physically addictive and fatal, overdose-prone opioid drugs like heroin and Fentanyl. In fact, research has pointed in the opposite direction, noting that taking a so-called soft drug like marijuana off the black market of illegal drug trafficking might well counter such incidents of crossing soft and hard drug usage boundaries.
But none of his colleagues questioned Gillespie’s “no question gateway” proposition, leading the town manager to later seek direction from council on any official Town statement to the General Assembly opposing the marijuana legalization initiative.
Also during the Open Discussion, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell broached the possibility of opening up the downtown Gazebo-Village Commons area this spring, April or May were suggested, to have an outdoor prom for the local high school Classes of 2021. It was noted that the new pavilion currently under construction weather permitting in the Commons might be available as an additional facility to help house such events.
“I can think of one downtown businessman who would probably help a lot,” Cockrell said. “Does he serve ice cream,” Mayor Holloway asked, leading to the observation that C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck would likely not be the only downtown business person to offer assistance to such a pandemic-era project allowing an outdoor, properly socially distanced event for another graduating high school class that has suffered lost traditions due to Coronavirus pandemic countermeasures designed to minimize contagion.
Back to those budget numbers
Highlights of the work session’s opening FY-2022 budget overview included renewed focus on economic development marketing stressing Front Royal as a pro-business town with increased focus on public arts and a tax revenue-generating night life; ongoing infrastructure upgrades, some mandated by the state, to prepare for anticipated growth needs; increased opportunities and recognition of employees contributions to the conduct of town business; and what for some citizens, particularly renters, has been an overlong wait for enforcement of property maintenance code regulations put into place in recent years.
Following Hicks’ opening presentation on categories and goals, Finance Director B. J. Wilson ran through revenue projections suffering from negative impacts from State-implemented Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on socially-distanced business operations. Wilson observed that he hoped his numbers would prove wrong on the low end due to ongoing pandemic concerns, but told council he had prepared the revenue projection portion of the budget forecast to “err on the safe side”.
During Wilson’s presentation, Town Manager Hicks noted that residential utility customers could anticipate a $3.50-hike in the water-sewer portion of their bills over the next two fiscal years, two dollars in FY-2022 and another $1.50 in FY-2023.
As revenue versus expenditures was on the table, council pondered the schedule for advertising a tax rate to cover its proposed budget. Wilson noted that the rate advertised could be lowered, but not raised without a re-advertising process that would take the tax approval process back to square one with a tax rate submission facing spring deadlines. If additional revenue becomes necessary to balance an already pared back budget it will be interesting to see how that tax rate advertisement number and debate proceeds with a generally conservative, anti-tax council majority and mayor in place. As town and county citizens have observed during past tax-rate debates, “nobody like paying them until they need the services they fund”.
Town Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott then tracked some specific expenditures anticipated as part of the coming fiscal year budgetary needs. At the top of a five-pronged goals list is development of an economic development marketing strategy as the Town moves toward creation of its new, self-funded, unilateral EDA and away from the half-century-plus old joint County-Town EDA that in recent years has been totally operationally funded by the County government.
How tourism promotion, increasingly targeting increased virtual marketing, would develop was addressed. Council recently approved a $600,000 outsourcing contract on tourism promotional work and Scott noted there was $100,000 set aside in the coming budget for development of the new EDA, with another $200,000 under planning and zoning’s budget for related work.
Following Economic Development marketing in the five-goaled budget plan are infrastructure, appearance, communications and town employees. The latter received a lot of attention during the discussion, including development of a wellness program and cross training of employees to expand the Town’s ability to cope with personnel losses when they occur and to augment internal cooperation.
Scott pointed to the still vacant Town Horticulturist position as an example of how the cross-training initiative could improved town governmental functions. One such area in the coming year’s expenditures is weed control, which will see an $800 increase from last year’s weed control expenses, Scott pointed out.
“The Town of Front Royal is responding at the speed of need,” Scott said of Communications Department initiatives with town citizens as they approach the government for assistance across the board of Town services offered to its citizens.
See additional detail in all these discussions in the Town’s linked work session video.
County hears citizen push back against ‘sanctuary’ from State COVID-19 public health regulations
At its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, February 2, the Warren County Board of Supervisors heard extensive pushback to a citizen initiative forwarded on January 19 opposing State-implemented precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With both the aftermath of a two-day snowstorm and ongoing County pandemic social distancing guidelines impacting attendance, Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi was tasked with reading 15 emails or letters on the so-called “Constitutional Sanctuary” initiative brought forward by a large crowd two weeks earlier.
Fourteen of the 15 citizen statements representing 20 people – several letters were signed by multiple people – expressed strong opposition to the initiative. At issue, most asserted, was the anti-science, anti-medicine, anti-statistical, anti-government attitude expressed in the initiative against State-ordered social distancing, mask wearing and crowd limitations presented within a “personal liberties guaranteed by the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions” framework.
One letter received, from Thomas McFadden Sr., supported the COVID-19 “sanctuary” initiative; and one speaker present, Gary Kushner, added his voice in support of an end to limitations on public behavior and business practices related to public health guidelines. Kushner even carried forward the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic was an Obama Administration-fueled Chinese plot to weaken America economically.
But as to the 20 urging the supervisors to reject a second community “sanctuary” resolution against state law, the issue focused, not only on personal freedom, but life and death with minimal political stereotyping. That focus was stated as the reported U.S. death toll rapidly approaches 450,000 in one year – 94,000 in January, the deadliest single month of the pandemic in the U.S.
In Warren County there have been 37 deaths out of 2,013 reported cases. That is a 1.84% death rate that is higher than both the state (6,474 total deaths at 1.28% of reported cases) and national (438,035 total deaths at 1.69% of reported cases) ratio of deaths to known cases, as one writer on the issue pointed out. And as Royal Examiner has previously reported, 25 of those county deaths have occurred in the past three months with the medically predicted Phase 3 and post-Christmas holiday surge.
If proponents of the State COVID-19 restrictions “sanctuary” are worried about personal freedoms and liberty, so were the opponents addressing the supervisors on February 2. Their general message was “What about my right to believe in science, medicine, statistics and governmental efforts to limit the spread of worldwide pandemic that has claimed over 2.2 million lives, as well as my individual liberty to be protected against a highly contagious virus as best possible when in public situations?”
Of the “sanctuary initiative, the first letter read into the record from Jean Mary Taylor said, “My impression is this flies in the face of reason and good sense, and I felt you should know that there are folks in Warren County who fully support mask wearing, and all efforts to keep us safe. While I agree that many jobs have been lost to COVID, I can’t imagine new businesses would want to come to a county that doesn’t believe in science or law.”
Brian Wilkinson wrote a far-reaching letter addressing fundamental questions being raised on both sides of the issue: “There are so many small things each of us can do that will contribute to efforts to defeat the virus – many of them are outlined in Executive Order 72. And now this group seems instead to be suggesting that we should simply let the virus run its course – no masks, no social distancing, and no restrictions of any kind on how people interact with one another. How on earth does that help? What message does that send to families who have lost loved ones?” Wilkinson asked before continuing, “And what does that demonstrate in terms of caring for the frontline workers in shops, hospitals, and other public and services who are putting their lives at risk on our behalf each and every day of the week?
“By refusing to even observe basic COVID safety precautions such as mask wearing at the January 19 meeting they have sent a clear message – they really don’t care!”
He then addressed some of the political stereotyping tied to the January 19 presentation to the supervisors in support of the pandemic “sanctuary” argument, as well as one personal complaint.
“This is not the time to be taking cheap shots at our neighbors by describing their efforts to stay safe as ‘socialist distancing’ or by describing our country as ‘the land of the imprisoned and the home of the chickens.’
“I am sorry a mother of three children is ‘Tired of getting harassed over the mask thing.’ But when that same mother suggests that ‘People who are not sick should not be the ones that have to go through all these extra steps to go out in public’ my sympathy for her dissipates fairly quickly.
“If we do nothing else, please can we stop the denigration of people who are trying every day to do the simple things that will help to keep themselves and their neighbors safe,” Wilkinson added, before addressing the governor’s executive order at the root of much of the local discontent and the extremist rhetoric accompanying it.
“Their core argument seems to be that Executive Order 72 (which requires that Virginians should stay at home from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, and limit social gatherings to 10) infringes on the freedoms enumerated in the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions, and the U.S. and Virginia Bill of Rights. One person at the January 19 meeting said his intent was “To seek freedom for Warren County that would allow it ‘to be a sanctuary from the reign of terror that Governor Northam has imposed upon the citizens of Virginia.’
“Reign of terror? Really?? Anyone listening to such an argument should bear in mind that the Virginia Supreme Court has already dismissed several lawsuits challenging the Governor’s COVID Restrictions,” Wilkinson pointed out.
Another writer wondered if such municipal “sanctuary” from state law resolutions might spell an end to state financial assistance on any projects the county government might qualify for in the future?
“Would our board really create a ‘mask-free sanctuary’ for a small vocal anti-science group and thereby place the lives of everyone else in the county at risk? I surely hope not,” Christine and Fred Andreae added to the debate.
Janet Brome added her voice, not only to opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic “sanctuary” resolution, but to two other issues as well: “Please take into consideration my stance on recent/upcoming issues, 1/ No naming of a street for Trump or anything he stood for; 2/ No declaring Warren County a ‘Sanctuary for the Constitution’ – No one has the right to spread a deadly disease to others; and 3/ Do repeal the act that encourages the shooting of coyotes.”
The county supervisors, like the Front Royal Town Council, approved a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” resolution against proposed Democratic gun control legislation about a year ago. How they deal with this counter movement to medical and scientifically determined public health pandemic guidelines established at the State Executive level remains to be seen.
Click here to see the rest of the public comments in the county video and see Royal Examiner’s related story – “Dozens urge Supervisors to adopt COVID restrictions ‘sanctuary’ resolution” – for more detail on the other side of the story.
In other business, the board heard reports from the County Department of Social Services and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office; approved a six-item Consent Agenda, including one coyote bounty, as presented; and adjourned to closed session on the Economic Development Authority litigation, after which there was no announcement. A brief five-to-ten-minute work session on VDOT-related matters resulted in the supervisors being told to develop a list of five preferred road projects.
The Town of Front Royal is looking for a few good men or women to fill the new Town EDA Board of Directors
The Front Royal EDA is a 7-member Board of Directors appointed by the Town Council. Members shall fulfill all the purposes and intents of the General Assembly of Virginia, as expressed in Title 15.2, Chapter 49, Code of Virginia, and as set out in Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code of the Town of Front Royal.
The general purpose of the Front Royal EDA shall be fostering and stimulating the development and redevelopment of Downtown, Town’s capital improvement projects, industry, commerce, higher education, and all other purposes set forth in the Industrial Development and Revenue Bond Act, Virginia Code § 15.2- 4900, et seq. in particular in the Town of Front Royal and in general in the Front Royal-Warren County community, for the general good of the people of the Town of Front Royal and, wherever possible, the people of the County of Warren, and for the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Each Town Council shall appoint seven (7) members to the Board of Directors.
Appointments shall be appointed initially for terms of one (1), two (2), three (3), and four (4) years; two (2) being appointed for one-year terms; two (2) being appointed for two-year terms; two (2) being appointed for three-year terms; and one (1) being appointed for a four (4)-year term. Subsequent appointments shall be for terms of four years, except appointments to fill vacancies, which shall be for the unexpired terms. Those applying shall be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Experience in economic development, real estate, banking, hotel/hospitality, planning, engineering, marketing, and government is desired by not required. Applications will not be accepted from an officer or employee of the Town of Front Royal or County of Warren.
Applications are available by clicking here. Application for Boards/Commissions and accepted until March 31, 2021, by 4:00 pm. Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter.
Warren County appoints current Planning Director Taryn Logan as Deputy County Administrator
Warren County is announcing the appointment of Taryn G. Logan as the new Deputy County Administrator for Warren County. Mrs. Logan has a Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University in Public Administration with a concentration in Public Management and a Graduate Certificate in Public Management from Shenandoah University. Mrs. Logan will begin her new position with the County effective February 1, 2021. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Deputy County Administrator Robert “Bob” Childress, effective August 31, 2020.
Mrs. Logan began working for Warren County in December 2001 when she was hired as a Planner I in the Department of Planning and Zoning. In July 2004, Mrs. Logan accepted a promotion to the position of Deputy Planning Director. Effective July 2008, Mrs. Logan was further promoted to the position of Planning Director, where she has ably served for the past thirteen (13) years.
During her tenure with the County, she has been involved in the past two County-wide Comprehensive Plan updates and numerous updates to the County’s Capital Improvement Plan. She currently serves as the County’s Subdivision Administrator, the Conservation Easement Program Administrator, and the Deputy Zoning Administrator. She is the lead staff support for the Planning Commission, Well and Septic Appeals Board, Development Review Committee, Agricultural and Forestal District Committee, and the Joint Tourism Committee. Her duties have also included the review and approval of all industrial, commercial, and residential site plans.
Cheryl Cullers, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “I am very pleased with the selection of Mrs. Logan as the Deputy County Administrator. Mrs. Logan brings not only a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position but also the integrity and professionalism that are of absolute importance to the position and our community. I believe Mrs. Logan is and will be a solid part of the foundation of trust and accountability on which we are rebuilding our government agency.”
