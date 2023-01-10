Local Government
Council to appoint replacement for Mayor Cockrell’s now-vacant seat pending November Special Election; Sealock named vice mayor; and Rev. James Kilby’s life honored
At a “Special Meeting” called for 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, prior to a scheduled work session, the newly aligned Front Royal Town Council unanimously voted to proceed toward appointment, tentatively by month’s end, of a replacement to fill now Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell’s vacant council seat. The appointment would hold until a special election to fill the balance of the vacant seat’s term to be held this coming November in conjunction with the next scheduled General Election. Town citizens interested in applying for the vacant seat have until the close of the business day on January 13th to file applications.
With Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram seated replacing Letasha Thompson and Gary Gillispie neither of whom ran for re-election, council also unanimously voted to not ask the court to call the Special Election prior to the General Election in order to save an estimated $27,000 in election costs the Town would have to unilaterally fund. Relative costs were estimated at $30,000 to fund a stand-alone Special Election to allow town voters to immediately fill the vacancy versus $3,000 to tie that election to the next scheduled General Election. Council was unanimous in its decision to pursue the more frugal path.
That taken care of, Mayor Cockrell called for nominations or a motion to appoint a vice-mayor, her former position prior to her unopposed run to succeed Chris Holloway as mayor last November. In response to that call Councilman Rappaport made a motion, seconded by Amber Morris, to appoint Wayne Sealock to the backup meeting chair’s position for a term to end December 31, 2024. A roll-call vote reached Sealock at 4-0 in his favor, leading him to add a “Yes, I guess” vote to make his election unanimous.
Council then approved maintaining its meeting order of business as is. That vote on a motion by Morris, seconded by Sealock, also passed unanimously. Morris called the existing order of business “well-constructed”.
In a final action added to the Special Meeting agenda, on a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Skip Rogers, council unanimously approved a Proclamation celebrating the life of Reverend James Kilby on January 10, 2023, to coincide with Reverend Kilby’s funeral being held today. And following that acknowledgement of a man so pivotal to the life and history of this town and community (see Proclamation), Mayor Cockrell adjourned council’s Special Meeting of January 9, 2023.
Council then convened into a scheduled work session on a variety of topics including the SEESUU appeal of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of a request to demolish a portion of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street (related story coming). Watch the Town video of both the special meeting and work session.
Local Government
Tension continues between Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee and County officials on responsibilities and transparency
The disconnect between a number of the residents of Shenandoah Farms placed in advisory roles to the Warren County government’s ongoing management of the Farms Sanitary District and the County officials who placed them there appeared to continue at a Thursday, January 5th meeting of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee. Signs of that disconnect included ongoing committee issues with a lack of response to questions on Sanitary District project costs, revenues and revenue disbursement; county staff interactions with resident complaints on district infrastructure issues; the committee’s access, or lack thereof, to county staff responses to those complaints; and exactly what the parameters of the advisory committee’s role is and what County records or materials are necessary to fulfill its prescribed role.
The committee fielded a three-member quorum – new Chairman Sarah Saber, Matt Devine and Todd Tennant – in the wake of initial Chairman Bruce Boyle’s resignation submitted during and effective at the end of the November 3rd committee meeting, and member Charles Thilking’s ongoing struggle with family health issues. Warren County was represented by the board of supervisor’s liaison to the committee, Shenandoah District Representative Walt Mabe, newly installed board Chair Vicky Cook (Fork District), Public Works Director Mike Berry, and Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt. According to a sign-in sheet, interested citizens present included Faith White, Paul Lilley, Chris Pollock, and Linda McDonough.
The meeting held at the County Public Safety building adjacent to Skyline High School got off to a somewhat shaky start in the absence of a meeting agenda or meeting minutes for routine approval. However, the November minutes were located in an email forwarded by former Chairman Boyle to County Administrator Daley, and approved. Berry noted that staff had prepared the Advisory Committee Bylaws as a substitute agenda. Coffelt then presented the Sanitary District Manager’s report on recent work projects in the Farms.
It was from there that a divide in relative perceptions of the advisory process began to show. Saber, Tennant, and Devine expressed a desire that the committee receive copies or reports on resident issues with road or other infrastructure and the county staff’s response to those reports. After noting that many of them are made by phone, as opposed to written submissions, Coffelt drew a process line in the sand: “So, to answer your question and to satisfy what I think is the best thing to do – it is our job to manage the maintenance in the Sanitary District. It’s your all’s job to advise the rates and work on the CIP (Capital Improvement Project) part. And we meet quarterly. So, my monthly reports will be read at our quarterly meetings based on the information that I get from the field on a daily basis. I keep daily sheets, I do my monthly invoices, I report everything at that time.
“So, to me, I mean I find it not necessary to involve the Advisory Committee on every complaint that I get,” Coffelt concluded, getting a “WHOA” response from committee Chair Saber who countered by asking Coffelt why it had taken from October to January 5th for monthly reports she had requested to be posted by the County. At issue for Saber and some of her committee co-members, as it was for POSF officials prior, are relative costs of Sanitary District maintenance or work contracted by the County coming out higher than they have been able to find. Saber agreed the committee should not be duplicating staff efforts, but that a record of citizen-initiated repair work and costs would be helpful in advising on future efforts.
“I have all of these reports dating back to 2012,” Saber said of a history of past work in the Sanitary District she assembled, adding, “So, is there a reason this wasn’t checked in earlier or provided to the community as a whole? … That’s what we’re asking for, is transparency.”
“I understand that and we work toward that. And we’re also an organization that has just started and we’ve got things we’ve got to,” Supervisor Mabe responded leading Saber to interrupt and point out that the Sanitary District and its management was far from a new operation within the county governmental structure. Some involved, like Saber, believe that those older records she referenced back to 2012 indicate a more cooperative and functional management/advisory structure in place prior to the current board’s involvement.
The Farms Advisory Committee was formed mid-2022 after county officials locked out previous advisory group and original Sanitary District management entity (1995-2010), the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), in the wake of POSF voiding the two-party Sanitary District management agreement between them and the county put in place when POSF asked the County to take over management of what was climbing to a six-figure annual Sanitary District budget, circa 2010/11. POSF’s intent last year was to regain management authority in the wake of months of the absence of County financial reports on the Sanitary District and mounting discontent with County road maintenance decisions and costs. However, county officials opted to simply cut funding to POSF, which no longer collects lot fees as a revenue stream, and lock them out of any management or advisory role. The County has since paid $12,219 in insurance costs to cover the POSF-owned community common properties to keep them open, though there seem to be communications gaps regarding related costs and future maintenance of those common properties.
The months of a financial reporting gap and growing POSF discontent over County management came during a period of successive turnovers at the top of the County Finance Department. That coincided with a turnover at the county administrative and sanitary districts management level in the wake of the forced resignation of County Administrator Doug Stanley and the subsequent resignation/retirement of Deputy County Administrator and Sanitary District Manager Robert “Bob” Childress.
See the full Farms Advisory Board Committee meeting discussions, including citizen input, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video. Viewers are alerted that there are occasional expletives undeleted in the meeting discussion.
Local Government
‘Don’t panic’ county staff urges citizens about coming real estate reassessments
As noted in our overview story on the January 3rd Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, during the report of County Administrator Ed Daley discussion turned toward coming real estate assessments county citizens will receive within the next month. Daley noted that accompanying tax rate projections would be based on the current County real estate tax rate. He added that the board of supervisors is likely to adjust its real estate tax rate down in response to the higher real estate valuations in order to keep its revenue stream under state-prescribed levels at which municipalities can benefit revenue-wise from higher assessments without further action.
“But until that time everybody’s going to get this sticker shock,” Daley observed of real estate tax estimates based on the existing tax rate as opposed to what the supervisors may do in adjusting the rate down in response to higher real estate valuations due to various economic factors.
Following the meeting County Attorney Jason Ham offered some additional clarification. “By law we have to send notice out that shows what the new values of folks’ properties are. And they’ve got to multiply it by the current tax rate, about 65 cents (65.5 cents per $100 of assessed value),” he began. “But that tax rate is probably going to go way down. But by law you’ve got to show that calculation (at the existing tax rate), and so everyone’s going to see this enormous tax levy, which in reality almost certainly is going to go down.”
Ham noted he was making an educated guess and is not an elected official who makes the final call on where the County will set its tax rates for the coming year. However, it is likely a good guess with a board majority (Cullers, Oates, Mabe) that has publicly noted on more than one occasion that it has not raised taxes during its three-year term in office despite the inflationary national and world economies. And Ham’s guess was bolstered when North River Supervisor Delores Oates observed during the meeting discussion that the board’s goal was not to hold the current real estate tax rate so the county government could realize a revenue windfall from the higher real estate assessments.
Ham pointed out that, “If this 65.5 cents times the current value of all Warren County property, all aggregate, gets more revenue to the County than 101% (of what it was getting prior to the reassessment) we’ve got to have multiple public hearings. So, in all likelihood they’re going to reduce it so that it’s revenue neutral or it’s at 101%.” The county attorney’s reference is to State-required public hearings that would keep the tax rate at a level by which the County would realize more than the allowed 1% revenue increase from higher assessments. The applicable state code can be found online, Ham pointed out, by searching: “LIS 58.1-3321”
“Again, I’m not elected, so they can do whatever they want,” Ham said of the often fluid political landscape. For the supervisors that landscape includes maintaining an acceptable level of County services without thus far raising the County’s tax revenue stream to match increasing costs of providing those services or dipping too deep into reserve funds.
Ham added that while he didn’t know by what percentage the County’s Real Estate Tax revenue would increase above the allowed one-percent as a result of the reassessment values, but that it was likely to be significant in the current economic environment where “everything has gone up”. And he observed that information is that residential real estate has increased in value more than commercial properties during the current inflationary cycle.
“But I highly doubt that Warren County’s going to then go ahead and actually impose that big tax increase. I suspect the rate will be lowered. So, taxpayers are going to see something that’s going to be really unpleasant but it’s likely to be reduced,” the county attorney reiterated of the tax-based numbers county citizens will see attached to their real estate reassessments based on the existing 65.5-cent real estate tax rate.
So, remember when you open that County of Warren return-addressed envelope headed your way by month’s end on the reassessed value of your real estate and that assessments impact on your real estate taxes in the coming fiscal year, stay calm. It’s just an illusion – probably.
Local Government
Supervisors deny by-right Data Center code amendment, approve additional monthly meeting among policy and procedural changes, and elect officers
After hearing cautionary comments from two Public Comments speakers, at its first meeting of 2023, Tuesday, January 3rd, the Warren County Board of Supervisors denied approval of an ordinance amendment that would have included “Data Centers” as a by-right use in Industrial and Light Industrial Zoning Districts. While some see the technology use as a Personal Property Tax boon for communities attracting them, others have pointed to high utility usage, particularly regarding water consumption, among other negative environmental impacts, as well as a minimal number of jobs created in the generally large spaces they occupy, and an uncertain future as to how long Data Centers may remain a primary usage in a quickly evolving technology industry.
The vote to deny on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Walt Mabe, was unanimous. All five supervisors prefaced their votes with expressions of concern on the above-raised issues. Prior to the matter coming before the supervisors as “Unfinished Business”, first John Lundberg, then Eileen Hilleary during Public Comments, cautioned the county’s elected officials on approval of the ordinance amendment, particularly as a by-right use.
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting followed a work session convened at 6 p.m. to review Meeting Policy and Procedural changes recommended by staff in the wake of changes instituted by the supervisors for the coming year. Primary among those is the addition of a third monthly board meeting on the fourth Tuesday to accommodate a sharp rise in the number of public hearings largely facilitated by requests for Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for short-term tourist rentals.
On a suggestion by North River Supervisor Delores Oates, the board has also eliminated the traditional 9 a.m. starting time for the first Tuesday monthly meeting. That time was initially set to accommodate monthly or quarterly reports from outside agencies and county departments to coincide with normal work-day schedules, so those agency or departmental personnel wouldn’t have to add a night meeting to their normal work day hours. Perhaps in a portent of things to come, a written summary of the scheduled report on road projects and work in the county from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT’s) Ed Carter was handed to the board by County Administrator Ed Daley. No VDOT representative was present to respond to any board questions on the report.
Sanitary District contract expenditures one of Closed Session topics
With work session discussion with County Attorney Jason Ham and County Administrator Ed Daley on the policy and procedure adjustments completed at 6:19 p.m., the board amended the work session agenda to accommodate convening to Closed Session slated for the end of the meeting agenda. Closed Session topics included consultation with legal counsel concerning “the provision of legal advice … concerning the award of public contracts involving the expenditure of public funds and the discussion of the terms or scope of such contracts … regarding sanitary districts in Warren County“; and personnel appointments involving the Social Services Advisory Board and Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) Board. Near the regular meeting’s end the board announced the appointment of James Wells to fill out an unexpired term on the Social Services Advisory Board and the reappointment of Steven Jerome to the LRCC Board.
At the outset of the regular meeting at 7 p.m. the board’s first order of business was the election of officers. In the wake of County Administrator Daley’s call for nominations, Jay Butler nominated Vicky Cook as chairperson. While no other nominations for the chair were forthcoming, the motion to close nominations for chairman passed by a split 3-2 vote, Mabe and Cullers dissenting. However, Cook was then unanimously elected to the chairman’s seat.
Oates then nominated Cullers, who has served the last two years as chairman following Mabe’s one year there in 2020, as vice-chair. With no other nominations made, Cullers was then unanimously elected to the vice-chairman’s seat.
Following the officer elections, “County Employee Years of Service” awards were distributed by various department heads. Like the VDOT representatives, a number of the cited recipients were acknowledged as unable to be present. However, a good number were there to receive their 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 years of service or retirement awards.
In other business the board adopted the Meeting Policy and Procedure changes discussed at work session; approved a 12-item Consent Agenda, six of those items being CUP requests for short-term tourist rentals; and approved a contract with Silent Falcon as Fixed Base Operator and Aero Services LLC for Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Services at the County-operated Front Royal Airport (FRR). All three votes were unanimous.
During the County Administrator’s Report, discussion turned toward coming Real Estate Assessments county citizens will be receiving within the next month. County Administrator Daley noted that the assessments would be based on the current County Real Estate Tax rate. He added that the board was likely to adjust its Real Estate Tax rate down in order not to increase its operational revenue stream too much at the expense of taxpayers facing suddenly higher valuations due to various economic factors. See more on this aspect of the county’s and its citizens’ economic futures in a related Royal Examiner story.
See the full work session and meeting discussions and votes in the 1-hour-42-minute-15-second County video.
Local Government
SEESUU appeals BAR denial of Downtown Historic District demolition application for sections of 131 E. Main St.
On Tuesday, December 27, Front Royal Town Manager Joe Waltz confirmed that an appeal of the Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of a demolition application by SEESUU LLC and its principal Gary Wayland for portions of the “Old Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street had been received by the Council Clerk’s office the previous week on Thursday, December 22. Following a public hearing on December 13, the BAR voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan later confirmed that his negative vote was cast to give the applicant additional time to reconsider his reluctance to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information without guarantees on a final outcome for his redevelopment plan, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision to deny the application.
The applicant had 10 days to file an appeal directly to the town’s elected officials, who have final say on rezoning and other development or redevelopment applications in the Historic Front Royal Downtown Business District. With no council meetings scheduled for the final week of the year prior to the newly elected council and mayoral lineup taking their seats come January, Waltz indicated that the matter would first come before council at a January 9th work session, with a public hearing and potential vote on the SEESUU appeal slated for January 23rd.
While BAR Chairman Collin Waters made it clear that only the demolition aspect of SEESUU’s redevelopment plan was on the table at the BAR’s public hearing on December 13, many of the public hearing’s 14 speakers referenced the previously discussed redevelopment plan to rebuild the demolished portions of the building to facilitate 60 “dwelling units” of 600 square feet or less. As previously reported by Royal Examiner: “Parking, parking, parking” was a continued refrain from the 13 speakers opposed to, or cautious about, what demolition authorization would lead to. The large number of “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by Town Zoning standards is a plan opponents believe will negatively impact downtown commercial district parking availability to existing businesses’ customers and staffs.
Several of the BAR public hearing speakers had past or present owner or management connections to nearby downtown businesses and buildings, including the Murphy Theater building itself. The general message from 13 of the 14 speakers, SEESUU’s real estate agent Bill Barnett being the exception, was to proceed with extreme caution on an application with so few answers to specific questions regarding the potential for redevelopment rather than demolition of the targeted portions of the building. Wayland made it clear that only the “sometime before World War II” terra cotta section and circa 1940s/’50s rear apartment addition were being requested for demolition, not the darker bricked original 1879 Methodist Church portion or the 1908/’09 commercial section fronting East Main Street.
It will be interesting to see how many of the December 13th BAR public hearing speakers return to state their cases, or new ones appear to express varying opinions, to council. It appears this matter will be the first major decision faced by the newly aligned council with new members Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram aboard, and almost as-new members Skip Rogers (recent appointment to fill vacancy) and Wayne Sealock (November special election victory), along with current Vice-Mayor and soon to be Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell, in place.
How will the newly aligned council roll? – Stay tuned, sports fans.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission approves Swan Estate Development proffers, defers Comprehensive Plan final recommendation
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, December 21, welcoming its newest member, Commissioner Glenn Wood, and bidding adieu to newly elected Town Councilman Josh Ingram.
The Consent Agenda consisted of a single item, approval of an authorization to advertise a public hearing for a request from Barbara Samuels for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Special Use Permit (SUP) for a property at 437 South Royal Avenue. On a motion by Commissioner Connie Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission unanimously approved the consent agenda.
The Commission conducted public hearings on four items.
Yaohua Gu has submitted a request for a SUP to allow a Short-Term Rental for her property at 309 East Prospect Street. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District, and is in the Historic District Area. Zoning Administrator John Ware told the commission that the property was fully compliant with the town’s short-term rental ordinance and that inspections had been completed. There were no public comments about the proposed use. On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Daniel Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend the application for approval.
Tabatha Luskey, Luskey Properties, LLC, made a request for a SUP to allow a Short-Term Rental located at 302 Blue Ridge Avenue in the Historic District Area. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District. The applicant stated that her parents would be occupying the lower floor of the property so that someone would be on-site as the rental manager. Zoning Administrator Ware indicated the property complied with the Short-term rental ordinance and that inspections were completed. There were no public speakers for or against the proposal, and on a motion by Commissioner Ingram, seconded by Commissioner Wood. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
These two applications will now be forwarded to the Town Council for final action.
Comp Plan discussion
The third public hearing concerned the long-awaited ground-up rewrite of the Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan, which will replace the plan adopted on March 23, 1998. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the commission that much has changed in that 14-year period. She provided a summary of the activities since work on updating the plan began in August 2021. Public input for the plan has taken the form of outreach events, traditional and social media coverage, web-based comment forums, and surveys. In addition, the Planning department accepted direct public input throughout the process. Around 3% of the town’s population provided input, according to the draft plan.
In this final draft version of the plan, four “big ideas” are suggested to help achieve the Town’s desired vision:
Preserve our History and Create More of What We Love: Front Royal residents, business owners, visitors, and decision-makers all agree that the historic downtown area is the jewel in Front Royal’s crown, and it should be preserved and enhanced. This plan makes many recommendations which will, together, ensure that the positive aspects of downtown will be preserved and expanded in the future.
Affordable Housing: The Town will take action to ensure that community members are not priced out and forced to move elsewhere.
Lifelong Community: Front Royal will be a home for every stage of life. The Town will be a place where people can grow from childhood, raise a family, and age in place.
Environmental Access: Front Royal has extraordinary access to natural resources. Many significant opportunities exist to increase access and visibility to these beautiful assets.
The action item for the Commission was to certify the Comprehensive Plan package before transmitting it to Town Council. There were nine speakers for the public hearing, all of whom expressed appreciation to the Planning Department and, specifically, Planning Director Kopishke for developing the updated plan.
Local resident John Lundberg gave the Commission plenty of positive feedback for the plan. He pointed out a glaring issue with the Town’s failure to solve the railroad-crossing problem at Shenandoah Shores Road and Happy Creek Road. Longtime residents know that stalled trains at that intersection create a complete bottleneck for residents and businesses on the north side of the track since that is the single entry and exit point. Mr. Lundberg pointed out that the original plan for the Leach Run Parkway included a bridge over the railroad tracks. Still, that overpass was “nixed “by local officials as being too expensive.
Former Councilman Scott Lloyd urged the Commission to include a “Polycentric approach” to land use planning using ideas advanced by Leon Krier, “The Godfather of the New Urbanism,” a Belgian architect and urban planner who advocated for human-focused planning that is, making the development of business districts, residential areas, schools, and institutions co-exist in a way that works for everyone. These principles are incorporated to some degree in the draft plan by language encouraging “mixed-use development.”
Jonathan Lash told the Commission that the Plan “sounds good.” Still, he hoped that water quality in the Shenandoah River would be a priority, particularly as he understood that there was still mercury content in the river. The Virginia Department of Environmental Health issues a guide to fish consumption from water bodies across the state, including the Shenandoah River. The draft plan also makes a priority of water quality in the river.
The Commission discussed the comments made during the public hearing and, on a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, voted to defer certification of the draft plan to allow further review at its January 4 work session and a vote on January 18.
Swan Farm Development is back on the front burner
Finally, the Commission took up the request from Joseph F. Silek Jr., on behalf of Heptad, LLC, to amend previously approved proffers for the Anna Swan subdivision off Leach Run Parkway, south of Happy Creek Road.
A proffer is a voluntary offer by a landowner submitted with a rezoning application to perform an act or donate money, a product, or a service with the intent of justifying the appropriateness of the proposed rezoning application.
The property consists of 98.25 acres that are currently zoned Planned Neighborhood Development (PND) District. The original proffers proposed development consisting of a residential of 450 dwelling units creating a density of 4.58 dwelling units per acre. The residential dwellings were planned to consist of a mixture of single-family detached, single-family attached, and multi-family dwelling units. Town Code Section 175-37.09 permits a density of up to six (6) dwelling units per acre in the PND District, subject to the approval of a density bonus by the Town Council.
The Future Land Use Plan recommends the property’s future use as “planned residential.” The property has been designated as a potentially suitable location for relatively higher development densities (4 dwelling units/acre minimum). Modern planning principles generally promote higher density and clustered development in growth areas to avoid costly construction and maintenance of infrastructure to serve development in outlying areas and to preserve open space. This proposal would essentially double the number of dwelling units in the available space. This is important because the metric data provided by the most recent Comprehensive Plan study/rewrite shows that the Town has insufficient housing to support projected population growth.
The original HEPTAD rezoning application was initially submitted to the Town on July 5, 2005. The property was referred to as Swan Farm at that time. On February 1, 2012, the Town council approved an amendment to the original proffers. The newly proposed amendments will permit up to 335 dwelling units, 165 single-family detached and 170 single-family attached. This calculates to a gross residential density of 3.4 dwelling units/per acre.
The proposed amendments also include changes to the currently approved lot sizes, reducing the required lot size from 50’x60’ to 46’x60’
Finally, the proffers include payments to the Town of Front Royal, $7,910.36 per Single Family Detached dwelling and $6,039.72 per single-family attached dwelling, to help defray the Town’s cost and expenses in improvements to Leach Run Parkway. The developer would also pay Warren County $6,039.72 per dwelling unit to “support capital improvements relating to the impacts of the residential development on the Warren County Public Schools.”
Planning Director Kopishke indicated the department had some concerns about the volume of permits that would need to be processed. The staff has concerns about the ability to process an additional 100 zoning permits due to current staffing levels. Typical zoning permit review takes two weeks, and this department processes an average of 34 new dwelling units/per year. The result is that review times may exceed two weeks. Thirty-seven new dwelling permits have been issued so far this year.
During the Public Hearing on the proposal, there were no public speakers, and, on a motion by Commissioner Wells, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The amendment will now go to the town council for final action.
In his parting comments, Commissioner Ingram expressed his appreciation to the Commission members, the Planning Department staff, and the people of Front Royal for their support in his two years on the Commission. Commissioner Wood said he was looking forward to serving on the Commission again – “It’s good to be back!”
Chairman Merchant adjourned the meeting at 8:45 p.m.
Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles fresh wave of Short-Term Tourist Rentals, approves Linden Sheetz site plan
The County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on December 12. Chairman Robert Myers dispensed quickly with the minutes of the previous meeting and the agenda and found no takers for the public presentations. It may have been the holiday spirit, but all the commission’s actions were unanimous and without controversy.
Jacob Horowitz has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a short-term tourist rental. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that staff had completed the permit package and the request met all county ordinances. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, staff had received a letter of support from a neighboring property owner. The applicant is an experienced short-term tourist rental operator and will utilize local companies for maintenance and immediate response. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jeffrey May submitted a request for a CUP for gunsmithing service on his property at 425 Valley Road in the Green Hill Subdivision in the Happy Creek District. The 5-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). Zoning Administrator Lenz briefed the commission on the request and outlined the conditions that would apply to the permit. Among the requirements are that no discharge or shooting of firearms will be allowed on the property, and customer appointments will be limited to the hours of 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and the Commission voted unanimously, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by commissioner Greg Huson, to recommend approval.
Lydia Freeman has submitted an application for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane in the Blue Mountain Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The 1.1 Acre property is zoned residential (R-1) and complies with the county’s short-
term tourist rental ordinance. The Blue Mountain property owner’s Association had no objection to the proposed use, and there were no speakers for the public hearing. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Sergiu Luca is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 104 Marino Lane in the River View section of Shenandoah Farms. The 3.2 acre residentially zoned property has a certified Residential Alternative Onsite Sewage System (RAOSS), subject to continued compliance with the operation and maintenance requirements. There were no speakers for the public hearing, so, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Huson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Stacy Weng submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially (R-1) zoned property at 5 Oakwood Drive in the Shenandoah District. The property is .8 acres in size and according to the applicants, was purchased as a second home for the applicant’s family as well as a potential tourist rental. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that all the supplementary conditions for the permit approval including setback requirements. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property in the Skyland Estates subdivision at 1862 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The .76-acre property is zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The applicants already have two other short-term tourist rental properties in Warren County and expect to use local professional services for maintenance, cleaning, and landscaping, there were no speakers during the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are also requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 1424 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is also zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek District. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commission voted, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, unanimously to recommend approval.
All these CUP applications will now be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission then turned its attention to the Consent Agenda seeking authorization to advertise Public Hearings to be held at the Commission’s regular January 11th meeting. Those included:
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request for a CUP for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet (985,735 square-feet) to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Rd. The properties are zoned Commercial (C) and Residential (R-1) located in the North River District.
Remo Kommnick has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property located at 226 Judy Lane. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
Robert Chevez has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential-(R-1). It is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) It is located in the South River Magisterial District.
Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive and is zoned Residential(R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Jose L. Canales has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane in the South River Magisterial District. It is zoned Agricultural (A).
Natalya Scimeca has submitted a request for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 1086 Lower Valley Road. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has requested an amendment to the Warren County Comprehensive Plan – Future Land Use Map to accommodate the rezoning of the 77-acre parcel at Rockland Road and Winchester Road (US 340-522).
Potential Data Center?
The Rushmark Rockland Road LLC CUP request for a rezoning from Commercial (C) and Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), including construction of a building in excess of 50,000 square feet was pulled from the Consent Agenda for additional discussion. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road at the intersection with Rockland Road in the North River District. Kevin Rivera, representing the applicant, provided a presentation to the board, and said that there are 77.5 acres that would be affected by this rezoning request. The parcel was previously zoned commercial (C-1) with a small portion zoned residential. According to the applicant, attempts to market the property as a commercial development similar to the parcels to the south have failed due to “a dramatically changed marketplace”, and rezoning to Industrial use appears to be “More suitable”.
The plan presented to the commission shows a 985,735 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility to be developed should the rezoning request be approved. The plan in several places
refers to possibilities of a Data Center in that location, should the County Board of Supervisors elect to authorize that use. Planning Director Matt Wendling reminded the commissioners that a rezoning would effectively remove that parcel from the stock or commercial properties in the county. After some discussion, the commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the regular commission meeting on January 11.
Finally, the commission reviewed and quickly approved the final site plan submitted by Sheetz for their Convenience store with gas pumps and a public-school bus stop at Apple Mountain Road and Interstate 66. In May 2021, massive citizen opposition prompted the Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of the project, but in June of that year, the County Board of Supervisors reversed itself and approved that project.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 PM
