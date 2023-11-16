Local Government
County Board Traverses Multi-Faceted Work Session Featuring Silent Falcon Drone and Corridor Connector Bus Operational Updates
The first order of business at Tuesday evening’s 6 p.m. convened work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors was a re-arrangement of the agenda, which included moving a slated Closed/Executive Session for legal advice on three topics from the opening item of business to an undetermined later point.
The open work session then began with presentations by representatives of, first the Virginia Regional Transit Central District/Corridor Connector bus system (2:10 video mark); then the Front Royal Airport (FRR) based Silent Falcon company (14:20 video mark).
The third presentation was financial contractor Davenport company’s review of the County’s current financial status and rating assessment by Moody’s (1:04:55 video mark). On that latter front the board was told the County has been able to maintain a “very strong” Double AA financial rating, Double AA+ in some areas, with Triple AAA being the top of the financial heap rating.
Chairman Vicky Cook asked why the FR-WC EDA debts, including from the financial scandal era, weren’t included in the County financial analysis. It was explained that the EDA being a separate quasi-governmental entity, albeit one created by municipal governments to assist in their positive economic development, are the officially responsible agency for their debt, not the municipality, in this case Warren County and likely also the Town of Front Royal, which was a participating founding entity at the time the existing EDA debt was created. However, the Davenport rep indicated that he was working with County EDA Director Joe Petty on potential implications or impacts of that EDA debt on county finances were the now County-overseen EDA to default on its debt.
Earlier, Petty explained in introducing the Silent Falcon presentation, that the company which relocated here from New Mexico several years ago amidst the initial COVID pandemic impacts, is seeking a Letter of Support from the county supervisors for a 15-month extension of it operational programs based out of the County-owned Front Royal Airport. Silent Falcon’s business realignment from the manufacture of drones from their pre-COVID, New Mexico headquarter days, to their drones use in conjunction with A.I. technology to map out and identify physical problem areas at airports on a global scale, was explained in some detail. It is a change of business focus since arriving here at the County airport.
And while Supervisor Cheryl Cullers pointed out the company hadn’t met its projected employee and salary benchmarks presented with their arrival, saying she would need “more info to endorse” an extension of the arrangement with the company, Supervisor Delores Oates countered that the presence of an evolving and cutting edge technology business in the community is viewed as an overall plus for economic development and job generation moving forward. Most supervisors seemed to agree with that assessment.
Virginia Regional Transit Central Manager Michael Socha gave the board an update on Corridor Connector bus operations, and took suggestions on areas to explore, like running scheduling adjustments to accommodate shift changes in some of the north corridor commercial and industrial areas. Socha noted the 50-cent fare remains suspended and noted a new bus would be coming soon with no local match costs required.
Following those three presentations exactly where to place that deferred Closed Session came up. When it was suggested by Chairman Cook to finish the rest of the open work session agenda then go into closed session, County Administrator Ed Daley reminded the chair and her colleagues that they pay County Attorney Jason Ham of the Harrisonburg-based Litten-Sipe law firm “by the hour” and that Ham had been promised a relatively early exit from the work session, which by 7:40 p.m. was somewhat past the early departure window. So, the chair and her board opted to go immediately into Closed/Executive Session at 7:45 p.m.
It was an attorney-driven triple header Closed Session featuring legal advice regarding the pending three-party MOA (Memorandum Of Agreement) between the County, Town, private-sector Reaching Out Now group on resurrection of a community-wide Youth Center at the old Santmyers Youth Center facility owned by the County. Other topics were legal issues regarding board meeting policies and two county properties on 2nd and Hillidge Streets. The board and staff didn’t emerge from that closed session until 9:25 p.m., an hour-and-40 minutes later. So much for that “early out” for the drive back to Harrisonburg, Jason.
Finally out of closed session the board dealt with four more work session agenda items prior to adjourning less than an hour later at 10:11 p.m. Those included the financial implications of a Virginia 250 State Tourism Program matching grant that would move the lone existing acknowledgment of lost Revolutionary War soldiers on the Courthouse grounds, a foot-stone marker determined to have been gifted by the Front Royal Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1990, to a more prominent location and add a bench marker to that display. It appeared that cash out of pocket remaining to the County would be $1,625 of a $8,075 dollar 50/50 match on a total cost of $16,150.
Next was a revisiting of Criteria for Waiving the 100′ Setback from Neighboring Dwellings on Short-Term Tourist Rental permitting applications. The staff summary of an inquiry by the supervisors on adjusting county codes to bypass so many individual application waiver decisions reported this:
“Both the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors indicated a preference for keeping the setback requirement as a supplementary regulation that the Board of Supervisors can waive. The Board of Supervisors requested Planning staff to work on potential criteria for the Board to consider when deciding whether a waiver of the setback is appropriate.
“Planning staff believe building out criteria under the 100’ setback requirement in the supplementary regulations for short-term tourist rentals is unnecessary and could complicate the decision to reduce the setback. The ‘criteria’ is already in the Code.”
Planning Director Wendling concluded that while the staff preference is to maintain the status quo of the board granting waivers based on conditions specific to individual applications, it would be advisable for the County to work closely with neighborhood POAs (Property Owner Associations) to see that the interpretation of county codes regarding short-term rentals don’t automatically override “Restrictive Covenants” those POAs may establish for specific neighborhoods based on a residential majority’s desire that the short-term rental use not become an allowed use in their neighborhoods.
After delaying the discussion of the County Handbook on Personnel Policies & Procedures to a future date, County Administrator Daley led the board through a preview of the coming Fiscal Year-2024/25 budget meeting schedule. And with that, as noted above, the meeting adjourned at 10:11 p.m., only 4 hours and 11 minutes after it began.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session of November 14, 2023.
EDA in Focus
Town Announces Withdrawal of its Civil Litigation Against the FR-WC EDA
At 2:12 p.m., Wednesday, November 15, the Front Royal Town Council Clerk’s office issued a press release announcing the dropping of the Town’s civil litigation against the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA, FR-WC EDA). The release portrays the withdrawn litigation as a good faith effort to reduce EDA “financial scandal”-related legal expenses ultimately falling on the shoulders of town and county taxpaying citizens. The fifth paragraph of the six-paragraph release, opening with a reference to former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, recently convicted on 34 criminal counts related to the EDA “financial scandal” in the 10th Western District of Virginia federal court, reads:
“The legal proceedings flowing from McDonald’s misdeeds have been ongoing for several years. The local community, as both town residents and county taxpayers, has already shouldered substantial legal costs. In order to prevent further financial strain on the citizens and in recognition of the actual amounts remaining in dispute between the Town of Front Royal and the EDA, the Town of Front Royal has decided to non-suit its lawsuit against the EDA. This move is intended to save public funds and reflects our commitment to the community’s welfare. We hope this gesture will be met with a similar commitment from the EDA.”
It might be noted that after the Town filed its civil litigation against and withdrew from future involvement with the jointly created EDA, the now unilaterally County-overseen EDA filed a countersuit, citing financial obligations of the Town related to the EDA “financial scandal” and projects, including funding the construction of a new town police station, done on behalf of the Town during that time-frame.
One familiar with the dueling litigations and a portion of the Town’s justification framed around the fact that town officials no longer appointed EDA board members (a voluntarily given up authority*), thus had no EDA oversight responsibilities, might wonder if a reassessment of the strength or weakness of Town’s legal position in the now-abandoned litigation might have also factored into the decision to abandon the civil suit.
But whatever the driving factor, let’s celebrate what seems a positive move toward improved County-Town relations.
Click here to read the Town of Front Royal Press Release.
* FOOTNOTE: The Town-County compromise on withdrawing the Town’s responsibility for EDA operational funding may be recalled as part of the effort to end the double-taxation of town citizens for joint Town-County operations, since town citizens are also county citizens and ended up paying taxes twice for jointly overseen operations. The EDA funding agreement was part of a move that put operational funding of jointly beneficial operations totally on the County side. As we recall, other departments where similar agreements were reached to stop town citizens from being double taxed included Fire & Rescue, Parks & Recreation, and Samuels Public Library.
Local Government
After Afton Inn Update Canceled, Town Council Delays Riverside Easement Request Decision Pending ‘Additional Information’
On Monday, November 13, at 7 p.m. in the Front Royal Town Hall at 102 East Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council met for a work session. Although council expected to hear from Alan J. Omar of The Capital Gate Investment Firm about the progress of the Afton Inn project, which his company is involved in developing, the update was canceled at the last minute due to a misunderstanding about the public nature of the work session. Then, under old business, the council heard from Town Manager Joe Waltz about an easement request for which staff had recommended a denial.
According to the summary on the agenda statement, which Waltz quoted, “Staff received a request from William R. Hounshell on August 23, 2023, requesting a 10’ wide access/egress easement to his property located along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.” The roughly five-acre lot is located between the railroad tracks and the river. The only way for the lot to be functional and easily accessible would be in the case that the Town agrees to grant access along Town property, terminating near Duck Street. “The Town property is roughly one thousand feet in length,” the statement reads. Also, the Town has utilities there.
As Town staff investigated, they discovered a quitclaim plat “that showed the 5-acre area north of the RR was deeded along with the 50-acre parcel to the south. The 50-acre parcel was later subdivided,” the staff agenda summary notes. Having lost the access that those parcels offered, Hounshell’s five-acre lot stands in need of an alternative way of reaching the property. Due to problems that may arise from giving third-party access to Town property in that vicinity, property that is otherwise closed to the public, Town staff recommended denial of the easement request to council. In other words, why would the Town grant liberty to one individual to do that which is denied to everyone else in an area where the Town has vested interests, regardless of how the situation arose? Council entertained several potential concerns, including dangers such as trespassing and vandalism due to an anticipated increase in pedestrian traffic. However, each concern was ancillary to staff’s recommendation, which centered around the Town parcel being closed to the public.
Hounshell is apparently seeking an easement from VDOT for the portion of the access that intersects with the railroad. Hounshell is confident he will receive it, but the Town has not yet received verification of such intent from VDOT. In the end, council chose to postpone the issue to a future work session, pending receipt of relevant “additional information”, as Mayor Lori Cockrell termed it. After preparing their consent agenda to be voted upon at the November 27 regular meeting, following a motion from Councilwoman Amber Morris, seconded by Councilman Bruce Rappaport, council went into a closed meeting at 7:45 p.m. to discuss litigation, specifically Town of Front Royal vs. Front Royal Limited Partnership.
Local Government
Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due
Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2023 have been mailed. If you have not received a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, South River, or Wildcat Drive please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2023. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 6th, 2023, if not paid or postmarked on or before December 5th, 2023.
Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer
Local Government
Town EDA Briefed on Comp Plan Update and Tourism Impacts on Future Town Economic Development
At noon on Monday, October 6, the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) held its second meeting since a lapse due to unresolved operational issues discovered just under a year ago. Those issues revolved around a federal tax ID that would allow it to conduct business once the town’s elected officials approved and secured an operational budget for their recently created (2022) unilateral EDA.
Monday’s meeting included two Town staff overview presentations of items directly related to the EDA’s function of helping to oversee and guide future business recruitment, expansion, and development within the town limits. Those presentations were, first, by Planning Director Lauren Kopeshki on the recent Comprehensive Plan update and second, by Community Development and Tourism Director Lizi Lewis on Tourism’s impact on the economy of the town.
Planning Director Kopishke noted that the somewhat overdue Comp Plan update was begun in the fall of 2022 and completed this past August 2023. Despite state codes mandating municipal Comp Plan reviews and updates every five years, town planning staff tells us the last actual Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan update was in 1998.
There are 15 Planning Areas in the town limits and planning department staff is developing land-use strategies and re-writing Zoning Ordinance guidelines to accommodate Mixed-Use development where appropriate, Kopishke told the FREDA board.
Her turn up, Lewis pulled out some numbers that seemed impressive related to local tourism. Those included 17,185 customers at the Town Visitors Center from March 1 thru October 31 of this year and 174,342 tourist vehicles coming to this community on an annual average.
Both presentations led to some lively discussion among the FREDA board on exactly what could be ascertained by the tourism numbers and the reworked Comprehensive Plan guidelines and how the Town EDA might fit into the equation of future and maintained economic development when everything is in place, especially on the budgetary and asset side, to facilitate the Town EDA’s involvement.
Related somewhat to that was a possible re-branding of FREDA in the not-too-distant future. Names including Commercial Advisory Board, Economic Advisory Board, and Business Development Board were suggestions from one member, who noted those might distance the Town entity from any remaining stigma from the “EDA” or “Economic Development Authority” financial scandal recently revisited in local headlines during the federal criminal trial of former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. Tying that re-branding to direction from the Front Royal Town Council on its new economic development entity’s future objectives and role, might be an advisable path FREDA Chairman Rick Novak suggested.
In other business, the FREDA board approved the minutes of its October 2nd meeting and noted its next meeting is scheduled for December 4, 2023, like Monday’s convening at noon. The meeting was adjourned at 12:47 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A video of the FREDA meeting is expected to be posted on the Town website at some point today, November 7. Royal Examiner will link that video to this story when it is available.
Local Government
Mayor Seeks Clarity at Town Council Work Session on Town’s Financial Obligation, If Any, to the Former Santmyers Youth Center
On Monday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Front Royal Town Hall at 102 East Main Street, the Town Council met for a work session. After coming out of closed session, in which they discussed personnel issues as well as EDA litigation, a great deal of the evening’s discussion focused on the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 East 8th Street, now proposed to be called the Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center, where non-profit Reaching Out Now, Inc. (RON) has undertaken the project of revitalizing the building as a recreational facility for the community’s youth. This is expected to happen under a three-way Memorandum of Agreement between Warren County, the Town of Front Royal, and RON, which, as of Monday evening, still needed to be authorized.
Included in the language of the MOA is a provision that the Town, although willing to contribute $25,000 to RON upon execution of the MOA with an additional $50,000 to follow before the end of Fiscal Year 2023/2024, will not be obligated to make similar financial contributions during future fiscal years. “Any such appropriation shall be voluntary,” the MOA declares.
Mayor Lori Cockrell carefully delineated the County’s obligation to maintain the building. Although the Town is eager to help in the future and may indeed make subsequent financial contributions, it is important to remember that responsibility for the building’s maintenance rests solely with its owner, the County, under the leadership of the Board of Supervisors. The funding that the Town is willing to contribute before RON’s projected launch date in January 2024 can be used at the discretion of RON to meet their operational needs. However, the idea that the Town is obligated to make such financial contributions in the future is erroneous. That RON is running a viable, cost-effective operation is the most important concern.
According to Mayor Cockrell, RON is pleased with the MOA and is ready to go forward. It only remains for the County to sign the MOA, after council passes it, which they gained a unanimous consensus to do before the end of the work session. This came after a request from the County to delay the passing of the MOA, which council members felt would be inappropriate, especially considering some of the messages they have received from frustrated parties who perceive council as dragging their feet. After a motion from Councilwoman Morris and a second from Councilwoman DeDomenico-Payne, the unanimous consensus to approve the MOA was passed.
After hearing from Lauren Kopishke about transportation, B.J. Wilson about several budgetary concerns, and Michelle Campbell about several purchases being presented to council for approval, council then discussed a bridge dedication for FRPD Lt. William P. Farrell, who succumbed to a terminal illness after being scratched and bitten in the line of duty, and then they adjourned.
Local Government
Staff Requested Family Sub-Division Code Changes Tabled Due to Confusion Over Local and State Time-Frame Wording
What was progressing as a routine and fast-moving Tuesday, October 24, public hearing meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, with a lack of public input on the first three of five scheduled agenda items, took a turn when the board hit those final two items. Those items related to planning department staff suggestions on changes to “Family Subdivision” county codes.
According to the agenda staff summaries, the first proposed amendment was: “A request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend Section 180-21 to move the listed accessory use for subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions and cluster housing developments to subsection E and to add provisions for family subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions and family subdivisions to the Agricultural (A) zoning district regulations. Discussion indicated that, essentially, the amendment would facilitate two additional family subdivision lots on qualifying properties in the Agricultural (A) zoning district.
During the discussion of the first of the two proposed amendment changes, Board Chair Vicky Cook spotted a difference in the wording of the suggested local code amendment and a related State code indicating a time-frame requirement. Cook pointed out that the proposed county code change noted a 5-year ownership requirement, while the state language appeared to indicate a 15-year ownership requirement. Despite staff assurances from Planning Director Matt Wendling and Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz that legal staff had reviewed the proposed changes and suggested no conflict in the code requirements, the board chairman remained unconvinced.
In the wake of a procedural observation from County Administrator Ed Daley, Cook suggested the board table the matter for additional legal review. Consequently, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe’s motion to approve the code amendment as unanimously recommended by the planning commission, died without a second. Jerome Butler then offered a motion to table the matter until the board gets direct legal department answers to questions regarding the 5-year versus 15-year time-frame wording discrepancy. After Mabe’s second, Butler’s motion passed by a 3-0 vote, with Delores Oates absent and Cheryl Cullers abstaining. Cullers prefaced her abstention as a reaction to an earlier observation that her family owns a family farm that might qualify as a Family Subdivision. Apparently, deciding to err on the side of caution, Cullers chose not to vote on the code amendment her family might someday conceivably benefit from.
However, Cullers made it clear that she had no role in bringing this matter forward. In fact, in response to a question from Cook about why the zoning amendments had been brought forward, Planning Director Wendling explained that it was due to “recurring questions from surveyors” working on family-owned properties that could qualify for the family subdivision category. The lone public hearing speaker, local surveyor Joe Brogan, verified Wendling’s response to Cook while speaking in support of the ordinance amendment. Brogan noted that in the wake of the COVID outbreak, many families were seeking to bring previously distanced family members closer in order to be able to offer health and other assistance when and if necessary.
Approximately 40 minutes after that Agenda Item F staff presentation, board discussion, and public hearing began, the supervisors tackled part 2, item G of the staff-suggested Family Subdivision code amendments. Next up was a request to amend “Chapter 155 of the Warren County Code Section 155-3(B)(1)(b) Family Subdivisions” to add this subsection: “Family subdivisions shall only be permitted for land in the Agricultural zoning district.”
Following the staff presentation by the planning director and a briefer board discussion totaling about 10 minutes, Mabe’s motion to table, seconded by Butler, was approved by the same 3-0 vote, Oates absent, and Cullers again recusing for the same reason cited, in the earlier vote.
The staff summaries of those two agenda items noted that the planning commission had unanimously recommended approval of both code amendments.
Earlier Public Hearings
The three previous public hearings brought comment only from two of the applicants as the board chair’s offer. Without public comment or much in the way of board discussion, those three matters were all approved by 4-0 votes, with Oates absent. They were:
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-08-01 – Renee Grebe & Matthew Iden/Kyrrheim LLC for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 7 Cresthill Lane and identified on tax map 24D, section 1, block 100, as lot 1103. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. – Staff presentation by Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval. And on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, second by Butler, the CUP request was approved by a 4-0 vote.
- Public Hearing – Zoning Text Amendment Z2023-08-03 – Lighting – Warren County Planning Staff – A request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend Section 180-8C to add the definitions of Footcandle, Fully Shielded Fixture, Glare, Outdoor Lighting Fixture, and Recessed Canopy Fixture and to amend Section 180-49.2 to modify and update the lighting requirements and standards in all zoning districts, including special requirements relating to review of site plans for commercial and industrial land uses. – Staff presentation Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator.
The staff agenda summary noted that citizen complaints were received “about glare and exterior flood lights aimed toward neighboring homes causing a nuisance and excessive lighting into roadways from commercial properties. The current code has no way to enforce and regulate these issues. Staff has written this new code, which would give staff the ability to help all residents who have this issue by sending a “Notice of Violations” citing the new section. This new code also puts lighting restrictions on property lines, roadways, parking lots, and other locations in the Residential, Commercial, and Industrial districts, which would be measured by foot-candles and not by the wattage of the specific bulb. The current code section §180-49.2 definitions will be moved to Section §180-8.
Again, the planning commission had forwarded with a unanimous recommendation of approval. And on a motion by Supervisor Cullers, second by Mr. Mabe, the Text Amendment was approved by a 4-0 vote.
- Public Hearing – CUP2013-09-01 – Commercial Auto Repair Garage – William (Bill) Long Modification to remove condition #10 and Dissolve the Agreement to Provide an Easement to VDOT. – Staff presentation Matt Wendling, Planning Director. It was noted that Warren County Code section 180-63(G) for modification and permitted uses to Conditional Use Permits requires that the Board hold a public hearing when considering such requests to existing agreements.
The staff agenda summary appeared to indicate a mutually agreeable resolution to an existing agreement between the Longs and the County that has, at least in part, become unnecessary. It states: “A modification to conditional use permit for a Commercial Auto Repair Garage to remove Condition #10 is required if the BOS agrees to dissolve the agreement for 60’ Right-of-Way and relocation of well recorded between Warren County and Lone Pine Holdings LLC. as part of the agreement. Mr. Long has requested this conditional use permit modification in order to provide the 25′ by 75′ easement to Washington Gas for their pipeline project. This project is for the replacement of a 20-mile loop of gas line through Frederick County along Success Road in Warren County to the Nineveh Gate Station, AKA TS Energy substation just north of Cedarville. This includes approximately the last 1,000 feet of gas line across the Rt-340/522N corridor to serve the substation through the proposed 25′ easement at the Lone Pine Holdings LLC property.”
Following that public hearing at which only applicant Bill Long spoke, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, second by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the agreement modification by another 4-0 vote.
And then came the above-described Family Subdivision matters, after which the 6 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m. See the linked County video for the full discussion on all matters before the board Tuesday evening.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting of October 24, 2023.
Wind: 2mph NE
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
59/30°F
50/34°F