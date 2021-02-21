Local Government
Council will advertise flat tax rates for FY-22; forwards pedestrian crossing signal on North Shenandoah Avenue
After observing that the Fiscal Year 2022 Town Budget proposal was constructed on the premise of no tax increases being necessary to support it, Front Royal Director of Finance B. J. Wilson asked the town’s elected officials for additional feedback at the February 16 work session before making his recommendation on advertising real estate and personal property tax rates for the coming fiscal year. The existing Real Estate Tax Rate is 13 cents per $100 of assessed value, the Personal Property Tax Rate is 64 cents per $100 of assessed value.
With council’s two new members, Lloyd and McFadden, facing their first municipal budget process, Wilson reminded council and the mayor that they can approve a lower tax rate than advertised without delays to the budget approval process. However, were it discovered that additional tax-generated revenue was necessary to balance a final budget, the necessity of re-advertisement of higher-than-originally-proposed tax rates would delay the approval process by a week or more.
Councilman Meza asked the finance director when a final Town budget needed to be approved. Wilson cited a target of approval at some point in April, likely to give department heads time to make any changes to their budgets if necessary. But he added that a drop-dead date was June 30, the final day of the current fiscal year. However, municipalities that don’t have earlier deadlines due to State funding variables surrounding public education or other State-assisted revenues, rarely push their budget envelopes that far.
Cockrell then asked Wilson if he was sure, with pandemic economic variables still in play, a late downturn in projected Town tax revenues wouldn’t require a late adjustment upward in the tax rates to support even a revenue-neutral budget. The finance director replied that he felt “pretty good” that no major downward spike would occur, though he added that the generally tight economic times could lead to a downward turn in personal property tax revenues due to a trend in the purchase of used vehicles as opposed to new ones with a higher value and subsequent higher personal property tax assessment.
“I want to go ahead and advertise it the way it is in this COVID situation,” Councilman Gillespie injected, adding, “I mean we’re not going to raise taxes anyway with all the troubles that people are going through.”
Asked for a consensus by the mayor, Councilman Meza asked how long the tax rates had “been in the ballpark” of where they now stand, including the half-cent Real Estate Tax deduction the previous council had implemented last year. Wilson concurred with Meza’s estimate of five years as a “ballpark” on the real estate rate, adding after checking his notes that the Town Personal Property Tax Rate had not been raised since 2010. Then with an assist from Town Manager Steven Hicks, Wilson pinned the Real Estate Tax Rate in the 13-cent “ballpark” since 2014.
Meza suggested in advertising a flat rate, council include that information to trumpet its record of maintaining consistently flat, comparatively low tax rates. “I think that would be great to put in there because that would be the easiest thing for us to raise, and we haven’t,” he said.
Council having reached a consensus to not even put the possibility of a tax hike on the table, Town Manager Hicks inquired if they wanted to discuss planned hikes to the water-sewer rates to cover costs of required upgrades. The consensus appeared to be to follow consultant-established phased-in rate hikes as necessary to cover utility maintenance expenses.
Additional pedestrian safety at WMH
After input from Town Director of Energy Services David Jenkins and Police Chief Kahle Magalis on public safety challenges along North Shenandoah Avenue at the current Warren Memorial Hospital site, council agreed to move forward with Valley Health’s request for the installation of a pedestrian-activated crosswalk flashing signal.
“I mean they’re paying for it,” Councilwoman Thompson pointed out as the request was introduced to council. Valley Health has offered to pay the $4,753.26 cost of the traffic signal, which town crews would install. Visual issues, particularly approaching the hospital southbound on North Shenandoah up a hill that levels approaching West 10th Street near Family Pharmacy were noted at the requested location.
When the variable of how long the hospital would still be operational at the site with the new one currently under construction off Leach Run Parkway, a June target date for the new hospital’s opening was cited.
Councilman McFadden wondered with a projected June departure of hospital staff and turnaround time on purchase and installation, why Valley Health was making the request at this point as it prepares to move from the current WMH location. Town Energy Services Director Jenkins told council he had, had that conversation with Valley Health officials. He said that while they were unsure of future use of the existing hospital building, they noted that the Lynn Care Center on the hospital’s northeast side off of West 11th Street would remain at the site, with an estimated 50 residents and associated staff.
When Jenkins noted a hospital employee had been struck “about a month ago” in the area, Valley Health employee Meza, added, “There was a nurse who was hit and put in critical condition” leading to an “Oh my gosh” reaction from Thompson. Noting a several decades time-lapse, Cockrell observed that a boy and girl she went to school with’s mother had been killed along that stretch of road.
Jenkins described the planned flashing light warning of a person crossing ahead that activates immediately upon pedestrian-activation, unlike some signals at larger intersections where there is lag time to activation. And after additional positive input on installation from FRPD Chief Magalis, who observed there was another recent traffic accident involving a bicyclist in the area, council seemed satisfied that even with some unanswered questions about the future use of the building, with Valley Health’s willingness to pick up the cost, installation of the signal could do no harm, and might increase public safety.
In fact, Jenkins observed it could help counteract some added danger from a past attempt to slow traffic thereby narrowing the street with concrete outcroppings. Trees planted in those outcroppings, he observed were now creating a visual problem near intersections. There are also road width problems there that now force vehicles turning right onto North Shenandoah to cross the center line potentially into oncoming traffic.
Other business
A consensus was also reached to take the Jefferson Avenue/Hillcrest Drive R-3 rezoning proposal by Rockledge Development Company to a public hearing. It was noted that the developer’s plan was to build and sell the proposed duplex units for occupant ownership, rather than use them as rental properties. And a voluntary proffer was offered to eliminate the potential of development of multi-unit apartments on the site, which is a normal by-right use on R-3 zoned land. That restriction would continue were the developer to sell the property, rather than build on it, it was noted.
Council also agreed to move the proposed Liaison Committee procedural and non-alphabetical assignment changes forward as part of a coming Consent Agenda; and to make FRPD Captain Jason Ryman’s Joint Tow Board appointment permanent, rather than continue as an indefinite replacement for the retired member, Sgt. Bryan Courtney.
EDA in Focus
EDA announces that the Afton Inn sale has been finalized
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Town of Front Royal issued the following joint press release today, February 19, 2021:
On Friday, February 12, the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors passed a resolution accepting a final sales price from developers 2 East Main, LLC of $325,000 for the purchase of the Afton Inn located in Front Royal’s downtown. The Board is pleased to announce that the settlement has taken place and the building has been sold!
This transaction came to fruition with the cooperation among the Town Council of Front Royal, Warren County Board of Supervisors, EDA, and the developer. The Board is grateful for the willingness of Town Council, and Warren County Board of Supervisors to focus on a goal that resulted in a “win” for everyone. EDA board members Greg Harold and Jeff Browne, plus EDA Legal Counsel Sharon Pandak, of Greehan, Taves, and Pandak worked hard to make this sale happen. The developers, Jim Burton and Alan Omar, had an unwavering commitment to the vision for this property.
“This is a privately funded transaction. It won’t cost County or Town taxpayers anything to transform the Afton Inn into a welcoming anchor building for visitors to Main Street,” said Jeff Browne, EDA’s chair.
Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed the news of the sale. “On behalf of Council, I am proud to share in the celebration of the sale of Afton Inn and look forward to partnering with the developer to remove any barriers to restore and modernize this building expeditiously. The sale of Afton Inn marks an important milestone for our community as we continue to focus on redevelopment,” said Holloway.
(The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular February monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8 a.m.)
Local Government
Town COVID-19 ordinance proposals – what do they really mean?
Following a nearly hour-and-forty-minute closed session on a variety of topics including the “disposition” status of the Afton Inn; the legal challenge of Jacob Meza’s January 4 appointment to council; and board and commission appointments, the Front Royal Town Council covered a variety of matters at its Town Hall work session of Tuesday, February 16. And while council adjourned to closed session at 6:34 p.m. with a four-person quorum, Meza and Letasha Thompson absent, when it reconvened to open work session at 8:12 p.m. both Meza and Thompson were present.
While it was a multi-faceted agenda (that will be covered in a related story), three items at that agenda’s conclusion related to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic public health guidelines seemed of perhaps the most immediate interest and import to all town citizens.
Two of those items were ordinance proposals forwarded by first-term Councilman Scott Lloyd, who made waves in his first month in office with a proposal to rename a town street after his former boss at the federal level, Donald J. Trump. This time Lloyd took aim at pandemic public health safety precautions originating at the State level, starting with a gubernatorial Executive Order loophole on a medical exemption to public mask-wearing.
The second Lloyd ordinance proposal would prohibit any business or organizational “entity” operating within the town limits “from requiring its employees, volunteers, members, etc. to receive any of the COVID vaccines as a condition of employment, membership, etc.” once those vaccines are available to them.
The third pandemic item co-sponsored by Lloyd, Meza, and Joseph McFadden took aim at allowing more people into council meetings or work sessions, though under exactly what, if any, social distancing parameters was not initially clear from the agenda summary or subsequent discussion.
Thompson raised questions about where the no vaccination mandate might lead. She noted that currently, Valley Health requires some employees exposed to vulnerable segments of the public to get flu shots and wondered if starting with COVID vaccines, council might move to expand a vaccination prohibition for other diseases or illnesses as well.
As to the increased public participation at council meetings or work sessions, the Town has implemented fairly harsh public meeting social-distancing guidelines that include no admission of non-council or town staff members to Town Hall meeting room work sessions or meetings.
Thompson noted that were council to suggest removal of the installed social-distancing parameters in the Warren County Government Center meeting room to allow full capacities” or something less restrictive than the County has in place, it would need authorization from the county supervisors who have installed the distancing parameters there.
But it was the first of those COVID-related agenda items that really caught our attention.
Presume what?
In introducing his mask ordinance proposal to his colleagues Tuesday, Lloyd said, “Really I think the purpose of this … would be to clarify what the existing legal structure is from the Executive Order (EO) … especially when you consider the health exceptions that I mentioned in the written material.”
The specifically referenced part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 exempts people who have “health conditions or disabilities” that would create a physical hazard and significant breathing difficulty from having one’s nose and mouth covered per otherwise EO-mandated Coronavirus pandemic masking health precautions.
Lloyd’s “mention” and “clarification” of health exemptions to mask-wearing originates in the Governor’s Executive Order 72’s perhaps over-broad interpretation of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) guidelines passed in the late 1990s.
HIPAA was initially designed to “establish a national set of security standards for protecting certain health information that is held or transferred in electronic form” according to the federal Health and Human Services (HHS) department website. Over the ensuing decades in more than one reporter’s opinion, it has been expanded to withhold information on individual medical conditions or status that used to be routinely released related to public incidents or actions across a broad spectrum previously considered in the public interest. A step in the right or wrong direction? – Depends on one’s perspective and the nature of the information being sought.
In this case, it has led Virginia’s governor to, not only include language in Executive Order 72 that a person claiming a medical exemption to mask-wearing “shall not be required to produce or carry medical documentation verifying stated condition”, but also “not be required to identify the precise underlying medical condition.”
“If we were able to clarify through an action like this that okay, this is where the government stands and this is how our attitude is going to be in our town properties,” Lloyd elaborated of the impetus for his proposal.
The proposed Town legislative “attitude” according to the agenda staff summary of Lloyd’s mask ordinance proposal is that: “The proposed ordinance would create a town-wide presumption in the interpretation of the Order that those who are not wearing masks are declining for health reasons …” adding that “nobody shall be required to disclose or identify the medical condition in question.”
Now call me a cynic – but it appears that Lloyd would have council pass an ordinance taking the governor’s language a step further, in creating a Town Code presuming no one in Front Royal not wearing a mask would lie to cover the fact they just don’t want to and/or don’t believe it necessary to wear face coverings as mandated at the State level. Those public health mandates are a result of the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that as of February 18, are reported by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) to have claimed 495,180 lives nationally, of those 7,075 in Virginia and 40 in Warren County over the course of about one year. Globally over 2.43 million deaths are attributed to the pandemic.
So, following the meeting, this reporter contacted Lloyd by email about that concern that a “presumed” medical condition legislative ordinance could be utilized as a different kind of “cover” – cover for a lie that someone who just doesn’t want to wear a mask as a public safety measure, actually has a medical condition to justify the absence of a mask.
His initial response was, “I don’t see it as one party lying. The party is not representing anything about why they are not wearing a mask–the other party is presuming that it is because of health reasons.” – The “other party” apparently being any impacted business, organization, or local public health/safety official operating within the town limits.
In fact, during work session discussion Councilwoman Thompson asked Lloyd if his proposal would limit town business owners from requiring face masks of customers or employees, as some do. She said she wanted to be assured that their right to institute precautions was not limited, so as to protect them and perhaps vulnerable employees, customers, or elderly family members in their homes.
Here McFadden entered the conversation, turning Thompson’s inquiry around. “How do we deal with businesses that infringe upon people’s ADA rights? You know, if they have American Disabilities Act rights to not do something … How do we prevent that, then?” he said, pointing to actual respiratory discomfort from an actual health condition or disability a potential customer might suffer from.
Thompson responded, pointing to alternative service options including call-in orders, curbside pickups, or deliveries that some businesses with mask requirements offer customers who can’t wear masks. While part of Virginia Governor Northam’s Executive Order 72 references a perhaps overbroad interpretation of HIPAA, it continues to elaborate on compromise solutions under the presumption that people claiming medical exemptions actually have a justifying health condition.
“Adaptations and alternatives for individuals with health conditions or disabilities should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one,” EO-72 states.
Asked later about Thompson’s concerns on the flip side of his proposal as it might affect businesses wanting to mandate mask-wearing, Lloyd said, “They would be free to do so, as indicated many times in the discussion.” Also in introducing his mask-exemption ordinance Lloyd noted that he was “mindful of our time and the things that we should stick our nose in and keep out of.”
We also later asked Councilman McFadden by email about his perception of the evening’s discussion, particularly the mask ordinance. “My perspective on the mask ordinance is that people are not well informed. Too many people get their information from memes on Facebook or from the unchecked opinions of their peers. And depending on how well their brain responds to fear, people will believe whatever they want to and act however they feel will be in the interest of their survival often regardless of facts, statistics, or long proven and accepted science – some of which now seems to be ‘COVID Logic’ as we discussed and identified in the meeting.”
During the discussion, McFadden said he perceived Lloyd’s clarification ordinance as relieving business owners tasked by State mandates to require masking along sometimes confusing or inconsistent parameters, from having to do so if it is not their choice to do so.
Of the mask ordinance proposal, McFadden added, “We’d simply be ensuring that citizens know what the actual Executive Order 72 states regarding mask enforcement. And if it were an ordinance, it would require policing – which is not what Scott was aiming at.”
However, the proposed ordinance language referenced above seems to indicate a lack of policing as the end result of an ordinance “presumption” that someone not wearing a mask has an exempting health condition which they cannot even be questioned about. Of course, I guess there would have to be “policing” to see that the “no-ask, no-tell” mandate wasn’t being violated.
Asked for a council consensus by the mayor, it appeared the proposal was fizzling for now. McFadden suggested that if revisited, council look at approaching the matter at a Constitutional level.
During a subsequent discussion of Lloyd’s proposed mandate against employee or member sanctions for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, McFadden referenced a new four-member council “libertarian” majority among whom such matters and Constitutional perspectives on solutions was a priority. Queried about that four-member majority, both McFadden and Lloyd identified it as including themselves, along with Meza and Thompson.
Of the vaccination ordinance proposal, one of those four, Meza, expressed concern that if approved, council would be “mandating” that impacted businesses or organizations “not mandate” a particular action – “That gives me some concern,” Meza told his colleagues.
Watch these COVID-related discussions in their entirety beginning at the 58:40 mark of the work session video, as well as the earlier discussions and a PowerPoint presentation on town utilities.
Watch the February 16, 2021, Town Council Work Session here.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission elects officers, approves site plan for ‘Wi-Not Stop’ at South Royal and Criser
With still only four members until the Town Council appoints a fifth, the Front Royal Planning Commission on Wednesday night, February 17, met to begin what promises to be an interesting year for the Town of Front Royal.
Since the beginning of each new year always means an election of town commission officers, thankfully absent the fanfare or controversy of recent national elections, the commission members quickly nominated and unanimously elected Douglas Jones, Chairman and Connie Marshner, Vice Chairman.
Once leadership was established without speeches or campaign promises, the Planning Commission got down to business. That business began with E. E. Wines’ site plan for a new Wi-Not Stop convenience store and gas station on the site of the old Joe’s Steakhouse – or before that, Dean’s for those who remember it with great fondness. The commission heard from Planning Director Timothy Wilson that comments from previous reviews had been incorporated into the plan and the only remaining issues for final approval is a stormwater plan that is under current review by town staff.
Newly re-elected Chairman Douglas Jones observed that the building is perhaps the most architecturally significant structure on the south side of town, and said he was pleased to see that the applicant planned to preserve and improve it with a “nice-looking” addition.
Vice-Chairman Marshner said she was not clear whether there would be an entrance from Beeden Lane onto the lot. Planning Director Wilson indicated that the entrances to the site will be from Royal Avenue and Criser Road. An application for the lot-lines has been submitted and is being reviewed. The site plan indicates that curbs and gutters are part of the project.
Commissioner Merchant asked if permits will be required for signage, and the answer was “Yes”.
On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Merchant, joined by Chairman Jones and Commissioner William Gordon the site plan was unanimously approved. However, there will still be many steps and approvals required before construction gets underway.
Once the formal business is completed, commission members can raise any issues of significance. During his time, Commissioner Merchant indicated that Town Council had approved changing the stipend for Commission members from $50 per meeting to $100 per month, which seemed to be a generous act until you realize that monthly work sessions or extra meetings are now included in the new amount, not separate from it.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Local Government
Supervisors OK public hearing ad for expanded services at local golf club
With no speakers during the public comment period, and only a few making comments during the public hearing portion, the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) swiftly rolled through what resulted in an hour-long regular meeting held on Tuesday, February 16.
“That’s a record!” said BOS Chairwoman Cheryl Cullers, who adjourned the regular meeting at 8:15 p.m., which was preceded by a BOS work session with Warren County Public Schools on the latter’s fiscal year 2021-2022 annual budget.
Following the work session, the BOS got down to business, unanimously approving a lengthy Consent Agenda with ayes from Cullers, Vice Chairman Archie Fox, and BOS members Delores Oates, Walter Mabe, and Tony Carter.
Among the approved Consent Agenda items were several to authorize advertisements for public hearings on requests for conditional use permits.
For example, the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, which has authorized use for a 27-hole golf course and related facilities at its 134 Golf Club Circle location, wants to modify its conditional use permit to add uses for canoe, kayak and tubing rentals, and transport service, according to County Planner II Matt Wendling.
Current club owner Richard L. Runyon, Jr. wants to diversify the services and outdoor recreational activities at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club for both tourists and Warren County residents and plans to offer canoe transport services to Morgan Ford Bridge and Farms Riverview Road boat landings and Berry’s Boat Ramp off Rt. 50 in Clarke County, Wendling said.
The golf club’s existing barn will be used to store and maintain inventory and the hard-surfaced parking lot has sufficient overflow areas to accommodate the additional use, Wendling added, noting that the parcel currently is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Warren County Code Section 180-21(0)(2) identifies “Canoeing, boating, and fishing equipment rental and sales” as a use allowed by conditional use permit, according to Wendling’s written summary, which states that “no material changes in permit conditions or uses shall be approved until a public hearing is held on the proposal.”
In a Feb. 5 letter Runyon sent to the BOS, he said there is increased need for outdoor recreation, which can be offered at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club due to its proximity to numerous boat landings. He wrote that trips would be done by reservations “utilizing our existing staff to process reservations, payments, and transportation,” but that the golf club would be hiring four to six new employees to help with the transport and care of the inventory.
“The existing barn on the premises will be used to house and repair the canoes, kayaks and tubes,” Runyon wrote. “Our parking lot, of 200 plus spaces, will more than adequately accommodate without having to do additional construction. This will allow minimal impact to our community and will bring additional needed revenue to our area (i.e., tourism, gas stations, lodging, restaurants).”
More ads authorized
The BOS also unanimously approved authorizations to advertise public hearings that will be held on three separate conditional use permits for three short-term tourist rentals and another for a one-bedroom cabin guesthouse.
Among other approved Consent Agenda items, the BOS unanimously agreed to amend its agreement with the Town of Front Royal regarding the allocation of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Municipal Utility Relief Program. The BOS approved the original agreement between the Town and County on December 14, 2020. Since then, the CARES Municipal Utility Relief Program time period was extended from December 30, 2020 to December 30, 2021. The approved amended agreement only extends the timeframe involved; no other substantial changes are made to the amended agreement.
“This will give the Town more time to expend all of the associated funds, and the County more time to close-out the associated funds,” Interim Warren County Administrator Edwin Daley told the BOS. Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway already has signed the amended agreement.
Also as part of the Consent Agenda, the BOS unanimously approved the purchase of two Kubota M5-111 4×4 tractors with loaders for the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District and for the Public Works Department totaling $114,246.88. Both tractors, which will be purchased from Sourcewell Cooperative, will be used for snow removal, loading abrasives, routine maintenance, and daily drainage work.
Public hearing
Following a 12-minute recess, the BOS held its public hearing portion of the meeting and unanimously authorized several items.
For example, an Option Agreement was authorized with APV Cardinal Energy LLC of Bernardsville, N.J., to purchase a three-acre portion of County-owned property at 261 Country Club Road, Front Royal, where the company will build an energy storage facility.
The sale price is $90,000 per acre, and the APV Cardinal Energy Option Agreement provides for payments to Warren County of $2,500 per six-month period for the first three years, and then $2,500 per three-month period for the final year of the agreement, according to Jason Ham, Interim County Attorney. The agreement was made possible by a previous letter of intention that Warren County entered in June 2020 with American Power Ventures LLC that permitted the company to assign the letter of intention to an affiliate, in this case, APV Cardinal Energy.
John Seker, president of APV Cardinal Energy, attended the BOS public hearing virtually and said the project build will take approximately 18 months. “We think it will be an attractive opportunity for the grid, especially as the state moves toward using more renewables,” Seker said, adding that such a facility would help Virginia reach its zero-carbon goals. Ham said that County staff are excited about the project and no one spoke in opposition to it.
During the public hearing portion of its meeting, the BOS took no action Tuesday night on the County’s receipt of a letter of intent for the sale of roughly 1.42 acres at the McKay Springs site located at the corner of U.S. Route 340/522 and Reliance Road, which is owned by three entities: Warren County, the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), and the Town of Front Royal.
The letter of intent from Rocky Mount, N.C.-based Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc. offers $475,000 for the property, which is currently appraised at $310,000. Boddie-Noell — known for brands such as Highway Diner, Hardee’s, and BNE Land & Development — plans to build a fast-food restaurant on the parcel.
The BOS withheld action because the County first must enter into an agreement with the Town to allocate the sales proceeds of the property and the other lots. Ham said that the County has presented an agreement to the Town for its review.
Additionally, various lot lines and rights-of-way must be vacated and adjusted prior to the sale, said Ham, who added that further public hearings and action from the BOS will be required to complete the transaction.
The property was purchased by Warren County and the Town of Front Royal under a Memorandum of Agreement dated November 30, 2011, according to EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons, who added that the project will create jobs and new tax revenue for both the Town and County.
BOS member Oates asked about the potential for increased traffic on Reliance Road, which is located in her North River District. Warren County Planning Director Taryn Logan said that no formal site plan has yet been submitted.
Among other Public Hearing items that received unanimous approval from the BOS was an ordinance to amend and re-ordain Section 82-4 of the Warren County Code so that Shannon Woods Sanitary District is authorized to apply a new construction road use fee of $2,500 to provide funding to repair the roads that are used to access the construction site. The current fees vary from $1,500 to $5,000 and are currently collected in 10 of the County’s 14 sanitary districts. No one spoke in opposition to the request.
To view the BOS February 16 agenda and meeting in its entirety, go online here.
Local Government
Town responds to former clerk’s litigation and Meza seating challenge
As it finds itself on the receiving end, as well as the filing end of litigation related to its operational activities and personnel matters in recent years, the Town of Front Royal has filed responses to legal actions filed against it on two fronts in recent weeks. One is Paul Aldridge’s citizen challenge of the council-appointed seating of Jacob Meza in January after Meza’s decision not to run for re-election in November 2020; the other is the wrongful termination federal Civil Rights Act suit filed by long-time, former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry.
It is not a surprise that the Town claims it is not liable on either front, the latter including damages Berry seeks in a federal suit based on sexual harassment and retaliatory termination for her complaints about the alleged harassment she says originated with former Vice-Mayor William Sealock.
As previously reported, the challenge of the Meza appointment is based on Plaintiff Paul Aldridge and his attorney David Downes’ contention that Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 prohibits a former council member from being re-appointed to the council for a year after their departure from the elected body. The Town, of course, is NOT denying that his council colleagues and friends re-appointed Meza to council a bare four days after his last term expired at the turn of the year to fill newly-elected Mayor Holloway’s vacant council seat. Rather, they are claiming that the challenge based on the referenced Section 47 of the Town Charter does not apply to council reappointments.
Let it suffice to say at this point that the legal arguments become somewhat convoluted revolving around whose “jurisdiction” council falls under, its own as the plaintiff claims based on the fact it is illustrating such jurisdiction by its right of appointment or disciplining of council members or an outside agency such as the State. LINK-“Complaint against Meza’s council appointment filed in Circuit Court”
The Town’s response to Berry’s federal litigation is somewhat more straightforward legally. Essentially and at worst, they are calling her a liar; at best, perhaps a seriously confused and delusional individual. The Town says the account of events described by its council clerk of 15 years and employee of 20 did not happen; that the sexual harassment incidents she describes in her federal complaint did not occur and that she was fired, not in retaliation for her efforts to stop the alleged harassment, but for just cause of being an unsatisfactory employee as staff cutbacks were initiated to reduce town government operational costs.
However, in his federal filing on Berry’s behalf, her attorney Timothy Cupp cited that financial explanation essentially as a cover story, calling it a “pretext for Defendant’s discrimination against Plaintiff based on her sex and/or for its retaliation for Plaintiff’s opposition to Defendant Town’s conduct that violated Title VII.”
The Town response filed with the U.S. Western District of Virginia Federal Court in Harrisonburg on January 29 says that despite earlier positive job performance reviews, culminating with the one in July 2019 approximately six months before her termination, there were ongoing issues revolving around the Town’s turning her position into a full-time one in 2017. Issues with her absence from her second-floor Town Hall office and work from home as she had been allowed previously led to requests Berry post her in-office schedule, which in turn led to a negative back and forth on the topic between Berry and certain town officials, including former Mayor Hollis Tharpe and then Vice-Mayor William Sealock, the Town response states.
“In response to the allegations in paragraph 13 of the Complaint, the Town denies plaintiff’s self-serving assessment that she performed her job well and met all legitimate expectations of the Town. While the plaintiff has accurately extracted one section from her 2019 job performance evaluation, she has ignored issues with her performance of which she was well aware. Plaintiff was hired as the Clerk to Town Council on a part-time basis in 2005. The position was converted to a full-time position in 2017. For twelve (12) years, the plaintiff was a part-time employee and was able to set her own hours, work from home regularly and enjoy a high amount of flexibility in her schedule.
“On May 17, 2018, plaintiff received her first employee evaluation as a full-time employee for her performance during 2017. Since she reported to the Town Council under the Town’s Charter, the (then) Mayor, Hollis Tharpe, and (then and current) Vice Mayor Bill Sealock, … conducted her performance evaluation. Plaintiff at that time, received a positive evaluation, including both a raise and a bonus,” the Town response acknowledges. However, it adds, “but Mayor Tharpe and Mr. Sealock, who conducted the evaluation on behalf of the Town Council, voiced the Town Council’s concerns about her work schedule and the full-time hours she was supposed to be working.”
It is unclear in this response as to whether the cited “concerns” of the mayor and vice-mayor were expressed in writing as part of the evaluation. However, the Town response continues to trace ongoing concerns it alleges about Berry’s transition to full-time from part-time employee continuing into 2019:
“Their concerns are reflected in her 2019 (for the year 2018) performance evaluation, which states ‘[w]ork hours/days need to be posted (sic) These days & hours need to be adhered to (sic) regular basis (work at home, vacation, and others) (sic) Her nonoffice hours (working from home is a sensitive area for other staff members).’ Again, her evaluation was positive, but one of her two goals was, ‘[w]hen leaving the office please post date and time of return.’ The evaluation also states, ‘[n]on-cooperative attitude may be felt when approached with tasks she deems not doable or not wanting to do.’ Plaintiff fought Town Council’s efforts to hold her accountable for her full-time salary and to keep track of her whereabouts during working hours. These actions by plaintiff reflect that she refused to even attempt to meet legitimate expectations of the Town.”
The Town response denies in full, an alleged sexually harassing pattern of behavior against Vice-Mayor Sealock.
“The Town denies the allegations in paragraph 19 of the Complaint. Sealock has never attempted to hug plaintiff or otherwise inappropriately touch her or any other Town employee.”
Of a specific incident cited in Berry’s complaint, occurring in the Town Hall meeting room as she prepared it for a coming meeting, when Vice-Mayor Sealock allegedly roughly pushed her down, preventing her from rising from a kneeling position near a small refrigerator, the Town cites another witness to counter that claim, former Interim Mayor and Town Manager Matt Tederick.
However, plaintiff attorney Cupp disputes Tederick’s presence at the incident, noted in the Town’s response to Berry’s earlier EEOC filing and referenced by the Town below:
“The Town denies the allegations in paragraph 20 of the Complaint. The ‘incident’ which the plaintiff describes did not occur. At one point prior to August 15, 2019, the plaintiff knelt down to get drinks from a refrigerator that was located under a table. She was getting the drinks to set out for Council members to drink during a meeting. As Sealock walked toward where the plaintiff was located, she began to stand up. Sealock reached his arm out and gently touched the plaintiff’s shoulder to prevent her from standing up and crashing into him. Despite the plaintiff’s insistence that Matt Tederick … was not employed and did not see the ‘incident,’ that is false. He was interim Mayor at the time and clearly recollects what he observed,” the Town response states, echoing its EEOC response.
It continues to counter Berry’s version of her walk outside Town Hall with then-Councilman Holloway and subsequent comments attributed to Holloway about potential consequences of her complaints about Sealock’s alleged behavior. And the complaint asserts that as the matter was brought to town staff’s attention, it was dealt with appropriately and did not factor into Berry’s termination. That termination was cited as part of Interim Town Manager Tederick’s controversial staff cutbacks self-termed “rightsizing” to save the Town money. That rightsizing was achieved, the response admits, not by returning Berry to her previous part-time position, but by putting her duties on to two other employees who were apparently not compensated financially for the additional work, at least not to the tune of a part-time council clerk’s salary from the below-cited numbers.
“Like other small towns in Virginia, the Town of Front Royal was faced with the predicament that it either needed to increase taxes and fees or cut spending in order to pay for much-needed infrastructure improvements totaling $29.2 million dollars. At an open Town Council meeting on February 3, 2020, Tederick publicly announced the decision to ‘rightsize’ the workforce. Town Council ultimately approved the FY 2021 budget that included the reduction of expenditures on certain staff positions on June 8, 2020. The ‘rightsizing’ of town staff positions resulted in ten full and part-time (10) positions either being eliminated or in the case of the Town Clerk’s position—reduced from a full-time position to a part-time position and the duties absorbed by two (2) current employees. The reduction in the Clerk’s position from full-time to part-time saved the Town almost $75,000 annually.”
And so the framework for judicial consideration of former Front Royal Town Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s federal litigation has been framed from both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s perspectives. Stay tuned for further developments, as hearing dates or judicial responses become available. And see related story linked below, as well as the entire Town response to Berry’s litigation also linked below:
Click here to view the Town Response in its entirety.
Click here to view Jennifer Berry’s filing in its entirety.
Claiming sexual harassment and cover up, former Council Clerk files federal retaliatory termination suit against Town of Front Royal
EDA in Focus
After year-and-a-half gap, town council catches up on EDA activity, in and out of town
In restarting a public dialogue between the existing Economic Development Authority and the Front Royal municipal government on February 8, EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Brown reminded town officials of his observation to them on that last occasion 18 months earlier while the Town was still involved in a three-pronged effort with the EDA and Warren County to investigate and correct what allowed the now $24-million-dollar-plus EDA financial scandal to fester and develop over a several-year period.
Noting he had also been the one to give that report, Browne revisited it: “I said there was a catastrophic failure of oversight by the EDA, County, and Town with plenty of blame to go around*. I haven’t changed my view on that,” he said in opening.
“There was massive embezzlement, bad investments, poorly written agreements, and a dangerous system of overly centralized check writing and bookkeeping. It all set up for a perfect storm,” Browne echoed from his 2019 report to council, pointing to “insufficient checks and balances, lots of misplaced trust and weak verifications” – concluding, “You had a right to be concerned then.
But that was 18 months ago as the new EDA Board of Directors, with County, and initially, for a short time Town, assistance were already involved in dismantling, replacing, and rectifying the EDA structure as the financial scandal evolved under criminal and civil court scrutiny.
Of the direction since then, Browne pointed to installation of the very checks and balances previously missing, including County-mandated third-party bookkeeping, and “multiple eyes on all transactions”. He said the refurbished EDA Board had developed what he termed “a guns and butter strategy” that freed the new EDA staff – Executive Director Doug Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson – to pursue economic development initiatives (butter), while the new EDA Board of Directors oversaw the legal and peripheral issues (guns).
However, that year-and-a-half of “Guns and Butter” was a strategy the Town Council missed involvement with, choosing rather what one might term a “Lawyers, Guns and Money” strategy as so poetically described on our Opinion page recently by Fred Schwartz. The lawyers, guns (metaphorically of course) and money to a great degree were pointed directly at the EDA over the objection of then Mayor Gene Tewalt, who unsuccessfully recommended a policy of cooperation and rebuilding with the EDA and County, as opposed to a litigious one supported by council and pushed forward through the office of the former interim mayor and interim town manager.
Browne proceeded into detail on the EDA’s current holdings, in and out of the town limits, and explanations on the EDA’s attempt to divest itself of properties it “never should have been involved in” by the new board’s estimation.
He also pointed to over a million dollars thus far recovered in insurance and settlements with involved parties in the EDA’s civil litigation.
He pointed to the recent recruitment of drone manufacturer Silent Falcon to the county; as well as the potential landing of an eastern regional medical marijuana manufacturer/distributor in Parallel LLC, that could bring a major commercial tax revenue source, along with hundreds of jobs to the county and town, not to mention the purchase of Baugh Drive warehouse the EDA hopes to divest itself of ownership of as soon as possible.
The EDA Board Chairman pointed to a drive west for business relocation into the Valley that he said the EDA and County are working to take advantage of, utilizing advantages like the Interstate Highway system crossroads and Inland Port that are located here. Of working together to achieve the maximum result of that effort, Browne observed, “We either hang together or we hang separately”. As to the advantages of working together economically, Browne pointed to the pending sale of McKay Springs parcels that are jointly owned by the EDA, County and Town.
In response to queries, he admitted the EDA was currently financially insolvent due to repercussions of the financial scandal, and was being financially supported by the County at this time. However, some council members seemed surprised to learn that Warren County had not absorbed the EDA into its departmental structure, which could present a roadblock to the Town actively reengaging its continued membership in the half-century-plus old joint Town-County EDA. While the Town is currently advertising for applicants to a unilateral Town EDA Board of Directors, an EDA it would be totally responsible for the financial support of, the County has kept the EDA’s quasi-governmental, independent status open as a door by which the Town could reenter into active membership with the existing EDA.
And while some council grilling of Browne on details, particularly with pre-prepared written notes, took the tone of hostile cross-examination, the end result of Browne’s report and Q and A with council appeared, four days later, to be positive, as illustrated with the EDA’s Friday move toward the completion of the sale of the Afton Inn for redevelopment without a Town challenge on the title to the property.
See the entire EDA presentation and back and forth with town officials in this video.
Footnote: As Royal Examiner has previously reported, while the Town has attempted to distance itself from any portion of “blame” for the EDA financial scandal due to its agreement to no longer have EDA board appointment authority after the County took over full EDA operational funding nearly a decade ago, it was heavily involved with in-town EDA operations throughout the financial-scandal timeframe. In fact, it was the town council that authorized a $10-million-dollar “bridge loan” to the EDA to help facilitate the bank loan for the ITFederal construction project at the Royal Phoenix Business Park at the former Avtex site. That $10-million loan said to have been acquired “under false pretenses” in the EDA civil litigation, is the largest single item in the EDA’s civil suit seeking the return of over $24 million in allegedly misdirected or embezzled EDA, County, or Town assets. In seeking the “bridge loan” then EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald told town officials that without that show of “community support” in fronting that $10 million for the ITFederal project in town, the bank was hedging on approval of the loan to ITFederal through the EDA. That was likely because, as Royal Examiner has also previously reported, other than the $2-million value of the 30-acre Avtex property parcel gifted to it for a dollar by the EDA in 2016, ITFederal listed assets of only about $20,000 in its loan application.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.48"Hg
UV index: 0
52/30°F
61/37°F