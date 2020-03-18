Local Government
County declares ‘Local Emergency’ as State ramps up pandemic response
On the heels of its Tuesday afternoon informational and procedural press release on dealing with the health threat posed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, the Warren County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday evening, March 17, to declare a “Local Emergency”.
However, rather than reflect an actual state of emergency since there have yet to be any reported cases here, the declaration appears to be preparatory in nature, setting procedures in place should the now-declared worldwide pandemic reach Front Royal and Warren County.
Instructions on limiting interpersonal public contacts, staying home if ill, and procedures to seek medical testing if feeling cold, flu or respiratory symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus have been an important part of the local, state and national response. COVID-19 is the acronym for “Corona Virus Disease-2019” – 2019 being the year the strain was first identified in the Wuhan Province of China this past December.
At Tuesday’s county board meeting’s outset, County Administrator Doug Stanley introduced item M-1 on the Local Emergency Declaration to be added to the agenda. And during his administrative report, Stanley read from the County Press Release on guidance to citizens should they exhibit symptoms and ways to minimize the risk of becoming infected.
The agenda explanation sheet referenced Virginia Department of Health (VDH) statistics indicating that as of noon, Tuesday, there were 67 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain of Coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Virginia. By Wednesday around noon, that number had risen to 77. The VDH also reported as of Wednesday, that 1,278 people had been tested in the state in determining those 77 verified cases.
The lack of availability of testing kits to medical professionals has been an ongoing problem nationwide as localities, states and the country attempts to stem the spread of the disease here.
While not included in the county summary, on Monday, March 16 the second COVID-19 death in Virginia was reported by the state health department. Both deaths have been in the Peninsula Health District in the eastern, south-central part of the state. The Peninsula District with 15 reported cases, along with Fairfax and Arlington at 14 each, have been the most heavily hit COVID-19 areas in Virginia. Both of the state’s fatalities were men in their 70’s, reported to have died of respiratory failure. The Peninsula Health District reported that both men were infected by “unknown sources”.
As for the Local Emergency declaration approved Tuesday, it was noted that in reaction to federal and state declarations by President Trump and Governor Northam county officials including Board Chairman Mabe, County Administrator Stanley, Fire & Emergency service Chief Mabie and Deputy Emergency Manager Rick Farrall met and decided, “that the County of Warren should be on the forefront of this epidemic (not sure about that wording, guys) in order to provide the best possible preparations and care for the citizens, as well as ensure the potential for cost savings once this epidemic has passed.”
Farrall briefed the board on the declaration he prepared. Mabe then read the Declaration of Local Emergency into the board record for a vote of approval. After the board responded to a question from a citizen present about the logistics of bypassing normal funding authorization procedures, Supervisor Fox’s motion, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, passed by a unanimous roll-call vote.
Also on Tuesday, releases went out from county court clerk’s offices acknowledging a state order suspending all non-essential court functions, civilly and criminally, into early to mid-April.
In response to the governor’s order limiting public gatherings of more than 10 people, a number of local restaurants have announced closings or suspensions of in-house eating, some continuing to operate pick-ups under precautionary steps and/or deliveries.
Local store shelves continue to be left empty by hoard buying, somewhat inexplicably of toilet paper and other paper products, as well as canned and frozen foods.
As Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene told the county supervisors on March 3, the Coronavirus “is a problem, it is not a catastrophe”. The above-described personal behavioral measures, precautions and cancellations of public gatherings of people are designed to keep the situation that way as the nation moves into a crucial period in determining whether the U.S. outbreak will be contained, or spread as it has throughout some European nations, China and other Asian nations.
See the Emergency Declaration discussion, vote and other county business in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Stanley will continue as County Administrator through end of fiscal year
The guessing game is over – following a 45-minute closed session Tuesday night, March 17, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a motion not to renew County Administrator Doug Stanley’s contract into the coming fiscal year that begins July 1. The board faced an April deadline to notify Stanley whether his five-year contract, set to expire June 30, would be renewed.
Until his contract’s end, Stanley will continue in his job at his $152,926 salary. Interim County Attorney Jason Ham told media present that after the expiration of Stanley’s contract on June 30, he will remain an uncontracted County employee until he is either terminated by the board or he resigns.
Perhaps surprisingly, Delores Oates motion, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, passed unanimously. However, after casting the fifth and final vote to approve the apparent end of Stanley’s 20-year term as Warren County Administrator, long time Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, added, “But I’d like to see his contract renewed.” Fox’s fellow long-time supervisor also perceived as a Stanley supporter, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter, also voted with the majority without comment.
Queried about his unusually long tenure as a municipal manager prior to the convening of Tuesday’s board meeting, Stanley noted he started as the County’s zoning administrator in December 1994; became planning director on April 1, 1996; and was initially appointed interim county administrator, again on April 1, in 2000. For eight years he served as both planning director and county administrator prior to his 2008 hiring of Taryn Logan to fill the planning director’s position. Research done by this reporter surrounding Michael Graham’s termination as Front Royal’s Town Manager about a decade ago, indicated municipal managers’ average lifespan was less than five years.
But it may have been Stanley’s lengthy tenure that was the writing on the wall that the new supervisor’s majority swept into office last November on a wave of public discontent fueled by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal, might spell “goodbye” for this county administrator.
New Board Chairman Walter Mabe, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Delores Oates all campaigned in 2019 on a “change from business as usual” platforms in the wake of the $21.3 million EDA financial scandal, perhaps ironically discovered in the wake of a 2018 forensic audit funded by the County for the EDA while the previous board was in place.
Former North River Supervisor Dan Murray and South River Supervisor Linda Glavis did not seek re-election amidst the public firestorm surrounding the allegations of embezzlements and misdirected EDA assets during the tenure of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a now nearly-totally replaced EDA Board of Directors. Mabe defeated the only incumbent to seek re-election, the Shenandoah District’s Tom Sayre, last November.
Asked what he thought his chances of surviving the closed session adjourned to for personnel matters, primarily discussion of the “… performance, demotion, salaries, and the resignation of a specific public officer of the public body … limited to … the County Administrator”, Stanley told this reporter, “Let’s see what happens.”
What happened was that while the new board majority followed through on one anticipated step in its promise of “change” to the way things are done politically in Warren County, they will also continue to benefit from Stanley’s institutional knowledge and experience in directing the County’s $110-million-plus the Fiscal Year 2021 budget process. It has been a process that at times has seemed to overwhelm the trio of new supervisors (as it always does your humble financial reporter), all in elected municipal office for the first time.
Stanley reaction
Stanley declined to comment following the meeting’s adjournment after the vote on non-renewal of his contract. However, he said he would have a written statement ready the following day. That statement was released shortly after noon, Wednesday.
“Without a doubt, the past year has been the most difficult and challenging in my career. That said I believe we are making significant strides in bringing those responsible for the EDA embezzlement to justice and to recover what has been stolen as well as supporting the current EDA Board and staff to clean up the mess.
“I hope that the Board recognizes my value to them and the community throughout this process and sees my abilities as County Administrator. I look forward to being part of the positive changes being implemented by the new Board,” Stanley said at the conclusion of his seven-paragraph statement.
Stanley began by recounting some of the County’s achievements during his tenure stretching into the last decade of the 20th century.
“I have spent the past 25 years, or half of my life, serving the Front Royal-Warren County community, the last 20 as County Administrator. I work at the pleasure of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and appreciate the Board’s trust and support over the years.
“Over this period I have had the fortune and honor to be part of significant improvements to this community in replacing the lost jobs and tax base of the former Avtex facility with over $500 million in industrial development and the creation of over 2,000 jobs in the Route 340/522 corridor. This does not include the $1 billion invested by Dominion in the new power plant. The County has been able to attract significant retail development to the corridor which provides our residents with shopping and dining opportunities while generating revenue to reduce the County’s reliance on real estate taxes.
“We have also made tremendous strides in addressing the capital facility needs of our community thanks to the vision and support of the Board of Supervisors through the construction of numerous school, community, parks and recreation, and public safety facilities.
I am proud that we have been able to make all of these improvements and additions to our community while still maintaining one of the lowest real estate tax rates in the region,” Stanley observed, adding, “I have been fortunate and blessed to work with an outstanding and professional staff of talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life of our citizens on a daily basis.”
Public Perspective
However, at both of its “Public Comments” periods, early and late in the open meeting, the supervisors heard from the “Doug Stanley Fan Club” as we like to refer to the county administrator’s harshest critics – though “club president” James Harper was absent. At the meeting’s outset, five of six speakers urged the supervisors not to renew Stanley’s contract.
Only former Shenandoah District Planning Commission member, current County School Board member, and long-time Shenandoah Farms POA officer Ralph Rinaldi spoke positively of Stanley, urging the board to consider a middle ground. Rinaldi was the one speaker who pointed out they were speaking from personal experience and professional interaction with Stanley over a number of years on a number of fronts.
He called Stanley “always fair”, particularly in dealing with Farms Sanitary District issues. Pointing to the county administrator’s breadth of institutional knowledge, Rinaldi suggested a one-year contract extension to allow Stanley to continue “to coach you guys up – I know he’s been doing that – give him more time,” Rinaldi asked the board’s freshman trio.
However, Rinaldi’s was the minority opinion as Dennis Willingham, Melanie Salins, Gary Kushner, Harold Baggarly and Linda McDonough urged the board to end Stanley’s perceived “good ole boy” insider perspective from the conduct of county business.
And despite Chairman Mabe’s request that public comments remain respectfully non-personal – “let’s leave the name calling out” he urged – some assertions against the county administrator were personal in nature, and unlike Rinaldi, seemed based on observations made at a distance.
“Obliterate this,” Willingham said of Stanley’s contract, adding, “He’s done nothing but cost us money from day one … I feel he is not qualified to do the job.”
Kushner continued the theme, telling the board Stanley had “an arrogant disconnect” from public opinion and was at the point of “every tax rate increase” the supervisors had approved over the years. However, Kushner did not elaborate on how the myriad public schools and other capital improvements achieved with the bulk of those tax increases might have been achieved without them.
“I think the County is turning a corner; unfortunately, the damage has already been done,” Salins added of the county history around that recently turned corner marked by Mabe, Cullers, and Oates election.
McDonough questioned Rinaldi’s suggestion that Stanley was the right person to “coach” the new supervisors into a comfort zone in their elected offices.
Baggarly continued the financial criticism, criticism somewhat countered by the later approved FY 2019 County Audit Report of the Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates firm. Archie Fox asked the auditors how the County “compared to its peers” financially in the wake of submission of its audit report, “Is the County fiscally sound?” Fox queried RFC representative Matthew McLearen.
“There are no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses,” McLearen replied. However, McLearen did note that the incompleted EDA audit remains an unknown variable impacting the County as a “component” governmental sub-group.
As the clock approached 9:30 p.m. and adjournment to the closed session neared, only Baggarly revisited the Stanley must go theme; though speakers on other topics took those comments beyond the 15-minute time limit allotted to them.
Watch that revisiting, as well as the earlier comments about Stanley, and the board’s vote on his contract following the closed session, as well as the County’s declaration of a “Local Emergency” as the State and regional response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, accelerates (more on that in a coming Royal Examiner story), and other business conducted in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
County budget process continues amidst unknown COVID-19 variables
The sometimes painstakingly detailed Fiscal Year Budget process continued for the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 17. Heard from at a 9 a.m. work session was the twice-delayed outside agency presentation of the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA), as well as Warren County Public Schools presentation of their budget request for FY 2021.
It was noted during the school budget discussion that during the school system’s current pandemic shutdown, free lunches are being made available to all students under the age of 18 – more on that below. In fact, the specter of national, state and local reactions to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak hung over all aspects of Tuesday’s budget discussion.
To open the work session SAAA Executive Director Linda Holtzapple traced the agency’s work on behalf of the community’s elderly. That work is designed to help allow the community’s aging citizens to maintain their independent residence “for as long as safely possible”, avoiding the necessity of a costly relocation into elder care facilities for those seniors and their families.
SAAA programs include operation of the Senior Center geared to socializing, outside the home events, as well as the Meals on Wheels program of prepared food delivery to senior’s homes, and in-home care services for those who need some additional around-the-house physical assistance.
Holtzapple, who was accompanied by SAAA Director of Care Management Jimmy Roberts and SAAA Board member Christy McMillin, noted that due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response, to which the elderly have been identified as particularly susceptible to potentially fatal health risks, the Senior Center’s in-house activities were currently suspended. However, she noted that the facility’s kitchen was still in use for Meals on Wheels deliveries, done with precautions to avoid potential passing of the COVID-19 virus.
Holtzapple said that extra Meals on Wheels deliveries were being made to stock clients up “in case there is a gap (in deliveries) due to Coronavirus issues”.
The SAAA request is for $54,000 from the County, reflecting no increase from the FY 2020 County funding of the agency. Holtzapple noted that the SAAA generates about $200,000 in annual fundraising activities for its regional efforts.
Following their presentation, Board Chairman Walter Mabe and Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers thanked the SAAA contingent for their work in support of the community’s elderly.
School Budget
Interim Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard led a five-person Warren County Public Schools contingent in presenting and explaining their recently (March 11) School Board-approved budget to the supervisors and county staff. Included in the work session agenda packet was a March 12 letter from Sheppard to the county administrator citing the School Board’s previous day approval of a $62,247,344 operating budget, requiring local County funding of $26,956,323.
That $26.9 million figure represents a 1% increase over the current fiscal year county funding of its public schools.
After a brief explanation of the State Composite Index ranking of Virginia counties’ ability to fund public education in response to an earlier question from the supervisors, Sheppard continued to trace additions, reasons for those additions, and their budget impacts to County officials.
Highlights included $2.85 million to implement a 1% COLA and/or STEP salary increase tied to the County’s Employee Compensation Study conducted in recent years. The study was designed to help the County and its public-school system stem a tide of staff turnovers due to a lack of competitive salaries with surrounding communities.
Other items included $120,000 for 19 new school buses reaching 15 years of service over the past three years; $150,000 for textbooks ranging from six-year-old Science books – science curriculums are on a faster informational update cycle than most; eight-year-old Math and Social Studies books; and 15-year-old Foreign Language books Sheppard noted had references to “tape recorders”, a reference that baffles many students.
Some discussion was devoted to new staff positions, particularly $231,833 earmarked for one clinician and four support coaches for a Behavioral Support Specialist Program designed to help correct disruptive students’ behavior inside the classroom. A PILOT program in two schools, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary and Skyline Middle School, was acknowledged as having a “positive impact” on students and the classroom environment.
When Board Chairman Walter Mabe questioned whether such a program included enough “accountability” for bad behavior, Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox replied from his early background in detention and disciplinary oversight in the system.
“I’ve probably suspended more kids than anybody in this room, and my experience is they come back “angry,” he observed. Fox said the option presented by the Behavioral Support Program of repeated interaction with students in teaching and re-teaching “behavioral expectations”, perhaps unlearned in the home environment, was a preferable option to simply removing the students from the school as a punishment reaction.
During accreditation and preparing students for the post-graduation employment world discussion, Mabe also raised interesting points on student sub-categories related to accreditation and the long-term national trend toward teaching toward memorization test results versus teaching children to think critically.
After it was noted that those standards and categorizations came down to localities from the State, which in turn saw those mandates handed down from the federal level, Mabe observed that “Maybe it’s time to start pushing back” against what many educators feel are counterproductive governmental mandates originating in the political sphere, rather than from educators.
The current closing of the school system, along with all Virginia public schools, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation was also discussed.
“This is uncharted territory,” North River Supervisor Delores Oates observed.
As noted above, Sheppard told County officials that the school system in making lunches and backpack meals programs available to students during the statewide school shutdown. The possibility of utilizing languishing school buses as a distribution means was broached. Currently, the meal is available at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and is available free to all students under the age of 18 in the system.
Number Crunching & the EDA
Following those presentations, County Administrator Doug Stanley guided the board through the latest numbers on departmental funding requests, as well as those from all outside agencies, concluding with staff recommendations on those funding requests.
Facing an $865,222 shortfall with a mandate not to raise county taxes, Stanley reviewed suggested cuts of $866,951 to balance a projected total FY 2021 budget of $113,133,873. The county administrator’s balancing act reduced the required local revenue needed to balance the full budget to $80,944,559.
Among the suggested cuts were $147,445 to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s operational budget. Stanley explained that he had worked with EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons and EDA Finance Committee Chair Jorie Martin to adjust the EDA’s budget request downward, factoring in potential property sales and rentals, as well as the likelihood of the EDA being moved into the County departmental network in the coming fiscal year.
That move would relieve the EDA of a significant amount of projected legal expenses cited at $97,000, as they would have access to the County-funded EDA-related civil legal counsel of Sands-Anderson. There were no cuts to the EDA’s current two-person staff, Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, Stanley noted.
Overall, it appeared the county administrator was able to pair back the EDA’s original funding request of $452,220 to $253,000. Of course, that does not factor in expenses, like Sands Anderson that the County is already absorbing, as it did with the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit that uncovered the alleged misdirection of $21.3 million of EDA assets involving Town and County projects.
Stanley also observed that he did not include the EDA’s current $266,000 annual debt service payments on the Front Royal Police Station that the Town of Front Royal has chosen not to pay as it steps up its hostile civil litigation with the EDA.
“I don’t feel it is the County’s responsibility to pay a Town debt – unless directed otherwise,” Stanley observed of the current impasse over what has been described as “an undisputed $8.4 million debt on principal payments” the Town owes the EDA for its financing construction of the FRPD headquarters.
The town council and its interim town manager have apparently decided to include a dispute over covering the 3% interest rate the EDA is paying on the FRPD debt service in its escalating hostile civil litigation against the EDA and its former executive director.
Town officials have ignored the EDA’s offer of a compromise on the interest rate and a non-litigious attempt to come to a mutual agreement on what the EDA actually owes the Town in any debt service overpayments or misdirected Town assets related to the EDA financial scandal. Town officials continue to insist they have no legal obligation to pay more than the 1.5% interest rate they claim council was verbally promised by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. And they have claimed over $20 million in damages against the EDA and McDonald.
“What happens on July 1 when nobody is paying it?” Oates asked of the FRPD debt service. While the county administrator had no immediate answer to that question, the supervisors did not instruct him to amend his budget proposal to fund the EDA continuing to cover those payments for the Town of Front Royal.
See this far-ranging budget discussion, as well as a meeting-ending 10-minute discussion of the County Board’s role in a potential Emergency Management response if the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation continues escalating at the State and regional levels, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Town prepares for COVID-19 with cancellations, Visitor Center closing
In a press release from the office of Mayor Gene Tewalt issued at 2:42 p.m. Monday, March 16, the Town of Front Royal announced precautions it is undertaking – perhaps a poor choice of words in this context – to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Those precautions include the cancellation of tonight’s town council work session, as well as of the Town Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meeting scheduled for later in the week. The press release also notes the indefinite closing of the Front Royal Visitor’s Center as of its 5 p.m. closing time this afternoon.
Royal Examiner got word of the Visitors Center closing several hours earlier when this reporter stopped by to see if Visitor’s Center Director Tim Smith had any updates on his department and staff’s situation as it pertains to both the coronavirus situation and town council and Interim Town Manager Tederick’s existing and planned FY 2021 cutbacks of the Visitors Center budget and functions.
The Town is also suggesting people pay town utility bills online, by phone or mail, and is instituting some physical distance precautions for those who do continue to pay their bills in person at Town Hall.
Citing the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on “limiting social contact” that could allow the spread of germs, most particularly the COVID-19 virus that has been declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the mayor has announced that, “In the event, a citizen must come to Town Hall to interact with the Finance Department, a teller-line divider approximately two feet from the counter has been placed. This will allow citizens to conduct business and still communicate a safe distance from town employees.
“All employees have been instructed to disinfect their work area and common space on the hour, every hour during the workday.
“The two part-time custodians are now working full time and have been directed to clean common areas in Front Royal Police Department, Town Hall, Public Works and Electric Department,” the mayor “preparedness” release observes.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ 9 a.m. Budget work session with the school board was still on, leading one to believe the 7 p.m. regular county board meeting was on as well.
Of the Visitor’s Center closing, the release notes that Visitor Center Manager Smith “informed the Town Manager that the Commonwealth of Virginia has closed all statewide Visitor Centers.
Furthermore, Virginia Tourism Corporation has directed its employees to work from home. Considering these points and at the request of Mr. Smith, the Front Royal Visitor Center will be closed until further notice.”
Queried on that information, Smith said it was State “Welcome Centers” he told Interim Town Manager Tederick the state government had closed, not all local Visitors Centers. The latter is a decision the localities would choose to make barring a mandate to municipalities from the State should the public health situation further deteriorate. Other than that misunderstanding, the information regarding the Visitors Center closing was accurate, Smith said.
National, Global Statistics
As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Virginia was 45, with no cases yet being verified in Front Royal or Warren County. Maryland had reported 37 cases and Washington, D.C. 17. Also, as of Monday morning according to the CDC, the total number of cases in the U.S. was 1,629, with 41 deaths.
Washington state’s KOMO news reported that 25 of 37 deaths in that particularly hard-hit state are tied to the Life Care Center in Kirkland. It is believed a visitor to that retirement home had recently returned from a visit to the disease’s epicenter near Hunan Province in China without knowing they were infected.
According to the World Health Organization, as of this past weekend, the number of cases worldwide was about 160,000, with just under 5,000 fatalities. The international fatality rate remains around 3.4%, considerably higher than normal flues’ .1% or .01%, if considerably lower than catastrophic diseases like Ebola or the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.
Despite the fairly low numbers domestically, the disease’s high contagion rate and impacts in other affected nations, particularly in Europe, have led to an abundance of caution in the U.S.
Life goes on
For some at least – rather than hoarding toilet paper or canned goods, as noted above one South Carolina family was getting information on amenities offered in Front Royal and by Warren County’s nearby natural attractions.
Nancy Wunsche, husband Werner and his brother Gerhardt decided to visit the area after visiting their daughter who works on Capitol Hill in D.C. Gerhardt, she noted, has been visiting the family near Charleston, S.C. for a month from his home in the southern Black Forest region of Germany.
She observed, however, that her brother-in-law’s visit may be extended for several months due to factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has already hit Europe hard; fortunately, it would seem after Gerhardt – who appeared very healthy – left his homeland.
Local Government
Statement from Mayor Tewalt
The Town of Front Royal is continuing to operate business as usual; however, the Town Manager has instituted some safeguards for employees and citizens. The following is a partial list of protocols:
- Following the Center for Disease Control’s guidance to limit social interaction, the Town is strongly encouraging all citizens to use these preferred payment options:
- By Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- By Drive-Thru/Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
- In the event, a citizen must come to Town Hall to interact with the Finance Department, a teller-line divider approximately two feet from the counter has been placed. This will allow citizens to conduct business and still communicate a safe distance from town employees.
- All employees have been instructed to disinfect their work area and common space on the hour, every hour during the workday.
- The two part-time custodians are now working full time and have been directed to clean common areas in Front Royal Police Department, Town Hall, Public Works, and Electric Department.
- Tim Smith, Visitor Center Manager, informed the Town Manager that the Commonwealth of Virginia has closed all statewide Visitor Centers. Furthermore, Virginia Tourism Corporation has directed its employees to work from home. Considering these points and at the request of Mr. Smith, the Front Royal Visitor Center will be closed until further notice.
Additionally, Mayor Tewalt has decided to cancel tonight’s work session and Board of Zoning Appeal and Planning Commission meetings scheduled for this week. No decision has been made regarding any future meetings.
Local Government
County Planning Commission acts on tourist rentals, camping sites
The Warren County Planning Commission met March 11 at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda and prior meeting minutes, and for the second month in a row, there were no citizen presentations, so the commission moved right into public hearings for commission action.
Joseph Coleman has requested a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his agriculturally (A) zoned property at 37 Wellspring Road in the South River magisterial district. Ms. Logan briefed the commission members on the staff work done on the application The property is not located in an area with a homeowners association and the property would meet the county’s setback and Health Department requirements. The maximum occupancy of the property was two persons. All neighbors to the property were notified about the public hearing. The only person to sign up for the comments period was Mr. Coleman, the applicant, who offered to answer any questions the commission had. He was accompanied by his designated property manager who was also the closest neighbor to the property. With no other members of the public speaking, Chairman Myers closed the public hearing. The commissioners were then given the opportunity to ask questions. Commissioner Kersjes asked whether the site manager would be residing in the house. Mr. Coleman responded that the site manager would be staying in his own house next door.
A motion to forward the request to the County Board of Supervisors was introduced by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes. With no further discussion, the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Jody T. Lee has requested a conditional use permit for non-commercial private use camping on his residentially-zoned (R-1) property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. Matt Wendling of the Planning Office told the commission that the applicant had made improvements and maintained the property. He seeks to bring the property into compliance so it can be used for seasonal camping and have access to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River for fishing and kayaking. There have not been any conditional use permits issued for this property although other properties in that subdivision have been issued similar permits for recreational use. Mr. Wendling outlined the supplementary regulations for that use, including the requirement for an RV to not be on the site for more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and a limitation on the number of recreational vehicles that would be allowed on the property. He also listed the conditions that would be part of the permit if it was issued, including compliance with County Health Department regulations, posting markers on the lot for fire/emergency services, and that the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance.
The property is located in a special flood zone, so an emergency plan would also be required to provide for evacuation in case of a flood event. Chairman Meyers opened the public comment period and there was no response from the sparse audience. Vice-Chairman Henry commented that this was a pretty standard river lot use, and Mr. Wendling indicated that several lots in this old subdivision had been used this way since many of the dwellings had been eliminated in floods in 1985 and 1996, so consequently, its best use was really recreational.
Commissioner Longo moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Vice-Chairman Henry seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Tony and Shasta Haun have also requested a conditional use permit for private camping on their residentially-zoned property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. It adjoins the Lee property that the commission previously considered and shares a common driveway. This property is also located in a special flood zone, so a flood emergency evacuation plan would be required. There would also be a requirement for an RV to be on the site for not more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance. Mr. Wendling indicated that the property owners were notified at the same time as Mr. Lee of the requirement for a permit, and the planning department was recommending the identical conditions for this property as the previous one. It has not been the subject of any previous conditional use permits. No speakers offered any comments during the public hearing, so Vice-Chairman Henry moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Commissioner Kersjes seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
During the planning director comments, Director Taryn Logan indicated that demolition of the Bank building at Riverton Commons was done and the Tenant fit-out plan for Chipotle is being processed now. The Equus Partners project plan is under review that will site a warehouse facility just north of the Jail.
The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, did not have any comments for the commission.
Planner Matt Wendling indicated that he was working on a request for an amendment to the county ordinance for a “Family Day Home”. A first draft has been done and the planning staff will be meeting to discuss it prior to presentation to the commission.
Zoning Administrator Joe Petty summarized his work with permits, violations, and work on the signage ordinance in conjunction with the Assistant County Attorney. He also indicated that spring means a review of annual Conditional Use Permits, including kennels and private camping, as the active season begins. There is a need for reminding property owners that they need to be prepared and ready for an unpredicted flood event.
A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 7:20 pm.
Watch the Warren County Planning Commission Meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
EDA in Focus
Town amends civil suit against EDA, McDonald to over $20 million
On Friday, March 13, legal counsel for the Town of Front Royal filed its amended civil complaint against the Town and County Economic Development Authority and the EDA’s former executive director and her two real estate companies, Da Boyz and MoveOn8.
It remains to be seen which way the traditional Friday the 13th bad luck will eventually fall legally in what has now grown from a $2-million precautionary civil litigation to what nearly 600 legal paragraphs contained in the 83-page amended complaint explains is now “not less than” a $20.22 million claim for damages by the Town of Front Royal.
With 39 additional pages of supporting documentation surrounding the 2014 Town transfer of ownership of the Afton Inn to the EDA for marketing for redevelopment – the Town also wants the Afton shell back free and clear – and its 10-page “Prayer for Relief” summary claim of the alleged financial damage suffered by the Town during the EDA Executive Directorship of Jennifer McDonald, it was a total of 132 pages of occasionally dizzying legalese dropped on the Warren County Courthouse and the EDA’s counsel and board of directors today.
The Town is seeking a civil jury trial to determine the validity of its claims.
The Town’s counsel – the amended complaint is co-signed by Town Attorney Doug Napier and Anthony and David Damiani of the contracted Damiani & Damiani Alexandria law firm – cites negligence by the EDA Board of Directors in its lack of oversight of then EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald; accuses the EDA Board of “unlawfully vesting in McDonald all of the power and authority granted to the EDA” by state code thereby causing “the Town to suffer economic harm and damages exceeding $20 million and damage to its reputation.”
Afton Inn claims
On the Afton Inn front, the Town alleges a violation of the 2014 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Town and EDA on the ownership transfer for marketing and development purposes.
“Pursuant to the Memorandum Agreement, any lease, agreement to sell, or agreement concerning the future use of the Afton Inn Property was expressly subject to the Town’s review and written authorization.
“The EDA breached the Memorandum Agreement by failing to submit the Afton Inn Development Agreement to the Town for review and written authorization and accordingly, the Afton Inn Development Agreement has no legal force or effect or validity as it pertains to the Town,” paragraphs 462-463 read, leading to the plaintiff’s conclusion regarding that development agreement between the EDA and 2 East Main Street LLC that, “Any funds spent or debts incurred as a result of the Afton Inn Development Agreement are the sole debts of the EDA, and the Town has no legal or moral obligation to satisfy those debts,” the plaintiff states, adding that were there to be any Town liability ruled, “then the Defendants are jointly and severally liable to the Town for breach of contract in the number of funds expended, which is $357,044.”
Following the assertion of an invalid development agreement, the amended complaint continues that “in the alternative” to a breach of contract ruling, “the Town is a third-party beneficiary of the Afton Inn Development Agreement, and is entitled to specific performance of that agreement. If the EDA is unable to perform with respect to the Afton Inn Development Agreement, then the Town is entitled to have the title of the Afton Inn transferred to the Town.”
As previously reported by the Royal Examiner, due in large part to the EDA’s current financial situation and approaching insolvency fueled in part by the Town’s refusal to pay what has been called “an undisputed $8.4-million principal debt” to the EDA on construction of the new Town Police headquarters, the Afton Inn redevelopment project has been stalled since last spring when the EDA civil litigation against McDonald et al was filed.
The town council and staff have been behind closed session doors recently with 2 East Main Street LLC representatives. And Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick referred to 2 East Main Street LLC as the owner of the Afton Inn during a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Committee meeting of March 3.
EDA-McDonald allegations
The Town amended complaint’s references to McDonald often assume her guilt on the 34 financial felony fraud and embezzlement indictments she has been served with since the EDA filed its $21.3 million civil litigation against her and what has climbed to 13 co-defendants since March 26, 2019.
“At all times relevant hereto, McDonald was acting within the course and scope of her employment as Executive Director of the EDA and her malfeasance was committed while conducting the business of the EDA.
“The EDA is vicariously liable to the Town for the fraud, deceit, conversion, and embezzlement of McDonald under the theory of respondeat superior,” the amended complaint states.
The Town’s amended complaint also accuses the EDA of “Unconstitutional Taxation” in justifying its “not less than $20,226,153” claim.
“Article I, Section 6 of the Virginia Constitution states in relevant part “that all men … cannot be taxed … without their own consent or that of their representatives duly elected ….” the complaint reads on page 80, leading to page 81 observation that, “The EDA’s actions resulted in an unauthorized tax on the citizens of the Town and County. Therefore such tax is unconstitutional and invalid and has caused the Town and the Towns’ taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
In the succeeding and final allegation of the amended complaint the EDA is accused of “Unlawful Eminent Domain”.
“The Defendants, by their actions aforesaid, have condemned and exercised the power of eminent domain over the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers.
“The Defendants do not have the power of condemnation and eminent domain.
“The Defendants actions, in condemning the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers, is unlawful and unconstitutional, and has caused the Town and the Town’s taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
Those “actions aforesaid” appear to reference the preceding 79 pages description of specific actions cited in the EDA’s civil litigation against multiple defendants, and the criminal allegations primarily against McDonald.
