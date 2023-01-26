Local Government
Council upholds BAR denial of demolition permit for portions of old ‘Murphy Theater building’ in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District
After hearing from SEESUU LLC applicant Gary Wayland (1:18:48 linked video mark) and his real estate agent Bill Barnett (1:29:22 mark), as well as three other public hearing speakers reiterating points made by 14 speakers at the December 13th Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing opposing the SEESUU application for a partial demolition permit for the historic “Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council unanimously upheld the BAR denial of that application.
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
Councilwoman Amber Morris offered the motion on the appeal (1:41:03 mark). Citing the record of the BAR public hearing and “additional evidence” her motion was to “… affirm the decision of the Board of Architectural Review, the BAR, denying the issuance of Certificate of Appropriateness on the application submitted by SEESUU LLC to demolish and remove a portion of a contributing structure on a property located at 131 East Main Street …” Morris’s motion was seconded by Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, leading to the unanimous vote upholding the BAR denial.
Addressing council on reasons to uphold the BAR denial were David Silek (1:21:00), a family member of past owners of the property; Ellen Aders (1:26:50), a neighboring resident, business and property owner; and James Smithlin (1:35:10), who offered observations on the historic nature of the terra cotta portion of the old theater building “made before talking movies” he noted, targeted for demolition. Those speakers, as several council members later would, pointed to the applicant’s lack of structural engineer’s report citing the condition and viability of renovation as opposed to demolition of the old theater and rear residential portions of the building.
“When you buy property in a Historic District it comes with a great responsibility. You’re buying into what is and what will be the story of out town,” Aders began, adding of other Historic District property owners, “To allow demolition of the Murphy Theater would be a punch in the gut to folks like the Poes, who are bringing life back to the old Warren Paint & Supply building; the Barnharts, who searched tirelessly for just the right stone for the Weaver building’s facade, and the Capital Gate,” Aders said of the group she pointed out is bringing the Afton Inn back to usability, among other Historic District property owners, “who take great pride in maintaining their little piece of Front Royal’s history.”
Aders then referenced the BAR public hearing at which she also spoke, pointing to a reluctance by the applicant to provide sought-after information. “If you watched the BAR public hearing you saw a total unwillingness on the part of the owner of the Murphy Theater. He denied the BAR access to the interior; he denied the request for a structural engineer’s survey; he refused to provide a cost analysis of restoration versus demolition and new construction.”
Aders also pointed to occupied apartments and daily meetings held “like clockwork” in the targeted portions of the building. Just because the owner is unwilling to restore the building, doesn’t mean that it’s ready to be torn down,” Aders concluded in urging council to reject the denial appeal.
Following SEESUU real estate representative Barnett to the podium, Smithlin opened by noting online research indicating terra cotta as “the oldest building material known to man”. Noting a personal 31-year history of meetings in the building, Smithlin said, “I’ve never seen a piece of tile or a whole tile fall.” While citing great respect for both the applicant and his real estate agent, he noted, “That building is over a hundred years old and is part of Front Royal’s Historic District. It would be tragic to tear it down, rather than restore it. As he closed he noted the Murphy Theater dated to “before they had talking movies” in urging council not to overturn the BAR demolition denial.
“I’m here to do something good for the town, that’s my intent and that’s really all I have to say,” Wayland told council in opening the public hearing when called to the podium by the mayor. He noted that the email he had sent to the town manager for distribution to council prior to the meeting was his intended “for the record” statement for the appeal hearing.
After introducing himself as a real estate agent with a track record of restoration projects in downtown Front Royal, including “seven on Chester Street when it was one of the most run-down streets in the town” Barnett attempted to tie the SEESUU plans for the Murphy Theater building, including 40 or more “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by town code, to that track record. Pointing to the 40 x 40, 75-foot tall tower section of the terra cotta, theater/stage portion of the building, Barnett said that it, “Is totally functionally obsolete. There is no commercial or residential use that you can apply to this property today. The challenge of it is to find a way to put this property back into use, so it’s producing taxes and jobs and places for people to work and to live.”
But if the applicant and his agent were selling the SEESUU partial demolition and rebuild project as a positive for the historic downtown community, neither the public nor council was buying.
On the council side, the reviews of the demolition proposal and subsequent rebuild weren’t too positive. Addressing the applicant, Councilman Skip Rogers (1:48:16 mark) pointed to the period architectures involved in, not only the targeted building, but the Historic District in general. “We love the architecture, we love the feel, we love the comments of the folks that come into our community and appreciate how beautiful it is, what a feel you get when you go into the downtown area. So, my one concern, sir, is the impact that demolition would have,” Rogers paused, then referenced what he had seen in renderings of the reconstruction proposal.
“When I looked at that rendering I honestly thought of a contemporary prison, a very stark, almost aluminum-appearing structure, bright and shiny and static. And that in itself was enough for me to say this is not the way I believe our community needs to grow.”
Having made the motion to uphold the BAR denial, Councilwoman Morris cited her family history in the community and its ties to the historic memory of the community (1:45:46 mark), stating, “I really care about the preservation of the Historic District and I do have a vision for Front Royal. And unfortunately, and I mentioned this in the work session,” she said of comments on ownership in the Historic District, continuing, “and other people have touched on this – when you purchase a building of this magnitude with these plans in place, you know these costs and these things are going to arise. It’s a property owner’s responsibilities. And with that being said, with the current rendering we’d be foolish as a council … to approve this without a vision of what we intend to see moving forward.”
Morris also addressed the by-right aspect of denial after an unsuccessful year of attempting to sell a building denied demolition in the Historic District raised at earlier work session discussion. She reasoned that offered at a reasonably assessed value to parties interested in Historic ownership and restoration as the applicable town code indicates should be done, it would likely find a buyer.
And if Rogers had compared the rebuild renderings to a prison, Morris was perhaps gentler in her assessment – “The current rendering looks like something, I know some people have mentioned Georgetown, for me it looks like something I’d find in Miami. And it’s not the vision I have for Front Royal or our Historic Downtown that we all know and love.”
See these and other comments in the Town video.
Town Police Chief Magalis acknowledges departmental personnel movement and promotions accomplished in-house
At the January 23rd Front Royal Town Council meeting, Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis introduced officers recently promoted in the department and others recently brought on board. Near the meeting’s outset (beginning at the 6:30 mark of the Town video below), Chief Magalis brought six of seven FRPD officers forward for acknowledgment. Now-Major Jason Ryman was not present for the presentation.
“I always look forward to this type of a presentation where we can talk about some new folks that we’ve brought on and folks that we’re moving into different areas of the department,” the chief told Mayor Cockrell and council in opening his presentation.
Magalis noted the recent retirement of Major Kevin Nicewarner at the outset of the new year, whom Chief Magalis noted was “Florida” and “Gulf Coast bound” after nearly 30 years with the department, in explaining the personnel juggling involving incumbent officers Captain Brian Whited, Sergeant Tony Clingerman, Corporal Michael Gallagher, and Major Jason Ryman.
Chief Magalis then introduced recent departmental additions (from right to left in photo and Town video) Jacob Dodson, and Richard Williamson, both on patrol duty since September, and Jack Weaver, a Front Royal native who transferred to FRPD from the Winchester Police Department.
The chief then segued back to his departmental veterans (again right to left in photo and video) Corporal Michael Gallagher (promoted from Master Police Officer), Sergeant Tony Clingerman (promoted from Corporal), and Captain Brian Whited (from Sergeant), and the absent Major Jason Ryman (from Operations Captain). Chief Magalis noted that now-Captain Whited would take over Logistics Captain duties as Captain Crystal Cline, who had previously handled those duties, moved to Operations.
“So, quite a bit of movement, we’ve got some new faces, and I’m happy to report at this time,” the chief said with a nod to Town Manager Joe Waltz, the Human Resources Department, and council, “We’re actually fully staffed” whispering the last two words, observing that, “Right now, and I’m proud to say it because there isn’t a whole lot of law enforcement agencies that are operating with a full enforcement staff. And right now,” the chief added knocking on the wooden podium, “we are.”
He noted a vacancy in communications but concluded, “We’re very happy where we’ve been able to bring recruitment and retention to. And that’s something we’re going to talk to you guys about as we keep trying to move that forward … so we can continue to attract qualified people like these gentlemen here and retain all that institutional knowledge instead of letting them walk out the door because we’ve been able to staff this from in house and that’s awesome … I’d just like you to congratulate all these guys for coming on board and doing such a great job,” Chief Magalis concluded, leading to a standing ovation from portions of the crowd and council dais.
Supervisors hold initial third monthly meeting to deal with Short-Term Rental-fueled increase in public hearing numbers
On January 24, at 6 p.m., the Warren County Board of Supervisors held their newly added third meeting to deal with the influx of public hearings, largely driven by Short-Term “Tourist” Rental permitting applications. Nine of the 14 public hearings that night were on Short-Term Rental applications. These Public Hearing-driven meetings will be a regular part of the supervisor’s schedule moving forward.
But prior to getting down to scheduled business, Board Chairman Vicky Cook acknowledged the passing of Company 8 District Fire & Rescue Chief Homer Cross the previous day, asking those listening to remember “his family, his friends, and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this time of heartache.”
Below is a list of the 14 January 24th public hearings topics with the staffer’s name and position presenting the item and the board’s action on them:
C. Public Hearings (unless otherwise indicated there were no public hearing speakers):
1. Ordinance to Amend and Re-Ordain Section 160-62 of the Warren County Code – Caitlin Jordan, Senior Assistant County Attorney – Result: On a motion by Walt Mabe, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, the proposed Ordinance Amendment was approved by 4-0 vote, Delores Oates absent due to illness according to the chair.
2. Sale of County-Owned Real Property Located at 30 East Jackson Street – Alisa Scott, Finance Director – Result: On a motion by Jay Butler, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the sale at a price of $200,000 to TCG Real Estate Holdings LLC was approved by a 4-0 vote.
3. Modification Request for Conditional Use Permit 97-11-01, Alan Munson for Commercial Campground, Canoeing, Boating (kayaking and inner-tubing) and Fishing Equipment Rental and Sales Located at 192 Panhandle Road and Identified on Tax Map 34 as Lot 3B – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the CUP Modification request was approved by a 4-0 vote.
4. Modification Request for Conditional Use Permit 2015-01-01, Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher for Private Use Camping (Non-Commercial) Located off Beech Road and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 1, Block 1, as Lot 206 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from four public hearing speakers, including applicant Gillian Greenfield, two Shenandoah Shores residents opposing the private use application, and a SSPOA official who sought tabling of the matter to resolve legal oversight authority questions, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board voted 4-0 to table the matter to acquire additional information to be discussed at a February work session before returning to the board for a vote.
5. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-02, Maura & Daan De Raedt for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 54 Arrowood Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 1, Block 4, Lot 1 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from applicant, Reston resident Daan De Taedt, and an adjoining neighbor asking for denial of the application by absentee owners, the board on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, voted 4-0 to deny the CUP application.
6. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-03, Wendy C. Willis for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 154 Woodthrush Way and Identified on Tax Map 24D, Section 11, Block 00, Lot 1012 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
7. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-04, Anthony Constable for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 195 Old Oak Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 2, Block 2, Lot 628 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
8. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-01, Jacob Horowitz for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop and Identified on Tax Map 44 as Lot 18 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
9. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-02, Jeffrey May for Gunsmithing Services Located at 425 Valley Road and Identified on Tax Map 30C, Section 1, Block 2, Lot 19 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
10. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-03, Lydia Freeman for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane and Identified on Tax Map 24A, Section 210, Lot 420 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from one nearby neighbor in opposition to the application, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler dissenting.
11. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-04, Sergiu Luca for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 104 Marino Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15D, Section 2, Block 5, Lot 128A – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from one adjacent neighbor in support of the CUP application, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board approved the application by a 4-0 vote.
12. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-05, Stacy Weng for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 5 Oakwood Drive and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 1, Block B, Lot 10A – Matt Wendling, Planning Director – Result: On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
13. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-06, Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1862 Khyber Pass Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 321, Lot 1A – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler dissenting.
14. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-07, Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1424 Khyber Pass Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 935, Lot 28 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from applicant Matthew Williams, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler completing a trifecta of “No” votes on Short-Term-Rental CUP applications in Skyline Estates, these last two and an earlier one by the De Raedts in which his colleagues joined him in denying the application.
Their business completed, the chairman adjourned the meeting at 7:48 p.m.
Click here to see the staff summaries of the public hearing items, including Planning Department recommended conditions, board discussion, motions, and votes in the County video.
Lead off Liaison Committee meeting of 2023 tries to outline a path toward improved Town-County joint efforts
Front Royal Town Council and Warren County Board of Supervisors members met at the first Town-County Liaison Committee meeting of 2023 at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, January 19. Newly-elected Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell chaired the meeting at the Town Hall second-floor meeting room. Vicky Cook joined Cockrell in representing their respective boards for the first time as non-rotating Liaison Committee members from their respective chairman’s seats.
And whether the Liaison Committee should continue in its established six-seat format, each board’s chairman and one rotating member from the town and county’s elected bodies (Morris and Cullers, respectively, this time), with staff support from the town manager and county administrator, was one of an 11-topic agenda tackled over three-and-a-half hours.
Noting continued efforts to restore more positive inter-municipal cooperation in the wake of hostile civil litigations launched by the town council, circa 2019/2020, in the wake of the joint Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal, Mayor Cockrell suggested perhaps including more members officially, perhaps the entire elected bodies. Expanded membership, the mayor reasoned, would keep all members directly involved in matters of common interest to both municipal governments. That might be especially important on her side, Cockrell noted, with four and soon five of council’s six seats occupied by new members seated by election or appointment since November.
That discussion during the meeting’s first topic – “Review of Liaison Committee Meeting Policy,” was eventually followed by one directly related matter: “Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps,” and a number of others on matters that can evolve into either mutual or dueling self-interests.
Those included:
- Community Water Capacity Update
- Disposition of the McKay Springs Property
- Town and County Comp Plan update
- The resurrection of Youth Activities/Reinstitution of Youth Center
- Tourism Business/Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), the 501-C6 organization created to head a joint tourism effort by the town and county governments known as “Discover Front Royal.”
One unasked question on that latter front was: “If it is a joint tourism effort, why isn’t the DMO called “Discover Front Royal and Warren County?” That would seem particularly true since many of the natural resources that draw tourism to the community and related businesses found in and around national and state parks are outside of town, in the county.
Be that as it may, at least “improved communications and cooperation” are on the table now. A disconnect on that front became apparent when that previous council lineup, circa 2019/20, ignored the advice of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt to forego hostile civil litigation against the joint EDA over disputed liabilities in favor of “good faith negotiations” between the Town, County, and EDA. Interim Town Manager Tederick soon brought the Alexandria-based law firm of Damiani and Damiani to council’s attention to handle that civil litigation on the Town side.
That same level of cooperation continues despite the still unresolved civil litigation may have been indicated by compliments from officials on both sides of the liaison table to the efforts of Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson for his work on tracking EDA-related expenditures as the County and its now unilaterally run EDA (in the wake of the Town’s decision to create its own unilateral EDA) attempt to assist auditors in finalizing reports on the final years the alleged financial misappropriations occurred.
Mayor Cockrell noted that it was difficult to negotiate an out-of-court settlement of the EDA financial issues without those final annual audits tracing the movement of EDA, Town, and County resources. But it would appear that financial accounting movement in that direction is occurring, and it would seem in good faith and out of court.
Click here to see the full Liaison Committee meeting discussion of the above-cited topics and the rest of the agenda in the Town video. The full agenda, in order of scheduled discussion with the municipality that brought the topic to the table noted, were:
1) Review of Liaison Committee Meeting Policy – Town
2) Review of MOU for Use of Board Meeting Room – Town
3) Tourism Business/Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO – Town/County • MOU between Town and Discover Front Royal
4) Water Capacity Update – Town/County
5) Town and County Comprehensive Plans Update – Transportation -Town/County
6) Alternate Access to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane Town/County
7) Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps – County
8) Report from Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council – County
9) Disposition of McKay Springs Property – County
10) Discussion of Youth Activities/Reinstitution of Youth Center – Town
11) Joint Towing Advisory Board – Town
DeDomenico-Payne named to fill Mayor Cockrell’s council seat pending Nov. Special Election, other appointed vacancies also filled
Following a Closed/Executive Session convened at 9:38 p.m. at the end of its regular meeting on Monday evening, January 23rd, the Front Royal Town Council appointed Melissa DeDomenico-Payne to fill the vacant seat resulting from Lori A. Cockrell’s election as mayor.
Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Ph.D., is the Grants Manager at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, Virginia. She has a B.A. English and B.S. Psychology (magna cum laude), M.A. from Shenandoah University; Psychological Services Counseling, Marymount University; and a Doctoral Degree in Public Administration (graduated with distinction), Capella University.
The agenda summary and draft motion of the matter noted that: “The term of office of the person so appointed will begin immediately upon qualification and will expire upon the qualification of the successful candidate elected during a special election to be held on November 7, 2023.”
Other appointments announced at Monday’s meeting as part of “New Business Items” included:
- Michael S. Williams to the Planning Commission;
- Lewis Moten to the Board of Zoning Appeals, where he will replace Michael Williams;
- And Gary Gillispie, Ellen Aders, and Charles Gornowich to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals.
It was noted that filling the new Board of Building Code Appeals is a step toward realizing enforcement of the long-floundering Derelict Building Code council has been trying to implement for several years.
In regular meeting business council unanimously upheld the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of the SEESUU LLC application for partial demolition of the Old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street, and by a split 3-2 vote, Rogers and Rappaport dissenting, authorized the appointment of “viewers” to inspect the alley vacation area requested by members of former Mayor Chris Holloway’s family to allow their private use of the localized access way between 12th and 13th Streets off of Virginia Avenue. Five speakers, either residents whose home properties abut the alley or members of the Church of the Brethren, which also abuts the alley, all urged denial of the request so as not to limit their use of and rear access to their properties. More on those actions in coming Royal Examiner stories.
Public Hearing speakers raise issues on Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management and tax revenue usage
While the bulk of the open portion of the January 17 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting was fairly routine, shortly after adjourning from a nearly hour-long Closed Meeting to discuss personnel matters originally intended to include the board-appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, in addition to appointments to the Board of Equalization to deal with tax assessment appeals, the supervisors reached the Public Comments portion of the open meeting on non-agenda items.
Two residents of Shenandoah Farms, Tracie Lane and Sarah Saber, both chairpersons of their respective Farms Sanitary District groups, rose to express continued dissatisfaction with how the county’s elected officials are allowing business to be conducted in the Farms Sanitary District. Lane’s remarks begin at the 5:20 mark of the video, Saber’s at the 11:25 mark. Among issues raised were a lack of county government transparency in dealings with the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District finances, infrastructure costs, decision making, and a seeming blanket refusal to accept suggestions from resident advisory groups, even the one they appointed.
In addition to the above-cited Farms Sanitary District issues, a failure of supervisors and involved staff to respond to direct questions about Sanitary District tax revenue usage and requests for meetings to try and help clear matters up was broached.
“I have a few things to say to you folks,” Lane began after introducing herself as the recently elected chairman of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) and a three-year participant in the POSF Board’s activities as the past Farms residents-elected advisory group to the County on Farms Sanitary District matters. “I watched the Advisory Committee meeting from January 5th, and there were some challenges, some comments about how we are not responding to emails with lists of properties and things like that. Mr. Mabe, you said you didn’t get an email from me, and I have a copy of the email you received several days before that with your name on it, so you did get that,” Lane told the supervisors’ representative to the Advisory Committee meetings of her emailed response to a request for a list of the POSF-owned Common Properties in the Sanitary District.
The Pot calling the Kettle black?
Lane continued to note that county officials, including the supervisors, had, in fact, failed to respond to her “repeated” email requests for meetings “to hopefully start a new dialogue” between the Sanitary District’s elected POSF representatives and the County. “And you haven’t responded at all, nothing. As a citizen in this county I at least deserve a response,” Lane said pointedly to the county’s five elected representatives and their administrative staff.
She then traced the POSF’s unsuccessful two years of seeking Farms Sanitary District financial reports while POSF served as the County’s official Farms Sanitary District advisory group since 2011 (after voluntarily handing management authority it had held since 1995/96 over to the County as the district’s annual budget climbed into six figures). “Instead of answering our board, which was elected by property owners, we were replaced by your appointed board. January 5th, your appointed board asked for that same disclosure on how funds were being spent – repeating their request from July.
“Instead of the disclosures, we learned that the fourth financial director of Warren County since 2019 had resigned. In the past three years (the county’s) had more financial directors than 1965 to 2019 combined. Why do they keep quitting?” Lane asked pointedly, making an analogy to a bank that didn’t send statements to its account holders. “That would be a bank that most people would fire. Now you want more tax money from us? All I have to say is no new taxes until … you guys account for every penny you have spent,” Lane challenged the board directly, ending her remarks with a “Thank you” for her three minutes to state her case.
Current supervisor-appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) Chairman Sarah Saber began on the topic of a specially called SFSDAC meeting originating with the supervisors’ administrative staff, later canceled, that would have coincided with the supervisor’s 6 p.m. closed session on personnel issues that evening. “I just wanted to clarify since nobody responded to my emails from this afternoon – not a single one of you, you were all copied – in addition to Ed Daley (county administrator), Mike Berry (public works director) – Just wondering what the justification was behind the impromptu scheduling of the meeting, which part of the bylaws which you all wrote – you can’t actually schedule a (SFSDAC) meeting.”
The bylaws referenced in her email, which Royal Examiner acquired a copy of, say of scheduling of SFSDAC Special Meetings in the bylaws Article 5-2: “Special meetings may be called by the chairman or by two Directors upon written request to the secretary …” with additional processes addressed. Saber’s point appears to be that Farms Advisory Committee Special Meetings are to be called by the SFSDAC chairman or two directors thereof, not by the supervisors or their administrator, with no involvement of the committee.
Saber then referenced another written inquiry involving FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) she made as a committee member dating to July, asking: “So, I’d also like it if the county attorney, who was copied on the email chain back from July, could take another look and see exactly what pertains to FOIA since I sent it to Delores, you ignored it; Walt, you ignored it; Cheryl, you ignored it; and Jay Butler, you ignored it; and Vicky now you’re on the emails too?” Saber asked of the new board of supervisors chairman. “Just wondering. I asked several questions and no acknowledgment, no responses,” Saber said, noting the speaker’s three-minute time clock at 1-minute-20-seconds remaining.
“Any of you planning to respond? Did you think nobody was going to notice? You’re going to slide through an impromptu meeting that you can’t actually do, nobody’s going to notice?” Saber continued to challenge the county board, noting the number of people who had shown up at the Warren County Government Center for the 6 p.m., specially-called Farms Advisory Committee meeting, who had not gotten notice of its cancellation several hours earlier that afternoon.
“No explanation, not one of you,” Saber continued, drawing comment from Board Chairman Cook, “Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but this is not a question or answer period, is that correct?” Cook queried staff, which confirmed that to be the case. “So, I’ll just keep talking since it’s 30 seconds left,” Saber noted her time clock (Uh Oh).
“The fact that you all are unwilling to answer questions is reprehensible. It is disgusting. And it speaks of an absolute disregard for any citizen requests, partnerships with citizen advisory boards, or any transparency. It speaks volumes,” Saber concluded as the timer began beeping. She left the podium glaring the board’s way as scattered applause began, leading Chairman Cook to caution citizens – “No applause, please. We don’t need applause,” which brought silence though one man seated two rows behind the podium continued a silent applause gesture for several seconds.
The Farms Sanitary District officials’ concerns come at a time the incumbent supervisor’s majority in office going into their fourth year (Cullers, Oates, Mabe), without dissent from two-year members Cook and Butler, continue to publicly brag about not having raised taxes during their tenure during one of the most inflationary periods of the past 50, if not 100 years in the U.S. economy. The looming question for many in the Farms is how does a municipal government maintain service levels without increased revenue during such an inflationary period, especially when you continue to opt for higher-cost road infrastructure projects recommended by county staff versus lower-cost ones recommended by your various citizen advisory bodies? – Do you simply use up all your various fund reserves, potentially weakening the County bond rating if your reserves go below prescribed levels, or as some seem to suspect, “rob Peter to pay Paul” as in shifting some Farms Sanitary District tax revenue to uses outside the Sanitary District where there is a revenue void?
Click here to see these remarks at the above-noted spots in the meeting video.
Town Planning Commission deadlocks on Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
The conceptual drawings of the proposed project show an entrance from Shenandoah Shores Road and a proposed entrance onto the long-awaited “East-West connector road” that has yet to be built after more than 20 years of discussion. That proposed road was intended to connect Shenandoah Shores Road with the end of Manassas Avenue and so provide a second means of access to the Shenandoah Shores subdivision and all the other developed areas along that road, including Christendom College, Happy Creek Industrial Park, Chelsea Academy, and Happy Creek Storage.
A 2012 annexation agreement between the Town of Front Royal and Warren County for a previous rezoning and development project (Front Royal Limited Partnership) stated that the connector road would be built using a combination of developer cash proffers and town funding, but none of that road building has yet come to pass.
The Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection referred to above has been the source of consternation and frustration for more than 30 years for residents and businesses due to periodic blockages from trains. The Public Hearing for the proposed rezoning brought concerned citizens out to address the issue. Without exception, the speakers resoundingly opposed the development of that parcel unless the access problem is first solved. Residents addressing the commission referred to years of “Kicking the can down the road” despite massive growth through the area, with seemingly no concrete action towards relieving the problem of access.
Local resident John Lundberg gave three reasons why the proposal should be defeated – The increased number of vehicles backed up on Shenandoah Shores Road when trains (there are 9 daily) cross the intersection and must stop for a variety of reasons; traffic backups on Happy Creek Road for the trains, and health and safety issues when emergency response vehicles are caught in the same backups.
A 2004 Town Comprehensive Plan quote states the explicit problem with this intersection: “Until a grade separation crossing of the railroad track has been constructed. However, a moderate to dense development of the area north of the railroad and west of Shenandoah Shores Road is simply unsafe … the opportunities for conflict resulting in traffic accidents are too great for safety.”
Another long-standing option is the potential for an Interstate 66 exit onto Shenandoah Shores road, which would provide another potential ingress/egress for the community. Even though there have been discussions and information gathering on this subject for decades, VDOT and the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) activities do not show any active efforts to address the issue. One issue for VDOT is an exit connected dead-end state road (at the river) that violates standards for Interstate access/egress interchanges.
Mike Foeckler of Christendom College echoed many of the same concerns as the other speakers. The Happy Creek Industrial Park is “languishing” because of access problems.
When the Leach Run Parkway was completed at great fanfare in 2017, at a cost of almost $16 million, expectations in the community were that a bridge across the railroad track would join the new parkway with Shenandoah Shores Road and resolve once and for all at least some of the problem with the Happy Creek intersection. It was not to be. Funding for the flyover was unavailable, and the new parkway was terminated in a T-intersection at Happy Creek Road.
NVR Ryan Homes Representative Ty Lawson told the commissioners that their proffers included the necessary infrastructure, such as roads, entrance drives, water and sewer, open space, walking trails, and trees, in response to community input. He also showed the commission that the conceptual site plan had been altered to accommodate the space for the Leach Run flyover, although, as mentioned above, that project may be a long way from reality. He cited a traffic study that showed what the impact on Shenandoah Shores Road would be, although notably absent from that study was the Norfolk Southern train traffic and its effect on access to Shenandoah Shores Road. In response to questions from the Commission, Mr. Lawson said NVR Ryan Homes intends to begin site work on the parcel in 2025.
Based on the input from citizens at the Public Hearing, since neither of the potential solutions for the Shenandoah Shores Road access problem is anywhere near completion, the Planning Commission was split on the right answer. Chairman Daryl Merchant tapped into the sentiment of the speakers. “I appreciate you all coming out to express your opinions. That’s what we want. I think this commission understands your concerns. Our purpose is to determine whether this is an appropriate use of the parcel. Our purpose is not to approve or disapprove of a project; we have no funding authority. No matter what we decide tonight, the trains are still going to be using that track.”
During the commission member’s comments after the public hearing, Commissioner Marshner asked what the traffic count cited for the development was based on. Answer: They are the standard counts based on the VDOT formula. Commissioner Wood opined that a development request more than 12 years ago proffered that connector road, and yet it is still not built. The Town Planning Department had included provisions in its summary for the Commissioners as part of their approval. They include:
Amendment of the proffer statement to include language addressing their responsibility to expand and install the on-site utility infrastructure in accordance with Town Code Chapter 134.
Amending their proffers to include language addressing their responsibility for the cost of installing storm-water facilities on-site in compliance with the subdivision ordinance (Ch 148 of Town Code) and the maintenance of the storm-water structures by the HOA.
Amendment of their concept plan to provide the size and location of open space areas.
Construction of the entrance in accordance with Town and VDOT standards.
Eventually, the commission voted 2-2 on an approval motion by Commissioner Daniel Wells, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, effectively denying the request. The “No” votes by Vice-Chair Connie Marshner and Commissioner Wood reflected the concerns raised by 12 of the 13 Public speakers – that developing any site north of the railroad would contribute to the already problematic intersection.
This failed approval leaves the future of the proposed rezoning – and the development itself – in some question. The request will be sent to The Front Royal Town Council, but the conditions proposed by the Planning Department that were to be imposed on the rezoning will no longer be part of the deadlocked vote forwarded to council on the rezoning request.
In other actions, the Commission unanimously approved the Town of Front Royal Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which contains line items for the East-West Connector and the Leach Run Flyover. The East-West Connector line item shows a $20 million cost but no planned funds before the Fiscal year 2028. The Flyover line item shows a total of $27 million cost, with plans for funding in 2025, ’26, and ’27, and the remaining $9 million not planned. However, the CIP is not a funding document, and projects are not funded until they are first budgeted for.
The commission also approved a Special Use Permit (SUP) request by Barbara Samuels to construct a first-floor dwelling unit at 437 South Royal Avenue. Most of the building is used for commercial offices. Zoning Administrator John Ware briefed the Commission that there were only 8 parking spaces currently designated in the parking area, and the ordinance would require 15, so the permit would require 7 more spaces to be striped. There were no speakers either for or against the proposal, and the Commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wells, voted unanimously to recommend the request for approval by Town Council.
Under its Consent Agenda, the Commission approved an authorization to advertise a SUP request from Jeffrey Kelble for a commercial Outdoor Recreation facility at 1847 North Royal Avenue (the former VFW property). The parcel is zoned A-1 Agricultural and open space preservation. The public hearing will be held on February 15.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
