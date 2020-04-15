Local Government
County conducts virtual budget public hearing – over 50 citizens participate
Welcome to the future. – At 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 14, just one day, and this year three months, before tax deadline day, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held, to this reporter’s experience, the community’s first Fiscal Year Budget Public Hearing without any public present. That absence was due to emergency management restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
The supervisors are scheduled to vote on approval of a $118,594,872 budget proposal, including a flat tax rate, at their meeting of April 21st.
But on Tuesday, if not there physically, over 50 citizens made their opinions known by pre-submitted questions sent to Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi; with a few additional texts “chat” comments being posted and acknowledged during the meeting by online hookup.
With no citizens present to speak their mind, it fell on the shoulders, or should we say larynx of Ciarrocchi to read the submitted comments into the public hearing record. And her flawless reading, combined with pre-meeting oversight of gathering public input electronically, drew praise from County Administrator Doug Stanley.
“Mr. Chairman, I want to thank Emily for handling tonight – this is what, 20 budgets for me as County Administrator, but it’s unusual, and thank you, Emily, for trying to help us through this a little bit,” Stanley said of the unprecedented public-gathering limitation circumstance all levels of government are now traversing.
That unfamiliar societal landscape is a struggle to balance the people’s right to participate in the conduct of their government’s use of their tax dollars to the entire community’s best advantage, with efforts to minimize the impact of a new strain of Coronavirus for which humans yet have no inherent or acquired immunity, nor vaccine.
And while it will be up to historians to give context to the COVID-19 pandemic and its governmental responses, it is up to us in the virtual trenches with our elected municipal officials to report on the immediate conduct of the people’s business.
FY-2021 Budget Public Hearing
That business the evening of April 14 was the consideration of the above-referenced $118,594,872 budget proposal for the County and its Public School System that in any other financial climate might seem like a no-brainer, done deal. That is because projected County General Fund revenue of $83,320,288 and School’s revenue of $62,247,344 totals $145,567,632, which is about $27,000 above proposed expenditures.
And those expenditures include an additional $1.25 million for Economic Development Authority civil legal expenses to handle, not only the EDA’s attempt to recoup $21.3 million of allegedly misdirected EDA assets but also defend itself against the Town of Front Royal’s civil claim of over $20 million (“she promised us too-good-to-be-true deals that we gambled on”) against it.
But can revenue projections be trusted in this pandemic environment of massive small business and public function shutdowns and revenue shortfalls? The final slide of the county administrator’s PowerPoint presentation on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal recommended three options that would hold about $1.53 million aside on implementation of salary increases and capital improvement projects, and a fourth that would hold additional funds by freezing “non-essential” position hirings and vehicle and equipment purchases.
Of the 53 or so public comments read into the record, only the first 12 commented on the general budget proposal. The estimated final 40 read into the record were specific to various Sanitary District lot fees or tax hike issues, pro or con.
Of the dozen general comment speakers, eight were school system teachers, administrators, or from public school educational liaison organizations. All eight urged the County not to cut its investment in its children and its future and to approve the full school budget as proposed.
One speaker, Kevin Smith, lamented the closing of the County’s municipal golf course, wondering if a way couldn’t be found to make it a viable investment or at least a break-even operation for the county government, and the ongoing recreational and public golfing gift to the community the William Carson Sr. family intended it to be in memory of their deceased son William Jr. dating to the late 1930s.
Gary Kushner lauded the new board majority and the flat tax rate in the budget proposal. Kushner noted he favored tax cuts but observed that “isn’t realistic” in this year’s volatile COVID-19 municipal revenue situation.
A lone speaker, Fred Schwartz, railed against multiple aspects of the budget proposal, raising the specter of the EDA financial scandal to criticize, not only EDA and County Administrative aspects of the budget, but also the public school budget. That latter critique was due to former Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher’s former positions on the EDA Board of Directors, including the chairman, during which Schwartz wrote Drescher became the “highest-paid (municipal) employee in the country.”
Board Clerk Ciarrocchi offered some editorial assistance, observing that twice in his message, she believed Schwartz wrote “country” where he meant “county.”
And one speaker, Deborah Duckworth, told the supervisors that half of her residential tenants were unable to make their rental payments due to consequences of the COVID-19 business closings and layoffs. She asked the County to facilitate financial assistance as quickly as possible to those actually in immediate economic need from the pandemic emergency management situation.
With the reading of those submitted general budget comments completed and facing another 40 on particular County Sanitary District fee and tax issues, Board Chairman Walter Mabe suggested that the clerk simply do an accounting of the numbers for the proposed hikes and against them. Consequently, Ciarrocchi abbreviated the presentation of those remarks and stances as they applied to the various Sanitary District proposals at hand.
Several references to text-written comments on the meeting message board were also acknowledged before the closing of the budget public hearing at 8:16 p.m.
After the presentation of Sanitary District comments, she noted general numbers indicating a 61% to 69% approval rate, with opposition in the 31% to 39% range, with particular focus on Shenandoah Farms numbers.
Hear and see those comments read into the record, and the county administrator’s detailed PowerPoint explanation of the FY-2021 budget proposal, its foundation, and potential variables, in this virtual recording:
Town approves 90-day waiver on delinquent tax penalties due to COVID-19
Municipal and other governments continue to cope, along with their constituents, with the new reality of mandated and/or voluntary social distancing to stem the spread of a new strain of Coronavirus to which humans have no immunity or vaccine to build immunity from. In that environment several days after the U.S. saw its fatality rate attributed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) pass 2,000 in one day for the first time, the Front Royal Town Council met virtually once again on Monday night, April 13, to address several matters, including one related directly to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) situation.
As part of a six-item consent agenda approved by a unanimous vote, the council authorized a resolution “to delay charges for penalties and interest related to 2020 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes by a period of 90 days due to implications of COVID-19 on the Town citizens.”
For some town citizens in service industry jobs deemed “non-essential” those COVID-19 “implications” include furloughed or lost jobs and paychecks upon which many rely to make weekly or monthly ends meet.
The delinquent tax penalty in place is 10% of the past due tax or $10, whichever is the greater amount, and the interest rate assessed on delinquent taxes is 10% per year, which begins accruing on the first day of the first month the tax becomes delinquent.
At Councilwoman Letasha Thompson’s suggestion at the April 9th work session, the council extended the waiver period from 30 to 90 days to avoid repeatedly revisiting the resolution as the COVID-19 Emergency Response restrictions face governmental or voluntary business extensions beyond initial April timeframes.
As reported in our coverage of last week’s work session discussion of the tax penalty waivers and other suggestions made by council members related to COVID-19 impacts on, not only citizens, but the Town government’s revenue stream, facing “a revenue crisis of unknown dimensions” council’s intended direction appears to be to look toward not only capital improvement cuts, but also further departmental operational and service cuts, perhaps even coupled with cuts to utility and tax rates in the coming fiscal year.
As we also noted in that April 9th work session coverage, council discussion of additional cuts to revenue sources while still-undetermined Town revenue losses are on the horizon led Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick to twice joke that Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson was either receiving CPR or simply “flopping on the floor again”.
Contacted later, hopefully not flopping on the floor, Wilson noted the Town finds itself in uncharted territory with little or no precedent for what is happening.
“This didn’t happen in 2008 (the housing market collapse-fueled “Great Recession”),” Wilson noted of general across-the-board business closings and other variables like early spring public school closings that have taken a big chunk out of the Town’s utility revenues.
“My focus has been on how to cover our shortfalls and we’re so early in, there are no good numbers to present. But we’ve got to be able to cover our shortfalls before giving credits,” Wilson observed of the financial landscape municipalities now find themselves traversing.
Prior to that consent agenda vote, during his report to council Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick reported that Town staff continues to function behind locked Town Hall doors to serve citizens.
He said there were no Town employees out sick Monday, but he continues to monitor departments for any signs of COVID-19 contamination that might require a departmental quarantine. Tederick, who is the Town’s emergency management manager, said he was viewing the crisis in three phases – preparation, enduring, and recovery.
“I’m very confident that we have prepared as well as we could be prepared. We’re currently in the enduring phase, so we currently have 17 cases in Warren County (of 129 in the six-municipality Lord Fairfax Health District and 5,747 in Virginia as of April 13). That seems to go up pretty frequently now with confirmed cases. But pretty soon, we’re going to be in the recovery phase. And I’ve already started as of last week, doing some planning in an effort to expedite the recovery on our citizens and our business owners.”
Tederick then went on to trace the council’s coming work session and special meeting as necessary, budget process to see a tax rate and budget proposal achieved by the April 21st deadline cited at the April 9 work session.
Other items approved as part of the consent agenda included:
1 – amendments to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Downtown Revitalization Project bylaws to reflect changing Town personnel and financial landscapes;
2 – a proclamation proclaiming April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” as brought forward by the Laurel Center that deals with domestic and sexual assault issues in the community;
3 – approval of a $4,000 donation to the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) for the purchase and maintenance of letters spelling out “LOVE” to be placed in the Village Commons/Gazebo downtown area to replace letters FRIBA already purchased and placed in the fall of 2019 as part of a “Virginia is for Lovers” promotion replacing previously Chamber-rented letters from the State. It was not clear from the accompanying request from FRIBA what happened to their originally purchased letters;
4 – recommended to the Circuit Court judiciary reappointment of John E. Hensley to a five-year term on the Town Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA); and
5 – approved a Deed of Easement with HEPTAD, LLC for a 20-foot Sanitary Sewer easement to be dedicated to the Town off Leach Run Parkway.
Town Attorney Doug Napier recused himself from any involvement in the HEPTAD matter, explaining that he has a personal business interest in the HEPTAD group led by former Warren County Supervisor and EDA Board member Ron Llewellyn.
In the one other item of business on the agenda, the council unanimously approved a Consent Order from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) “to implement specific actions to correct issues that have resulted in violations of the Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit (issued) to the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) that occurred over the past year.”
The Town managed to have a $38,615 fine reduced to $3,915 by agreeing to utilize the balance of the fine to institute corrective measures that include “a streamback and channel restoration project in Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.”
And with that Mayor Tewalt called for and council approved adjournment of a 14-minute virtual meeting.
EDA to file second civil suit against 9 new real estate-involved defendants
Following a nearly two-hour closed session on Friday morning, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors approved a series of motions, including one authorizing new civil litigation against nine new defendants “to seek recovery of money and/or property wrongfully taken from the EDA”; and one authorizing a settlement agreement with local real estate attorney Joseph Silek, Jr.
The new civil action defendants include three local real estate or real estate settlement companies and settlement officials from those companies which facilitated real estate transactions cited in the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and Warren County in September 2018.
Defendants in the new EDA civil filing anticipated within a week are TLC Settlements, LLC, and settlement agent Tracy L. Bowers; Service Title of Front Royal, LLC and settlement coordinator and processor Victoria L. Williams; Century 21/Campbell Realty, Inc. and its principals Jeannette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; as well as Rappawan, Inc. and William T. Vaught, Jr.
The Cherry Bekaert investigation of potentially fraudulent and/or criminal activity in the conduct of EDA financial affairs under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald has already resulted in a $21.3 million EDA civil suit against McDonald and 14 co-defendants; as well as 34 financial felony charges against McDonald and a lesser number of criminal charges against what was originally four McDonald personal and/or business associates, including her husband Samuel North, her former EDA Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry, former EDA small business loan recipient, and B&G Goods principal William Lambert, and Earth Right Energy principal Donald Poe.
Facing a January trial date less than two months after taking on the prosecution of EDA matters having generated an estimated million pages of documentation, Rockingham County-based Special Prosecutor Michael Parker dropped Poe’s charges, with the option to re-file them is determined to be warranted.
While we could not immediately find or verify what EDA transactions Service Title of Front Royal and its processor Williams were involved in, TLC Settlements name pops up repeatedly on page 62 of the Cherry Bekaert working papers report, including in the Buck Mountain Road transaction involving Rappawan and Vaught in which a sale-buy back within a month reflected a $600,000 loss on the McDonald/EDA side of the transaction.
“TLC Settlements … or its settlement agent” is also cited on page 16 of the Bekaert report regarding the 2016, $445,000 EDA purchase of the 3.5-acre Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” parcel from the Campbell’s, who are McDonald’s aunt and uncle. McDonald initially presented that property as a $10 gift to the EDA from the Campbells in return for tax credits. However, a later assertion that a tax credit deadline had been missed led to the necessity to either return the property or purchase it.
Ostensibly because of a half-million dollars in preparatory development or site work on the property having been paid for by the EDA, the $445,000 purchase was approved by the EDA board in 2016. McDonald later verified to Royal Examiner that about $16,000 for a VDOT traffic study was the only non-returnable money the EDA had invested in the Royal Lane property.
The eventual EDA sale of the Royal Lane parcel to Cornerstone LLC, believed to be a branch of the Aikens Group developers for $10 in late November 2018, is likely the reason for the $16,000 settlement agreement with real estate attorney Joe Silek Jr. Following the recusal of EDA/County Attorney Dan Whitten, Silek served as EDA counsel on the November 2018 Royal Lane parcel sales transaction.
Written off as a $600,000-plus loss by the EDA four months later when the EDA’s first civil litigation was filed on March 26, 2019, at the time Silek told Royal Examiner that the Royal Lane Deed of Sale was sent to Cornerstone’s Winchester’s attorneys’ group with no sales price on it. Then-EDA Board Chairman Gray Blanton said he only saw the deed’s signature page when asked to sign for the EDA.
Asked at the time by Royal Examiner how such a transaction occurred, particularly with a $10 sales price filled in on the back end, neither Silek, Blanton, nor the law firm representing Cornerstone responded. As previously reported, on March 27, 2020, the EDA board authorized the purchase of the Royal Lane parcel back from Cornerstone LLC for $26,776.54. That price was said to cover internal expenditures the Aikens Group spent on pre-developmental work following its November 2018 purchase.
Friday morning, on a motion by Blanton, seconded by Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne, the EDA was gracious in announcing the Silek settlement agreement, reading into the record, “The Warren EDA expresses its appreciation to Mr. Silek for his work and cooperation in achieving this agreement and for his service to the Warren County and Front Royal communities.”
The Silek settlement agreement was approved by a 4-0 vote, with Greg Harold dissenting and Jorie Martin abstaining due to past business dealings with Silek.
Asked about the agreement later, EDA Board Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chairman Browne said, “Is it a perfect agreement; did everyone get everything they wanted? – Of course not. The point of it is, you can negotiate. It’s just a sum of money that we negotiated, and both sides got something they wanted out of it. If you can’t do that, you are looking at legal expenses to everyone’s detriment. Our perspective is to do what benefits the taxpayers most.”
Hmm, wonder if that observation was aimed at the Front Royal Town Council’s way?
Of the decision to file the second civil litigation, rather than re-amend the initial civil suit upwards, Browne observed, “It is part and parcel of the same allegations of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary responsibility. It was just decided it worked to file separately.”
A third motion approved Friday authorized a Security Agreement with First Bank & Trust to work “in conjunction with the Forbearance/Extension agreement the EDA signed with First Bank & Trust on December 27, 2019.”
The EDA is scheduled to meet again on April 24. Anticipated topics will be the selection of a firm to complete the EDA’s 2018 and 2019 audits; and possibly a requested update on if, and how, COVID-19 related court delays are impacting the EDA litigation hearing schedules.
A Friday afternoon email from Town Attorney Doug Napier indicated a canceled April 9th hearing on the Town’s litigation against the EDA has tentatively been rescheduled for July 27th, at 2 p.m.
Town will delay FY-2021 tax rate vote, final budget transfers amidst COVID-19 questions
On Monday evening, April 9, the Front Royal Town Council went through a multi-faceted exploration of potential tax and utility service revenue shortfall consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency response to that public health threat. If some are questioning the necessity of the governmental response closing “non-essential” businesses to facilitate “social distancing” to stem the spread of the newest strain of Coronavirus, the town’s elected officials are questioning how to best deal with projected revenue shortfalls in the final three months of the current fiscal year, as well as the now-being-developed FY-2021 budget.
And while earlier in the day at a Joint County-Town Emergency Management Team briefing Mayor Gene Tewalt referenced the possibility of a $2-million shortfall in the final three months of the current Fiscal Year 2020, three scenarios presented by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson described potential shortfalls ranging from $2 million, $2.7 million and in a worst-case scenario $3.4 million dollars.
Of those three scenarios coupling potential lost meals and lodging tax revenue scenarios with bad debt on non-payment of Town utility bills, Tederick told the town’s elected officials Scenario 3 with its $2 million shortfall, the most likely, though he added a combination of Scenarios leaving the Town facing somewhere between a $2 million to $3 million shortfall a possibility.
Also during the work session, a council consensus was reached to forward a resolution waiving penalties and interest on overdue real estate and personal property tax payments for 90 days. And council ultimately agreed to delay a second, binding vote on Fiscal Year 2021 tax rates past its advertised Monday, April 13, date. Staff and council will add work sessions and special meetings as necessary to allow a vote to set those rates by Monday, April 20, one day before a cited April 21st deadline to do so.
Facing a revenue crisis of unknown dimensions, the council’s intended direction appears to be to look toward further departmental operational and capital improvement cuts, coupled with cuts to utility rates in the coming fiscal year. That latter decision would come directly following water-sewer rate consultant Stantec’s recommendation of a 2% annual hike over a five-year period to meet those Town utilities operational costs.
Council also appears committed to maintaining, if not expanding tax cuts in the coming fiscal year, coupled with continued use of general or enterprise/utility reserve funds. Some of those reserves have been referred to as a “slush fund” by Tederick since the council’s round of interim appointments of him as first, mayor in June 2019 and then town manager following Tewalt’s special election November 2019 mayoral victory in a two-man race with fellow former-Mayor Hollis Tharpe.
How these combined revenue-cutting scenarios might impact the Town’s long-term financial situation may have been reflected in two joking comments the interim town manager made about Town Finance Director Wilson being given CPR by the town attorney or “flopping on the floor again” as discussions of revenue cuts to meet revenue shortfalls progressed.
As pointed out by County Social Services Director DeAnna Cheatham at the joint Emergency Management briefing earlier in the day, it is specific portions of the community’s citizenry employed in the most vulnerable “non-essential” small business environments, many who live paycheck to paycheck who face the most financial jeopardy from the COVID-19 situation. However, council’s stance appears to be to spread cuts to Town service and utility costs, as well as real estate or personal property taxes, across the board to all citizens, regardless of whether they have been impacted by COVID-19 emergency measures; or their financial ability to absorb any such impact.
Recently appointed Council member Lori Cockrell suggested bringing department heads in for work session review of suggested cuts to their budgets to get their perspective on any administratively proposed cuts. Council has 11 days to make final decisions. And as Tederick told them several times Thursday evening, he is looking for their direction as to final recommendations on tax rates and budget transfers.
Future of Town central water-sewer rates and fees put on table
COVID-19 Emergency Management Team briefing number 3: Social Services Director outlines programs available to help traverse COVID-19 financial landscape
Warren County Department of Social Services Director DeAnna Cheatham was the featured speaker at the third weekly briefing of the Warren County-Town of Front Royal COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Management Team. Cheatham offered crucial information on available programs, and their application processes, that can help people and families hit hard by the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and response, with financial and material assistance.
Cheatham was accompanied by Michelle Smeltzer, who added detail on the extended life of WC-DSS’s thermal shelter program for the county’s homeless population, as well as a list of additional private sector, religious and non-profit programs providing crucial food and material assistance to those struggling to survive this strange new medical, governmental and social distancing reality we have been cast into for an as-yet-undetermined amount of time.
County Board and Joint Emergency Management Team Chairman Walter Mabe opened the meeting by repeating his call for county citizens to be aware of not only their family’s needs but the needs of their neighbors, particularly more vulnerable portions of the population including the elderly, infirm and non-mobile. It is those of our neighbors who may need a little neighborly assistance in accessing supplies or the programs described by Cheatham and Smeltzer that can provide those supplies
Also, during the Thursday afternoon briefing at the Warren County Government Center’s main meeting room, Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt referenced that evening’s town council budget work session. Tewalt noted that one topic would be a projected $2-million budget shortfall. During a brief question and answer with the media near the briefing’s end, the mayor indicated that the referenced shortfall was in the current FY 2020 budget, as opposed to the FY 2021 budget council is now pondering potential future revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the meeting’s outset, County COVID-19 Emergency Manager Rick Farrall told this reporter, at an appropriate social distance, that the number of confirmed COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) in Warren County had risen to nine, with the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District the county is a part of now having 102 cases confirmed.
See the approximate 25-minute briefing, including important information on financial and food assistance programs available to county citizens through WC-DSS and other agency programs in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
SCC extends utility disconnection suspensions following AG Herring’s request
RICHMOND (April 9, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the SCC’s announcement that they will extend their halt on disconnections by regulated utilities for the duration of the state of emergency. On Tuesday, Attorney General Herring asked the SCC to extend their freeze on disconnections through at least June 10th when the state of emergency is currently scheduled to end.
“I asked the SCC to extend their freeze on disconnections and suspend late fees because we are still in the middle of an emergency and it is incredibly important that all Virginians have access to electricity, gas, and water when we are asking them to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID19,” said Attorney General Herring. “No one should have to worry about having their utilities disconnected during this time of uncertainty, especially those Virginians who work hourly jobs and are more likely to be impacted by social distancing and business closures. This is good news for many Virginians and a really great decision by the SCC and I’m pleased I was able to help make it happen.”
Last month, the SCC halted utility disconnections for non-payment in response to Attorney General Herring’s emergency petition requesting a freeze on disconnections.
Board considers finances, departmental needs in midst of ongoing pandemic emergency response
The Warren County Board of Supervisors navigated its way through a variety of requests for approval of financial dispersals, some routine, some a consequence of the current COVID-19 pandemic and emergency response, and others somewhere in between.
At the in-between mark seemed to be Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell’s request for approval of $37,064 for “case management software” that would help expedite his staff’s ability to deal with a variety of caseload responsibilities. Those include some anticipated from current pandemic response delays on court proceedings, increased staff working from home restrictions, and State Supreme Court-level changes to Discovery order responses he said would “increase drastically” prosecutors’ office workloads.
Bell said the software would allow his staff to “do in minutes, rather than the massive amounts of time it now takes” the background work that precedes courtroom appearances.
“Now once the judicial emergency is over, it’s going to fall on us like a ton of bricks,” Bell told the supervisors of the eventual end of COVID-19 slowdowns on the judicial process, adding, “and if we have the appropriate technology we can handle this much, much better than we would be able to do with our current system.”
While he admitted the software package was “not cheap”, he added that it wasn’t the most expensive of its type available either. And most encouragingly for a board facing still-unknown revenue consequences of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019) pandemic and emergency management response, Bell said he was fairly confident he would be able to cover the total expense of the software from State Comp Board revenues available to his office. He had already been able to transfer $10,000 from Comp Board funds and said he had received an indication that the remainder would be able to be transferred from his office’s “vacancy salaries” allotment.
So, what he was seeking from the supervisors Tuesday was authorization for the purchase to allow training on the new software to begin, in the full expectation that any County revenue utilized would be fully refunded.
On a motion by Archie Fox, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, the board unanimously approved the request.
Other budgetary requests came from the Department of Social Services in the amount of $12,000 to facilitate the continuation of the homeless thermal shelter program through the COVID-19 response; authorization of appropriation of an additional $534,370 in state funding county public schools were found eligible for – the money will be used for textbook purchases in the current budget, and approval of $57,628 to the Sheriff’s Office for an updated call/radio recorder for the 911 emergency communications call center. The current system was described as outdated to current emergency response needs.
All requests were unanimously approved on roll-call votes requested by the chair due to the remote link-up of two board members.
About that bug
As with the commonwealth attorney’s office funding request somewhere between COVID-19 response recommendations and elsewhere, seemed to be where the supervisors were as they fielded a three-person board quorum (Mabe, Cullers, Fox) in the caucus room adjacent to the Warren County Government Center’s (WCGC) main meeting room, with two members (Carter, Oates) present by phone hook-up. Also physically present were County Administrator Doug Stanley, Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi.
Earlier in the week during a discussion of the advisability of media presence on Tuesday morning, April 7 meeting, County Attorney Jason Ham said his advice was that the minimum amount of people necessary to chair, present and broadcast the meeting be physically present for Tuesday’s meeting.
In fact, during his report to the board by remote connection, the Harrisonburg-based Ham reiterated the importance of social distancing and work at a distance as the nation, Virginia and localities approach what has been described by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams as a “Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment” regarding a potential spike in the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that recently surpassed a thousand fatalities a day in the U.S.
“Hello all, I’m sorry not to be here; but it’s the best thing, I think, for all of us in these difficult times,” Ham told his County colleagues before briefing them on federal legislation that could impact the county government and its employees were they to be impacted with COVID-19 symptoms. That includes up to two weeks of fully paid leave if employees contract symptoms or were diagnosed with COVID-19.
While not recommending its enactment at this point, Ham referenced a letter to the board concerning a state code section 15.2-1200 on the “General Power of Counties to Adopt Quarantine regulations”.
“I just want you to know all the tools you have in your toolbox to try to fight this,” Ham said, noting about 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, including another 1,000 in the D.C. area 70 miles to our east, which he noted pandemic-wise is “right in our backyard.” Thus far six cases of Warren County residents have been confirmed.
Ham observed that his legal firm had been split into two teams, “So one side never sees the other and we work from home on the other days. So, I encourage everyone to be safe, and will answer any question,” of which none were forthcoming.
The Supervisors adjourned to closed session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss the EDA’s $21.3-million civil litigation against Jennifer McDonald and 14 co-defendants, as well as the Town of Front Royal’s amended $20-million-plus civil litigation against the EDA, and the appointment of a replacement for resigned EDA Board of Directors member Mark Baker. No action was taken following the closed session.
Following that closed session’s adjournment at 12:45 p.m. and a 10-minute break, the board was led through a budget work session which adjourned at 1:37 p.m. Much of that 42-minute work session featured discussion of unknown variables on the County’s tax revenues due to the COVID-19 state and local emergency declarations and the unknown duration that restrictions on travel and business openings might continue.
County Administrator Stanley led the discussion and was joined by two former County Finance Directors, Carolyn Stimmel, who has been helping with the EDA’s preparation for its 2018 and 2019 audits, and her successor, now also employed elsewhere, Andre Fletcher.
With the budget public hearing scheduled for next week, the board reviewed the process by which the public may comment remotely. That process is to submit comments in advance of the 7 p.m., April 14 meeting to board Clerk Ciarrocchi. Further information is available on the County website or by calling the County Administration number.
